(KMAland) -- The month of June has arrived, and it’s time to update these KMAland Softball Power Rankings.
As I did in the preseason, I am ranking the KMAland conference softball teams in 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. Those conferences include the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (7-1) PR: 2
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) PR: 1
**The ol’ switcheroo from the preseason. The two teams actually played on one of the first dates of the season, and it was a doubleheader split. The difference? East won by 3, and SBL won by 1. That’s all we have to go on for now.
3. Creston (3-1) PR: 3
**There’s not a lot to go on at this point, but the Panthers look to be the real deal. They have scored 43 runs in four games and won their last three by a combined 35 after losing to Ames to open the season.
4. LeMars (7-3) PR: 6
5. Sioux City North (9-1) PR: 7
**The two Missouri River Conference teams make a jump thanks to strong starts. LeMars has just one loss to a team eligible for these rankings, and it is to Sioux City North. However, North’s only loss is to LeMars, and the run differential in the two games is in favor of the Bulldogs (+6).
6. Glenwood (5-1) PR: 8
7. Denison-Schleswig (3-2) PR: 10
**Glenwood is off to a fine start with a pair of shutout wins and three blowout victories. They split a doubleheader with Denison-Schleswig, who has just one other loss to an eligible rankings team. The Rams have the +2 run differential advantage from that split doubleheader.
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-5) PR: 5
9. Lewis Central (4-3) PR: 9
10. Clarinda (5-3) PR: NR
**The record is not great for Heelan at this point, but I am not totally convinced they’re as down as the record shows. They had tight losses to Sioux City North and MOC-Floyd Valley, and they might have been hurt by state soccer in their 29-0 doubleheader loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. I’ll hang with them one more week just to see what’s what. Lewis Central has won three straight games — all by shutout — and have only one loss to an eligible rankings team. Clarinda also gets the rub for their first win over Atlantic in a long while. That was a split doubleheader, and the two teams both won by seven. I gave the Cardinals the nod, though, with a coin flip and for something new.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Southeast Warren (9-1) PR: 3
**There’s no question this has been the best 1A/2A KMAland conference team since the season started. The Warhawks have multiple wins over state-ranked foes, and they’ve mauled area teams with a combined 39-4 score against three POI teams.
2. Wayne (6-1) PR: 6
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1) PR: 4
**Wayne opened the season with a 17-2 win over my preseason No. 1 Twin Cedars, and they also own impressive wins over Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0) and Interstate 35 (2-1), among others. Campbell German is hunting that KMAland Pitcher of the Year award to lead MSTM, which also has a win over Twin Cedars and beat Des Moines Christian just last night.
4. Twin Cedars (5-2) PR: 1
5. Griswold (5-0) PR: 8
**Things got away from the Sabers in that first game against Wayne, but they’ve played pretty well since then, including a couple walk-off wins in their last two games. Griswold’s schedule early in the season has lent itself to a strong start, but they’ve been dominant in outscoring their five opponents by a combined 59-5.
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-0) PR: 13
7. Logan-Magnolia (5-1) PR: 2
8. Woodbine (4-2) PR: 5
**The Spartans have continually lost great senior classes, but they keep on churning out great talent and great teams. Their 4-3 win over Woodbine earlier this week was one of the surprises of the early season. But why are we surprised with anything they do? Logan-Magnolia also has a win over Woodbine — in 9 innings during a tournament at MVAOCOU this past weekend. That out-weighs their first regular season loss since 2021 (to Treynor) for now. Other than the two losses mentioned above, Woodbine has handled their business, and Charlie Pryor is now halfway to 1,000 strikeouts. Seems like a lot.
9. Kuemper Catholic (2-5) PR: 7
10. Missouri Valley (7-1) PR: 16
11. Audubon (4-1) PR: 19
**I’m not quite ready to move off of a young Kuemper team as a top-10 team. Their only loss to a KMAland conference team was to Logan-Magnolia. Their others have come against solid teams like West Monona, Gilbert, Des Moines Christian and Carroll. Missouri Valley, meanwhile, didn’t make things too easy on me here with their one loss coming to the hard-hitting Underwood Eagles. I’ll take wins over Riverside (11-5), Atlantic (12-0) and Earlham (2-0) to out-weigh that loss. Audubon, meanwhile, has bounced back from their loss to Earlham to get wins over AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor and Underwood. Four pretty solid wins.
12. Murray (5-0) PR: 12
13. Gildden-Ralston (5-1) PR: 18
**Murray maintains their lock on No. 12 thanks to a big start. They’ve found a knack for winning close games (3-0 in games decided by three runs or fewer), and they’ve also picked up a couple blowout victories in their undefeated start. Glidden-Ralston got their first real test last night in a loss to Exira/EHK. Otherwise, they’ve handled their business with the five wins by a combined 41 runs.
14. Mount Ayr (4-2) PR: 17
15. AHSTW (4-2) PR: NR
16. St. Albert (3-1) PR: NR
**Color me intrigued with this Mount Ayr team, which has losses to Wayne and Centerville to start the season. They’ve otherwise taken care of business, including a 13-2 blasting of Clarke in game one. AHSTW is another intriguing team to start the season, bouncing back from an Audubon loss by winning their next four, including a thriller against Treynor on Tuesday night. St. Albert opened with three wins, including one over a usually-strong Westwood program, before a high-scoring loss to Shenandoah on Tuesday.
17. Fremont-Mills (3-1) PR: 11
18. Nodaway Valley (1-2) PR: NR
19. Southwest Valley (4-2) PR: NR
20. Riverside (3-4) PR: NR
**Circumstances from other teams move F-M down a bit, but they’ve been strong since their opening loss to Glenwood in beating Sidney, Red Oak and Stanton while averaging 12+ runs per game. Nodaway Valley has played just three times, but they do have a win over Southwest Valley, which is a team I wanted to highlight in the top 20 thanks to an impressive win last week at CAM. And Riverside has rattled off three consecutive wins after an 0-4 start, beating ACGC, Tri-Center and Treynor to move into the rankings.
