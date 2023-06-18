(KMAland) -- It's time for another Sunday Salute edition of #WhoHomered with a look at the week of home runs in KMAland baseball and softball.
Keep in mind, these are this past week's home runs only -- or at least those that were recorded in Bound over the last week. You can check out the last two #WhoHomered lists linked here (6/4) and here (6/11). Each home run hitter will have a name, school, a potential listed number of home runs for the week (if there is not a number listed, it is just one home run) and total home runs for the year in parentheses.
With that said, here's a look at this week in #WhoHomered.
BASEBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (7)
Carter Pellett, Atlantic (3)
Sam Henry, Creston (3)
Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (3)
Cade Sears, Harlan 2 (2)
Payton Fort, Lewis Central (2)
Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central (2)
Corner Conference
None
Western Iowa Conference
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor 2 (4)
Michael Turner, Tri-Center (4)
Jack Vanfossan, Underwood (2)
Jace Starman, IKM-Manning (1)
Taeler Glennie, Missouri Valley (1)
Brayden Lund, AHSTW (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (4)
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox (4)
Micah Nally, Bedford (3)
Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren 2 (3)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Walon Cook, Lenox (1)
Josh Lopez, East Union (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 (5)
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 (5)
Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (3)
Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Gavin Bengard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (1)
Ethan Hanigan, Boyer Valley (1)
Missouri River Conference
Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson 2 (2)
Garrett Denman, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Brady Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Bluegrass Conference
None
SOFTBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 4 (12)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood 2 (7)
Annika Price, Clarinda (4)
Jersey Foote, Creston 2 (4)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (4)
Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic (2)
Mila Kuhns, Creston (2)
Daile Keeler, Creston (2)
Haylee Wilcox, Lewis Central 2 (2)
Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (1)
Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Ellie Ineson, Harlan (1)
Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak (1)
Jaydin Lindsay, Red Oak (1)
Corner Conference
Makenna Askeland, Griswold 2 (4)
Western Iowa Conference
Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (4)
Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (3)
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (1)
Alexis Gruhn, IKM-Manning (1)
Alikxa McGinn, IKM-Manning (1)
Marki Bertelsen, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren 2 (8)
Izzie Moore, Wayne 2 (6)
Noelle McKnight, East Union 2 (5)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (4)
Ava Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Allie Jo Fortune, Wayne 2 (2)
Clara O’Brien, Wayne (2)
Sidney Staver, East Union (1)
Aunie Berger, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Hadley Pearson, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Grace Klobnak, Nodaway Valley (1)
Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 (2)
Missouri River Conference
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East 4 (7)
Riley Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (5)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (4)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (3)
Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (3)
Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East 2 (3)
Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)
Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Charli Grosenheider, LeMars (2)
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (2)
Makenna Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Carley Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia 3 (4)
Keirsten Klein, Murray 2 (4)
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg 2 (4)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars 2 (3)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Kasyn Shinn, Orient-Macksburg 2 (2)
Jaime Self, Moravia (1)
Finley Spencer, Moravia (1)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.