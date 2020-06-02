(KMAland) -- Day 78 of blogging with no sports. This is the 72nd consecutive blog and the 76th during this period.
It’s time to get serious. The summer baseball and softball season is officially here. The season some believed would not happen. Instead of not happening, we’re going to have a full-fledged sprint from June 15th to the first day of August.
Over the last several weeks, I’ve written previews for all seven of our KMAland conferences. If you missed any of the softball previews, you might need them for today. They're linked below.
Now that you’ve clicked all those links and read what amounted to over 19,000 words on KMAland softball, it’s time to rank these teams. Yes, today, I give you the Preseason KMAland Softball Power Rankings.
As we did during volleyball (eventually) and basketball season, I’m breaking these down into 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. Schools that are eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Harlan: There are many times where the status quo is the best way to go. Harlan won last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, and they return all but one player. That player was the best two-way player in the area – Morgan Schaben – but I’m very high on the group they have returning. Emily Brouse and Tianna Kasperbauer will both be more than fine in the circle, and the lineup figures to be diverse without an easy out in the entire group.
2 – Atlantic: The Trojans were this close for me, and they can flip the script pretty quick. I have no problem admitting I’m wrong if I’m wrong. (Some might dispute that point.) With five all-conference players back in the lineup and in the circle, the Trojans are primed and loaded to improve on their 27 wins.
3 – Creston: I see the Panthers as one of the most improved teams in the area this year. Their 18-15 season in 2019 is just the precursor to what figures to be a successful summer. I love their young talent, and they may have the best hitter in the conference in Sara Keeler – a unanimous all-conference player last season. Any step forward from their very young pitching duo of Keely Coen and Haylee Gillam will be big for the program.
4 – Glenwood: They lost a lot of talent and a bunch of pitching, but they do have Taryn Bertini and a couple others ready to go in the circle. Kelly Embray is one of the top catchers in the league, and there always seems to be young talent ready to jump in and make a move.
5 – Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs lost a lot, too, but I think folks are going to be surprised with their sophomore class. Paige Armijo is one of the best power hitters in the conference, and Hailey Meseck and Cambri Brodersen are ready to take over the reins in the circle.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2 POWER RANKINGS
1 – Mount Ayr: The last team from the area playing last year returns every single player, except for one. Caroline McAlexander’s impact on the Raiderettes cannot be overstated, and they are definitely going to miss her. That said, they have a nice trio of pitchers waiting in the wings, and they might not have to be perfect right away with a lineup that can bash and run. Bashing + running = runs.
2 – Wayne: Four first-team picks are returning for the Falcons, led by star pitcher and sophomore Sterling Berndt. She had ridiculous numbers in the circle and at the plate, and she’s joined by catcher Camryn Jacobsen and third baseman Emily Jones as three of the elite players in the conference. Those three are hardly alone. They’re loaded.
3 – Lenox: TJ Stoaks is going to have a real battle with Sterling Berndt for the top pitcher in the POI and probably in the area. Stoaks also had a big year at the plate and is surrounded by plenty of other returning talent that includes a trio of All-POI players from last season.
4 – Southeast Warren: Lenox gets the nod over Southeast Warren for their 6-2 win from all the way back on May 31st of last year. That said, the Warhawks have sooooo much talent that it could materialize pretty quickly into a state contender. Josie Hartman crushes, Alivia Ruble had a great 8th grade year in the circle and they’re not alone, either. It’s going to be a big year in the POI.
5 – West Harrison: The defending champions of the Rolling Valley Conference, the Hawkeyes bring back nearly every bit of production from last year. Most importantly, they’ve got arguably the top pitcher in the league in Emily McIntosh and three of the top hitters in McIntosh, Haley Koch and Chloe Gilgen. They’re a big favorite in the RVC.
6 – Riverside: I guess I have to reveal my WIC favorite now. The Bulldogs had a strong season and an even stronger finish to the season last year, and I’m pretty certain many of them have been grinding since the moment their season ended last year. With Kenna Ford in the circle, Gracie Bluml atop the lineup and everybody else back from last year’s team, it’s going to be a big year.
7 – Logan-Magnolia: I gave the Bulldogs the slight edge due to just having more returning. However, that’s not how it always works. The Rife sisters – Reanna and Erikah – have a good case as the WIC’s top two players, and Reanna can beat anybody when she’s on her game in the circle. I’ve seen it firsthand, although I’ve never faced her. I’m also more than excited to see how that freshman class develops this year.
8 – Missouri Valley: Another one that I see as being really, really close with Riverside, Lo-Ma and a couple others. The Lady Reds have so much returning talent, including standout two-way senior Ashlyn Cook. They also might lead the league – along with Riverside – in experience. The senior class is big and goal-oriented.
9 – Central Decatur: I’m pretty bullish on Central Decatur, and I almost rated them much higher. For now, they reside in the 9-hole. They have all four of their All-POI players back from last year, and that includes the two-headed pitching monster of Riley Bell and Kylee Rockhold, as well as terrific catcher Maizee Lindsey. Eily Hall also had a huge year, and there’s a bunch of other experienced talent spread through the rest of the roster.
10 – Murray: I started thinking about Murray right around the No. 6 spot. Should I go with Murray here? That was the question. I’m going with them at No. 10, despite the loss of two stud pitchers and a bunch of other seniors. Still, I like that they bring back a first-team all-conference player in Katy Gibbs, and I believe Bailey Frederick is more than ready to take the ball. Freshmen Teryn Shields and Jayda Chew have the pedigree and appear to have the talent to also make big splashes this summer.
11 – Underwood: This one might bite me. They could be far too low. Ella Pierce had a great two-way season for the Eagles last year, and she has other experience surrounding her in Erin McMains, Taylor Nelson and the like. I think this is a growing program, and they’re fixing to join the rest of their sports programs this year in taking a step forward.
12 – Treynor: Treynor players, coaches and fans have to be raising their eyebrows at me right now. No. 12? They’re used to something more along the lines of top five, and I have no problem moving them up right quick. I think this just comes with the territory of losing one of the best pitchers in school history and six other seniors. That said, Stella Umphreys absolutely mashes, and you know Alyssa Kellar is going to be on base when she does. Tori Castle and Kennedy Elwood are other returning starters, but we don’t know much else…yet!
13 – AHSTW: Another great pitching duo here with the return of Kailey Jones and Alli Meyers. Katie Anzalone is a tough loss, but girls like Natalie Hagadon, Sydney Zimmerman and others are experienced at the plate. Frankly, there are at least six WIC teams that can beat the other on any given night.
14 – Martensdale-St. Marys: I’ve been thinking about this team for the last eight spots, too. I’m going to settle on No. 14 for the Blue Devils, who also return a nice mix of talent led by Jayda Gay, Madeline Myer and Anna Parrott. They’ll all be back next year, too, so it’ll be interesting to see what strides are made this year heading into that.
15 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: I really like the looks of the Spartans this season. They took a little step with 13 wins and a solid 9-5 RVC record last year. They bring back two first-team selections in pitcher Macy Emgarten and first baseman Kami Waymire. Emgarten, a sophomore, is in a class that is absolutely loaded with other returning talent. Plus, Shay Burmeister is one of the promising young freshman in the entire area.
There you go. There’s your bulletin board material or your toilet paper. We’re 13 short days away from getting to see how this all plays out.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.