(KMAland) -- Today is the 91st consecutive blog and the 95th in the last 97 days.
Happy Father's Day! My gift to all of the fathers out there on this wonderful Sunday is a quick review, recap and linked-up looked back at the week that was in our sports coverage.
MONDAY, JUNE 15TH
It was opening night for baseball and softball throughout the state of Iowa, and KMA Sports was live from Sportsman's Park in Shenandoah with call of a pair of Shenandoah wins.
Check out our recaps from the Shenandoah softball win here and the baseball win here. You can also find our full rundown from KMAland softball here and KMAland baseball here.
Trev also had preview stories on Griswold softball, Red Oak softball and AHSTW baseball.
I also had a blog previewing the rest of the state with a look at 10 non-area softball and 10 non-area baseball players worth watching this year. It's linked here.
Finally, I did another college decision story with St. Albert's Jordyn Blaha, who will run track at Buena Vista. Check it out here.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16TH
In the blog on Tuesday morning, I took a look at 10 things that stood out to be about opening night in KMAland. It's linked here.
More softball was on the airwaves Tuesday night with Shenandoah winning a thrilling 18-10 victory over Red Oak. Check out Trev's full recap and video interviews linked here.
Also on Tuesday night, I was busy on the nightly recaps with big wins for Audubon softball and Shenandoah baseball. Find the full rundown from the overall nights linked here for softball and here for baseball.
Trev also had a chat with Thomas Jefferson baseball coach and legend Tom Giles. Find it linked up here.
Would you believe there was some track action on Tuesday night? Humboldt hosted the Iowa Distance Carnival with several KMAland athletes running. Check out the results linked here.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17TH
Bright and early on Wednesday morning I went to work on some re-evaluations of each KMAland conference. We were only through two days, but I felt we could start to make some changes on the favorites to win each league. Find that blog linked here.
Later in the evening, one of the new favorites of the Western Iowa Conference softball league -- Riverside -- showed why with a nice 16-6 win over Griswold. Check out Trev's story here.
I was on the "desk" that night again and put together some softball and baseball recaps from the area. In softball, Red Oak and Fremont-Mills both grabbed extra-innings wins. The full recap is linked here. In baseball, East Mills' Nic Duysen hit for the cycle in three innings. Find all the baseball here.
In other stories, Trev did a sports feature with Sidney baseball coach Brad Johnson linked here, I talked with Treynor's Drew Petersen on his decision to pitch at Briar Cliff here and Nodaway Valley girls basketball coach Brian Eisbach was the latest guest on my Being Bald series.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH
Our Treynor/AHSTW baseball game scheduled on Thursday night was wiped out so we didn't have a broadcast. Fortunately, we cover a lot of ground from our own living rooms.
In KMAland softball on Thursday, Bedford edged past Stanton and Underwood and Exira/EHK kept on winning. Find the full rundown here. In area baseball action, St. Albert, Underwood and Lamoni stayed spotless on the year. Check it out here.
Trev's sports feature on Thursday was with St. Albert softball coach Lyndsay Daley. Watch out for this team the rest of this season and in the coming years. The story and interviewer linked here.
In other stories on Thursday, I talked with Harlan's Lucy Borkowski on her decision to run at Dordt, I had a chat with former Missouri Valley standout and current Emmas women's head basketball coach Heather Cunard, the IGHSAU released their latest softball rankings with Harlan and MSTM joining the mix and Gretna's Skyler McCune made a verbal commitment to Creighton volleyball.
Also, I blogged again on Thursday, but it was more of a self-serving therapy session. Here you will find a full list of the 55 professional ballparks I've visited in my life.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH
On Friday morning, the day kicked off with another Football Friday blog and a preview of Class 2A District 9. The teams previewed are Atlantic, Clarinda, Des Moines Christian, Greene County, Red Oak and Shenandoah. Read it here.
Also on Friday, I hit the road for a little St. Albert/Glenwood baseball action. The Falcons moved to 5-0 on the year with a 9-4 win over the Rams. Check out my story here.
With me on the road, Trev was on the desk that night. Here's his KMAland softball recap with a rundown from the area, including wins for Sidney, St. Albert and Treynor. And the baseball recap with F-M, Stanton and AHSTW all nabbing big victories.
In other news on Friday, I talked with AL soccer standout Peyton Kvammen on her decision to play at Hastings, Trev's sports feature was with Mount Ayr co-head baseball coach Chris Elwood, the IHSAA released the 1A and 2A baseball district assignments and SWCC volleyball announced a pair of additions.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH
Finally, yesterday my 90th consecutive blog was a review of all the home runs hit during the first five days of the season among KMAland conferences. Find the link here.
Of course, we aren't all about just home runs. We cover EVERYTHING. Singles, doubles, triples, runs, RBI, great pitching performances and on and on. Always have, always will. Don't let a hashtag on Twitter lead you off course from that. I started the #WhoHomered hashtag three years ago, and kids have - by and large - had a bunch of fun with it.
I thought there might be some grumps about it, but I felt secure enough about our coverage of every single other statistic that I went for it. I also think a majority of the people in the area also understand that we don't just cover home runs, and that's why we haven't heard too much griping or criticism with it.
People that visit our website or listen to us on KMA Radio know what I'm talking about. Now, if someone goes elsewhere for coverage -- usually a place that just copies the things we originated (hint: the original is always better than the sequel) -- then they can't and shouldn't really speak to it.
Oh, by the way, Trev was on the desk again last night with full KMAland softball and KMAland baseball recaps. Hit those links to read about a great Saturday for Underwood sports, St. Albert baseball and much more.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.