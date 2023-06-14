(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr made a major jump, Heelan took over No. 1 and Stanton, IKM-Manning, Southeast Warren & Moravia climbed into the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-7/3-3) PR: 2
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-5/5-1) PR: 3
3. Sioux City North (17-8/3-3) PR: 4
4. Sioux City East (15-9/4-2) PR: 5
5. Lewis Central (15-2/4-1) PR: 1
**This order probably won’t last much longer than the week it sits here, but we always like to live by head-to-head — namely the most recent head-to-head. With Sioux City East beating Lewis Central, 10-3, this week it stands to reason there’s a bit of a change.
Heelan didn’t have an overwhelming week with a pair of doubleheader splits with East and AL, but they did get splits. And they still have a sweep of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and of Sioux City East from earlier this year. SBL was fantastic this week, following up their sweep of Sioux City North with sweeps of LeMars and Sioux City West.
North’s doubleheader sweep of Sioux City East (by a total of two runs) still looms from the first day of this month. And then, yeah, the big win of the week was East’s W against Lewis Central. They also split with Heelan and swept LeMars last night. Meanwhile, Lewis Central did bounce back from their loss to East by taking a doubleheader sweep of Kuemper Catholic.
6. Abraham Lincoln (9-12/3-2) PR: 6
**A solid week for the Lynx, as they took splits with both Heelan and North and they edged past WDM Valley over the weekend. That’s a firm No. 6 for AL.
7. Harlan (9-10/3-4) PR: 8
8. Glenwood (7-6/3-2) PR: 10
9. Creston (9-11/2-3) PR: 9
**Harlan opened the week with a pair of losses to St. Albert, but they were able to finish on a high note with a doubleheader split against Glenwood and a dominant victory over Denison-Schleswig. The Rams aren’t too far from moving up. They lost by two to the Cyclones in game one before responding with a one-run win in game two. They also edged Creston by a single run last night. The Panthers beat both Shenandoah and Treynor in the last week, but they dropped their final three (two to Kuemper, one to Glenwood).
10. LeMars (9-11/0-4) PR: 7
**Tough week for LeMars, which has now lost seven in a row thanks to doubleheader sweeps at the hands of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East. The former was just by a total of five runs, but last night was a tough night as East beat them by a combined 28-5. This is, however, a team that has still shown the capabilities of beating SBL, East, Harlan, North and AL, albeit much earlier in the season.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-2/5-1) PR: 1
2. Kuemper Catholic (12-7/3-3) PR: 2
3. Underwood (11-2/4-0) PR: 5
4. St. Albert (13-9/6-1) PR: 3
5. West Harrison (12-1/2-0) PR: 4
**We’re shuffling a bit in the top five this week, but this is a firm top five. The Crusaders did get romped by a strong Newell-Fonda last night, but they also have a win over Kuemper this year. And Kuemper has wins over Underwood and St. Albert, which handed West Harrison its only loss of the season. Kuemper did drop a game to Red Oak this week, and they were swept by Lewis Central. However, they bounced back from the loss to Red Oak with a 10-run win, and they swept past Creston by a combined a 17-3.
Underwood has ripped off four wins in a row, shutting out St. Albert to open the week, avoiding a letdown against a capable IKM-Manning and then rolling to dominant wins over Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia the last two nights. After losing to Underwood, St. Albert swept Harlan, Red Oak and Atlantic in doubleheaders. Impressive. And West Harrison just keeps on keeping on with dominant wins over solid CAM and Woodbine squads.
6. Mount Ayr (6-3/2-0) PR: 20
**I’m officially sold on Mount Ayr. The Raiders opened the season at 1-3 with a bunch of young bucks feeling their way through a new experience. They’ve since won five in a row, including victories over Nodaway Valley and — the big one — Lenox just last night.
7. Woodbine (9-3/2-1) PR: 6
8. Lenox (11-3/3-1) PR: 7
**The Tigers pair both lost this past week. Woodbine was handled by West Harrison while Lenox lost to Jaixen Frost and Mount Ayr. Other than that, the two teams took care of business.
9. Clarinda (8-4/3-0) PR: 13
**Tremendous week for Clarinda, which beat Glenwood once and Denison-Schleswig twice. That followed a win over Creston at the end of last week. Four solid wins in a row for the Cardinals has them moving up.
10. Central Decatur (10-3/4-0) PR: 17
**The other Cardinals have also been red hot with seven straight wins. This past week included victories over Pleasantville, Bedford and Martensdale-St. Marys to name three of them.
11. Treynor (9-4/3-1) PR: 9
12. Shenandoah (6-9/2-3) PR: 11
13. Red Oak (9-8/2-4) PR: 12
**Nothing like three Cardinals teams right in a row, huh? Treynor shook off their loss to Creston this week with dominant wins over Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and Audubon. Shenandoah finished a season sweep of Red Oak with a victory last night, bouncing back from their two losses to Atlantic the night before. Speaking of Red Oak, they did have a nice win over Kuemper to open their doubleheader last Friday, which showed their capability. However, they followed it up with losses to Kuemper, St. Albert (twice) and Shenandoah.
14. Moravia (12-4/1-0) PR: NR
15. Ankeny Christian (10-8/2-3) PR: 10
**Moravia got the win they needed to this past week. They beat Ankeny Christian in a 4-2 battle to win for the sixth time in their last seven. ACA also lost to Grand View Christian and Des Moines Christian, but they did bounce back with a dominant win over Mormon Trail last night.
16. Fremont-Mills (8-3/4-1) PR: 19
**A tight loss to Woodbine opened the week, and that’s no sweat. They did take care of business the rest of the way with wins over Sidney, Essex (twice) and CAM by a combined 55-9.
17. Southeast Warren (7-8/3-1) PR: NR
**The Warhawks are on a run. They haven’t lost to a team eligible for these rankings since June 1st, and they’ve won six of their last seven. That includes shutout wins over MSTM, Nodaway Valley and Murray and additional victories over Wayne, Melcher-Dallas and Southwest Valley.
18. Tri-Center (10-5/5-1) PR: 16
**The Trojans had a weird last week. They opened it up with a loss to Southwest Valley, which was their fourth straight defeat. Coach Max Kozeal must have given one heck of a speech after that loss because they followed by beating Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Stanton, AHSTW and IKM-Manning. That’s a list of teams that I considered for this spot due to T-C’s loss to SWV, but I had to eventually just succumb to the flurry of quality and dominant (+29) wins.
19. Stanton (8-6/4-1) PR: NR
**The Vikings have been quietly putting together a solid run. They have won six of their past nine games with their only losses coming to Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard (by 1) and Tri-Center. They also own a doubleheader sweep of IKM-Manning.
20. IKM-Manning (5-8/2-2) PR: NR
**The Wolves aren’t all that far away from a much better-looking record. The good news is that a record doesn’t always define a team. There is plenty of time left in this season. Well, not plenty. But some. They followed up a win over Audubon with a victory in this rankings week over AHSTW, lost by Underwood in walk-off fashion and then took care of Glidden-Ralston before a loss to Tri-Center last night.
