(KMAland) -- Lost in the midst of this crazy busy spring season is the fact that softball and baseball practice started for Iowa teams on Monday. Crazy, right? Well, it’s actually just routine and back to our pre-COVID normal.
With that said, we are just 18 days out from the beginning of actual competition in those two sports. So, it’s time to start some previews. We start with Hawkeye Ten Conference softball.
In the past, I’ve done a team-by-team preview of each league. I decided not to do that this year. It got a little monotonous and boring to me, and I’m sure that might have translated to you, the reader. So, here’s a little bit of a different rundown of this year’s league…
2021 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
2020 CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Atlantic 10-0
Harlan 8-2
Creston 7-3
Glenwood 6-4
Shenandoah 5-5
Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central & St. Albert 4-6
Denison-Schleswig & Red Oak 3-7
Clarinda 1-9
While Atlantic worked their way through an undefeated conference season, it was Creston that turned a trick on the Trojans in beating them in a regional final to advance to the state softball tournament.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Among the 16 first-team all-conference players from last year, there are 11(!) potentially-returning players. And – get this – the top two teams in last year’s standings (Atlantic and Harlan) have three each.
For the Trojans, seniors Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby and Olivia Engler are all back while Harlan returns a trio of first-team seniors, too, in Emily Brouse, Julia Schechinger and Madison Schumacher.
The rest of the league has five total returning first-teamers with Creston junior Gracie Hagle, Glenwood senior Kelly Embray, Lewis Central senior Haley Bach, Kuemper Catholic junior Kenzie Schon and Denison-Schleswig senior Kennedy Marten.
As for the second team, Creston and Harlan should return two additional standouts with the Panthers bringing senior Peyton Rice and junior Morgan Driskell back into the fold. Harlan should also have juniors Kate Heithoff and Tianna Kasperbauer after they were second-team choices in 2020.
Others are Atlantic senior Kennedy Goergen, Glenwood junior Coryl Matheny, Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam and Denison-Schleswig junior Hannah Slater.
There is also a healthy group of honorable mention all-conference choices coming back in 2021. Creston, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert all have two returnees while Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan have one apiece.
Creston’s duo is junior Halle Evans and sophomore Nevaeh Randall, Kuemper’s is senior Kyndal Hilgenberg and junior Hailey Ostrander, Lewis Central brings back junior Megan Gittins and senior Maddie Howard, Red Oak has junior Lexi Johnson and senior Alexa McCunn, Shenandoah touts seniors Macee Blank and Courtnee Griffin and St. Albert returns freshman Alexis Narmi and junior Lainey Sheffield.
The other three honorable mention returnees are Atlantic senior Caroline Pellett, Halran junior Jordan Heese and Denison-Schleswig junior Kira Langenfeld.
In all, that is 32 returning players in the conference that earned some form of all-conference nod last year. The breakdown by team:
Harlan: 6
Atlantic: 5
Creston: 5
Lewis Central: 4
Denison-Schleswig: 3
Kuemper Catholic: 3
Glenwood: 2
Red Oak: 2
Shenandoah: 2
St. Albert: 2
TOP RETURNING HITTERS
Here’s a look at some of the top-returning hitters, based on their performance from last year. These are the top 20 returning hitters in total bases:
-Haley Bach, Senior, Lewis Central: The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Bach hit .616/.706/.954 and showed continued power. Her 16 extra-base hits (11 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run) in 85 plate appearances were one more than she hit as a sophomore in 114. Her blend of power and speed is why the Central College recruit has a very bright future at the next level.
-Madison Botos, Senior, Creston: Botos hit .447/.475/.500 for the Trojans in her junior year breakout. More big things are in store for her senior season.
-Emily Brouse, Senior, Harlan: Perhaps the most powerful hitter in the area, Brouse hit four home runs and had four doubles in just 20 games while hitting .333/.365/.600. A full season of a healthy Brouse seems like a dangerous proposition for Hawkeye Ten pitchers.
-Alyssa Derby, Senior, Atlantic: A star behind the plate and at the plate, Derby hit .426/.532/.639 with five doubles, two homers and three triples.
-Morgan Driskell, Junior, Creston: Driskell had 32 total bases thanks to four doubles, two home runs and a triple while hitting .345/.415/.552.
-Taylor Elam, Senior, Lewis Central: Elam can bring the pain at the plate with nine doubles and a triple while driving in 22 runs. She hit .348/.430/.507 for the season.
-Kelly Embray, Senior, Glenwood: An all-around utility player during her career, Embray really crushed the ball last season while hitting .326/.453/.674 with four doubles, three bombs and a triple in just 14 games.
-Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic: One of the top two-way players in the area (and state?), Engler smashed to the tune of a .471/.513/.588 line. Her 24 RBI tied for the conference lead. She’ll play at Iowa Central next year.
-Courtnee Griffin, Senior, Shenandoah: Griffin brought the pop to the plate with five doubles and two home runs while driving in 18 runs in 18 games for Shenandoah. Her .298/.394/.491 line led to 28 total bases.
-Gracie Hagle, Junior, Creston: The Panthers junior infielder hit .391/.443/.609 with eight doubles and two home runs while driving in 20 runs. She was one of just five players in the conference to drive in at least 20 last summer.
-Kenadee Loew, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: She had 29 total bases for the Knights while hitting .333/.365/.483. That included six doubles and a home run.
-Brianna Lux, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: The Morningside recruit was terrific all season with five doubles and a triple, totaling 29 bases and driving in 18. Her .338/.362/.446 seems like just the beginning.
-Kennedy Marten, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Marten hit .474/.500/.526 while starring in right field for the Monarchs in 2020.
-Coryl Matheny, Junior, Glenwood: Matheny will lead an inexperience lineup this year after hitting .348/.415/.739 in just 14 games last summer. Her 34 total bases ranked 13th in the conference, despite playing in fewer games than most of the rest of the league.
-Lauren Nicholas, Senior, Atlantic: They just keep on coming. Nicholas hit .326/.453/.492 while driving in 17 runs for the Trojans.
-Hailey Ostrander, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights had an underrated lineup, and Ostrander was a big part of that, hitting .418/.467/.522 while ranking 10th in the conference with 35 total bases.
-Neveah Randall, Sophomore, Creston: Did we see this one coming? Maybe. Randall smashed four home runs and drove in 23 runs for the state tournament qualifier, hitting .304/.391/.571 for the season.
-Julia Schechinger, Senior, Harlan: Schechinger had one hit per game (20 of them total) while driving in 12 and hitting .348/.392/.406 for the Cyclones.
-Kenzie Schon, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Schon bopped seven doubles and two home runs while hitting .467/.549/.683. Her 41 total bases were third in the conference behind stalwarts Bach and the graduated Sara Keeler of Creston.
-Jordan Schwabe, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: It was a little surprising that Schwabe didn’t receive any all-conference mention. She did play in fewer games, but in the games she played she absolutely crushed. In 15 games, she hit .489/.564/.596 with five doubles and drove in 10 runs.
-Kamryn Venner, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Yes, another from Kuemper, which figures to have a pretty salty offense. Venner hit .310/.354/.483 with four doubles and two home runs last summer.
TOP RETURNING PITCHERS
Here are the top nine returning pitchers in strikeouts from last season:
-Emma Bierbaum, Senior, Red Oak: Bierbaum threw 97 2/3 innings last season for Red Oak, striking out 45 in the process. The walks were a little higher than she would have liked, but when she is in the zone she can be very successful for the Tigers.
-Emily Brouse, Senior, Harlan: Brouse split time with another girl you’ll find on this list – Tianna Kasperbauer – but she was still able to strike out 119 batters in just 69 2/3 innings. She brings the power at the plate and in the circle.
-Keely Coen & Haylee Gillam, Sophomores, Creston: They both belong on this list, as they split time in the circle for the Panthers last year. Coen threw 72 1/3 innings while Gillam was out there for 45 1/3 while posting a 3.97 and 4.17 ERA, respectively. Neither struck out a high number of batters (27 for Coen, 19 for Gillam), but those probably go up this year + they have a very experienced defense behind them that should help.
-Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic: Engler led the conference in strikeouts (134) while posting a miniscule 1.10 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. Her .106 opponent batting average of .160 over 102 innings also led the league.
-Megan Gittins, Junior, Lewis Central: She put down 61 batters in 130 innings last season, and she was successful enough to post a 3.34 ERA. Those 130 innings, by the way, led the conference.
-Tianna Kasperbauer, Junior, Harlan: As it pertains to pitchers in this league, Kasperbauer is probably in the big three with Brouse and Engler. She threw 57 innings and pitched to a 1.72 ERA. She struck out 63 and walked just 17 – a blend of power and control that is tough to match in this league.
-Hailey Meseck, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Meseck tossed 49 2/3 innings and pitched to a 3.52 ERA while striking out 19. The strikeout number is low, but so is the walk number (13). She’s in the zone, and she should be in more “whiffy” (as in more strikeouts) after one year of experience.
-Alexis Narmi, Freshman, St. Albert: What a debut summer for Narmi, who struck out 104 batters over 116 1/3 innings. Facing the lineups she faced on a nightly basis can only lead to even bigger things in the future, and that very well could start this year.
-Chloe Venteicher, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights are going to have another outstanding offense behind an experienced pitcher. Venteicher struck out 66 in 101 innings while pitting to a 4.64 ERA.
TOP RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Who is a threat on the base paths? Here is the top 10:
1. Haley Bach, Senior, Lewis Central: Bach stole 13 bags on 14 tries. Kudos to whomever threw her out.
2. Alyssa Derby, Senior, Atlantic: She’s a catcher that tries to keep baserunners close on defense, and then she stole 11 bags in 12 tries last year.
3. Peyton Rice, Senior, Creston: Rice had 10 steals in 11 attempts in 2020.
4. Carly McKeever, Sophomore, St. Albert: A perfect 9 for 9 during her freshman season.
5. Caroline Pellett, Senior, Atlantic: Pellett had 8 swipes on 9 tries in 2020.
5. Madison Kjergaard, Sophomore, Harlan: The speedy Kjergaard went 8 for 8.
7. Kennedy Goergen, Senior, Atlantic: Goergen was 7 for 9 last season.
7. Gracie Hagle, Junior, Creston: When she wasn’t bashing, she went 7 for 7 on steals.
7. Paige Kastner, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Kastenr went 7 for 7 in stolen base attempts last year.
7. Connie Brougham, Sophomore, Lewis Central: A courtesy runner extraordinaire, Brougham went 7 for 7 in steal attempts.
7. Lexi Johnson, Junior, Red Oak: She can do it all, including go 7 for 8 in steals last year.
7. Allie Petry, Senior, St. Albert: She can do it all, including for 7 for 7 in steals last year.
FIVE MORE SENIORS TO KNOW
There were a number of seniors already in the top hitters, pitchers and base stealers list. Here are some others:
-Macee Blank, Shenandoah: The Fillies backstop hit .389/.476/.389 with 21 total hits during her junior summer.
-Kyndal Hilgenberg, Kuemper Catholic: Hilgenberg hit .375/.452/.406 with 15 RBI and caught the eye of Buena Vista.
-Maddie Howard, Senior, Lewis Central: Howard hit .271/.353/.329 during her junior season, driving in 18 runs in 20 games.
-Alexa McCunn, Red Oak: She can hit, hit, hit. The Iowa Lakes recruit hit .377/.381/.443 for the Tigers last year.
-Cami Porter, Red Oak: Another Red Oak senior that had a solid season with a .391/.429/.457 batting line while doubling three times among 18 total hits.
FIVE MORE JUNIORS TO KNOW
You know how this works…
-Halle Evans, Creston: Evans doubled three times and drove in 16 while hitting .295/.338/.344.
-Jordan Heese, Harlan: Heese had 20 total bases last season, hitting .346/.386/.385 in the process.
-Kate Heithoff, Harlan: Heithoff was all over the bases last year with a .356/.397/.390 batting line.
-Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig: I would look for a big year from Slater, who hit .240/.309/.480. That slugging percentage was buoyed by three doubles and three homers.
-Malena Woodward, Atlantic: Woodward had 26 total bases, including two doubles and two home runs, while driving in 24 runs last year. Her .340/.453/.491 line last year made the Trojans lineup even deeper and tougher to navigate.
FIVE MORE SOPHOMORES TO KNOW
-Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda: A strong freshman season for Allbaugh, who hit .375/.512/.438 for the Cardinals thanks to a 9:5 BB:K ratio. Solid.
-Kaylah Degase, Clarinda: Degase was also very solid with a .294/.351/.412 batting line for the Cardinals.
-Bella Glassel, Red Oak: She had eight hits in 13 games, including four extra-base hits (3 doubles, 1 triple).
-Gracie Hays, Lewis Central: She ranked second (behind Randall) among freshmen in total bases with 26 and hit .300/.354/.433 with five doubles and a home run.
-Aurora Miller, Harlan: Miller played some third and did some catching, hitting a double and a triple for the Cyclones while totaling 13 bases.
QUICK THOUGHTS ON EACH TEAM
Atlantic: They’re loaded with a deep lineup and a star pitcher. Destination: Fort Dodge.
Clarinda: There weren’t many mentions in this blog until we got to the sophomores. They’ll be pretty young (2 likely seniors), but there’s talent in this program. No doubt.
Creston: They have some important seniors to replace, but they still figure to be right in the mix at the top of the Hawkeye Ten. And when you’re at the top of the Hawkeye Ten, you can also dream about (another) state trip.
Denison-Schleswig: It was a bit of a rebuild last year, but they should return around seven regular starters this season. They’ll be much improved.
Glenwood: They’ve been quiet in this blog, and that might be a little bit scary. We don’t know a whole lot about Glenwood (other than Embray and Matheny), but this is a school that always teems with talent.
Harlan: Atlantic and Creston had seniors last year. This team did not. The Cyclones have power and speed in the lineup and two of the top three pitchers in the conference. They’re chasing a conference title and a trip to state.
Kuemper Catholic: Another team that could return fully intact, and I think they’re going to be very good. Possibly/probably among the top four teams in the conference. Their lineup might actually be the best in the conference.
Lewis Central: They have the top-returning hitter in the area (Bach), and the rest of the group is one year older and more experienced. Youth reigned supreme last year, and they could take a big jump this season.
Red Oak: Two power bats are gone from the lineup, but they should still have a pretty solid offense behind the now-experienced Bierbaum. Their senior and junior classes are pretty productive.
Shenandoah: They lost some very important pieces, but there remains plenty of talent in the junior and senior classes. Replacing DMACC recruit Delanie Voshell is probably the most difficult of propositions. Their youthful pitchers might have to take some trial-by-fire experience.
St. Albert: Last year’s team was one of their best teams in a while, and they will lose five contributing seniors. However, they have a burgeoning star at the most important position (Narmi). The offense might take some lumps, but they’ll be strong and tested by postseason/St. Albert time.
