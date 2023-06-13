(KMAland) -- Oh, it’s been a bit since I did a little thinking…
So, how about we start doing that again? It’s Thinking Tuesday! Here are 22 things I'm thinking about in honor of the year 2023.
1. You want to talk about one of the more brutal spots on the summer schedule? It’s Monday in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Doubleheader after doubleheader after doubleheader. In both baseball and softball. You can thank the officials in the state of Iowa that decided baseball and softball only gets about 30 days of competition for a season.
2. But anyway, it just seems like we’ve been at this for a few weeks, and we are starting to hit the home stretch. Here’s a look at the conference softball leaders at this stage…
3. Hawkeye Ten: It’s really hard to count too many teams out at this stage with Glenwood (8-2), Atlantic (7-2), Clarinda (8-3), Creston (5-2), St. Albert (7-3), Lewis Central (5-3) and Kuemper Catholic (3-3) within one game of one another in the loss column. Every game between these teams is going to be huge.
4. By the way, who had Clarinda hanging right around here more than halfway through the season? They’ve been outstanding.
5. Corner: Griswold (7-0) is already a couple wins away from clinching the conference championship. They don’t appear to be having too much trouble in the league, either, with their seven wins coming by a combined 78 runs.
6. And a big shoutout to Karly Millikan for continuing to dominant and reaching 400 career strikeouts. That’s a lot of strikeouts, they say.
7. WIC: Missouri Valley (8-1), Logan-Magnolia (7-2) and Audubon (7-3) are the three teams with three losses or fewer in the league, but I would have a hard time seeing the Big Reds losing more than two more times (if even two more times). It could certainly happen, but it’s likely going to be decided later this week when they travel to Logan-Magnolia.
8. And a big shoutout, too, to Audrie Kohl on reaching 500 career strikeouts last night live on the KMAX-Stream. Shoutout to Trevor Maeder for assigning that game. We got a milestone on the air, and we had a rematch from Missouri Valley’s only loss of the season. Sure, it didn’t materialize, but Chris Fowler doesn’t always end up with the best college football games of the season. Storylines drive the market, folks.
9. POI: Martensdale-St. Marys (6-1), Southeast Warren (6-1), Mount Ayr (5-1) and Wayne (4-1) all have one loss at the moment in the league, but it’s likely to be decided between MSTM, Southeast Warren and Wayne. Those are three of the top 1A teams in the state of Iowa, and their games are must-watch/must-follow. Wayne beat MSTM (2-0), MSTM beat Southeast Warren (1-0) and Southeast Warren beat Wayne (10-4) in the meetings between the three. Each team will play one another one more time with MSTM at Wayne on Thursday and home to Southeast Warren on Friday. Wayne hosts Southeast warren next Thursday.
10. Rolling Valley: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-0) remains unbeaten in the league, but they have a big rematch with Woodbine (8-1) coming up on Monday. That figures to be the difference between a solo champ and a co-champ.
11. MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2) is the leader at the moment, but they still have 16(!) more games. Or, eight more doubleheaders. Sioux City East (9-3), LeMars (8-4) and Sioux City North (8-4) are also right in the mix as we start to turn that second corner.
12. Bluegrass: The defending state champions, Twin Cedars (8-0), remain unbeaten in the league, and they already have a doubleheader sweep over one of their top contenders, Murray (6-2). They also edged Seymour (6-2) by one run at the end of May, and the Warriorettes appear to be a team that can hang in there with them. However, they only have one more matchup with them, so they’d have to hope to win that and find someone else to beat the Sabers. It doesn’t seem all that likely.
13. That’s the softball side of things, and there are definitely some fun races to follow as the season continues to wind down. Let’s make a run and take a look at the baseball conference races now.
14. Hawkeye Ten: I think it’s going to be tough for anyone to deal Lewis Central (8-0) two losses, which is what would need to happen for anyone to earn a share of that title right now. Kuemper Catholic (5-2) has two losses, and St. Albert (9-3) is next with three. The Titans look to be in very, very good shape.
15. Corner: Fremont-Mills (7-0) has moved two wins away from at least a share of the conference championship, but they will have to beat Stanton (5-1) for a second time to get it done. That matchup comes on Friday.
16. WIC: After some early back and forth, things have settled down to Underwood (9-1) and Treynor (7-1) battling for the top spot. The Eagles made a statement a week ago with their 10-0 win over the Cardinals. Tonight, they’ll take a shot at avenging their lone loss of the WIC season (to Logan-Magnolia). Treynor/Underwood round two is set for next Thursday in Treynor.
17. POI: Central Decatur (6-0) remains unbeaten in the league while Lenox (6-1) is right on the doorstep. The Tigers have run off six consecutive POI wins after losing their league opener to Bedford. And they’ve won those by 15, 10, 10, 10, 14 and 10. Dominance. The Cardinals aren’t winning by nearly as much, but they are winning. The CD/Lenox matchup is Thursday in Lenox. Keep an eye on a suddenly-hot Mount Ayr (4-2) group that is starting to play well together.
18. RVC: West Harrison (7-0) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0) have been the league favorites since the start of the season. They have a combined two losses together outside of the league, and they’ve been taking care of business with mostly dominant wins within it. The league is likely to be decided one week from tonight when they have a doubleheader in Coon Rapids. A shoutout to Woodbine (6-2) as a strong No. 3, but it’d be a shocker if both West Harrison and Exira/EHK get to two losses.
19. MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-3) is the early leader with another 12 games left to play in the conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-4) is only one back in the loss column, and Sioux City North is two behind. I think you’d also have to keep Sioux City East (9-7) in mind, too, since there are so many games left to play.
20. Bluegrass: Moravia (6-0) holds down the top spot thanks to their 4-2 win over Ankeny Christian (6-1) last week. The Mohawks and Eagles do meet up another time this upcoming Monday, so there’s a chance ACA could pull back even.
21. The College World Series is set: Oral Roberts, Virginia, TCU, Florida, Stanford, Wake Forest, Tennessee and LSU make for a fun group of teams with a Cinderella, a St. Albert alum, some IHOP lovers, all kinds of talent, a little west coast flavor, a monster that we didn’t see coming, Tony F’n Vitello and the most talented team in the country. Give me Wake Forest over Florida for all the marbles.
22. Big ups to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Carmelo Anthony, Fat Lever, Alex English, Antonio McDyess, Dikembe Mutombo and the Denver Nuggets on winning the NBA championship last night. There’s no doubt that this was the best team during the regular season and the best team during the playoffs. Not even Mikey Malone could screw it up with all that talent. The second-best team was the Lakers, although I don’t think they hang banners for that.
23. That’s all I’ve got on this Thinking Tuesday. Trevor Maeder has sent me a text that just makes me not want to think any longer. I might come back after I layeth the smacketh down. Have a great Tuesday!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.