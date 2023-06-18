Sidney Staver, East Union.jpeg

(KMAland) -- It's time for another Sunday Salute edition of #WhoHomered with a look at the week of home runs in KMAland baseball and softball.

Keep in mind, these are this past week's home runs only -- or at least those that were recorded in Bound over the last week. You can check out the last two #WhoHomered lists linked here (6/4) and here (6/11). Each home run hitter will have a name, school, a potential listed number of home runs for the week (if there is not a number listed, it is just one home run) and total home runs for the year in parentheses.

With that said, here's a look at this week in #WhoHomered.

BASEBALL

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (7)

Carter Pellett, Atlantic (3)

Sam Henry, Creston (3)

Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (3)

Cade Sears, Harlan 2 (2)

Payton Fort, Lewis Central (2)

Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central (2)

Corner Conference 

None

Western Iowa Conference 

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor 2 (4)

Michael Turner, Tri-Center (4)

Jack Vanfossan, Underwood (2)

Jace Starman, IKM-Manning (1)

Taeler Glennie, Missouri Valley (1)

Brayden Lund, AHSTW (1)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (4)

Keigan Kitzman, Lenox (4)

Micah Nally, Bedford (3)

Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren 2 (3)

Cooper Oberbroeckling, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)

Walon Cook, Lenox (1)

Josh Lopez, East Union (1)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 (5)

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 (5)

Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (3)

Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)

Gavin Bengard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1)

Sage Evans, West Harrison (1)

Ethan Hanigan, Boyer Valley (1)

Missouri River Conference 

Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson 2 (2)

Garrett Denman, Thomas Jefferson (1)

Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)

Brady Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)

Zach Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln (1)

Bluegrass Conference 

None

SOFTBALL 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Nevaeh Randall, Creston 4 (12)

Allison Koontz, Glenwood 2 (7)

Annika Price, Clarinda (4)

Jersey Foote, Creston 2 (4)

Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (4)

Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (3)

Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic (2)

Mila Kuhns, Creston (2)

Daile Keeler, Creston (2)

Haylee Wilcox, Lewis Central 2 (2)

Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (1)

Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (1)

Ellie Ineson, Harlan (1)

Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak (1)

Jaydin Lindsay, Red Oak (1)

Corner Conference 

Makenna Askeland, Griswold 2 (4)

Western Iowa Conference 

Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (4)

Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (3)

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (1)

Alexis Gruhn, IKM-Manning (1)

Alikxa McGinn, IKM-Manning (1)

Marki Bertelsen, Logan-Magnolia (1)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren 2 (8)

Izzie Moore, Wayne 2 (6)

Noelle McKnight, East Union 2 (5)

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (4)

Ava Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)

Allie Jo Fortune, Wayne 2 (2)

Clara O’Brien, Wayne (2)

Sidney Staver, East Union (1)

Aunie Berger, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)

Hadley Pearson, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)

Grace Klobnak, Nodaway Valley (1)

Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley (1)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 (2)

Missouri River Conference 

Alexys Jones, Sioux City East 4 (7)

Riley Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (5)

Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (4)

Libby Leraas, LeMars (3)

Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (3)

Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East 2 (3)

Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)

Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (2)

Charli Grosenheider, LeMars (2)

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)

Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (2)

Makenna Baker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)

Carley Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson (1)

Bluegrass Conference 

Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia 3 (4)

Keirsten Klein, Murray 2 (4)

Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg 2 (4)

Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars 2 (3)

Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (2)

Kasyn Shinn, Orient-Macksburg 2 (2)

Jaime Self, Moravia (1)

Finley Spencer, Moravia (1)

