(KMAland) -- Sports have returned, but the blogs continue. This is the 87th consecutive blog and the 91st in the last 93 days.
Nothing about this baseball and softball season is going to be normal. We’ve got social distancing measures and no smells of barbecue enveloping the ballpark, among lots of other interesting and unique aspects of the environment.
One thing I realized yesterday, though, is how quickly our conference races are going to materialize. Through two nights of the season, we can start to see many races take shape. So, I thought I would take a look at each conference, hearken back to what we thought heading in and take a look at what we think now. Onward.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Harlan
Softball Current Favorite: Harlan
Nothing has changed here in regards to Harlan, and nothing has changed in regards to the team that probably has the best shot at unseating them – Atlantic. The Cyclones and Trojans have both been impressive in the first two nights. The only thing I might add is that Glenwood looks like a threat as a sleeper after beating my preseason sleeper Creston last night.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Lewis Central
Baseball Current Favorite: St. Albert
The Titans and Falcons brought back the most returning talent, but Harlan is always a threat. Well, St. Albert went out and beat Harlan on opening night, and then they came back and beat Lewis Central the next night. This is truly one of the most impressive feats I’ve had the pleasure of covering. Another additional thought: Both Kuemper and Atlantic can take over sleeper status after taking down Denison-Schleswig on the first two nights, although both have losses to Harlan and LC, respectively.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Fremont-Mills
Softball Current Favorite: Sidney
Coach Kent Larsen and his team made us all look foolish on opening night with an 18-4 win over Fremont-Mills. I picked the Knights to win the league, but the Cowgirls now take over favorite status. Griswold should also be considered in the mix, and I wouldn’t forget about Fremont-Mills just yet, either. We’ll see how they bounce back.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Stanton
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Stanton
Nothing has changed in this regard. Stanton has played just one conference game – against Essex – but they still appear to be the team to beat. They have thrown three different pitchers in their wins over Lenox and Essex – Colby Royal, Keygan Day and Carter Johnson – and none of them has allowed a hit. Keep an eye on East Mills, too. The Wolverines put up 16 in their first inning of the season on Monday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Logan-Magnolia
Softball Current Favorite: Underwood or Riverside
There were no fewer than six teams that we **thought** could win this conference this season, and Underwood beat two of them in the first two nights out. They shutout Missouri Valley and then handled Logan-Magnolia last night. They’ve got a deep lineup, solid pitching and some sterling defense to this point. They’re one of two 2-0 teams in the WIC, and the other is Riverside, which has been dominant in their first two games against Audubon and AHSTW. By the way, Underwood/Riverside is six days away.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Treynor
Baseball Current Favorite: Underwood
Treynor lost on opening night to Logan-Magnolia, and Underwood turned around and beat the Panthers the next night. And they did it in dominant fashion. That doesn’t assure Underwood is going to be the champion at this point. They still have to go out and beat Treynor while also taking care of business against a pretty deep WIC, but they’re the favorite – in my eyes – as it stands today.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Wayne
Softball Current Favorite: Wayne
There isn’t going to be a true POI champion this year without all teams playing one another, but we can still talk about it. Wayne was the pick this past weekend, and they would remain my pick. Nobody can get Emily Jones out and nobody can hit Sterling Berndt. That’s a pretty tough thing to deal with. Of course, Mount Ayr – which could be considered a co-favorite if I were a spineless jellyfish and liked to sit on the fence – is also a really, really good team. They are completely killing the ball right now, and Addy Reynolds is pitching brilliantly.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Martensdale-St. Marys
Baseball Current Favorite: Martensdale-St. Marys
Nothing we’ve seen to this point changes what we thought about Martensdale-St. Marys coming into the season. Well, I guess there could be an argument made to move St. Albert to the top spot in the 1A/2A KMAland rankings, but when it comes to the POI, the Blue Devils still appear to be the best.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: West Harrison
Softball Current Favorite: West Harrison
We’re about to find out if West Harrison is still the favorite tonight. Exira/EHK was probably the preseason No. 2 pick, and they get a shot at the Hawkeyes tonight. Boyer Valley actually played West Harrison pretty close on Monday night. I’m not going to say their favorite status is on shaky ground based off of that, but tonight will tell us a lot about this race. I’m liking that Glidden-Ralston sleeper pick at this point, to be sure.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Coon Rapids-Bayard
Baseball Current Favorite: Coon Rapids-Bayard
The Rolling Valley is one of the leagues that we cover that has only played one night, so we can’t actually say a whole lot. However, the Crusaders took care of Ar-We-Va as they were expected to do, and they also take a shot at non-conference foe Audubon tonight. People across the state see them as a top five team. So do we here at KMA Sports. Nothing has changed about that since the start of the season.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Softball Current Favorite: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The only thing that would have changed this is if Kenzie Foley decided to focus on getting ready for her collegiate volleyball career. She’s still throwing shutouts and bashing home runs (seriously, three of them last night), and the Warriors are still the favorite.
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Bishop Heelan Catholic
Baseball Current Favorite: Bishop Heelan Catholic
Trevor picked Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the league, but I stuck with Heelan. Both teams look really good here early on, as does Sioux City East. That trio played five games last night and won by a combined total of 86-5. Three very good teams, to be sure, but nothing has changed when it comes to my Heelan pick.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Softball Preseason Favorite: Twin Cedars
Softball Current Favorite: Twin Cedars
Twin Cedars handled Murray last night, and that was my sleeper pick, so it stands to reason the Sabers remain the favorite in the conference. Melcher-Dallas still looks to be their biggest threat, as they were pretty dominant in the one game they played (last night vs. Lamoni).
Baseball Preseason Favorite: Lamoni
Baseball Current Favorite: Lamoni
Only one game in, but they did exactly what they were expected to do in a 12-0 win over Melcher-Dallas last night. Ankeny Christian continues to look like one of the top contenders while Twin Cedars probably needs to be added to the mix after taking a 15-0 victory over Murray last night.
CONCLUSION
There are only four real changes at the top, but there are some sitting on shaky ground and plenty of other movement directly below those favorites. We’ve learned a lot through two nights of action, and we should know a lot more by this time next week.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.