There were at least 66 home runs hit by KMAland conference athletes during the first week of the high school baseball and softball season. In case you haven’t been following along with the daily/nightly #WhoHomered tweets (@d2mart), here’s a look at those that went deep…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE (15)
SOFTBALL (10): Lewis Central got a couple on the board in their victory over St. Albert this week. Haley Bach (1) and Gracie Hays (1) both hit roundtrippers for the Titans.
Emily Brouse (1) of Harlan blasted off against Glenwood in a shot that I’ve heard may not have landed until sometime this morning.
Morgan Driskell (1) — a young, talented sophomore from Creston — hit a home run earlier this week to help the Panthers to a victory. Her teammate Sara Keeler (1) also hit her first home run of the season during the opening week of the season.
Clarinda’s Makayla Fichter (1) went deep last night during a loss to Denison-Schleswig.
Another home run hitter last night was Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny (1), who went deep during a tough loss to St. Albert.
Two Kuemper Catholic Knights hit home runs during the week: Kenzie Schon (1) and Kamryn Venner (1).
And finally, Denison-Schleswig got on the board with a big fly from Hannah Slater (1), who homered against Clarinda last evening.
BASEBALL (5): Harlan’s Isaiah Ahrenholtz (1) knocked one out of the park earlier this week for the Cyclones, which have bounced back for a couple wins since their opening night defeat at the hands of St. Albert.
Creston’s Gavin Gillam (1) hit a bomb of his own during a win over Red Oak on opening night.
Cy Patterson (1) and Isaac Sherrill (2) combined on three home runs during their win over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday. You may have heard, they’re currently 5-0.
CORNER CONFERENCE (4)
SOFTBALL (2): There were two home runs from a Corner Conference softball player this week, and one was from Sidney’s Faith Brumbaugh (1), who made the most of her shot against Fremont-Mills. It was a grand slam.
Also, Haylee Pennock (1) of Griswold got her name on the #WhoHomered board with a big bop during a game against CAM this week.
BASEBALL (2): And what a night it was for East Mills’ Nic Duysen (1) against Orient-Macksburg. He hit for the cycle in just three innings. For those unaware: That’s a single, double, triple and…yes, a home run.
His teammate Jackson Wray (1) also took one out of the park during the win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE (6)
SOFTBALL (3): I missed this one when it happened, but big shoutout to Preslie Arbaugh (1) of Tri-Center, who homered this week. Remember, hashtag #WhoHomered or tweet directly @d2mart or shoot me an email to dmartin@kmaland.com. If you see something (a homer), say something.
Riverside’s Kenna Ford (1) was the only home run hitter this week to do it live on KMA Radio, as she popped off in a win over Griswold on Wednesday.
The Pierce sisters are going wild for an outstanding Underwood team, and Maddie Pierce (1) did the ultimate in going deep during one of their victories this week.
BASEBALL (3): Jaxon Johnson (2) is one of very few that hit a home run in multiple games this week, as the Trojans are off to a fast start right along with him.
Johnson’s teammate Kaleb Smith (1) hit a home run, too, although his was of the inside the park variety. Still, it counts all the same here at #WhoHomered Incorporated.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE (14)
SOFTBALL (13): Mount Ayr had a whale of a week when it came to going deep. Of course, we figured they might be an OK hitting team this year.
Alexa Anderson (1), Channler Hennle (1), Addy Reynolds (1) and Rachel Sobotka (2) all went deep at least once this week.
Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis (1) also got on the board last night for the Wolverines.
Martensdale-St. Marys standout Jayda Gay (1) had one of the most impressive home runs of the week in doing it off of TJ Stoaks from Lenox. Anna Parrott (1) also hit a home run this week for the Blue Devils.
Central Decatur had a pair of home run hitters last night, too, in Hallee Hamilton (1) and Kylee Rockhold (1).
Wayne’s hot-hitting Emily Jones (1) knocked one out of the park this week. Meanwhile, her teammate Mya Willey (2) went yard twice, including once last night.
BASEBALL (1): Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault (1) joined the club last night with a home run during Nodaway Valley’s victory over Wayne. He’s the only POI home run hitter (that we know of) on the baseball side so far.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE (6)
SOFTBALL (3): CAM had a big week of hitting the ball all over the yard and a couple of them left the yard. Maddy Holtz (1) and Jozie Lett (1) both went deep for the Cougars.
West Harrison’s Emily McIntosh (1) also hit her first home run of the season, and she did it in “grand (slam)” fashion during last night’s win over CAM.
BASEBALL (3): Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gabe Obert (1) landed one out of the yard last night during another Crusaders victory.
CAM also had a big week of hitting in baseball action, and that included home runs from the likes of Colby Rich (1) and Lane Spieker (1).
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE (17)
SOFTBALL (5): Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Kiana Fjeldheim (1) blasted one out of the park this week for the Crusaders.
But everybody else in the league was playing second fiddle to a huge doubleheader performance this week from Kenzie Foley (3), who hit three home runs and threw a complete game shutout during a sweep of Sioux City West.
Sioux City East’s Evie Larson (1) also hit a home run this week for the Black Raiders.
BASEBALL (12): Sioux City East was getting extra busy on the home runs in the first week. Cale Boever (2) and Kaden Schossow (2) both knocked two out of the park while teammates Drew Brower (1) and Alec Patino (1) went deep once each.
Bishop Heelan Catholic also had a nice week with Ben Dixon (1) hitting one and Ian Gill (2) going yard twice.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton got things rolling, too, with Deric Fitzgerald (1) and Spencer Kleene (1) both getting on the board last night.
LeMars also got a home run this week that we missed (remember, it’s #WhoHomered, @d2mart and dmartin@kmaland.com), and it came courtesy of Josh Pratt (1).
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE (4)
SOFTBALL (3): Big start to one final season for Kaela Eslinger (2), who hit a pair of home runs for the Bulldogs this week.
The only other Bluegrass softball home run (that we know about) came from Twin Cedars senior Caitlyn Reed (1).
BASEBALL (1): And there was one home run that we know about during the first week of the Bluegrass baseball season. It came courtesy of the impressive young Brycen Wookey (1) of Murray on Thursday night.
That’s 66 home runs between Monday and Friday, and I’m sure even more will be flying out of the park today and into next week. We’ll be tracking them throughout, right here at #WhoHomered Incorporated.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and home runs to dmartin@kmaland.com.