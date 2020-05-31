(KMAland) -- Day 76 of blogging with no sports. This is the 70th consecutive blog and the 74th during this period.
I am a lifelong Kansas City Royals, and since my life only dates back to 1983, I missed a full 14 years of these guys. And frankly, I missed the best era. They had amazing teams in the late 1970s through the early and mid 1980s.
I really remember starting to follow the Royals in the early 1990s. They had some good teams — not great teams — during those times. I especially remember the 1994 strike year when they were finally streaking towards the postseason. I cut out paper clippings and hung them on my wall as they piled up win after win after win, and then the strike happened. Phooey.
I wrote about that year recently when I was detailing the top 10 Royals teams by FanGraphs WAR. Ewing Kauffman was not having a good time health-wise, and he wanted to see if they could make one last run before he passed. Along with Bob Hamelin breaking out to win the Rookie of the Year, the Royals brass made a bunch of moves:
-They traded for Vince Coleman, Felix Jose and Jose Lind.
-They signed David Cone, Greg Gagne, Gary Gaetti, Dave Henderson and Wally Joyner.
Not all of those things happened directly prior to the 1994 season, but it was all a build up to this season. It was the first year without George Brett, and they were going to go for the thing. Again, the strike ruined it all.
Regardless of all of that, I’m not here to write about the 1994 Royals, although I just did. Not them specifically anyway. I’m here to write about the Royals history in streaks. The most consecutive games with…stuff. Read and follow along.
RUNS: Johnny Damon — August 8th-August 19th, 2000 (14)
-This really seems like a lot of consecutive games scoring a run, but the Royals 2000 offense could hit. They were one of just five American League teams to score 875 runs that season. They had a great year from Mike Sweeney and Jermaine Dye, an actually decent season from Mark Quinn and others like Gregg Zayn, Carlos Beltran and Joe Randa. And also Johnny Damon.
Damon was on base at a .382 clip, he stole 46 bases and was caught just nine times and he had 42 doubles, 16 homers and 10 triples. He even received some down-ballot MVP votes and finished 19th. Pretty good.
What’s really good, though, is this amazing streak of scoring at least one run in 14 straight games. Out of curiosity, I looked up the ML record for this, and it was 18 by Kenny Lofton and Red Rolfe. Not a record that gets a lot of love. During Damon’s streak, he hit .459/.469/.672 and drove himself in one time with a home run. The other times he was on base were courtesy of 19 singles, six doubles, two triples and two walks. Damon was traded in the offseason and never heard from again. Or at least one of those is true.
HITS: Whit Merrifield — September 10th, 2018-April 10th, 2019 (31)
I wrote about this one yesterday, but we can do it again. Whit did this over the course of two seasons. He finished the 2018 season on a 20-game hit streak and then got a hit in the first 11 games in 2019. He had nine doubles, four triples and two home runs and hit .326/.379/.500 during the course of the streak.
Again, Whit broke George Brett’s franchise record 30-game hit streak from his historic 1980. Only three other times has there been a 25-game hit streak by a Kansas City Royals player: Jose Offerman in 1998 (27), Mike Sweeney in 1999 (25) and George Brett between the 1982 and 1983 seasons (25).
SINGLES: Jose Offerman — July 11th-August 7th, 1998 (26)
Speaking of that Offerman hit streak. We can break this baby down into games with consecutive singles and see that 26 of Offerman’s 27 games during the streak had a single in it. He also had five doubles, two bombs and a triple, but there were a bunch of singles all mixed up in there. Another note: He had 15 walks during this 26-game stretch.
This is really some kind of hot streak, frankly. He had 44 hits in 26 games and a triple-slash of .444/.526/.576. In his 27-game hit streak, there were 14(!) games with multiple hits. The singles streak came to an abrupt finish in the second game of a doubleheader against the Yankees. All he could manage was a measly triple. The next day the hit streak as a whole finished.
DOUBLES: Mike Sweeney — May 10th-May 15th, 2001 (6)
In six straight games during the 2001 season, Mike Sweeney gave the Royals fans something to cheer about. Not only did he have at least one double in those six straight games, he actually had NINE doubles and 12 total hits during the streak.
Sweeney hit .444/.464/.778 during the course of this little stretch and had two games with at least two doubles. There was a beauty of a contest against Minnesota when he was 3-for-6 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI, and there was a 2-for-4 showing, also against the Twins, two days later when he had another two doubles and an RBI.
The doubles streak ended on May 16th, as he was only able to come through with a single in a victory over the Devil Rays. Man, Sweeney was really, really good from 1999 through 2002.
TRIPLES: Jose Offerman — August 5th-August 7th, 1996 (3)
This isn’t even during the famous hit streak of 1998. It was around the same time of year, though, which kind of tells me that Jose heated up when the weather heated up. This was your standard three triples in three games streak. You know the one.
He did have two hits in all three of those games, though. This was part of a run where Offerman had multiple hits in 11 of 19 games. He really, really had a nice time in the months of July and August, huh?
HOME RUNS: Mike Sweeney — June 25th-June 29th, 2002 (5)
This was a pretty monster five-game stretch. It included the five home runs, but it also included four doubles, three multi-hit games and two games with three hits. The Royals won the first four of those games (3 against Detroit, 1 against San Diego) before an extra-inning loss to the Padres. For fun, here’s a look at each home run:
1: It was early in the game with the Royals down 4-0. Jeff Suppan gave up two home runs of his own in the first inning, and Sweeney needed to ignite something. So, he led off the bottom of the second with a home run off Mike Maroth. They would score two more in the inning and go on to an 8-6 victory.
2: With the Royals down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sweeney lifts a deep fly to left with one out to tie things up. The home run was off something named Adam Bernero, who would end up taking the loss. The winning pitcher was Dan Reichert, who came on in relief of Darrell May.
3: Another early-inning home run. This time it came off knuckleballer Steve Sparks and opened the scoring in leading off the second. Paul Byrd wouldn’t need much more in picking up his 10th victory of the season.
4: The Royals were already down 6-1 in the third inning when Sweeney came up with a man on second. Brian Lawrence served him up something fat, and he drove it on out of there. The Royals would go on to win a wild 14-10 game.
5: The latest home run during the streak came in a tie ballgame in the sixth inning. Carlos Beltran doubled directly before him, and Sweeney followed with a shot off of Brett Tomko. The Royals would lose the game, and Sweeney would lose the streak a day later.
EXTRA-BASE HITS: Danny Tartabull — June 25th-July 3rd, 1991 (8)
Now we’re talking. Danny Tartabull was one of my favorite players of my early childhood, and I bet it had something to do with this run during the 1991 season. In all, he had 13 hits during this eight-game streak with five home runs and three doubles.
The interesting thing about this streak is that he didn’t have any games where he mixed it up with two doubles or even a double and a home run. It was just either a double or a home run. It started with a double, there were three straight games with homers, back-to-back games with doubles and then back-to-back games with home runs.
He didn’t get a double or a home run in each of his next two, but he did hit three home runs the next game. And then another the game after that. Yes, that’s a 12-game stretch with nine home runs and three doubles.
RBI: Mike Sweeney — June 23rd-July 4th, 1999 (13)
Thirteen straight games where Sweeney drove somebody in. That seems like a pretty nice streak. I’m as impressed with this one as I was the runs streak from Damon. Four times he drove himself in on a home run. He also had four doubles and 15 other hits.
During this stretch, the Royals didn’t even manage to play .500 ball, but Sweeney was doing his job. There were five games with multiple RBI and one where he had three. Naturally, the Royals lost four of those games, including the three-RBI contest! Man, it was tough being a Royals fan around this time.
WALKS: Jeff King — April 17th-May 4th, 1997 (14)
The Royals are not a franchise known very well for taking pitches and walks. However, there have been a few that could do it. George Brett, for instance, would take a walk if you gave it to him. Same for John Mayberry, and more recently, Lorenzo Cain was really good at taking a walk. Even Jorge Soler had that 2018 season where he was very, very patient.
The most patient of them all, though? That was Jeff King. I mean, at least for these purposes. King walked in 14 straight games and took — get this — 20(!) walks during this stretch. He had just 10 hits, and maybe someone looked at his .238 batting average during the two weeks and sillily thought he was struggling. The .484 on-base percentage, though, was a winning number.
King’s walk-a-thon came to an end in the 15th game, but between the months of April and May, King took 42 walks in a 50-game span. That seems like a lot. For the year, King hit just .238 with a .341 OBP. That was his last season of above league average hitting. He played for the 1998 Royals, and then retired 21 games into 1999 one day after he qualified for a major-league pension. Turns out he didn’t really like baseball that much.
TIMES ON BASE (W/O ROE): George Brett — July 18th-September 19th, 1980 (51)
That is times on base without reaching on an error, and George Brett went and did that in 51 straight games spanning from mid-July to near late-September. During this stretch, he hit .433/.494/.692 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, three triples, 28 walks and just eight strikeouts.
At the end of this streak, on September 19th, he was hitting .400 for the entire season. He didn’t get a hit in four tries the next day, dropped below .400 and wouldn’t return. He did end up with a nice .390 batting average, though. George had 26 multi-hit games during this 51-game streak, including five with three hits, three with four hits and one with five hits. He also had six multi-walk games. There were only four games in these 51 that he didn’t have a hit. That was some run.
TIMES ON BASE (W/ ROE): George Brett — July 18th-September 19th, 1980 (51)
Yeah, it’s still this one.
INTENTIONAL WALKS: George Brett 3x, John Mayberry 2x, Amos Otis & Lou Piniella (3)
Brett had three times where he had three straight games with an intentional walk. Once in September 1982, another in September 1985 and another in April 1986. John Mayberry had two such streaks in June 1973 and August 1975. And Amos Otis and Lou Piniella each had it happen once in September 1973 and July 1972, respectively. The things you know.
STRIKEOUTS: Mark Teahen — June 16th-July 14th, 2007 (22)
This is way more than I expected, and I didn’t expect Mark Teahen. Maybe I wouldn’t have been surprised if Calvin Pickering, who ranks second with 21 straight games with a strikeout, popped up. But Mark Teahen? Maybe not.
The interesting thing about Teahen’s streak? He still managed to hit .275/.343/.330 during this 22-game stretch that included 25 strikeouts. He offset it with 25 hits, including five doubles. In the 23rd game, he did not strikeout, but he followed by striking out in 10 of the next 15. He always did like to work the count.
STOLEN BASES: Tom Goodwin & U L Washington (6)
Tom Goodwin and U L Washington share the distinction as the Royals’ most prolific streaking base stealers. Goodwin had a streak of six from September 18th through September 23rd in 1995, and Washington did it from July 17th through July 22nd in 1983.
The edge during this streak, though, has to go to Washington, who had seven steals compared with Goodwin’s six. Or maybe Goodwin gets the edge since he hit .481/.481/.667 during this six-game stretch, and Washington was merely at .296/.387/.333. Or heck, maybe we give it to Freddie Patek, who had a five-game streak with NINE stolen bases and wasn’t caught once. Or….yeah, enough is enough.
CAUGHT STEALING: David DeJesus 2x, Tom Goodwin, Darryl Motley & Pat Kelly (3)
David DeJesus has the incredible distinction of getting caught stealing in three straight games TWICE. It happened once in July/August of 2004 and then again in July of 2009. He did have 11 total hits and two walks during these two ominous streaks, but he quickly erased six of them.
Tom Goodwin is the only one of the four names mentioned that stole a base during the streak. Give the man credit for continuing to try. Motley, who had 19 career steals, somehow tried to steal a base in three straight games. And then there’s Pat Kelly, who I admit I’ve never heard of. He did it in the Royals’ debut season of 1969.
I really, really thought Vince Coleman would hold this record.
HIT BY PITCH: Alex Gordon 2x, Michael Tucker & Hal McRae (3)
I don’t think anybody is really surprised that Alex Gordon holds this record, and I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that he has done it twice. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in beanballs, and it’s not even close (118 to Mike Macfarlane’s 78). The first happened in April 2015 and the second in April and May 2016.
Michael Tucker, who did it in June 1996, combined his beanballs with a pretty good little three-game stretch with three hits while slashing .429/.636/.429, and Hal McRae, who did it in April 1973, drove in three runs during the whole….process.
By the way, Gordon has six other streaks of consecutive games with at least one HBP. The GOAT when it comes to getting beaned.
SACRIFICE HITS: Kyle Davies, David Howard, George Brett, Tom Murphy, Dick Drago (3)
I don’t know why these are still termed sacrifice hits since they’re not hits. They’re bunts. These aren’t the distant cousin of sac bunts sac flies. It’s bunts. Davies, Murphy and Drago make sense. They’re pitchers. David Howard makes sense. He’s not a good hitter. But George Brett?!
Why was George Brett bunting in three straight games. I know it was early in his career (1974), but he was still a solid hitter. Let’s look at these bunts.
1: Brett is the 8-hitter against Baltimore’s Ross Grimsley. Kurt Becacqua leads off the fifth with a walk in a scoreless game. Brett bunts. The Royals don’t score.
2: Brett goes groundout, single, walk, single and then comes up again in the top of the 10th inning in a 2-2 game. Jim Wohlford has just singled, and Brett lays down the bunt like a good rookie does. Maybe you see George has had a good day, and you let him swing away. That’s not the case here. Turns out that it works. Two batters later, Freddie Patek singles in Wohlford, and the Royals win 3-2.
3: George is hitting ninth on this day. Fran Healy leads off the fifth with a single. It’s 0-0 at the time, and the Royals are thinking they can maybe steal a run with Freddie Patek and Cookie Rojas coming up. Brett lays down the bunt, the Royals don’t score and they lose 1-0.
Those are the Brett bunts. I guess I wouldn’t be bunting in the fifth inning of any game, but times were different back then.
SACRIFICE FLIES: Billy Butler & Frank White (3)
Billy Butler drove in six runs during this three-game streak in 2011 while White (in 1983) just had the three RBI. Also of note, White had a .000/.000/.000 line during the course of these games. The good news is that he found a way to contribute.
GDP: Gerald Perry & Richie Scheinblum (4)
Both Gerald Perry and Richie Scheinblum hold the unfortunate distinction of grounding into a double play in four straight games. Perry did it in his one season with the Royals (1990) while Scheinblum did it in his one year (1972) in KC. I guess the brass had seen enough.
Note: Salvador Perez is going to tie or break this record someday. He has had FIVE streaks of grounding into a double play in three straight games.
ROE: Craig Paquette, Willie Wilson, Hal McRae, Cookie Rojas 2x, Jerry May (3)
This is just one of those freak things. Six times in Kansas City Royals history somebody has put together a streak of three straight games where they reach on an error. And Cookie Rojas has done it twice.
I don’t really know what this says about any of them, or if it even says anything. I think from the perspective of Wilson and Rojas, they were both fast and fielders might have been in a bigger hurry to try to make a play. McRae had some speed to him at one point, too. But Craig Paquette and Jerry May? That’s just all flukiness. Actually, it all might be flukiness.
These are just position player records, of course. I have some fancy ideas for what I can do to find some pitchers streaks, but we’ll save that for another Sunday. Enjoy yours.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.