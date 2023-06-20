(KMAland) -- Every Friday for the past several weeks, I’ve been highlighting some of the top-returning players in KMAland football. Today, on a Tuesday, it’s time to take a look at some of the top-returning players in KMAland volleyball.
With a look back to the 2022 season, I went to Bound and sorted for total kills. Here are the top-50 returning players in total kills:
1. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Senior, Underwood — The Omaha recruit leads the area with 431 returning kills in 34 total sets played last season. Her hitting efficiency of .294 is also terrific with the volume she got.
2. Carley Craighead, Junior, Ankeny Christian — One of the stars of the Class 1A state champions, Craighead is the top-returning junior with 326 total kills in 42 sets last season. As you might imagine, Craighead was ultra-efficient, too, with a .362 hitting efficiency.
3. Maliyah Hacker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Another junior off the well-beaten path from where I sit at his moment, Hacker should help Heelan contend for a state title of their own this year. She had 316 total kills in 39 sets and hit .219.
4. Mattie Nielsen, Senior, Audubon — The all-around Audubon standout, Nielsen hit in 297 kills in 32 sets and finished with a .160 efficiency for the Wheelers.
5. Sadie Cox, Junior, Lenox — The top-returning hitter in the Pride of Iowa Conference is Cox, who finished last year with 294 kills in 32 sets and hit .204.
6. Mikenzie Brewer, Senior, Tri-Center — Brewer brings back her big swing that saw 274 kills in 36 sets and a .290 efficiency during her junior year.
7. Jessica O’Day, Senior, Boyer Valley — The top-returning hitter in the Rolling Valley Conference comes from BV, where O’Day had 263 winners in 33 sets and hit a terrific .305 efficiency.
8. Lauren Johnson, Junior, Stanton — Johnson had a big sophomore campaign and is the top-returning hitter in the Corner Conference, finishing with 249 kills in 39 sets and a .264 efficiency.
9. Addison Wagoner, Sophomore, Clarinda — Wagoner doubles up as the top-returning sophomore hitter and the top-returning hitter in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. She had 246 kills in 32 sets last season as a freshman.
9. Olivia Mentzer, Senior, Sioux City East — The top-returning senior hitter in the Missouri River, Mentzer had 246 kills of her own in 36 sets.
11. Eva Steffensen, Senior, CAM — Steffensen is one of the top volleyball-basketball combos in the area and certainly leads the Rolling Valley in that category. She hit in 237 winners in 32 sets last year while hitting just under .200.
12. Hutson Rau, Junior, Abraham Lincoln — Rau takes over the top hitting duties for the Lynx this year after posting 236 kills in 41 sets and hit .191 for the season.
13. Ella Tiarks, Senior, Treynor — Another Omaha commit, Tiarks hit 232 kills in 37 total sets and was just under .300 efficiency at .288.
14. Ava Lloyd, Sophomore, Sioux City North — An impressive freshman season for Lloyd, who finished out the season with 229 kills in 37 sets and hit .223 for the Stars.
15. Kaci Peter, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Peter was strong over 43 sets last season, posting 226 kills and hit just under .200 for the year.
15. Nora Konz, Sophomore, Treynor — Our first look at Konz came during the volleyball season in which she had 226 kills and a .170 efficiency in 37 total sets.
17. Ashlynn Hodges, Junior, Shenandoah — Hodges is one of the leaders of an exciting returning group for the Fillies. She had 220 kills in 31 total sets and hit just under .200 in a strong Hawkeye Ten.
18. Anna Weathers, Junior, Ankeny Christian — Weathers was a fantastic secondary hitter for the Eagles last year and posted 219 kills in 37 sets while hitting .317. Everything about the Eagles was efficient. I suppose that’s why they won the 1A title.
19. Maddie Roenfeld, Junior, Lewis Central — A Glenwood transfer, Roenfeld had 218 kills in 44 sets and hit .160 for the Rams last season.
20. Ashlynne Haverman, Senior, Lewis Central — Haverman finishes out the top-20 returnees with 215 kills in 34 sets played and hit a solid .216 for the year.
21. Zoie Carda, Senior, Glenwood — Carda returns as Glenwood’s top hitter per total kills last season and posted 214 winners in 44 sets. Of course, the return of Charley Hernandez (injured most of last year) should help Carda (and the Glenwood offense) become even more effective.
22. Evelyn Stoakes, Junior, East Mills — All kinds of talent here with Stoakes slamming in 213 kills in 35 sets while posting a .204 efficiency for the Wolverines as a sophomore.
23. Lindsey Davis, Senior, Nodaway Valley — Davis figures to be in the running for the top overall athlete in the area in 2023-24 (and 2022-23), and she starts it out in volleyball where she had 210 kills in 29 sets a year ago.
24. Aubree James, Senior, Treynor — Another solid hitter returning for Treynor this season, James had 206 kills in 37 sets and hit .221 for the year.
25. Taylor Henson, Junior, Lamoni — The top-returning hitter in the Bluegrass Conference (non-Ankeny Christian Division), Henson hit 202 winners in 23 sets and posted a .213 efficiency.
26. Merced Ramirez, Senior, Red Oak — A multi-talented volleyballer, Ramirez had 200 kills in 37 sets and hit .243 for her junior season.
27. Katie Quick, Junior, Ankeny Christian — The reason for all that Ankeny Christian efficiency. Or one of the top reasons at least. Quick is the team’s setter, but she is plenty slick at the net with drops, taps and outright hits that saw 195 kills in 42 sets and a .411(!) efficiency. She’s as good as it gets in the state.
28. Lauren Hulsing, Junior, Glidden-Ralston — With the loss of Vanessa Koehler, this is Hulsing’s time to take over after 195 kills in 25 sets last season.
29. Marley Gray, Junior, Red Oak — Gray ended her sophomore season with 192 kills in 30 sets and posted a .206 efficiency for the Tigers.
29. Sidney Chamberlain, Senior, Sioux City North — A second Sioux City North hitter among the top-returning 30, Chamberlain also had 192 kills in 37 sets and hit .160 for the year.
31. Frannie Glynn, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — One of the top middle hitters in the area, Glynn had 191 kills in 43 sets and hit .267 for the Knights.
31. Hollie Peterson, Junior, Sioux City East — East’s Peterson had 191 kills in 36 sets and finished with a .211 efficiency.
33. Delaney Goshorn, Senior, AHSTW — It should be another big year for Goshorn, who had 185 kills in 34 sets and posted a .183 efficiency during her junior campaign.
33. Charlee Larsen, Senior, Southwest Valley — Larsen was a terrific outside option last year for the Timberwolves, finishing with 185 kills in 27 sets.
35. Ashlyn Strohbeen, Senior, Sioux City North — The Stars won’t be hurting for hitting options, and Strohbeen is another that had 183 winners in 37 sets and hit .233 last season.
The rest of the top 50:
36. Lauren Boell, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (181 kills, 43 sets, .235 EFF)
36. Tierney Dalton, Senior, Southwest Valley (181 kills, 27 sets, .268 EFF)
38. Marissa Askeland, Junior, Griswold (180 kills, 33 sets, .108 EFF)
38. Eve Brumbaugh, Senior, Sidney (180 kills, 40 sets, .125 EFF)
40. Samantha Ineson, Senior, Harlan (179 kills, 30 sets, .089 EFF)
41. Georgie Bohnet, Senior, St. Albert (177 kills, 37 sets, .129 EFF)
42. Aubrey Heuton, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (174 kills, 43 sets, .216 EFF)
43. Jocelyn O’Neal, Sophomore, Red Oak (173 kills, 37 sets, .308 EFF)
44. Macey Nehring, Junior, Ankeny Christian (160 kills, 42 sets, .294 EFF)
45. Mackenzie Crawford, Senior, Sioux City East (159 kills, 36 sets, .306 EFF)
46. Harlow Miller, Sophomore, Audubon (156 kills, 32 sets, .219 EFF)
46. Lexi Clendenen, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (156 kills, 46 sets, .049 EFF)
48. Holly McNaughton, Junior, LeMars (154 kills, 35 sets, .191 EFF)
48. Maysen Trimble, Senior, Seymour (154 kills, 33 sets, .162 EFF)
50. Ava TenEyck, Senior, Boyer Valley (152 kills, 33 sets, .121 EFF)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.