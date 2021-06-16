(KMAland) -- Last Wednesday, we began a journey that will last all the way up into late August. This Wednesday, we continue that journey with another area district football preview.
We’ve turned to the random number generator, set it from 1 to 16 and then let it fly. For the second straight week, a Class A district popped up. It’s Class A District 7.
2021 CLASS A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley and St. Albert will get comfy over the next two years in this district. Here’s a look at last year’s records and the district they played in:
AHSTW — 2-3 (Class A District 9)
Earlham — 4-3 (Class A District 8)
Mount Ayr — 7-2 (Class 1A District 7)
Riverside — 8-2 (Class A District 9)
Sidney — 0-8 (Class A District 9)
Southwest Valley — 6-3 (Class A District 9)
St. Albert — 8-3 (Class A District 9)
As you can see, we have many of the remnants of last year’s A-9 with five of the seven coming from that district. Mount Ayr makes the drop from 1A, and Earlham — a successful program for years — makes the move back into this bunch. There will be some history made this season with Mount Ayr meeting AHSTW for the first time in school history. The Raiders will also play Sidney for the first time since 1988.
COACHES
As you’ve noticed over the past, the more previews we do the more content you get. Here’s a look at the coaches for each team.
•AHSTW: G.G. Harris
•Earlham: Chris Caskey (5 playoff appearances)
•Mount Ayr: Ryan Victor (1 playoff appearance with Missouri Valley)
•Riverside: Darrell Frain (1 playoff appearance)
•Sidney: Donnie Sears (9 playoff appearances)
•Southwest Valley: Anthony Donahoo (1 playoff appearance)
•St. Albert: Jake Driver (1 playoff appearance)
**Playoff appearances are based on numbers from IHSAA**
PASSERS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the district, ranked in order of passing yards last season:
•Austin Kremkoski, Senior, Riverside: Kremkoski led A-9 with 1,575 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
•Matthew Benedict, Senior, Sidney: The super-athlete, Benedict tossed for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in the Cowboys’ return to 11-man football.
•Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr: Frost took the quarterback reins and threw for 700 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season.
•Brendan Monahan, Junior, St. Albert: The Falcons bring back their ever-improving quarterback in Monahan, who had 698 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and ZERO interceptions.
•Brendan Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley: Knapp’s greatness doesn’t completely rely on his arm, as he is a terrific engineer of Southwest Valley’s unique offense. He threw for 612 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
•Darrell Matchem, Senior, Earlham: Matchem, like Knapp, is a terrific two-way threat that largely works in a rushing offense. He threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns in his junior year.
Yes, there are six returning quarterbacks out of the seven teams. AHSTW will likely turn to junior Kyle Sternberg, who saw a little time behind senior Blake Holst. Sternberg threw four passes, completed three and had 22 yards.
RUSHERS
Here are the top returning rushers in the district, sorted by yards in 2020:
•Rhett Bentley, Senior, Riverside: Bentley carried 142 times and averaged 7.2 yards per carry while accounting for 1,023 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs
•Brendan Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley: As mentioned, Knapp is the Timberwolves quarterback. He had 1,007 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns last season.
•Denver Pauley, Senior, AHSTW: Pauley put up 6.3 yards per carry last year. He’s likely to become even more of a bell-cow this year after rushing for 617 yards and six touchdowns.
•Darrell Matchem, Senior, Earlham: As noted above, the guy can run. Matchem had 526 yards and nine scores on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
•Austin Kremkoski, Senior, Riverside: He’s got a howitzer arm AND can run around after going for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.
•Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr: Shay is the top-returning rusher for Mount Ayr with 312 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries as a junior.
•Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr: Frost put up 304 yards and five touchdowns of his own, averaging 5.0 yards per tote.
•Max Vandever, Senior, Earlham: Vandever rushed for 289 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per carry during his junior season.
•Jaydon Knight, Junior, Mount Ayr: The spread-it-around nature of the Mount Ayr offense lent itself well to Knight rushing for 257 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season.
•Brendan Monahan, Junior, St. Albert: Add another quarterback to the list. Monahan had 255 yards and four touchdowns last season.
•Hunter Crill, Senior, Southwest Valley: Crill had 245 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season.
•David Helton, Junior, St. Albert: He had to split carries among a bunch of other guys, but Helton should be in line for a big rise in his carries. He went for 227 yards and five touchdowns on 54 totes.
•Brody Morrison, Junior, Earlham: Add another Earlham name to the list. Morrison churned for 158 yards and a touchdown last season.
•Cade Myers, Senior, Southwest Valley: Myers carried 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, averaging, 5.1 yards per carry.
•Austin Cole, Senior, Mount Ayr: The fullback got some action, too. Cole had 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders.
•Cole Stenzel, Senior, Sidney: Stenzel will take over much of the rushing load it appears after going for 116 yards and a touchdown on just 33 carries last season.
That’s the top 16 returning rushers in the district with Mount Ayr leading the charge. The Raiders have four on the list while Earlham and Southwest Valley have three each, Riverside and St. Albert have two apiece and AHSTW and Sidney have one.
RECEIVERS
Here are the top returning receivers in the district, sorted by yards in 2020:
•Raydden Grobe, Senior, AHSTW: A dangerous, dangerous threat on the outside, Grobe had 22 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns. And that came in just five games.
•Rhett Bentley, Senior, Riverside: The district’s top rusher is also among their top receivers. Bentley had 23 grabs for 275 yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield.
•Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr: Shay had a strong receiving season with 16 grabs for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
•Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: Phillips pulled in 19 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
•Cole Stenzel, Senior, Sidney: Another back that found his way out on some routes, Stenzel had 18 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns last season.
•Blake Tuma, Senior, AHSTW: The Vikings used Tuma to the tune of 12 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
•Jace Rose, Senior, Riverside; Rose had nine grabs for 142 yards, averaging 15.8 yards per catch last season.
Those are the only seven players among these teams that had at least 100 yards receiving last season. AHSTW, Riverside and Sidney can claim two each, and Mount Ayr has one of them. I don’t know if this means teams will stick to the ground, but there are several teams here that definitely lean to the ground.
DEFENSE
Here are the top returning defensive players in the district, sorted by tackles in 2020:
•Cole Stenzel, Senior, Sidney: Stenzel had a strong season on defense for the Cowboys, finishing with 48.5 tackles, 30 solos and 3.0 tackles for loss.
•Jaydon Knight, Junior, Mount Ayr: Mount Ayr’s top-returning tackler, Knight had 42.5 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and 32 solos during a breakout sophomore season.
•Keaton Barnes, Senior, St. Albert: Barnes was a key defender for St. Albert’s terrific run to the Dome, finishing with 38.0 tackles, 25 solos and 2.5 sacks.
•Max Vandever, Senior, Earlham: Earlham’s top-returning tackler is Vandever, who had 37.5 tackles and 32 solos during his junior season.
•Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr: Shay was also a strong defensive standout at linebacker for the Raiders, posting 36.5 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
•Denver Pauley, Senior, AHSTW: Keep in mind, Pauley garnered 34.5 tackles, 30 solos and 7.0 tackles for loss in just five games during his junior season.
•Nic Swalla, Senior, Earlham: Another returning Earlham linebacker, Swalla had 34.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season.
•Cade Myers, Senior, Southwest Valley: Mayers was a beast as a junior with 34.0 tackles, 19 solos, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
•Khelton Reed, Senior, Earlham: A strong year from the defensive tackle as a junior, finishing with 31.0 tackles, 25 solos, 3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
•Brendan Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley: Even with a significant load on offense, Knapp played a great corner with 30.5 tackles and 22 solos. He also had a pair of interceptions last season.
•Micah Aldana, Senior, Sidney: The Cowboys defensive end had 30.0 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss during his junior season.
•Nik Peters, Junior, Sidney: The hulking defensive tackle, Peters finished last year with 29.5 tackles, 18 solos, 2.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
•Jace Peterson, Senior, AHSTW: Peterson had 25.5 tackles and 22 solos from his cornerback spot.
•Rhett Bentley, Senior, Riverside: He went from carrying a heavy load on the ground on offense to 25.5 tackles, 12 solos and 6.5 tackles for loss on the defensive side.
•Jace Rose, Senior, Riverside: Rose posted 25.0 tackles, 19 solos, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two interceptions as a junior.
•Brody Zimmerman, Junior, Riverside: Zimmerman had a strong year in the linebacking corps for the Bulldogs with 25.0 tackles, 21 solos and 3.5 tackles for loss.
•Cody Larson, Senior, Mount Ayr: The Raiders defensive end had 24.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season.
•Conner Behrends, Senior, Sidney: Yet another Cowboy that contributed to their defense last season, Behrends had 24.0 tackles, 13 solos, 2.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
•Nolan Moore, Senior, Riverside: Moore had a terrific 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to go with 23.0 tackles and 15 solos.
•Brayden Lund, Junior, AHSTW: A star in basketball, Lund also had big contributions from the defensive side for AHSTW. Lund had 22.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks and 19 solos.
•Garett Phillips, Senior, Sidney: The Sidney corner finished last season with 22.5 tackles and 15 solos.
•Marshall Knapp, Junior, Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves junior had 21.0 tackles, 14 solos and 1.5 TFL.
•Aidan Martin, Junior, AHSTW: Martin posted 19.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL for the Vikings as a junior.
•David Helton, Junior, St. Albert: As he will on offense, Helton also will likely see a big jump in responsibility on defense with 19.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL and two interceptions as a sophomore.
•Robbie Barnes, Junior, Southwest Valley: Look for a big breakout from Barnes this year. As a sophomore, he had a strong 18.5-tackle, 6.5-TFL, 2.0-sack season.
•Zach Stewart, Senior, Earlham: Stewart played DT for the Cardinals with 17.0 tackles and 11 solos.
•Russell Klisaris, Senior, Earlham: Another returning big man for Earlham, Klisaris had 2.5 TFLs among 16.5 tackles last season.
•Nathan Messerschmidt, Junior, Riverside: Messerschmidt had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks out of his 16.5 tackles from his sophomore season.
Those are 28 of the top-returning tacklers in the district, and it appears Earlham, Riverside and Sidney have the makings of a strong unit. All three of those programs have five on this list. AHSTW and Southwest Valley tout four, Mount Ayr has three and St. Albert brings back two.
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players by team:
•AHSTW (3): Raydden Grobe (1st Team WR, 2nd Team Specialist), Brayden Lund (2nd Team LB), Denver Pauley (1st Team RB)
•Earlham (4): Darrell Matchem (1st Team QB), Kasch Petersen (1st Team K), Kehlten Reed (Honorable Mention), Max Vandever (1st Team LB)
•Mount Ayr (6): Austin Cole (Honorable Mention RB), Jaixen Frost (Honorable Mention QB), Jaydon Knight (2nd Team LB), Cody Larson (2nd Team DL), Adler Shay (2nd Team RB), Peyton Stull (1st Team K)
•Riverside (3): Rhett Bentley (1st Team RB), Austin Kremkoski (1st Team QB), Nate Messerschmidt (2nd Team DL)
•Sidney (2): Garett Phillips (2nd Team DB), Cole Stenzel (2nd Team LB)
•Southwest Valley (4): Robbie Barnes (1st Team OL), Dalton Calkins (2nd Team OL), Brendan Knapp (1st Team RB, 2nd Team DB), Cade Myers (2nd Team LB)
•St. Albert (2): Keaton Barnes (2nd Team OL), David Helton (2nd Team RB)
ONE TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here is one final take for each team, listed in the order of predicted finish.
Mount Ayr: They’re not completely intact, but they bring Jaixen Frost back at quarterback, three solid rushers around him and six total all-district choices. I’ve got them locked as a slight favorite at the moment.
Riverside: My only concern about the Bulldogs comes from the offensive and defensive lines. They have some big names back, but they must replace a real strength from last year’s line. With Kremkoski and Bentley and a strong core on defense coming back, though, I’d expect the Bulldogs will continue to grow.
Earlham: The Cardinals bring back an electric playmaker at QB in Matchem, three of their top backs (including Matchem) and a decent group on defense. Plus, they have plenty of pedigree and understand how to win in their system.
St. Albert: It seems crazy to move the Falcons down this far, but I could have gone even lower considering what we don’t know about this team at the moment. They do have their QB back, and they should have some big names ready to step into big roles. However, I just don’t know enough about them right now.
Southwest Valley: Even ranking them at No. 5, I could easily see them winning the district. Knapp is back for another year at QB and in the secondary, they’ve got some pretty fantastic backs and defensive standouts and they continue to improve year to year in Coach Donahoo’s system.
AHSTW: The Vikings are the only team in the district that has to replace their QB, but they should be putting it into more-than-capable hands. Pauley can grind it on the ground as the rest of a youngish group finds their way.
Sidney: The Cowboys are going to be much improved from last year. I know this to be true. However, this district is absolutely loaded. I’ll be interested in seeing how competitive they can be with some of the top teams in this district. And by top teams, I mean all of them.
