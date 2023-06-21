(KMAland) -- The KMAland Baseball Power Rankings return with a flurry today, and there are two new No. 1 teams with plenty of movement.
Underwood and Sioux City North are on top of their respective rankings while Clarinda, Harlan, Glenwood, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, Woodbine, LeMars, Moravia and Ankeny Christian moved up and Riverside, AHSTW, Bedford and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton moved in.
Check out the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City North (21-9/4-1) PR: 3
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-9/2-2) PR: 1
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-9/3-3) PR: 2
4. Sioux City East (19-11/4-2) PR: 4
**We’ve re-arranged the deck chairs, and it looks like Sioux City North is on top. The Stars swept the previous No. 1 (Heelan) last night in a doubleheader. Heelan didn’t lose any other games during the week, though, and they still have a sweep of SBL and won three of four from East. The Warriors also split with Sioux City East in the last week, finishing 2-2 against the Black Raiders with an aggregate score of +2.
5. Harlan (14-10/5-0) PR: 7
6. Lewis Central (20-3/5-1) PR: 5
**I would have never guessed Lewis Central would take a drop after they opened their new rankings week with five straight wins, including victories over St. Albert, Waukee and Clarinda (twice). Then, last night Harlan put it on them in handing them their first Hawkeye Ten Conference loss of the season and completed an undefeated week of their own. I still think LC is very good. Sometimes baseball happens.
7. Glenwood (10-8/3-2) PR: 8
**A tough weekend with losses to ADM and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is no sweat when you outscore Atlantic 41-0 in a doubleheader. They avoided a loss to Shenandoah last night with some late game back and forth that ended up on their end.
8. Abraham Lincoln (13-16/4-4) PR: 6
9. LeMars (12-13/3-2) PR: 10
**The two teams end up splitting the season series, but Abraham Lincoln ends up on the positive side in the aggregate with a +2.
10. Creston (10-14/1-3) PR: 9
**The Panthers were right in it with every team they played this past week, but they ended up with a tough 1-3 record despite only getting outscored by a mere five runs. That continues a tough stretch for them here in the dog days with losses in six of their last seven.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (16-2/5-0) PR: 3
**The Eagles haven’t lost in the month of June. They’ve won 13 straight, and I don’t even remember what an Underwood loss looked or felt like. They’ve outscored those 13 foes by a combined 91 runs.
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard (20-3/5-1) PR: 1
**Coon Rapids-Bayard won five of six for the week, and they split a doubleheader with Rolling Valley Conference foe West Harrison with an aggregate score of 0. Still, 20-3 is pretty nice!
3. Kuemper Catholic (16-8/4-1) PR: 2
**Pretty serious consideration was given to moving Kuemper to the top spot, given their only loss came to one of the fast risers of 3A/4A (Harlan) and they have a win over Underwood (by 1 run at home). Instead, they end up dropping a spot because of…reasons. They’re quite good, and just know the difference between 1 and 3 isn’t much.
4. Clarinda (12-6/4-2) PR: 9
**Clarinda is a clear contender for the top spot, too, especially after they led LC all the way up until the final swing in game one of their doubleheader on Monday. The Cardinals also beat their other four opponents by a combined 46-5.
5. West Harrison (16-3/4-2) PR: 5
6. Woodbine (12-3/3-0) PR: 7
7. St. Albert (17-13/4-4) PR: 4
**An out-of-character loss for West Harrison to Exira/EHK five days ago, but they were also coming off a rout of Woodbine, which beat Exira/EHK and St. Albert in the last week. As for St. Albert, did you see the ridiculous night from Brendan Monahan, who hit four home runs and three doubles and drove in…checks notes…10 runs(?!) in a doubleheader with Denison-Schleswig last night. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.
8. Central Decatur (14-4/4-1) PR: 10
9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-7/3-2) PR: NR
**The Cardinals finally lost a game in the last week (to Des Moines Christian), but they’ve still won 11 of their last 12, including a big 1-0 victory over Lenox late last week. Exira/EHK had the big win over West Harrison, but they didn’t capitalize on it and finish the week as strongly as you would like. Still, they’re in the top 10. Who can argue with that? (Someone might.)
10. Moravia (17-6/5-2) PR: 14
11. Ankeny Christian (12-9/2-1) PR: 15
**Moravia’s only loss to a KMAland team during the week came against Martensdale-St. Marys, but they avenged that loss in game two of the doubleheader and win the aggregate. Most importantly, the Mohawks finished off the season sweep of ACA with a wild 10-8 win on Monday.
12. Shenandoah (6-13/0-4) PR: 12
13. Red Oak (11-11/2-3) PR: 13
**Tough week for Shenandoah, to be sure, but I’m not willing to move them behind a team that they have swept (Red Oak), yet. The Tigers did get a nice 1-0 win over Creston (their second over Creston by that score this season), and they beat Clear Lake this past weekend before falling to Harlan (twice) and Clarinda (last night on the KMA Video Stream).
14. Bedford (11-6/4-1) PR: NR
15. Mount Ayr (7-5/1-2) PR: 6
16. Lenox (14-5/3-2) PR: 8
**The statute of limitations are short in the KMAland Baseball Power Rankings. A lot has happened since last week, and even though nobody should believe these are actually 14-15-16 in KMAland (they’re much better), that’s where the breaks have put them. The Bulldogs were great in the past week with wins over Mount Ayr, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys and their only loss coming to Clarinda. Mount Ayr’s win over Lenox was just eight days ago, and they bounced back from losses to Bedford and Southwest Valley with a win over red-hot Southeast Warren. And man, Lenox took two losses by a combined two runs during the week, losing to CD and Bedford. They’ve bounced back by scoring 28 runs in their last two.
17. Tri-Center (12-7/1-2) PR: 18
18. Riverside (6-11/2-2) PR: NR
19. Treynor (12-7/3-3) PR: 11
20. AHSTW (10-7/2-2) PR: NR
**I must be crazy trying to live by head-to-head in a sport where the day to day does not make sense. But here we are. In the last week, Tri-Center routed Riverside, Riverside beat Treynor for the first time in 32 tries during the Bound era (and played well against Underwood) and Treynor beat Tri-Center and split with AHSTW. Hey, we can’t get it all lined up completely perfectly, but this is my best shot at it. The best news about this? These rankings don’t mean a whole heck of a lot. Thanks for reading, though.
