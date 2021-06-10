(KMAland) -- When it comes to June, a lot can happen in a month. Of course, I’m talking about softball and baseball. Teams can play 5-7 (or more) games in the matter of a week. So, it’s time to make another check on KMAland softball teams – and rank them.
As is always the case, teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conferences are eligible for the rankings. You’ll see a ranking, a team, the overall record and the record for the week before we get to the meat.
Here they are:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Atlantic (11-1/7-0): The Trojans faced some serious tests over the course of the week, beating Treynor, Panorama, Creston (twice) and Harlan. And they won them all. What a week. (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (9-5/3-3): The Cyclones lost three times, but they were quality. They fell to Carroll in Atlantic, lost to the Trojans at home in NINE innings and then took a two-run loss to Underwood last night. In between, two of their wins were over Denison-Schleswig and Exira/EHK by a combined 18. (LW: 3)
3. Creston (5-7/3-4): They didn’t have a winning week with four losses in their last five, but the losses to Exira/EHK, Carroll and Atlantic (twice) were by a combined 10 runs – and the last of those losses took up six of those runs. I still feel the Panthers are a top three team here. (LW: 2)
4. Denison-Schleswig (9-3/5-1): The Monarchs were good again this past week and have won nine of their past 10 with the lone loss coming to Harlan. They’ve also won five straight, including Tuesday night’s win over Lewis Central. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (8-4/4-2): They were 4-2 entering the week and then went 4-2 again. They still have a nice win over Heelan and swept Glenwood on Monday, so they’re right in the same spot. (LW: 5)
6. Kuemper Catholic (5-4/2-1): Hey, wins matter. The Knights picked up an 8-2 victory over Heelan in the CYO Tournament and then edged past St. Albert two nights ago. They’ll be one to watch the rest of the season. (LW: NR)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-4/4-2): When the Crusaders have Angel Shaw on the mound, they are very, very difficult to beat. Just ask LeMars, which didn’t score a run in nine innings against her this week. The top MRC team is currently 10-0 in the league. (LW: 6)
8. LeMars (10-6/3-2): The only losses of the week came against Heelan, and you just read about those. The Bulldogs otherwise handled business. (LW: 7)
9. Sioux City East (9-6/5-1): Sweeps of Sioux City North and Thomas Jefferson by a combined 61-10. They can definitely bash the ball around the yard. (LW: 9)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-6/6-1): And here come the Warriors. They swept AL, went 2-1 at the Sheldon Tournament and then swept Sioux City North by a combined two runs in their seven games for the week. (LW: 10)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (10-0/3-0): They were vulnerable for a drop this week with games against Treynor and Harlan on tap. All they did was win those games 4-0 and 4-2, respectively, and continue their run at the top. (LW: 1)
2. Southeast Warren (12-0/4-0): The Warhawks are averaging 11.3 runs and allowing just 1.9 per game. They’re completely stacked across the lineup, circle and field and beat Lenox, Seymour, Martensdale-St. Marys and Murray by a combined 48-8 this past week. (LW: 2)
3. Wayne (6-4/3-0): The Falcons didn’t allow a run and scored 30 during wins over Southwest Valley, Chariton and Interstate 35 this past week. (LW: 3)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2/2-1): The Blue Devils may have lost, but it was tight to Southeast Warren. And they handled Nodaway Valley and Panorama by a combined 15-2. They were ranked too low last week. (LW: 7)
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-3/4-3): A tight loss to Atlantic, an 11-1 defeat against Harlan and then an 8-5 battle with Earlham. They also beat Boyer Valley and Creston among their four wins for the week. Still pretty impressive week. (LW: 4)
6. Mount Ayr (6-4/3-0): I think the Raiderettes have found their mojo. They have scored 50 runs in their last four games – all wins. That includes a rousing comeback win over Nodaway Valley. (LW: 8)
7. Lenox (10-3/3-1): They’ve bounced back from blowout losses to Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren by beating Riverside, Bedford and East Mills while allowing one total run. TJ Stoaks, you may have heard, struck out 22 in a 9-inning win over Riverside. Yeesh. (LW: 9)
8. Griswold (10-0/7-0): Impressive wins this week over Boyer Valley, CAM and East Union among seven total victories that were by a total of 51 runs. The Tigers are plenty legit. (LW: 10)
9. Nodaway Valley (6-7/3-2): The Murray Tournament champions deserve some respect. The tourney title was pretty good, but they hung tight with Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr, too. (LW: NR)
10. Boyer Valley (4-5/2-2): I’m not afraid to hand out big jumps. The Bulldog struggled mightily early in the season, but they’ve since battled tight with Griswold and Exira/EHK and beat CAM and Woodbine. (LW: NR)
11. AHSTW (8-6, 4-3): With losses to Harlan, Lewis Central and Atlantic over the weekend, it seems the Lady Vikes instantly got better by facing stiff competition. In their next game, they beat Logan-Magnolia and then routed IKM-Manning. It pays to play some big dogs. (LW: 12)
12. Logan-Magnolia (7-3/3-1): This, to me, is probably a short drop for the Panthers. They’re really, really good and have otherwise been plenty dominant, bouncing back from the loss to AHSTW by beating Riverside, 12-1. (LW: 6)
13. Woodbine (11-2/4-2): Despite the losses to Westwood and Boyer Valley, the Tigers still have their goals in front of them. They’ve got a big dog in Exira/EHK coming to town on Friday night (on KMA-FM 99.1 and with video stream at kmaland.com). Can they bounce back? (LW: 5)
14. Treynor (4-5/4-3): The losses were to Atlantic, Creston and Underwood, and one of the wins was a big walk-off victory over Riverside that you heard on KMA. (LW: 14)
15. Audubon (5-3/3-1): The Wheelers beat AHSTW early in the week, but their comparative scores with Lo-Ma keeps them right here. Outside of the Lo-Ma loss, they beat Tri-Center, IKM-Manning and Missouri Valley by a combined 32-5. (LW: 15)
16. St. Albert (3-6/2-4): I think the Saintes are still plenty capable of making a heck of a run this year, but I’m going to be a little conservative for now after a split with Clarinda and four other defeats. (LW: 11)
17. Melcher-Dallas (12-3/5-1): The Saints were still very good last week, despite a one-run loss to Nodaway Valley in the Murray Tournament championship. And their win over Twin Cedars lives on for the moment. (LW: 17)
18. Twin Cedars (13-5/6-1): The Sabers might very well be the best team in the Bluegrass, but with both them and Melcher-Dallas playing well the tiebreaker is that win from earlier in the year. If you’re wondering about a rematch, it’s not until next Thursday. (LW: 18)
19. Central Decatur (5-4/3-1): The Cardinals knocked off Bedford, Moravia and East Union – all on the road – before a loss last night to Grand View Christian. I’m still trying to figure them out a little more, but they get a jump. (LW: 20)
20. CAM (7-5/3-3): The Cougars beat Stanton and Ar-We-Va this past week, and those are two teams that were also considered for this spot. Their only losses for the week? That’d be to Griswold, Boyer Valley and Exira/EHK. As you already read, those three teams seem pretty good. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.