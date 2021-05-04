(KMAland) -- The second in-season KMAland Soccer Power Rankings are here. Let’s see what has changed in the past 12 days. Well, as it turns out, not a whole lot.
There is one slight change in the girls rankings a little bit more movement in the boys. Inside these rankings you’ll find the ranking, the team, their record and their record since the last rankings.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (11-1, 5-0): Comparing scores is never a smart thing to do. However, their 7-1 win over Thomas Jefferson stands out. If only I would have waited four days to update these rankings, I could have made a head-to-head comparison between LC and AL. (PR: 2)
2. Abraham Lincoln (8-1, 2-0): They played just twice, but they beat two tough opponents – Tri-Center and TJ. The showdown with LC awaits, but they have a sneaky tough St. Albert team tonight first. (PR: 1)
3. Treynor (10-1, 5-0): The Cardinals have won their last five games by a combined 30-1. And that includes four teams ranked in the top 65 of Varsity Bound’s Power Index. It would be surprising if they see a test again the rest of the way. (PR: 3)
4. Glenwood (9-2, 2-0): The Rams have silently been among the top teams in the area and took down St. Albert and Sioux City East by one goal each their last two times out. A trip to LC one week from now looms. (PR: 4)
5. Tri-Center (8-2, 3-1): Is it just me or are the Trojans a really strong No. 5? This shows the strength of the area in girls soccer this year. And heck, they are this close to being in the No. 2 spot, losing a tough, tight one to AL their last time out. (PR: 5)
6. Thomas Jefferson (4-5, 0-3): The Jackets have played LC, AL and Waverly-Shell Rock since the last rankings. Whoof. It doesn’t get a whole lot easier, either, with Sioux City East, Maryville and St. Albert the next three. (PR: 6)
7. Underwood (5-3, 2-2): The Eagles followed dominant wins over Logan-Magnolia and Harlan with losses to Sioux City North and Gilbert. Their 3-2 win over St. Albert on April 9th continues to separate them from the Saintes. (PR: 7)
8. St. Albert (5-4, 2-2): The Saintes have improved mightily from the beginning of the season. They’ve maintained competitiveness in losses to Tri-Center (3-1) and Glenwood (2-1) while also edging Atlantic (4-3) and taking down Harlan (4-1) since the last rankings. (PR: 8)
9. Atlantic (5-5, 2-3): The Trojans faced LC, Treynor and St. Albert in their first three since the last rankings, but they followed with back-to-back shutout wins over Harlan and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. A look at the schedule shows they could make a nice streak of wins heading into a May 21st meeting with Glenwood. (PR: 9)
10. Kuemper Catholic (7-5, 4-0): Speaking of streaking, the Knights beat Creston, Logan-Magnolia, Collins-Maxwell and Webster City by a combined 20-1 in their last four matches. How about a Friday night statement game against Tri-Center? (PR: 10)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (8-3, 3-0): The Titans have rolled in their last three games, beating TJ, Heelan and Creston by a combined 22-0. They’re feeling good heading into their big meeting with Denison-Schleswig tonight. (PR: 1)
2. Denison-Schleswig (6-2, 3-1): The Monarchs have a chance to take control of the Hawkeye Ten (and these rankings) later tonight. Since the last rankings, they’ve won a pair one-goal games, impressively beat Kuemper by three and took an L against a strong Storm Lake program. (PR: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (4-6, 2-0): Just two games since the last rankings, but eh Lynx took care of St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson by 2-1 and 10-0 scores, respectively. (PR: 3)
4. Glenwood (6-5, 3-1): A big 5-3 win over St. Albert highlights their four-game stretch since the last rankings. Uniquely enough, the Rams are 6-1 on the road and 0-4 at home. Home matches with Creston and Kuemper loom this week. (PR: 5)
5. St. Albert (7-5, 3-4): The Falcons are on a seven-day pause after a heavy schedule over the past 12 days. One of their three wins came against previous state No. 1 Beckman Catholic. Their losses were to AL, Glenwood, Assumption and Regina Catholic. That’s as challenging a stretch of games as you’re going to see in the entire state. (PR: 4)
6. Treynor (8-2, 6-0): The Cardinals have hit their stride with wins over Kuemper, Logan-Magnolia, Panorama, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood by a combined 43-2. Whoof. A big test with AL comes tonight. (PR: 8)
7. Riverside (8-1, 4-1): The Bulldogs took their first L of the season – at Treynor on Saturday – but they’ve since responded with wins over Logan-Magnolia and Underwood. (PR: 7)
8. Creston (4-4, 1-2): Losses to Riverside and Lewis Central are understandable. They also took care of business against Atlantic (6-0) in their other match since the last rankings. A big trip to Glenwood comes up tonight. (PR: 6)
9. Kuemper Catholic (6-5, 4-4): They managed to play eight matches since the last rankings and six of them were against non-KMAland opponents. Their only two matchups KMAland foes were losses to Treynor (4-0) and Denison-Schleswig (4-1). (PR: 9)
10. Harlan (2-10, 2-1): The Cyclones’ record is not pretty, but they’ve been competitive in losses this year to Treynor (3-2), Lewis Central (2-0), Kuemper (2-1) and Denison-Schleswig (2-1). They are really not that far away from a record hovering around or over .500, and comparing some scores with other potential teams here shows the Cyclones have simply been more competitive. (PR: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.