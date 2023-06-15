(KMAland) -- Another Thursday has arrived, and it's time for another KMAland Softball Power Rankings.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A/5A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. This week, you will see the ranking, the team, their overall record, their record in the last week and their previous ranking.
This week, Clarinda and Riverside continued their ascent up the rankings while Fremont-Mills, Treynor, LeMars and Seymour moved in.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3/4-1) PR: 1
**The week wasn’t exactly perfect, but the Warriors are still on top after another strong 4-1 week. Their lone loss came as part of a doubleheader split with LeMars, which snapped their 11-game win streak. Still, they’ve won 14 of 15.
2. Sioux City East (15-5/6-2) PR: 3
**Sioux City East’s loss to Thomas Jefferson doesn’t seem like that big of a deal for them now that the Yellow Jackets are proving they can beat about anybody. Their only two losses last week were to Roosevelt and Valley.
3. Sioux City North (13-5/3-1) PR: 6
**The Stars move back into the top three after another winning week, which included a sweep of AL and a split with TJ.
4. Atlantic (11-10/4-5) PR: 4
5. Creston (10-7/6-2) PR: 5
6. Clarinda (14-9/5-2) PR: 9
**The top three teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference at the moment. The Trojans had their perfect week against KMAland foes snapped in game two with St. Albert on Tuesday. Their only other losses were to Earlham, Ankeny, Bondurant-Farrar and Clarke. They still have that doubleheader sweep of Creston, which seems to be rounding into form after beating Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic (twice) since Monday. And finally, Clarinda keeps on keeping on with a big win over Glenwood last Thursday and a sweep of Denison-Schleswig on the road Monday.
7. Glenwood (10-5/2-2) PR: 2
**The Rams take a bit of a tumble, but it wasn’t all that bad of a week. They did lose to Clarinda last Thursday, swept Harlan on Monday and then took a tight loss to Creston on Tuesday.
8. Thomas Jefferson (10-12/5-1) PR: 10
9. LeMars (10-9/1-3) PR: NR
**TJ is on an incredible role, ripping off six straight wins before their tight loss to Sioux City North in game two of their doubleheader on Tuesday. LeMars does have a doubleheader sweep of them, but that was early in the year, and they will meet again next week. The Bulldogs earn the promotion this week thanks to being the only team that has beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in their last 15 games.
10. Lewis Central (8-11/2-3) PR: 7
**The Titans beat a pair of non-KMAland teams this week, took a tough 1-0 loss to Atlantic and were swept by Kuemper Catholic in a doubleheader.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (14-2/5-1) PR: 1
2. Southeast Warren (15-3/3-0) PR: 2
3. Wayne (12-4/3-1) PR: 3
**No change in the top three with the only two losses among these teams coming against one another (Southeast Warren over Wayne) or against Carlisle (Martensdale-St. Marys fell by a 1-0 score).
4. Missouri Valley (18-1/3-0) PR: 4
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-1/4-0) PR: 6
6. Griswold (16-0/5-0) PR: 7
**A combined 12-0 record among the next three from the past week. Missouri Valley keeps on rolling with wins over Riverside, Underwood and Treynor by a combined 29-4. The Spartans bounced back from their loss last week to Earlham by handling CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Ar-We-Va by a combined 28-3. And Griswold outscored East Mills, Stanton, CAM and IKM-Manning by a combined 49-5.
7. Twin Cedars (10-3/4-0) PR: 5
**Apologies to Twin Cedars for having to drop them a couple spots despite a strong week of their own. They swept Murray in a key Bluegrass Conference doubleheader, but the circumstances of those three ahead of them made for the move.
8. Logan-Magnolia (11-2/4-0) PR: 8
9. Woodbine (14-3/5-0) PR: 9
**Another week for these two sitting back-to-back. The Panthers did have some scares (4-2 against Tri-Center and went to extras with Underwood), but they were able to escape. Woodbine? Their closest game was a three-run win over Glidden-Ralston. In totality, they outscored their opponents 52-4.
10. Riverside (9-7/4-2) PR: 17
**Since May 27th, Riverside’s only losses have come to Griswold, Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley, and they beat Treynor, Underwood, Audubon and AHSTW in that time. Right now, they’re riding an impressive four-game win streak.
11. Murray (12-4/2-3) PR: 12
**Circumstances kept Murray down at 12 last week when they were 10-1. Circumstances move them up this week. Their losses came to Twin Cedars (twice) and Wayne. And their other loss this season came to Southeast Warren. Hard to fault them for any of those.
12. Seymour (8-2/3-0) PR: NR
**Seymour has won five straight, and their last loss was by one run to Twin Cedars. Obviously, they can contend with the No. 7 team on this list, so they probably deserve a spot. Plus, they haven’t lost for awhile.
13. Treynor (6-6/2-3) PR: NR
14. Audubon (8-5/2-2) PR: 13
15. AHSTW (9-9/3-4) PR: 15
16. St. Albert (13-7/6-2) PR: 10
17. Kuemper Catholic (13-10/5-3) PR: 11
18. Glidden-Ralston (9-5/2-3) PR: 14
**Phew. This was a tough group to place. Treynor is back into the KMAland Softball Power Rankings thanks almost entirely to a big win over Audubon on Tuesday. The Wheelers, meanwhile, picked up a win last Friday against AHSTW, which joined with Atlantic as the only team to beat St. Albert since June 6th. The Saintes still have that semi-recent doubleheader sweep over Kuemper that is hard to overlook. And even when I tried to move Glidden-Ralston ahead of all of them I quickly remembered the Knights swept a doubleheader from the Wildcats this past weekend.
19. Fremont-Mills (8-6/3-1) PR: NR
**The Knights’ week off from the rankings was mostly because of their loss to Essex at the Missouri Valley Tournament. They X’ed that from my brain by sweeping them in a doubleheader earlier this week, and I was impressed with how they competed with St. Albert last night.
20. Southwest Valley (9-8/1-3) PR: 20
**It’s hard to fault Southwest Valley too much for losses to Southeast Warren and Clarinda this past week.
