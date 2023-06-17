(KMAland) -- Our summer sports coverage continued this week, and we have another 60 links on athletes, teams, events and much more from the past week that might deserve a second look.
DAILY RECAPS
•Monday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-12-clarinda-glenwood-atlantic-st-albert-get-sweeps/article_36a17c5a-099e-11ee-9868-d7b389976e2f.html
•Monday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-12-clarinda-grabs-sweep-glenwood-harlan-split-cr-b-keeps-winning/article_ed801ad6-09a2-11ee-9eac-3bbdd8a13fab.html
•Monday A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/as-take-care-of-mustangs-in-mink-league-play/article_d7c1b398-09a3-11ee-8954-430a8c775042.html
•Tuesday A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/as-fall-to-mustangs-on-tuesday/article_06c25402-0a5f-11ee-a6d1-4f146ddeec57.html
•Tuesday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-13-shenandoah-shuts-out-red-oak-askeland-reaches-100-career-hits/article_a0de53d2-0a6a-11ee-944b-3bfc325a066c.html
•Tuesday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-13-shenandoah-takes-down-red-oak-underwood-avenges-loss/article_013dea56-0a72-11ee-981e-83b3c9b131a3.html
•Wednesday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-14-woodbine-wins-duel-st-albert-edges-fremont-mills/article_0e286e80-0b30-11ee-ae4a-9311355de3f9.html
•Wednesday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-14-sweep-for-creston-missouri-valley-clarinda-griswold-e-ehk-stay-hot/article_21a3901e-0b32-11ee-a4e4-abf4772f4bfb.html
•Thursday A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/as-beat-bombers-in-shootout/article_ddbc4a1e-0bfc-11ee-8a04-bb183191a686.html
•Thursday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-15-lc-st-albert-split-treynor-edges-ahstw-lenox-wins-slugfest/article_445572b8-0bfe-11ee-996e-1316f46ef1ad.html
•Thursday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-15-beckel-bond-pitch-gems-cd-out-duels-lenox-al-grabs-sweep/article_19634ae0-0c02-11ee-b081-c70d1372f2ea.html
•Friday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-16-pryor-tosses-perfect-game-lo-ma-mstm-pick-up-big-wins/article_7b31a49a-0cbd-11ee-a06f-8bb74cad8695.html
•Friday A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-6-16-shearer-wallace-lead-as-in-shutout-win/article_7777bd5e-0cc1-11ee-aa5d-4baa16d0fa5a.html
•Friday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-16-sc-west-holds-off-d-s-in-10-walk-off-wins/article_cb5ea2e8-0ccb-11ee-af73-f349acd73538.html
EVENT COVERAGE
•Missouri Valley/Underwood softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kohl-has-milestone-night-missouri-valley-rolls-past-underwood-for-15th-straight-win/article_231281b4-09a0-11ee-af22-ef63c33c9b33.html
•Logan-Magnolia/Treynor softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/hiatt-powers-logan-magnolia-past-treynor/article_5b5f78e4-09a8-11ee-9d38-bf65d7d7e114.html
•Creston/Glenwood softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kuhns-4th-inning-homer-leads-creston-to-crucial-hawkeye-ten-win-over-glenwood/article_fa750b20-0a6f-11ee-80f7-bb022f347099.html
•St. Albert/Fremont-Mills softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/narmi-dominant-in-circle-as-saint-albert-bests-fremont-mills/article_24244d24-0b2d-11ee-9cc6-770fbab29fee.html
•Shenandoah/Clarinda softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/shenandoah-outlasts-clarinda-in-extra-innings/article_fec89750-0bf5-11ee-8a38-b307add429a2.html
•Lewis Central/St. Albert baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/thomson-lc-cruise-past-st-albert-take-hold-of-hawkeye-ten-lead/article_2cd00f5c-0c00-11ee-a12d-e7eff596b166.html
TEAM FEATURES
•Thomas Jefferson Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/tj-softball-trusting-process-seeing-success/article_c45258c2-0911-11ee-bb2b-2b69b80464ac.html
•Tri-Center Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/offense-surprising-young-lineup-continuing-to-grow-for-tri-center-baseball/article_6feb734a-092f-11ee-b257-d3160941c889.html
•Martensdale-St. Marys Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martensdale-st-marys-cruising-through-schedule-eyeing-lofty-goals-for-postseason/article_9cff043e-0941-11ee-8d83-33a2fe0f31b4.html
•Mount Ayr Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/frost-leading-young-mount-ayr-team-as-they-continue-to-grow/article_7796750a-0a0a-11ee-90b6-2f1aa7b1b561.html
•Woodbine Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/balanced-woodbine-squad-looking-for-deep-tournament-run/article_d6a2d956-0a11-11ee-8be3-3320dfcc5547.html
•Exira/EHK Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/1a-no-14-exira-ehk-exceeding-expectations-with-young-pitching-rotation/article_9eb532b6-0adc-11ee-b624-071f936a07ba.html
•Red Oak Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/red-oak-softball-showing-improvement-as-2023-season-progresses/article_cd8f4a6c-0b2d-11ee-99e6-83d8baa9fd62.html
•IKM-Manning Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/ikm-manning-baseball-finding-rhythm-seeking-offensive-growth/article_edd05e04-0ba2-11ee-bcfb-5fdb4b8920e9.html
•Stanton Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/stanton-baseball-pleased-with-recent-performances/article_ab21b50e-0c0a-11ee-b735-730a3a6aa1b4.html
•Twin Cedars Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/defending-1a-champion-twin-cedars-gelling-as-postseason-looms/article_f8222150-0c7c-11ee-8b19-87c89bd20338.html
ATHLETE/FORMER ATHLETE/COACH FEATURES
•Gratt Reed: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/atlantic-alum-reed-reflects-on-all-american-performance/article_00e24a48-093c-11ee-88dc-fbc0166ac3bd.html
•Jalea Price: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/breakout-sophomore-season-earns-price-kmaland-missouri-soccer-player-of-the-year/article_dd8aa492-09f8-11ee-b8f1-4f0d76a13f09.html
•Nora Dougherty: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/glenwood-star-dougherty-lands-2023-kmaland-iowa-girls-soccer-player-of-the-year-award/article_8e9cf9ee-09f7-11ee-aa1b-6b180940ff1e.html
•Alexis Narmi: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/st-albert-record-breaker-narmi-talks-strong-season/article_f7b53972-0a02-11ee-918e-d3f7fa7f2b14.html
•Jayden Widler: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/consistency-lands-conestogas-widler-kmaland-nebraska-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/article_406268ca-0ac1-11ee-a22e-3f949bf3c6f8.html
•Sam Burmeister: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynors-burmeister-uses-relaxed-approach-to-net-kmaland-boys-soccer-player-of-the-year/article_6d821766-0ab6-11ee-a9d3-7f34d4dd406a.html
•Cal Heydon: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/heydon-crushing-at-the-plate-growing-on-the-mound-for-crb/article_303d6e5e-0ad5-11ee-9fc3-774a0dd96f5f.html
•Larry Welch: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/unforgettable-state-tournament-run-earns-conestogas-welch-kmaland-soccer-coach-of-the-year/article_b6d04d82-0b8a-11ee-bcd0-f78071ce9c97.html
•Jameson Yost: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/conestogas-yost-closes-career-with-kmaland-nebraska-girls-soccer-player-of-the-year-award/article_01bae66c-0b87-11ee-b9c3-8f452152d993.html
•Rylee Dunkin: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/twin-cedars-dunkin-flips-commitment-to-central/article_37034264-0b33-11ee-85ca-cb52cdc0285d.html
•All-KMAland Girls Soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2023-all-kmaland-girls-soccer-team/article_c517773a-0c07-11ee-9f0f-6f3f5aa0c1cb.html
•Tyler Prussing: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/prussing-hoping-to-see-success-with-east-mills-wrestling/article_bdb79030-0c4b-11ee-9eb3-075b49398a5a.html
•Memphis Bliley: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/platte-valley-two-way-star-bliley-repeats-as-kmaland-missouri-baseball-player-of-the-year/article_ee6a4cec-0c58-11ee-b4d0-93d6c957e720.html
•All-KMAland Missouri Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2023-all-kmaland-missouri-baseball-team/article_79525b66-0cd5-11ee-b4c3-a78d5639289a.html
•All-KMAland Boys Soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2023-all-kmaland-boys-soccer-team/article_ce46c444-0ccc-11ee-8975-f7b750a951ff.html
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
•Simpson College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-reed-hoskins-simpson/article_96730e36-092c-11ee-a28d-0b6cc2382bbf.html
•Drake University: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-todd-stepsis-drake/article_8d79a990-0a15-11ee-aeb4-3fe529d14fdc.html
•Grinnell College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-brent-barnes-grinnell-college/article_504652d4-0ac0-11ee-97d2-4bba3eb5de28.html
•Wartburg College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-chris-winter-wartburg-college/article_4165eeae-0bb6-11ee-a5e6-bfe9e35e8027.html
•Nebraska Wesleyan: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-brian-keller-nebraska-wesleyan/article_35f5d8b4-0c5a-11ee-8e8c-2790791f5519.html
MARTIN BLOGS
•Monday (KMAland Iowa Conference Soccer Awards): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/presenting-the-2023-kmaland-iowa-conference-soccer-awards/article_a5590942-0921-11ee-87e8-2b8f5340be62.html
•Tuesday (Thinking Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-13-23-things-im-thinking-about-headlined-by-the-baseball-softball-conference/article_7da24136-09f1-11ee-9a0c-8f2331787b46.html
•Wednesday (KMAland Baseball Power Rankings): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-14-mount-ayr-makes-big-jump-heelan-moves-to-no-1-in/article_a36662b8-0ab8-11ee-adb0-8f5f9d5ad061.html
•Thursday (KMAland Softball Power Rankings): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-15-clarinda-riverside-keep-on-moving-up-in-kmaland-softball-power-rankings/article_517c1bae-0b81-11ee-a623-ff97c7b0eee2.html
•Friday (Football Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/football-friday-6-16-a-look-at-105-returning-athletes-with-at-least-2-forced/article_ad305f10-0c4d-11ee-b7b0-077e4b4e19c7.html
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
•1723: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1723-max-kozeal-reed-hoskins-gratt-reed/article_2d5a5494-093c-11ee-8e01-4b4678d698ae.html
•1724: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1724-sam-stoutenborough-eric-sorenson-nora-dougherty/article_fa474f1e-0a06-11ee-bfeb-eb4da36cdc47.html
•1725: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1725-ryan-neill-jared-stansbury-sam-burmeister/article_19683a04-0acd-11ee-bcee-b33361b20127.html
•1726: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1726-turn-left-thursday-thursday-throwdown-jameson-yost/article_2133bfdc-0b96-11ee-9c04-affeb4bce80d.html
•1727: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1727-memphis-bliley-matt-goldman-kirby-connell/article_053bc75a-0c60-11ee-bb9e-6b6d2b1f1732.html