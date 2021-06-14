(KMAland) -- The busy spring season is officially finished, and while we are continuing to hand out plenty of awards through next week, today is a good day to check in on the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
Here’s how things were looking following the winter sports season:
1. Glenwood (72 points, 7 sports) = 10.29 PPS
2. Harlan (75 points, 9 sports) = 8.33 PPS
3. Lewis Central (69 points, 9 sports) = 7.67 PPS
4. Atlantic (53 points, 7 sports) = 7.57 PPS
5. Denison-Schleswig (54 points, 9 sports) = 6.00 PPS
6. St. Albert (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS
7t. Creston (45 points, 9 sports) = 5.00 PPS
7t. Kuemper Catholic (35 points, 7 sports) = 5.00 PPS
9t. Clarinda (35 points, 9 sports) = 3.89 PPS
9t. Red Oak (35 points, 9 sports) = 3.89 PPS
11. Shenandoah (26 points, 9 sports) = 2.89 PPS
Let’s add the spring to it…
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
1. Glenwood (11 points): The Rams grabbed another Hawkeye Ten championship, finishing with 155 points.
2. Harlan (10 points): The Cyclones were the runner-up in pretty impressive fashion with 136 points.
3. Atlantic (9 points): The Trojans ended the meet with 109 points and in third place.
4. Lewis Central (8 points): Lewis Central ended up two spots higher than they were at the 2019 meet with 102 points.
5. Clarinda (7 points): The Cardinals went from eighth up to fifth, scoring 44 points to 22.5 from the 2019 meet.
6. Shenandoah (6 points): The Fillies edged past Creston with 38.5 points.
7. Creston (5 points): Creston finished out with 38 points.
8. Denison-Schleswig (4 points): The Monarchs’ 36 points were good for eight.
9. St. Albert (3 points): It was 33.5 for the Saintes.
10. Kuemper Catholic (2 points): The Knights posted 29 points to finish 10th.
11. Red Oak (1 point): Finally, the Tigers put up 20 points to finish in 11th.
Since the spring is so busy, it’s worth it to keep a running tally to see how teams move:
1. Glenwood (83 points, 8 sports) = 10.38 PPS
2. Harlan (85 points, 10 sports) = 8.50 PPS
3. Atlantic (62 points, 8 sports) = 7.75 PPS
4. Lewis Central (77 points, 10 sports) = 7.70 PPS
5. Denison-Schleswig (58 points, 10 sports) = 5.80 PPS
6. St. Albert (56 points, 10 sports) = 5.60 PPS
7. Creston (50 points, 10 sports) = 5.00 PPS
8. Kuemper Catholic (37 points, 8 sports) = 4.63 PPS
9. Clarinda (42 points, 10 sports) = 4.20 PPS
10. Red Oak (36 points, 10 sports) = 3.60 PPS
11. Shenandoah (32 points, 10 sports) = 3.20 PPS
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
1. Lewis Central (11 points): The Titans got in the win column with 141 points to edge…
2. Glenwood (10 points): It was very tight, but the Rams were just a bit short with 139 points.
3. Clarinda (9 points): What a showing for the Cardinals, which had 25 points and finished 10th in the 2019 meet. They scored 98.5 this year.
4. Harlan (8 points): Harlan finished with 92 points.
5. Atlantic (7 points): The 2019 champions remained in the top five with 83.5 points.
6. St. Albert (6 points): There was a bit of a drop off from fifth to sixth with the Falcons scoring 40.
7. Kuemper Catholic (5 points): Kuemper jumps up two spots from 2019 and scores 39 points.
8. Shenandoah (4 points): Shenandoah had 36 points in the meet.
9. Denison-Schleswig (3 points): Both Denison-Schleswig and Red Oak had 29 points. The tiebreaker: Number of conference champions. Nathan Gallup’s shot put title does the deed.
10. Red Oak (2 points)
11. Creston (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (93 points, 9 sports) = 10.33 PPS
2. Harlan (93 points, 11 sports) = 8.45 PPS
3. Lewis Central (88 points, 11 sports) = 8.00 PPS
4. Atlantic (69 points, 9 sports) = 7.67 PPS
5. St. Albert (62 points, 11 sports) = 5.64 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (61 points, 11 sports) = 5.55 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (42 points, 9 sports) = 4.67 PPS
8t. Clarinda (51 points, 11 sports) = 4.64 PPS
8t. Creston (51 points, 11 sports) = 4.64 PPS
10. Red Oak (38 points, 11 sports) = 3.45 PPS
11. Shenandoah (36 points, 11 sports) = 3.27 PPS
GIRLS GOLF
1. Creston (11 points): Led by the conference champion — Rylie Driskell — Creston repeated as champs with a 370.
2. Atlantic (10 points): The Trojans were also second in 2019 and shot a 382 this year.
3. Glenwood (9 points): Glenwood finished third in 2019 as well. This year’s score was an improvement by 15 stories with a 391.
4. Shenandoah (8 points): The Fillies made a nice leap from 8th to 4th with a 400.
5. Denison-Schleswig (7 points): The Monarchs tied for fifth, but they get the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head win over…
6. Lewis Central (6 points): The Titans and Monarchs both shot a 405. D-S also had the better fifth score.
7. Harlan (5 points): The Cyclones were seventh in 2019, too. This year, they shot a 412.
8. St. Albert (4 points): After withdrawing from the tournament in 2019, St. Albert takes eighth with a 426.
9. Clarinda (3 points): The Cardinals were a pretty young group this season and finished with a 440.
10. Red Oak (2 points)
11. Kuemper Catholic (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (102 points, 10 sports) = 10.20 PPS
2. Harlan (98 points, 12 sports) = 8.17 PPS
3. Atlantic (79 points, 10 sports) = 7.90 PPS
4. Lewis Central (94 points, 12 sports) = 7.83 PPS
5. Denison-Schleswig (68 points, 12 sports) = 5.67 PPS
6. St. Albert (66 points, 12 sports) = 5.50 PPS
7. Creston (62 points, 12 sports) = 5.17 PPS
8. Clarinda (54 points, 12 sports) = 4.50 PPS
9. Kuemper Catholic (43 points, 10 sports) = 4.30 PPS
10. Shenandoah (44 points, 12 sports) = 3.67 PPS
11. Red Oak (40 points, 12 sports) = 3.33 PPS
BOYS GOLF
1. Atlantic (11 points): The Trojans shot eight strokes higher (322 this year), but they won another Hawkeye Ten championship.
2. Lewis Central (10 points): Lewis Central makes a nice jump from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 327 this year.
3. Kuemper Catholic (9 points): Always a high finisher, the Knights go third for a second consecutive season with a 330.
4. St. Albert (8 points): Led by KMAland Boys Golfer of the Year Brett Klusman, St. Albert ends up in fourth with a 340.
5. Glenwood (7 points): Glenwood was second in 2019, but they remain in the top five thanks to the better fifth score.
6. Creston (6 points): Creston and Glenwood both shot a 352. The Panthers were ninth in 2019.
7. Clarinda (5 points): The Cardinals are up one spot from 2019 and shot a 360 at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
8. Harlan (4 points)
9. Denison-Schleswig (3 points)
10. Shenandoah (2 points)
11. Red Oak (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (109 points, 11 sports) = 9.91 PPS
2. Atlantic (90 points, 11 sports) = 8.18 PPS
3. Lewis Central (104 points, 13 sports) = 8.00 PPS
4. Harlan (102 points, 13 sports) = 7.85 PPS
5. St. Albert (74 points, 13 sports) = 5.69 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (71 points, 13 sports) = 5.46 PPS
7. Creston (68 points, 13 sports) = 5.23 PPS
8. Kuemper Catholic (52 points, 11 sports) = 4.73 PPS
9. Clarinda (59 points, 13 sports) = 4.54 PPS
10. Shenandoah (46 points, 13 sports) = 3.54 PPS
11. Red Oak (41 points, 13 sports) = 3.15 PPS
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Glenwood (11 points): The Rams and St. Albert tied for the Hawkeye Ten Tournament with 20 points each.
2. St. Albert (10 points): The head-to-head, though, was a 5-4 win for Glenwood on May 13th.
3. Red Oak (9 points): The Tigers tied with Creston at the tournament with 18 points each.
4. Creston (8 points): The tie is broken with Red Oak’s 6-3 and 5-2 wins this season over the Panthers.
5. Kuemper Catholic (7 points)
6. Lewis Central (6 points)
7. Clarinda (5 points): Both the Cardinals and Denison-Schleswig had 12 points.
8. Denison-Schleswig (4 points): The tiebreaker here, though, is most conference champions. That goes to Clarinda, which had the No. 1 doubles champs (Hartley/Cole). There was no head-to-head between the two programs.
9. Atlantic (3 points)
10. Shenandoah (2 points)
11. Harlan (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (120 points, 12 sports) = 10.00 PPS
2. Lewis Central (110 points, 14 sports) = 7.87 PPS
3. Atlantic (93 points, 12 sports) = 7.75 PPS
4. Harlan (103 points, 14 sports) = 7.36 PPS
5. St. Albert (84 points, 14 sports) = 6.00 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (75 points, 14 sports) = 5.36 PPS
7. Creston (74 points, 14 sports) = 5.29 PPS
8. Kuemper Catholic (59 points, 12 sports) = 4.92 PPS
9. Clarinda (64 points, 14 sports) = 4.57 PPS
10. Red Oak (50 points, 14 sports) = 3.57 PPS
11. Shenandoah (48 points, 14 sports) = 3.43 PPS
BOYS TENNIS
1. Denison-Schleswig (11 points): The Monarchs were in the top three of all four brackets on their way to an outstanding 27 points.
2. Kuemper Catholic (10 points)
3. St. Albert (9 points): The Falcons claimed both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles championships.
4. Shenandoah (8 points)
5. Atlantic (7 points): Atlantic was particularly good in doubles with a championship at No. 1 and a runner-up at No. 2.
6. Creston (6 points): This was a significant jump from No. 11 to No. 6 for the Panthers.
7. Lewis Central (5 points)
8. Harlan (4 points)
9. Clarinda (3 points)
10. Glenwood (2 points)
11. Red Oak (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (122 points, 13 sports) = 9.38 PPS
2. Atlantic (100 points, 13 sports) = 7.69 PPS
3. Lewis Central (115 points, 15 sports) = 7.67 PPS
4. Harlan (107 points, 15 sports) = 7.13 PPS
5. St. Albert (93 points, 15 sports) = 6.20 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (86 points, 15 sports) = 5.73 PPS
7. Creston (80 points, 15 sports) = 5.33 PPS
8. Kuemper Catholic (69 points, 13 sports) = 5.31 PPS
9. Clarinda (67 points, 15 sports) = 4.47 PPS
10. Shenandoah (56 points, 15 sports) = 3.73 PPS
11. Red Oak (51 points, 15 sports) = 3.40 PPS
GIRLS SOCCER
Without three schools playing varsity soccer, we use an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
1. Lewis Central (11 points): The Titans nabbed another conference championship with a 7-0 mark.
2. Glenwood (10 points): The Rams jump up one spot from 2019 with a 6-1 record.
3. St. Albert (8 points): This was just a switcheroo between St. Albert and Glenwood from 2019. The Saintes, this year, went 5-2.
4. Atlantic (6 points): Atlantic was just 2-5 in 2019 and had a strong 4-3 season this year.
5. Kuemper Catholic (4 points)
6. Harlan (3 points)
7. Denison-Schleswig (2 points)
8. Creston (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (132 points, 14 sports) = 9.43 PPS
2. Lewis Central (126 points, 16 sports) = 7.88 PPS
3. Atlantic (106 points, 14 sports) = 7.57 PPS
4. Harlan (110 points, 16 sports) = 6.88 PPS
5. St. Albert (101 points, 16 sports) = 6.31 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (88 points, 16 sports) = 5.50 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (73 points, 14 sports) = 5.21 PPS
8. Creston (81 points, 16 sports) = 5.06 PPS
9. Clarinda (67 points, 15 sports) = 4.47 PPS
10. Shenandoah (56 points, 15 sports) = 3.73 PPS
11. Red Oak (51 points, 15 sports) = 3.40 PPS
BOYS SOCCER
1. Lewis Central (11 points): It was a clean sweep for the LC soccer programs, as the boys also went 7-0 in the league.
2. Glenwood (10 points): Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig both went 5-2.
3. Denison-Schleswig (8 points): Glenwood won the head-to-head meeting, 3-1, on May 17th.
4. St. Albert (6 points): The Falcons tied with Creston for fourth with matching 4-3 conference marks.
5. Creston (4 points): The head-to-head meeting went to St. Albert by a 5-2 score on April 5th.
6. Kuemper Catholic (3 points)
7. Harlan (2 points)
8. Atlantic (1 point)
The running tally:
1. Glenwood (142 points, 15 sports) = 9.47 PPS
2. Lewis Central (137 points, 17 sports) = 8.06 PPS
3. Atlantic (107 points, 15 sports) = 7.13 PPS
4. Harlan (112 points, 17 sports) = 6.59 PPS
5. St. Albert (107 points, 17 sports) = 6.29 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (96 points, 17 sports) = 5.65 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (76 points, 15 sports) = 5.07 PPS
8. Creston (85 points, 17 sports) = 5.00 PPS
9. Clarinda (67 points, 15 sports) = 4.47 PPS
10. Shenandoah (56 points, 15 sports) = 3.73 PPS
11. Red Oak (51 points, 15 sports) = 3.40 PPS
IN CONCLUSION
As you can see, Glenwood continues their run in the top spot by claiming two more conference championships. They now have at least a share of SEVEN Hawkeye Ten titles this year. Lewis Central moved up to No. 2 thanks to a trio of spring conference titles. And Atlantic is up to No. 3 thanks to one spring championship.
St. Albert moved into the top five, as they had one spring conference championship (share), and Kuemper and Creston finally had their seventh-place tie broken. Here’s a look at the list of conference champions in the league so far this year:
Volleyball: Red Oak & Glenwood
Girls Cross Country: Glenwood
Boys Cross Country: Glenwood
Girls Basketball: Glenwood
Boys Basketball: Glenwood & Atlantic
Wrestling: Creston (Dual & Traditional)
Girls Bowling: Denison-Schleswig
Boys Bowling: Denison-Schleswig
Girls Track & Field: Glenwood
Boys Track & Field: Lewis Central
Girls Golf: Creston
Boys Golf: Atlantic
Girls Tennis: Glenwood & St. Albert
Boys Tennis: Denison-Schleswig
Girls Soccer: Lewis Central
Boys Soccer: Lewis Central
