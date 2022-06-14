(KMAland) -- The busy spring sports season has officially come to an end. It’s time to update our KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup for the 2021-22 calendar year.
This is the 10th year of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. Glenwood is the reigning champion and has won it four times in the last six years. And guess who was leading after the winter season? Well, it was Glenwood.
1. Glenwood (67 points, 7 sports) = 9.57 PPS
2. Lewis Central (73 points, 9 sports) = 8.11 PPS
3. Harlan (66 points, 9 sports) = 7.33 PPS
4. Kuemper Catholic (44 points, 7 sports) = 6.29 PPS
5t. Atlantic (42 points, 7 sports) & Clarinda (54 points, 9 sports) = 6.00 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS
8. St. Albert (51 points, 9 sports) = 5.67 PPS
9. Creston (42 points, 9 sports) = 4.33 PPS
10. Shenandoah (32 points, 9 sports) = 3.56 PPS
11. Red Oak (31 points, 9 sports) = 3.44 PPS
Here’s the sport-by-sport rundown from the spring sports season.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
1. Glenwood (165 points) — 11 points
2. Clarinda (90 points) — 10 points
3. Lewis Central (89 points) — 9 points
4. Harlan (88 points) — 8 points
5. Atlantic (86.5 points) — 7 points
6. St. Albert (66 points) — 6 points
7. Shenandoah (41 points) — 5 points
8. Denison-Schleswig (40.5 points) — 4 points
9. Kuemper Catholic (36 points) — 3 points
10. Red Oak (21 points) — 2 points
11. Creston (17 points) — 1 point
Last year: Glenwood won the championship last season, scoring 155 points in a pretty tight battle with Harlan (136). Atlantic, Lewis Central and Clarinda rounded out the top five, so the top five remained the same, although the Cardinals continued their ascent in the sport. Last year, Shenandoah (down 1), Creston (down 4), Denison-Schleswig (same), St. Albert (up 3), Kuemper (up 1) and Red Oak (up 1) rounded things out.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
1. Lewis Central (144 points) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (134 points) — 10 points
3. Clarinda (88 points) — 9 points
4. Harlan (69 points) — 8 points
5. Red Oak (62 points) — 7 points
6. Atlantic (57 points) — 6 points
7. Kuemper Catholic (56 points) — 5 points
8. St. Albert (45 points) — 4 points
9. Denison-Schleswig (39 points) — 3 points
10. Shenandoah (26 points) — 2 points
11. Creston (18 points) — 1 point
Last year: Another title for Lewis Central, and it was actually the same top four of LC, Glenwood, Clarinda and Harlan. The difference comes with Red Oak hopping up from 10 all the way to No. 5. Atlantic fell one, St. Albert dropped two, Kuemper stayed put, Shenandoah dropped two, Denison-Schleswig stayed the same and Creston hung on to that No. 11 spot.
GIRLS GOLF
1. Atlantic (429) — 11 points
2. Creston (429) — 10 points
3. St. Albert (441) — 9 points
4. Shenandoah (446) — 8 points
5. Denison-Schleswig (459) — 7 points
6. Red Oak (460) — 6 points
7. Clarinda (463) — 5 points
8. Harlan (464) — 4 points
9. Glenwood (486) — 3 points
10. Lewis Central (571) — 2 points
11. Kuemper Catholic (NTS) — 1 point
Last year: It was a flip flop in the top two spots with Atlantic climbing Creston for the team championship. St. Albert went from 8 to 3, and Shenandoah and Denison-Schleswig were 4th and 5th last year, too. Red Oak went from 10 to 6, Clarinda jumped from 9 to 7, Harlan moved down from 7 to 8, Glenwood dropped from 3 to 9, Lewis Central fell from 6 to 10 and Kuemper was 11 last year, too.
BOYS GOLF
1. Kuemper Catholic (341) — 11 points
2. Lewis Central (347) — 10 points
3. Glenwood (352) — 9 points
4. Clarinda (355) — 8 points
5. Atlantic (355) — 7 points
6. Harlan (357) — 6 points
7. Denison-Schleswig (367) — 5 points
8. Creston (387) — 4 points
9. St. Albert (401) — 3 points
10. Red Oak (426) — 2 points
11. Shenandoah (449) — 1 point
Last year: It has been a while since someone other than Atlantic held the top spot in boys golf. Kuemper moved from 3 to 1, Lewis Central was the runner-up last year as well and Glenwood jumped from 5 to 3. Clarinda had another solid move up from 7 to 4, Atlantic went from 1 to 5, Harlan jumped from 8 to 6 and Denison-Schleswig stretched up from 9 to 7. Creston dropped from 6 to 8, St. Albert went from 4 to 9 and Red Oak and Shenandoah flip-flopped from last season.
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Kuemper Catholic (24 points) — 11 points
2. St. Albert (22 points) — 10 points
3. Clarinda (21 points) — 9 points
4. Lewis Central (21 points) — 8 points *tie broken with Clarinda’s 5-4 dual win over LC
5. Red Oak (16 points) — 7 points
6. Shenandoah (13 points) — 6 points
7. Glenwood (11 points) — 5 points
8. Harlan (7 points) — 4 points
9. Creston (5 points) — 3 points
10. Denison-Schleswig (4 points) — 2 points
11. Atlantic (0 points) — 1 point
Last year: Kuemper made the move from No. 5 to No. 1 in winning this year’s Hawkeye Ten team championship. St. Albert was the runner-up last year, too, and Clarinda moved from 7 to 3. Lewis Central jumped from 6 to 4, and Red Oak went from 3 to 5. Shenandoah was 10 last year and 6 this year, Glenwood won the team title and moved to 7 this season and Harlan went from 11 to 8. Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic went to 9-10-11 from 4-8-9.
BOYS TENNIS
1. Denison-Schleswig (31 points) — 11 points
2. Shenandoah (20 points) — 10 points
3. Lewis Central (18 points) — 9 points
4. Clarinda (17 points) — 8 points
5. Glenwood (15 points) — 7 points
6. St. Albert (14 points) — 6 points
7. Atlantic (12 points) — 5 points
8. Kuemper Catholic (10 points) — 4 points
9. Red Oak (5 points) — 3 points
10. Creston (2 points) — 2 points
11. Harlan (0 points) — 1 point
Last year: It was a repeat performance for the Monarchs atop the boys tennis world in the Hawkeye Ten. Shenandoah jumped from 4 to 2, Lewis Central moved from 7 to 3, Clarinda climbed from 9 to 4 and Glenwood had a big move of their own from 10 to 5. St. Albert fell from 3 to 6, Atlantic went from 5 to 7, Kuemper fell from 2 to 8, Red Oak jumped from 11 to 9, Creston went from 6 to 10 and Harlan ended up going from 8 to 11.
GIRLS SOCCER
Without three schools playing varsity soccer, we use an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
1. Lewis Central (7-0) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (6-1) — 10 points
3. Harlan (5-2) — 8 points
4. St. Albert (4-3) — 6 points
5. Atlantic (3-4) — 4 points
6. Kuemper Catholic (2-5) — 3 points
7. Denison-Schleswig (1-6) — 2 points
8. Creston (0-7) — 1 point
Last year: The top two were the same last season while St. Albert was at No. 3 and Harlan was down at No. 6. Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic both dropped one spot each, and Denison-Schleswig and Creston were 7-8 again this year.
BOYS SOCCER
1. Lewis Central (7-0) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (6-1) — 10 points
3. Denison-Schleswig (5-2) — 8 points
4. Harlan (4-3) — 6 points
5. Creston (3-4) — 4 points
6. St. Albert (2-5) — 3 points
7. Kuemper Catholic (1-6) — 2 points
8. Atlantic (0-7) — 1 point
Last year: The Titans were the champs lsat year, too, and Glenwood was also the runner-up in 2021. Denison-Schleswig stayed put at No. 3, as well. Harlan made a solid move from No. 7 to No. 4, Creston stayed put at No. 5, St. Albert moved down from 4 to 6, Kuemper moved from 6 to 7 and Atlantic was also at No. 8 last year.
LATEST STANDINGS
Here’s how it looks following the spring season.
1. Glenwood (132 points, 15 sports) = 8.80 PPS
2. Lewis Central (139 points, 17 sports) = 8.18 PPS
3. Clarinda (103 points, 15 sports) = 6.87 PPS
4. Harlan (114 points, 17 sports) = 6.70 PPS
5. St. Albert (98 points, 17 sports) = 5.76 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (97 points, 17 sports) = 5.71 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (84 points, 15 sports) = 5.60 PPS
8. Atlantic (83 points, 15 sports) = 5.53 PPS
9. Shenandoah (64 points, 15 sports) = 4.27 PPS
10. Creston (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS
11. Red Oak (58 points, 15 sports) = 3.87 PPS
Glenwood’s lead is down a bit after a strong spring from Lewis Central, and it should be interesting to watch the rest of the baseball and softball seasons play out. Check out Clarinda making a big move to No. 3 while St. Albert continued their spring success with a three-spot jump.
