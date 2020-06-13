(KMAland) -- Day 89 of blogging with no sports. This is the 83rd consecutive blog and 87th during this period.
The high school softball and baseball season is just two days away. We will have plenty of coverage during the four-week regular season and our usual during an interesting postseason.
Not all conferences are playing for a conference championship, as schedules just didn’t work out for everyone to play one another. With that said, we can’t go into the season without some predictions. Here are my choices and sleepers to take each area softball league. Note: Picking a sleeper does not necessarily mean I think the team will finish second in the conference.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Winner: Harlan
Sleeper: Creston
The Cyclones won it last year, and the old saying is that the champ is the champ until they’re not. I’m not that lazy, though. I thought it through, and I believe Harlan has the right pieces in place to replace the one person they lost — Morgan Schaben. Emily Brouse and Tianna Kasperbauer are more than capable, and they will be backed by a terrific offensive and defensive lineup.
My sleeper is a team that is well known for winning the Hawkeye Ten, just not since 2015. The Panthers won five conference championships last decade, and they have the pieces in place to start this decade out on the right note. If their pitching, which was mostly headed by two 8th graders last year, takes a step forward then it’s going to make things really difficult for the rest of the league.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Winner: Fremont-Mills
Sleeper: Griswold
The Knights have a lot of returning talent in all the right places, especially in the circle. Kendall Reed won last year’s conference pitcher of the year, and it stands to reason that she would go ahead and do that again. Plus, their junior class is loaded with strong bats like Addi Meese and Tori Kilpatrick.
Griswold is the sleeper, but they’re also the pick by a lot of smart people that have talked with Trevor in his preseason previews. They have a lot of legit young talent like Haylee Pennock, Brenna Rossell and Anna Kelley. Could they take the step forward and win the league? Maybe, and that’s why they’re my sleeper.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Winner: Logan-Magnolia
Sleeper: Treynor
Logan-Magnolia, in my opinion, has arguably the best pitcher and arguably the best two hitters in the WIC. Reanna Rife is a powerful force that can truly beat any team when she is on her game. I’ve seen it live and in person. And Reanna and her sister Erikah can absolutely crush. Now, you can’t win a championship with two players, and so this is a pick with a big belief in the youngsters from last year making steps forward since then.
Treynor — a sleeper? How could one of the most dominant WIC softball programs be a sleeper? Well, I’m not sure many are picking them to win the league this year. They lost such a huge senior class and an all-conference catcher, so there are a lot of unknowns. What is known, though, is that Treynor is Treynor is Treynor. They’ve got the talent waiting in the wings to put together a run at any conference title.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Winner: Wayne
Sleeper: Southeast Warren
At this point, Wayne and Mount Ayr are not scheduled to play one another, so there won’t actually be a real conference champion. I guess this is just a pick for if there were. The Falcons and Raiderettes both bring back a lot of talent, but Wayne does bring back their All-State pitcher while Mount Ayr lost theirs. While I do believe Alexa Anderson, Addy Reynolds and Zoey Larsen are going to keep things rolling there, I have to go with Sterling Berndt, Camryn Jacobsen, Emily Jones and the girls here. They’re going to be special.
Southeast Warren, meanwhile, might have the most talented all around team in the league. They are just bursting with elite level talent all over the field, and they’re all very young. A list of girls that have at least two years of eligibility left on this team: Makayla Ruble, Brooklynn Page, Cougar Fridley, Josie Hartman, Kaylee Bauer, Alivia Ruble, Breanna Nolte, Kaylee Tignor, Josie Kosman. Loaded.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Winner: West Harrison
Sleeper: Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison won the conference last season in a pretty dominant fashion, and they bring back the league’s top pitcher (Emily McIntosh) and three of the top six hitters per batting average (McIntosh, Haley Koch and Chloe Gilgen). Those three are hardly alone with all kinds of other seniors and juniors making their presence felt across the diamond and up and down the lineup.
Exira/EHK is probably going to be West Harrison’s toughest opponent as it stands today, but I’ll throw the Wildcats a little love here as a sleeper. They added two really talented players from Belmond-Klemme and another from Eagle Grove to a team that brings back the league’s best hitter, Talia Schon. They’re very young otherwise, but this is such a unique story and situation that I had to bring it up again.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Winner: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sleeper: Bishop Heelan Catholic
SBL has four of their five first-team All-MRC picks back, including their star pitcher Kenzie Foley and her battery mate Emma Christensen. Chloe Black and Whitney Schlotfeldt also had huge seasons last year for the Warriors, which went 12-0 in the league.
It does feel a little strange putting Heelan in as a sleeper, but they were just 6-6 in the conference last season. They have an exciting young freshman named Kenley Meis that has already picked up an All-MRC first team nod, and sophomore Joslyn Verzal is primed to build off of last year’s 2.93 ERA in the circle.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Winner: Twin Cedars
Sleeper: Murray
This is an easy pick and a hard pick. It’s easy because the Sabers went 18-0 in the Bluegrass last year. It’s a hard pick because the last game they played in the 2019 season was a loss to a rising Melcher-Dallas club. Still, their freshman and sophomore classes are all kinds of loaded, and Grace Bailey is one of the top-returning pitchers in the conference.
I’ll throw Murray out there as a sleeper because I was a little surprised to see how much they actually were bringing back. They lost their legendary coach Danny Jensen, and they lost a really great senior class. However, there are some young girls ready to go, and there’s also returning all-conference type veterans in Katy Gibbs and Bailey Frederick. Rumors of their demise were greatly exaggerated, in my opinion.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com