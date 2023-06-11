(KMAland) -- It's time for another Sunday Salute edition of #WhoHomered with a look at the week of home runs in KMAland baseball and softball.
Keep in mind, these are this past week's home runs only -- or at least those that were recorded in Bound over the last week. You can check out last week's #WhoHomered list for the entire season linked here. Each home run hitter will have a name, school, a potential listed number of home runs for the week (if there is not a number listed, it is just one home run) and total home runs for the year in parentheses.
With that said, here's a look at this week in #WhoHomered.
BASEBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kayden Anderson, Glenwood 4 (6)
Sam Henry, Creston 2 (2)
Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (2)
Stephen Leinen, Harlan (2)
Carter Pellett, Atlantic (2)
Cael Turner, Creston (2)
Gage Herron, Shenandoah (1)
Jaxson Lehnen, St. Albert (1)
Logan Manz, Lewis Central (1)
Tom Mikkelsen, Creston (1)
Gavin Millslagle, Creston (1)
Jacob Rystrom, Shenandoah (1)
Braden Woods, Red Oak (1)
Corner Conference
Bode Wyman, Griswold (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Garrett Luett, Underwood (3)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (2)
Michael Turner, Tri-Center (3)
Cael Witt, Tri-Center (1)
Jack Vanfossan, Underwood (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr 2 (3)
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox 2 (3)
William Denny, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (2)
Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Ethan Olberding, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Missouri River Conference
Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East 2 (2)
Jax Theeler, Sioux City East (2)
Eli Cedillo, Sioux City North (1)
Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Kasey Clark, Twin Cedars (1)
Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (1)
SOFTBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 6 (8)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood 3 (5)
Ava Adamson, Creston 2 (2)
Kaylie Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic 2 (3)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert 2 (3)
Annika Price, Clarinda 2 (3)
Brynn Isaacson, Clarinda (4)
Jersey Foote, Creston (2)
Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Elizabeth Thiesen, Glenwood (2)
Nicole Bond, Red Oak (1)
Avery Heller, Lewis Central (1)
Kiera Hochstein, St. Albert (1)
Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic (1)
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (1)
Lylly Merrill, Clarinda (1)
Corner Conference
Makenna Askeland, Griswold 2 (2)
Brianne Johnson, Essex (2)
Abby Gohlinghorst, Griswold (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Kylee Hartl, Audubon 2 (2)
Alexis Obermeier, Audubon 2 (2)
Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren 4 (6)
Noelle McKnight, East Union 3 (3)
Sadie Cox, Lenox 2 (4)
Abigail Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys 2 (2)
Avery Staver, East Union 2 (2)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (3)
Breece Cornett, Central Decatur (1)
Addy Schreck, Central Decatur (1)
Kayli Shade, East Union (1)
Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Ava Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (1)
Haidyn Top, Southwest Valley (1)
Ava Whitney, Wayne (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine 3 (3)
Rylee Evans, West Harrison (2)
Karys Hunt, CAM (1)
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Sierra Lantz, Woodbine (1)
Elise Olson, Woodbine (1)
Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (1)
Missouri River Conference
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East 3 (6)
Riley Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (3)
Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (3)
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (2)
Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East (2)
Teygan Rasmussen, Sioux City East (1)
Charli Grosenheider, LeMars (1)
Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Keirsten Klein, Murray 2 (4)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars 2 (3)
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg 2 (2)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia (2)
Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Lamoni (1)
Alexa Bedford, Moravia (1)
Kinsey Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Cristen Durian, Twin Cedars (1)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.