(KMAland) -- You’ve seen my preseason thoughts and rankings on the wide world of KMAland baseball. Let’s see how they align with two-plus weeks into the season.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (7-1) PR: 4
**Just hours before Lewis Central hosts Harlan in a game on the KMAX-Stream, I’m moving the Titans to the top. They’ve won seven in a row after losing a tight opening game to Dowling Catholic, and I’m starting to think they could be even better than last year’s state tournament team. There’s no doubt the well of baseball talent has not run dry at Lewis Central.
2. Sioux City North (10-3) PR: 10
**North has been excellent all year, including opening the season with impressive doubleheader sweeps of Harlan and Abraham Lincoln on back-to-back days. It’s worth noting the record is not 10-3, as they faced Sioux City West last night, although nobody seems to have been there since there isn’t a result reported or recorded in any parts of the interwebs.
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-2) PR: 1
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-4) PR: 3
5. Sioux City East (7-5) PR: 6
6. Abraham Lincoln (4-9) PR: 2
7. LeMars (5-4) PR: 9
**The Missouri River Conference is this dang good. Last night, Heelan grabbed what I would term the No. 2 position behind Sioux City North with a big sweep of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which had rolled off eight of nine. East is possibly the hottest team with six straight wins, including victories over SBL (in a split), Harlan, Sioux City West (twice) and AL (twice). The Lynx seem to have the ability to beat anybody in the league and have wins over Heelan and LeMars, but they’ve been swept by North and East. And LeMars has a win over Harlan and splits with SBL, North, East and AL. It’s a fun league that plays doubleheaders seemingly non-stop.
8. Harlan (3-5) PR: 7
**Harlan lost their first five, but they easily could have won four of them, and they’ve since responded with a trio of wins in a row over Heelan and Creston (twice). The Cyclones being down at No. 8 doesn’t seem right, but I had to weigh the win over Heelan against the losses to North (twice), LeMars and Sioux City East.
9. Glenwood (2-2) PR: 5
**We’ll chalk up a slower start to the year to Kayden Anderson’s greatness in tennis. After a pair of losses to start the season, the Rams absolutely exploded by outscoring Denison-Schleswig by a total of 30-4. And they did it on the road.
10. Creston (4-6) PR: 8
**Creston opened with four wins and has since lost six in a row. However, three of those four losses were by one run. They’re not all that far from 7-3 and probably feel like they let a win over Harlan on the road slip away from them last night.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0) PR: 3
**There’s a new No. 1, and it’s a Crusaders team that has outscored their six opponents by a combined 44 runs. And one of those wins was against my preseason No. 1.
2. St. Albert (3-3) PR: 12
**There’s a big riddle to solve at some point, so I’m going to push it down the rankings a bit for now. The Falcons have wins over Glenwood, West Harrison and Shenandoah (twice), and all three of their losses (with two by a combined six runs) are ineligible for the 1A/2A rankings.
3. Clarinda (3-1) PR: 5
4. West Harrison (7-1) PR: 4
**The Cardinals have played three of their four games within one run, winning two of them (over Glenwood and Atlantic) and losing another (also Atlantic). Creighton Tuzzio looks like a new and improved player, even after an impressive 2022. The Hawkeyes stay put at No. 4, sandwiching a loss to St. Albert with four-game and three-game win streaks.
5. Kuemper Catholic (5-2) PR: 1
6. Treynor (2-1) PR: 6
**Ultimately, I think Kuemper Catholic is the best among some of the other teams I was considering here. Get this, though, all five of their wins have been by one run with the losses by a combined six runs. Treynor was a victim of one of those one-run wins to open the season, and they simply followed that up with two one-run wins of their own, namely beating a Logan-Magnolia team that the two other beasts in the WIC didn’t do.
7. Logan-Magnolia (3-3) PR: NR
8. Tri-Center (6-1) PR: 7
9. Underwood (3-1) PR: 2
**Here we are. Logan-Magnolia lost their first two games, competitively, to West Harrison and Kuemper then knocked off Lawton-Bronson and Tri-Center in successive games before falling to Treynor by one run. However, they bounced right back from that to beat Underwood by a single run. Tri-Center is ahead of Underwood simply due to their win over Kuemper Catholic. The Eagles can go out and do the same tonight against the Knights. And let’s just add this in there: Underwood down at No. 9 right now is only temporary. No chance they’re down here much longer.
Just a reminder: Lo-Ma beat Tri-Center and Underwood, Tri-Center beat Kuemper, Kuemper beat Lo-Ma and Treynor, Treynor beat Lo-Ma. Like I said, it’s a riddle right now.
10. Bedford (4-0) PR: NR
**Oh, look. A second team that was NOT ranked in the preseason moves into the top 10. Shows what I know. Bedford has been very good with four wins by a combined 25 runs, and they did it against three teams ranked within my preseason top 16 (F-M, Lenox, Southeast Warren).
11. Red Oak (4-2) PR: NR
12. Ankeny Christian (7-2) PR: 14
**Two teams that might be a tad underrated here. Red Oak has been impressive in dominant wins over Missouri Valley, Sidney and Atlantic and edged Creston in a pitcher’s duel before running across the beast that is LC last night. Ankeny Christian lost their first game by 11 to Pleasantville, ran off seven straight wins and then fell to Lynnville-Sully four days ago. If they beat Ankeny tonight, I’ll move them right up into that top five.
13. Lenox (3-2) PR: 8
14. Woodbine (2-2) PR: 15
15. AHSTW (4-1) PR: NR
**Lenox has a nice win over Creston and routs of East Union and Mount Ayr along with losses to Atlantic and Bedford by a combined seven runs. Woodbine’s losses — to West Harrison and Alta-Aurelia — are forgivable, and they’ve won the other two (CAM and Exira/EHK) by a combined 26-1. AHSTW, meanwhile, I’m interested in seeing how things play out over their next five after a strong first-five start. Underwood and Logan-Magnolia are included in those next five.
16. Central Decatur (3-2) PR: 10
17. Fremont-Mills (2-1) PR: 9
**Two teams that also feel underrated but have some questions to answer with other teams having played some tougher games early this year. The Cardinals have won three in a row after opening with two losses while F-M has won their last two — over Sidney and Stanton — after a loss to Bedford.
18. Moravia (7-3) PR: 13
19. Martensdale-St. Marys (2-3) PR: 18
20. CAM (3-1) PR: 17
**There’s no rhyme or reason to this order, but I do think it is three teams that fully deserve a spot in the top 20. The Mohawks haven’t lost a game to a team eligible for these rankings while going 5-0 against teams that are, outscoring them by 31. Martensdale-St. Marys opened with a tough schedule, falling to Creston, Pella and ADM and then rolling Wayne and Southwest Valley. CAM’s only loss came to Woodbine, but they’ve otherwise handled business against Ar-We-Va, Southwest Valley and East Mills.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.