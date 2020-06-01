(KMAland) -- Day 77 of blogging with no sports. This is the 71st consecutive blog and the 75th during this period.
It seems to me there’s always a lot of coaching movement in high school sports these days. I don’t know if it’s more than it used to be, but since we cover a lot of schools we hear about a lot of it. Some of it has to do with coaches that want to spend more time with their family, some of it has to do with needling parents and some of it has to do with something else altogether. We don’t need to get into that today, though.
When it comes to making new hires, I don’t have any insight into what a strong, positive process looks like. I do know that there have been some impressive hires in the last decade. A lot of it comes down to what kind of talent each coach is afforded to work with. I think any good coach would admit that. However, there have been some really impressive builds in the last 10 years. Here are 10, in alphabetical order, that really stand out to me.
Jeff Casey, Treynor Football
In June 2015, Jeff Casey got his dream job. The former Treynor quarterback was an assistant coach in the program for 14 years before landing the job. The previous 21 years were led by Steve Owens, who took the Cardinals to the ultimate in winning a state championship. Coach Casey was there and learned a thing or two from Owens, but at the time of taking over the job, Treynor was struggling on Friday nights.
The year before Casey took over the program, Treynor was just 1-8 and averaged 17.3 points per game. He vowed to reevaluate the program at every level, and he probably knew it was not going to be an easy rebuild.
However, they actually won the first two games of his tenure, including a 22-16 triumph over St. Albert. They lost their next four and won their final three to make for a 5-4 season. That team had a pretty solid senior class that was 17 strong. The next year, though, they were just 1-8 and had five games without a single point.
I remember a conversation with Casey prior to that third season. He told me that his first season was all about hammering home a winning culture. He said in his second season they maybe lost sight of the culture aspects, but he vowed to return to that in year three. That’s when the real fun began.
They were 4-5 in 2017, but the seeds were sown for a big run in 2018. They returned to the state playoffs, posting an 8-1 regular season record before a loss to West Sioux in the opening round. And that all led into a 10-win season, a win in the state playoffs over Western Christian and a trip to a state quarterfinal this past fall.
I haven’t played for Casey, but in conversations with him, he’s always been insightful, introspective and understanding of what it takes to build a program. It doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s all about the process. Lately, they’ve seen the results of that process.
Anthony Donahoo, Southwest Valley Football
Like Casey, Donahoo took over the job that I’m sure he’s wanted for a large part of his life. The Corning graduate was not able to actually coach Corning, but coaching in Corning for Southwest Valley – the combination of Corning and Villisca – is right in line with that.
He took over the program in 2016, following two seasons of 1-8 records. There was definitely some solid talent returning for the Timberwolves, but for Donahoo to push the team from two wins in two years to six in his first was pretty dang impressive. But they were just getting started.
Donahoo coached to a system and to a culture, and it manifested itself impressively in his second year with a perfect 9-0 regular season. They ran into a really terrific Gehlen Catholic team in the opening round of the state playoffs, but I’m thinking that 8-7 win over St. Albert on a Friday afternoon/early evening is one of the biggest highlights of the decade for SWV athletics.
Southwest Valley won their first five games in 2018, but they got banged up and ended up losing their final four before a 3-6 season in 2019. The 2020 season could be another special one for Coach Donahoo and his program with plenty of talent returning. Regardless, we know they will run the option, we know they will be physical and we know they will play hard. Those are staples of Donahoo’s program.
Jim Duggan, Lewis Central Football
Jim Duggan came to Lewis Central to take the Titans to the next level. There’s no doubt he accomplished that task. The former St. Albert state championship-winning coach, Duggan led LC football for nine seasons. In eight of those, they made a state playoff trip.
In all, Duggan compiled 67 wins, a .705 winning percentage and made the state quarterfinals in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Of course, in 2018, he led the program to sights unseen, also known as the UNI-Dome. They returned in Justin Kammrad’s first year as head coach, and he has credited Duggan for setting that table.
Just from what I’ve heard from other coaches and athletes, Duggan is a meticulous coach that focuses on the details and makes sure every last member of his team and coaching staff are bought into what it takes to bring a winning a culture. This was a massive hire by former AD Mike Hale, and it worked out even better than anybody could have imagined.
Cory Faust, Glenwood Football
When Cory Faust was hired as Glenwood’s head football coach in April 2012, my eyebrows shot up. Oh, these guys are for real, I thought. Glenwood decided they wanted to really be serious about football, and they brought in one of the finest coaches in the area to make a successful run.
Faust built AHST into a small-school power in the area and the state over a nine-year career. He knew all about the building blocks of a successful program, and he brought those to Glenwood. Like the Treynor situation, it was not going to be an easy build, especially when you consider the competition in 3A football.
Faust took over a program that went 1-8 in 2011 and had only been to the playoffs three times in school history. By year four, the Rams were back in the playoffs. In 2016, they qualified for the UNI-Dome for the first time in school history. They returned to the playoffs in 2017, missed out in 2018 and bounced back with a return trip in 2019.
To recap, in Glenwood’s long history of playing football in the state of Iowa, they had been to three postseasons prior to Faust’s arrival. Since then, they’ve been to four. And like I said, there was no quick fix. They had some struggles, but they took little steps year to year. That brick-by-brick mentality has paid major dividends for one of the top 3A programs in KMAland during the 2010s.
Van Gilmore, Clarinda Boys Basketball
One of my favorite stories during my time covering sports in this area is Van Gilmore’s three-year build of the 2012 senior class. He was hired for the 2009-10 season, and Clarinda lost 17 of their first 18 games. However, five of the eight players that played during the season were sophomores.
The big turn came in the postseason when they avenged an early-season loss to a really successful Nodaway Valley team. The Wolverines had won 17 games that year, and Clarinda had won two at the time. Yet, they put one of their finest games together to nab the upset. They lost their next game against Clarinda Academy, but the momentum was palpable.
In the 2010-11 season, they won 13 games before losing in a district final to eventual state qualifier Treynor. Finally, the 2011-12 year made it all worth it. Clarinda opened the season with a thrilling win over Nodaway Valley and lost just four regular season games. Three of those losses were by four or less. The other was to Kuemper – or the only thing standing in their way from a trip to the state tournament.
Dakota Woods went wild to help Clarinda win an overtime classic in Harlan and advanced to state where they merely ended up with the highest finish in school history, ending up third. To a man, that 2012 class largely credits Coach Gilmore (and his late father Bill) for helping them overcome any obstacles along the way. It’s not often a program can go from three wins to third place in a three-year span.
Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln Boys Basketball
As an outstanding point guard, Jason Isaacson helped Abraham Lincoln advance to the state tournament in 2000. That was their first state tournament trip since 1988. In order to stop another drought, AD Jeff Novotny called on Isaacson to coach the Lynx.
The 2001 graduate took over his alma mater in July 2012 at the tender age of 29. The year before he took the job, the Lynx were just 1-21. Would Isaacson – someone without any head coaching experience – be able to make the turnaround? You’re dang right.
Isaacson, who did have experience as an assistant at Bellevue West and Bellevue, simply stated in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil: “I want to get the kids back and excited about Lynx hoops.” Mission accomplished.
They went just 5-17 in the 2012-13 season, but in 13-14 a sophomore class led by Kyle Crowl and Tony Bonner helped them jump to a winning record (12-11). They won 19 and suffered a one-point upset loss to Sioux City North in a substate final the next year. And then by year four under Isaacson, the Lynx were back at state.
They’ve kept on winning since with 18 victories in 2016-17, 13 in 17-18, 14 in 18-19 and 21 in 19-20. That 21-win season was the most surprising one of them all, but maybe we should stop being so surprised by what Isaacson accomplishes year to year. He’s now a two-time KMAland Basketball Coach of the Year.
Alan Jenkins, Atlantic Boys Basketball & Track and Field
There’s a reason Southeast Polk sought him out. Jenkins has a similar story as Isaacson, leading his school to the state tournament as a player and a coach. Interestingly enough, Jenkins was an assistant for a year under Isaacson at AL.
This story is a bit different, though. Jenkins was taking over for his former coach Steve Blazek, who retired after two tenures and 25 seasons as the Trojans coach. Not only that, he was the one that was tasked with keeping Atlantic afloat after a large and successful senior class graduated. It’s safe to say he accomplished that.
They were just 7-15 in 2013-14, but they bounced back to go 12-10 and were among the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten in 2014-15. The next season saw 18 wins and set the stage for the outstanding 2016-17 year. There were 19 wins and a trip back to the state tournament – for the first time in 15 years. They won 14 more the next season, and that’s when Southeast Polk came calling.
But it wasn’t just basketball. Jenkins, whose father Don was a Hall of Fame girls basketball coach at Atlantic, knows all about winning and how to build a winner. He did it in track, too. They claimed the 2018 Hawkeye Ten championship – the school’s first in nearly 10 years. Simply put, he’s a winner.
Amy McClintock, Sidney Volleyball & Girls Basketball
Amy McClintock has had and had an incredibly successful run as the Sidney volleyball and girls basketball coach, respectively. I might not be 100% correct on this, but based on some research and past news articles, I believe she was hired in April of 2013. There may have been some assistant coaching duties prior to that or after that, but stick with me here.
Regardless of when it was, it was an incredible run of brilliance. Sidney has seemingly won every single Corner Conference championship in volleyball and basketball since she started leading them.
It started with 17 volleyball wins in 2014 and then quickly jumped up to 34 and trip to the state championship match in 2015. They went back to state in 2016 and 2017 and 2018 and then won 38 matches and the whole dang thing this past fall.
The basketball success has also been unprecedented. There was a four-season stretch from the 2015-16 seasons through 2018-19 where Coach McClintock’s teams won a combined 79 games and advanced to their first state tournament in 2016-17’s 23-win year. McClintock proved to be the only coach in Class 1A to lead a team to state in both volleyball and girls basketball that season.
Tiegen Podliska, Red Oak Wrestling
There are a number of Red Oak coaches I could have picked for this spot, as there have been some really impressive hires. The talent for a lot of those teams has also been impressive. When it comes to a complete rebuild of a program, the whole brick by brick thing, you have to be majorly impressed with what Tiegen Podliska has done.
The reigning KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year, Podliska’s teams have grown year by year. In his nine years as head coach, it seems like the Tigers accomplish something new each season. This past year, it was a district championship, four state qualifiers and two medalists.
In previous years, it was earning their first trip to a regional dual. Now, that’s a regular occurrence. Interestingly enough, Podliska knows all about the hard work. Not just the hard work of building a program, but the hard work of actually doing the same workouts that he has kids do. He’s crazy in that regard, but you have to think his athletes respect the heck out of him for it. Plus, you don’t want your coach showing you up in a workout.
Angie Spangenberg, Harlan Volleyball
What do you do when you know you have a generational talent and even more endless talent in that same class (and the one after) coming into a program? You turn to one of the greatest coaches in the history of the state of Iowa.
That’s what Mitch Osborn did when he hired KMA Sports Hall of Famer Angie Spangenberg to lead the Harlan volleyball program. And the payoffs were immediate. Yes, Jess Schaben and the Kloewer twins and Kenzie Swanson and Taylor Wagner and eventually Taylor Frederick and Jordyn Moser and Jess DuVal were going to win a lot of matches just by throwing the ball out there.
However, you have to give some major credit to Spangenberg, who took the Harlan program to sights unseen. They went to five straight state tournaments, they won two state championships and they played for three state titles. Would they have done it without Spangenberg? We don’t know for sure. What we do know, though, is that they did do it with her. And of course, she has as little bit of a history of building winning programs.
That’s my 10 for a Monday. I also wrote some other names: Derek Archer, Sean Birks, Mike Bond, James Cairney, Joe Chapman, Kevin Culjat, Kara Huisman, Dan Jameson, Keefer Jensen, Zach Klaassen, Jeff Koenck, Evan McCarthy, Angie Montgomery, Brian Morrison, Davis Pattee, Bret Ruggles, Jason Shaffer, Joe Stephens, Dan Thompson, Andy Vanfossan and Dick Wettengel that have also made major impacts as new hires in the semi-recent past. I could list another dozen or so, too, and there’s many, many more that were hired before this specific timeframe that have done great things.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.