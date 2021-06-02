(KMAland) -- One final summer sports preview hits the pages today, but first we have to recap all the wacky and wild that went down in KMAland softball and baseball from last night.
-Haley Bach pushed Lewis Central to a 2-1 win over Red Oak in the opening game of last night’s doubleheader, smashing a go-ahead home run in the seventh. They would roll on to a win in game two, 21-5.
-Denison-Schleswig nabbed a nice sweep of Glenwood, rallying for 8-4 and 4-3 (in 8 innings) wins.
-It was a split between two of the frontrunners – Creston and Harlan – in the Hawkeye Ten softball race. Neveah Randall homered in game one to lift the Panthers while Emily Brouse delivered a walk-off hit in game two for Harlan.
-A big win for Griswold over Stanton last night. Karly Millikan struck out 10 and Anna Kelley had two hits and four RBI to lead the Tigers.
-Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen is an avid KMA fan, so I have to mention her grand salami in a Wheelers 22-8 win over Bedford. Johanna Sauers also went deep among four hits and drove in four.
-Huge and dominant win for Mount Ayr over Lenox. The Raiderettes got bombs from Addy Reynolds and Zoey Larsen and a three-hit pitching performance from Reynolds in the 11-1 victory.
-Speaking of huge wins in the POI, Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman hit a two-run go-ahead bomb late to lift the Warhawks over Wayne. That could go a long way in deciding this year’s POI race.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine both picked up big RVC victories. CRB edged past CAM, 3-2, behind two hits and two RBI from Alaya Betts while Woodbine routed the Emily McIntosh-less Hawkeyes behind a strong all-around offensive performance.
-Nice job by AL getting a split with Sioux City East. They won the opener, 7-6, thanks to Holly Hansen’s seven Ks in the circle and three RBI at the plate, including a go-ahead base hit in the seventh.
-Lamoni came storming back from a 4-1 deficit to beat Moulton-Udell, 7-4, in eight innings. Cameron Martin had two hits, and Taylor Hensen went all eight innings with 15 strikeouts for the Demons.
-In baseball action, St. Albert trailed Shenandoah by 12 early in the game, but the 1A No. 1 ranked team came storming back to score 20 of the final 24 runs in a 20-16 win. Big ups to the Falcons on the comeback, but also big ups to Shenandoah on a huge offensive night that put themselves in position to beat the No. 1 Falcons. Isaac Sherrill doubled, homered and drove in three for St. Albert. Hunter Dukes had four hits and three RBI for the Mustangs.
-Denison-Schleswig took a couple one-run wins over Glenwood, getting a complete game shutout from Braiden Heiden in a 1-0 win before an 11-10 walk-off win in eight innings in game two. Jaxon Wessel had the walk-off hit while Nathan Gallup went deep twice for the Monarchs.
-Justice Weers is still RED hot. He doubled, homered and drove in two to lead Tri-Center in an 11-0 win over West Central Valley. Good golly.
-Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight and Jaixen Frost combined on a two-hit shutout of Lenox in another Raider-like 3-0 win on Monday.
-Ar-We-Va keeps on winning. The Rockets had zero wins last summer, but now they’re 4-0 after a 6-4 win over Boyer Valley last night. Cooper Kock struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings while Conner Kirsch added two hits and two RBI.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard didn’t get a hit against CAM, but they scored four times to take a key 4-3 win in a pivotal RVC matchup. They walked six times, stole five bases, squeezed in a run and scored on three wild pitches. Quentin Culbertson was also terrific on the bump with 12 Ks in seven innings against a studly CAM lineup.
-A nice win for Melcher-Dallas in Bluegrass play over Mormon Trail. Ryan Krpan went all seven, struck out eight and added two hits and two RBI in the win.
-Brayden Olson tossed a no-no for Lamoni in a 16-0 rout of Moulton-Udell.
Man, that was a busy night. Let’s go ahead and get our final summer sports preview out there…
2021 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
The Pride of Iowa Conference didn’t play a full conference slate last year, but Martensdale-St. Marys pretty much played every single day. Here’s what the conference records (even though they weren’t official conference records) looked like, according to Varsity Bound.
Martensdale-St. Marys 10-0
Mount Ayr 6-1
Southeast Warren 7-2
Lenox 5-3
Central Decatur 5-4
Bedford 3-6
Nodaway Valley 3-7
Wayne 2-5
East Union 1-6
Southwest Valley 1-9
The Blue Devils were a dominant +8.1 on average last year, scoring 10.4 runs per game and allowing just 2.3. Others with positive run differentials were Southeast Warren (5.5), Central Decatur (5.3), Mount Ayr (4.3), Nodaway Valley (0.8) and Lenox (0.6). Wayne’s 4-8 record had a -0.8 average run differential. They win the award for unluckiest POI team.
WHAT’S HAPPENED IN 2021
Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0), Mount Ayr (2-0), Southeast Warren (2-0) and Nodaway Valley (2-0) are all undefeated in the conference at the moment. The Blue Devils are still dominating teams, averaging 15.7 runs against just 3.0 allowed per contest (+12.7 run differential). Southwest Valley currently ranks No. 2 in the league with 9.5 runs per game (against 15.5 allowed) while Southeast Warren tops the league with 2.3 runs allowed per contest.
Now, let’s look back at last year to gauge what may or may not happen the rest of this year…
OFFENSE
Here are the top 20 returning offensive players in the conference based on batting average with a minimum of 26 at bats:
1. Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: .610/.627/1.049
2. Carson Elbert, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: .526/.654/.808
3. Kasey Carter, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys: .492/.657/.754
4. Mason Merfeld, Senior, Southeast Warren: .484/.568/.613
5. Cullen Wood, Senior, Lenox: .447/.567/.532
6. Dylan Swaney, Senior, Bedford: .442/.554/.596
7. Ethan Mitchell, Senior, East Union: .438/.538/.594
7. Zayden Mitchell, Senior, Wayne: .438/.471/.625
9. Briar Knapp, Senior, Mount Ayr: .432/.537/.636
10. R.C. Hicks, Junior, Wayne: .421/.450/.526
11. Johnathan Weaver, Junior, Lenox: .396/.491/.500
12. Brock Manser, Junior, Southeast Warren: .391/.611/.457
13. Tanner Dierking, Senior, Southeast Warren: .382/.485/.400
14. Blake Thomas, Junior, Southwest Valley: .372/.438/.442
15. Jack Franey, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys: .368/.524/.421
16. Keegan Christensen, Senior, Lenox: .367/.483/.469
17. Matthew Boothe, Junior, Central Decatur: .353/.526/.456
17. TJ Fallis, Senior, Central Decatur: .353/.494/.426
19. Cade Nelson, Junior, Southeast Warren: .345/.441/.603
19. Jeffrey Oakley, Junior, Southeast Warren: .345/.471/.491
Southeast Warren leads the way here with five of the top 20 returning hitters while Martensdale-St. Marys and Lenox bring back three each. Central Decatur, Mount Ayr and Wayne have two each, and Bedford, East Union and Southwest Valley have one apiece.
Other offensive notes:
-Kasey Carter’s .657 on-base percentage is the top-returning number in the conference, but his teammate Carson Elbert is right behind him at .654. Jaixen Frost’s .627 and Brock Manser’s .611 are the other two above .600 while Mason Merfeld (.568), Cullen Wood (.567), Dylan Swaney (.554), Ethan Mitchell (.538), Briar Knapp (.537), Matthew Boothe (.526), Central Decatur’s Tyke Hullinger (.525), Jack Franey (.524), Mount Ayr’s Erik Trujillo (.521) and SWV’s Brendan Knapp (.519) were also above .500.
-Frost’s slugging percentage was an other-worldly 1.049 for a freshman – or for anyone, I guess. That was second in the league last year, but it stands as the top-returning mark. Elbert had an .808 SLP and Carter posted a .754. Those are the only three that are back with SLPs above .700. We can add four others to the list of those above .600: Briar Knapp, Zayden Mitchell, Mason Merfeld and Cade Nelson.
-You know there were some run-scorers for Martensdale-St. Marys last year. Kasey Carter and Carson Elbert both scored 39 times while CD’s Boothe was in 36 and MSTM’s Franey came across 34 times. MSTM’s Troy Holt (20 and CD’s Haden Leymaster (26) and TJ Fallis (25) were also at 25 or more.
-Here is your #WhoHomered list:
Jaixen Frost (4)
Kasey Carter & Cade Nelson (3)
Haden Leymaster, Briar Knapp & Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault (1)
-It should come as no surprise that Carter and Elbert are prevalent on the run-producing list, too. Carter and Elbert both drove in 28 runs while Franey was at 25. Those are the top three returning numbers in the league. Further, Holt and Nelson drove in 24, Frost brought in 22 (in just 14 games), Leymaster had 21 RBI and Boothe and Tanner Dierking brought in 20 apiece.
-Carter played in 27 games last season, and he somehow managed to walk 32(!) times. That’s insane. It led the league last year. Meanwhile, Elbert walked 29 times, and Manser accounted for 25 free passes. Hullinger (18), Boothe (17) and Fallis (15) – all Central Decatur players – were next.
BASERUNNING
Moving on to the top 10 returning base stealers in the conference:
1. Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur (28/31)
2. Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys (26/27)
3. Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren (22/25)
4. Brooks Trom, Martensdale-St. Marys (20/20)
4. Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren (20/20)
6. Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (17/19)
6. Troy Holt, Martensdale-St. Marys (17/18)
8. TJ Fallis, Central Decatur (14/16)
8. Haden Leymaster, Central Decatur (14/16)
8. Cade Nelson, Southeast Warren (14/14)
That’s a lot of POI East running. If you were curious on the top-returning base stealer from the West – it’s SWV’s Brendan Knapp (11/12).
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the returning pitching in the POI.
Bedford: They lose their star in Brennan Sefrit, but their No. 2 used pitcher (Jordan Perkins) is also gone. Tanner Snethen is the top-returning pitcher, and he threw 13 1/3 innings. Junior Noah Johnson went 11 1/3, but then after him it’s a cavalcade of folks that threw four or fewer. Sophomores Tristen Cummings, Shay Purdy and Micah Nally are there. So are freshmen Bryson Ewart and Peyton Kreps while senior Hunter Pierce and junior Logan Bucher also saw some time.
Central Decatur: Their top three pitchers are gone, and that’s over 77 innings that they will have to replace. Their top-returning pitcher is sophomore Spencer Smith, who went 13 2/3 innings and had a 1.54 ERA. Senior Keaton Adams went 4-0 with a 4.67 ERA over 11 1/3, and junior Matthew Boothe threw 10 2/3 innings. Juniors Devin Adams, Tyke Hullinger and Reece Hill are also back after throwing a combined 10 2/3 innings.
East Union: The Eagles are in really good shape here. Their top three pitchers last season are all seniors this year. That’s led by Ethan Mitchell, who they relied on heavily. He threw 29 innings, struck out 41 and had a 3.62 ERA during his junior year. Fellow seniors Scott Driskill (9.2 IP) and Gus McNeill (9.0 IP) also threw as juniors while junior Wyatt Carlson (8.2 IP) and freshman Austin Lack (2.2 IP) saw time.
Lenox: They’ve got four guys coming back that threw at least 10 innings, including senior Keegan Christensen, who threw a team-best 24 frames and had a 4.96 ERA. Sophomore Samson Adams went 20 1/3 and had a 3.44, and senior Cullen Wood went 16 1/3 with a 3.43. Junior Conner Fitzgerald (10 IP) is the fourth that went double digit innings. A number of others, including senior Brad Larson, juniors Jamieson Reed and Johnathan Weaver and sophomores Trenton Beck and Keigan Kitzman also pitched a bit.
Martensdale-St. Marys: They lost more than I thought they did, but they still have plenty of guys to throw. Junior Matt Hughes went 25 1/3 innings (3.04 ERA, 20 K) while Carson Elbert had a 2.24 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 25 innings. Junior Gavin Stott (11 IP, 0.00 ERA) was on the mound a bit, as was junior Hogan Franey and seniors Alan Allsup and Brooks Trom.
Mount Ayr: One of their big arms in Isaac Grose has graduated, but he was a little banged up and only threw 8 1/3 last year. Briar Knapp and Dawson Swank are seniors that combined on 45 innings, 49 strikeouts and had a 2.80 and 1.40 ERA. Plus, junior Jace Grose (15.2 IP, 2.68 ERA), sophomore Jaydon Knight (13.2 IP, 4.10 ERA) and sophomore Jaixen Frost (8.1 IP, 0.00 ERA) are experienced on the hill. It might be the best pitching staff in the conference.
Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines have all but their top pitcher returning to the fold. That includes ace Caelen DeVault, who threw 23 2/3 innings during his sophomore season. Seniors Mason Mather and Mason Menefee are all about alliteration (you see that), and they also bring back plenty of innings. Plus, senior Evan Forcht and sophomore Boston DeVault both threw at least 11.1 innings.
Southeast Warren: Ace Bryce Hall is gone, but the rest of their pitching is back from 2020’s successful year. Mason Merfeld threw 25.2 innings, struck out 39 and had a 1.19 ERA. Junior Brock Manser (15.1 IP), senior Tanner Diekring (14.1 IP)a nd junior Cade Nelson (10.1 IP) were also used plenty a year ago. Add in freshman Tate Dierking (8 IP), senior Austin Clendenen (6.1 IP) and even junior Jeffrey Oakley (1.1 IP), and there is no shortage of arms here.
Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves used a lot of arms last year, but two of the top three are gone. Junior Dalton Calksin tossed 15.2 innings while seniors Kade Hutchings (10.1 IP) and Dominic Nicolas (9.1 IP) were also used plenty. Juniors Blake Thomas (6.2 IP), Owen Wilkinson (4.2 IP), Brendan Knapp (2.0 IP) and Hunter Crill (0.2 IP) and senior Gage Barton (0.1 IP) also threw a bit.
Wayne: The pitching might be tough going early on. They lost their top three hurlers from last season, and the most returning innings come from senior Zayden Mitchell and freshman Kenton Prunty, which have three innings apiece. Sophomore Strait Jacobsen (1.1 IP) and junior R.C. Hicks (0.1 IP) also threw a bit.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Bedford: They lost a really nice senior class that included two of their top three hitters and their top two pitchers. Dylan Swaney is here to smack baseballs and chew gum, and he’s all out of gum. That’s what I heard anyway. They are going to rely on a lot of young talent in a league that has a lot of veteran talent. It’ll be an uphill climb at times, but I think this is still a program that can grow from this year into something very strong in the near future.
Central Decatur: A lot of pitching is gone, but the Cardinals used a lot of guys last summer, so I’m not all that concerned with their depth there. They also have a pretty good group of offensive players coming back, including a group that just knows how to get on base. They had a .477 on-base percentage as a team last year, and it should be around that again in 2021. When you can get on base at that kind of clip, success will follow.
East Union: They’ve got the experience in the pitching staff that could guide them to one of their best seasons in a while. They also have eight of their nine regulars returning to a lineup that hit .293 for the summer. The Eagles will soar over four wins (their 2020 total) in 2021.
Lenox: They’ve got a lot of potential pitching back on the bump while the offense brings back four of their top five hitters and six of their regulars from last season. They’ll definitely have enough to compete against any team on any given night in the POI.
Martensdale-St. Marys: They have such a relentless lineup that constantly works counts and makes you work so hard to get outs. They also have A LOT of guys that can throw and even with the loss of some of their most-used arms they will be more than fine. The Blue Devils are a POI championship and state tournament contender every single year, and this one is no different.
Mount Ayr: Who wants to see Mount Ayr in a one-game scenario with their top arms available? I wouldn’t. The Raiders are also deep on the mound with five of their top seven offensive players returning to the fold, led by the outstanding Jaixen Frost. Could the Raiders breakthrough a loaded POI East to win a conference title? I would not put it past them.
Nodaway Valley: Tyler Vandewater is gone from the offensive lineup, but this is a group that can definitely put some runs on the board. They hit .295/.413/.340 as a squad, and now they are a year older. I will take the over – way over – last year’s eight wins.
Southeast Warren: They’re plenty deep in their rotation, and they bring back all but one of their regulars. Now, that was a pretty big regular in Bryce Hall, but their junior class is teeming with outstanding all-around talent. This is yet another team that should contend for the POI and maybe even a trip to state.
Southwest Valley: I think it’s pretty evident that they are relying on their offense to lead them this year. They hit .292/.385/.365 last season and about six of the regulars from that lineup are back. The Timberwolves will use that offense to tide them over while the pitching gets a little more experience. It’s also worth noting they’ve already equaled their win total from last summer. And get this, they’re only 17 runs away from equaling last year’s 58.
Wayne: A lineup that hit .311 as a team last year returns its top two, three of its top four and six of their regulars. They will definitely rely heavily on the offense as the very inexperienced pitching tries to find its way.
