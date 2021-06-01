(KMAland) -- We’ve gone through six full days of the softball and baseball regular season, and we’re still doing these, huh? Only two more to go. Onward.
2021 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Here’s how last year’s standings looked, according to Varsity Bound:
Lamoni 9-0
Ankeny Christian 8-1
Moravia 7-2
Twin Cedars 5-3
Mormon Trail 2-3
Murray & Orient-Macksburg 3-6
Moulton-Udell 2-6
Melcher-Dallas & Seymour 1-7
The Demons ran roughshod through the league, going undefeated against their conference mates and posting a league-best +4.9 average run differential. The only other teams that were above the line were Ankeny Christian (+3.4), Moravia (+1.3) and Twin Cedars (+0.4). The next closest was Mormon Trail at -3.7. At 4-11, that tells me they were a bit unlucky.
WHAT’S HAPPENED IN 2021
Since we’re a week in, it’s worth looking at what has gone on so far this season. Lamoni is off to a dominant 3-0 start with an average run differential of +10.7 while Ankeny Christian’s 4-0 mark is behind several close wins and an average +5.0 run differential. Twin Cedars has been very good in posting a 3-1 mark and a +6.0 run differential. The only other team with their head above water is Moravia, which has a +1.0 despite a 1-2 record.
Others include Melcher-Dallas at 2-2, Mormon Trail at 1-2, Orient-Macksburg at 1-1 and Moulton-Udell, Murray and Seymour at 0-2.
OFFENSE
The top 20 returning players in the Bluegrass per their 2020 batting average (minimum of 26 at bats)…
1. Landon Gilliland, Senior, Lamoni: .535/.638/1.000
2. Jace Nichols, Senior, Twin Cedars: .500/.548/.526
3. Jaiden Rivera, Senior, Lamoni: .483/.583/.621
4. Eli Christensen, Freshman, Ankeny Christian: .468/.565/.532
5. Brycen Wookey, Junior, Murray: .441/.500/.618
6. Wrigley Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail: .439/.477/.585
7. Brayden Olson, Junior, Lamoni: .438/.457/.594
8. Malachi Johnson, Junior, Ankeny Christian: .426/.557/.704
9. Cale Leever, Senior, Ankeny Christian: .407/.484/.593
10. Ethan Martin, Senior, Moravia: .405/.510/.476
11. Javin Stevenson, Junior, Lamoni: .375/.446/.438
12. Blake Thompson, Senior, Orient-Macksburg: .375/.468/.450
13. Cael Ogier, Senior, Lamoni: .356/.523/.422
14. Devin Arkema, Junior, Twin Cedars: .356/.431/.578
15. Kade Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars: .355/.500/.419
16. Wiley Ray, Senior, Orient-Macksburg: .345/.558/.586
17. Kade Nowlin, Junior, Lamoni: .333/.489/.636
18. Ryan Krpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: .325/.413/.425
19. Gauge Mongar, Sophomore, Murray: .323/.447/.387
20. Braedon Boswell, Junior, Lamoni: .318/.415/.500
Did you notice all the Demons? Lamoni has seven of the top 20 returning hitters in the conference while Ankeny Christian and Twin Cedars have three each. Orient-Macksburg touts two, and Mormon Trail, Moravia and Melcher-Dallas all have one.
Other offensive notes:
-Gilliland easily led the conference in on-base percentage and slugging percentage with marks of .638 and 1.000, respectively. In OBP, Rivera (.583), Christensen (.565), Ray (.558), Johnson (.557), Nichols (.548), Mormon Trail’s Colby Porterfield (.538), Ogier (.523), Moravia’s Matthew Seals (.518), Twin Cedars’ Dallas Clark (.514), Martin (.510), Wookey (.500) and Dunkin (.500) were all at .500 or better.
Johnson’s .704 slugging percentage was the only other rate above .700 in the league. Others that were above .600 included Nowlin (.636), Rivera (.621) and Wookey (.618).
-Johnson scored a league-best 25 runs last season wh ile Gilliland and Ogier had 18. Leever scored 17 times, and Christensen and Moravia’s Kaleb Templeton came across 16 times each.
-Here’s #WhoHomered:
Gilliland (3)
Remington Newton, Mormon Trail & Hunter Hansen, Moulton-Udell (2)
Nowling, Rivera, Wookey & Ray (1)
-Leever’s 29 RBI proved to be the top mark in the conference last year. Gilliland was the only other player over 20, finishing with 24 Roast Beef Italian Sandwiches. I think that’s what RBI stands for, right? Moravia’s Jackson McDanel drove in 17, Nowling had 15 RBI and Moravia’s Gage Hanes and Mormon Trail’s Shanks brought in 13 apiece.
-The best eye in the conference belonged to Lamoni’s Ogier, who had 16 walks in leading the Bluegrass. Johnson was on courtesy of the free pass 14 times, and Gilliland and Seals walked 13 times apiece. Melcher-Dallas senior Steven Krpan and Ray walked 12 times each, and Christensen and McDanel were on base courtesy of the walk 11 times. Melcher-Dallas sophomore Owen Suntken walked 10 times.
BASERUNNING
Here are the top 10 returning base stealers and their numbers in steals from last year:
1. Kade Dunkin, Twin Cedars: 19/19
2. Malachi Johnson, Ankeny Christian: 18/21
3. Jace Nichols, Twin Cedars: 17/17
4. Javin Stevenson, Lamoni: 15/15
5. Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian: 12/13
5. Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail: 12/12
5. Dallas Clark, Twin Cedars: 12/13
5. Nathan Smith, Twin Cedars: 12/12
9. Cael Ogier, Lamoni: 10/11
9. Wrigley Shanks, Mormon Trail: 10/11
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the returning pitching for each squad:
Ankeny Christian: Their top three pitchers are back, and they were all plenty dominant in 2020. Junior Malachi Johnson threw 34.1 innings and had 27 strikeouts with a 2.65 ERA. Senior Cale Leever struck out 26 in 24 innings and had a 1.46 ERA. Freshman Eli Christensen was also very good with a15 1/3 innings, a 2.74 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Logan Fincham also threw 9 1/3 innings and had a 1.50 ERA in his sophomore summer while senior Keenan Jacobs (8.1 IP) and freshman Matthew Welshhons (4.2 IP) saw time on the bump.
Lamoni: Nearly all of their 97 1/3 innings pitched last season is back. They did lose their second-most used pitcher, but with senior Bode Dykens (22.2 IP, 1.24 ERA), junior Brayden Olson (16.1 IP, 3.43 ERA), senior Jaiden Rivera (14.1 IP, 2.93 ERA) and junior Javin Stevenson (11 IP, 6.36 ERA) there is plenty of experience. Kade Nowling (7.1 IP), Landon Gilliland (.42 IP) and Cael Ogier (1 IP) also bring back some experience.
Melcher-Dallas: All 87 innings from last year is back. That’s led by sophomore Owen Stunken and senior Ryan Krpan, who threw 23.2 and 21.2 innings, respectively. Further, senior Ryan Krpan went 15 innings, sophomore Logan Godfrey threw 11.1 and junior Cole Metz went 11. Even junior Anthony Schneider and freshmen Zeb Enfield and Tristan Bennett saw a bit of hill time.
Moravia: The Mohawks went with the youth movement on the mound last summer. Gage Hanse (27.2 IP, 38 K) and Matthew Seals (16 IP, 19 K) both got significant work as freshmen while senior Ethan Martin threw 14 innings and struck out 18. Sophomore Caleb Cook, junior Colton Swenson and freshmen Shane Helmick and Cayden Cook also pitched a bit.
Mormon Trail: Ace Gabe Stripe had a great sophomore season with 24 strikeouts and a 2.62 ERA over 21 1/3 innings. Juniors Remington Newton (16.2 IP) and Wrigley Shanks (10.2 IP) also saw double digit innings on the mound. Further, sophomores Jose Adkins and Gavin Dixson and freshman Triton Gwinn threw the pill a bit.
Moulton-Udell: The Eagles lose their top two pitchers, but they have two others that are back that saw just as much time. Sophomore Zane Hawkathorne threw 14 2/3 innings while senior Clayton Morton went the same. Senior Hunter Spring is another that saw a little time pitching last year.
Murray: Every last inning from 2020 is back for the Mustangs. That’s led by junior Brycen Wookey, who struck out 40 in 19 2/3 innings. Junior Jadyn Patton also threw 16 innings, and then there is an amalgam of others that saw time. That’s from seniors Lane Cruickshank and Aden Cosnder to juniors Tivon Spurgeon, Blake Richman and Avery Flaherty to sophomores Andrew Roe and Gauge Mongar. Even freshman Kace Patton saw a bit of time on the hill.
Orient-Macksburg: All of the Bulldogs pitching is also back in the fold. They have a couple of hammers, too, in seniors Wiley Ray and Blake Thompson, who threw 28 2/3 and 23 innings, respectively. Those two combined for 53 strikeouts. Senior Derek Gross, junior Chase Walker, sophomores Jase Davidson and Tyson Ross and freshman Deakon Mullen were others that saw some time last year.
Seymour: Senior Jaden Enright led the team with 20 innings and 31 strikeouts last year. Only sophomore Brody Tuttle (11.2 IP) had a better ERA than his 4.55 (it was 4.20). Sophomores Kennan Hinners, Caseon Spurgeon and Carter Houser are among other returnees, and junior Mason Sulser threw a few pitches.
Twin Cedars: The Sabers lose their No. 2 pitcher from last season, but their ace – Nathan Smith – is back for his senior season. He threw 23 innings and allowed just a .168 batting average to opponents while striking out 22 and posting a 3.35 ERA. Junior Devin Arkema (19.2 IP, 36 K) has powerful stuff, and senior Kade Dunkin went 10 2/3 innings. Dallas Clark, Levi Messamaker and Dylan Meyers all saw at least three innings.
ONE FINAL TAKE ON EVERY TEAM
Ankeny Christian: They were very good last season, and they were still kind of young. They have eight of their top 10 hitters and their top three pitchers returning, and they have to be considered among the favorites in the conference.
Lamoni: As the defending champions of the league, they’ve got the target on their back. They bring back all kinds of pitching and their top six hitters from the team that ran roughshod on their way to the Bluegrass championship. They are thinking conference title and state tournament, and I don’t blame them.
Melcher-Dallas: Everybody is back for Melcher-Dallas. They were maybe a little bit disappointed with how things played out last season, considering the talent they had in their junior class. Well, they’re seniors now, they’ve already doubled last summer’s win total and they’re not done.
Moravia: Their pitching is a year older and wiser, but their offense will have some work to do with three of their top five hitters gone. After those three seniors from last year, though, it was a young group that should also take a step forward in 2021. I’d buy stock in the Mohawks.
Mormon Trail: The Saints have plenty of arms back along with eight of their nine regulars in the lineup. They might still be even a bit youngish compared to some of the other top tier teams in the league, so they could very well be one year away. Or they might just pop up and make a run this year.
Moulton-Udell: Their top two pitchers and hitters (are the same people) are gone. They do bring back six of their other nine regulars in the lineup last year, though. It’s tough to lose your top two pitchers and stay the same, but with enough experience in that No. 3 and 4 spot they could do well enough to keep their head above water.
Murray: This team was very, very young last year. They bring everybody back, and all but two of those players will have at least one more year of eligibility after this year, too. Watch the Mustangs become one of the most improved teams in the league this year.
Orient-Macksburg: They should be able to compete anytime their two dogs are on the mound. Ray and Thompson have experience and stuff that should keep them competitive. Their lineup is also experienced with all but 26 at bats returning from last year. I’m feeling pretty bullish on Orient-Macksburg.
Seymour: The top two hitters are gone, but they do bring back six of their nine lineup regulars. Still, there remains a big gulf between them and the top of the conference. They could make a climb with all that is returning, and it’ll be worth watching throughout this summer.
Twin Cedars: They are in great shape on the mound and at the plate. Along with all the pitching they have back, their top three hitters and seven of last year’s nine regulars are also back. I’d definitely pencil them into the top three – at least!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.