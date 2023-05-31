Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.