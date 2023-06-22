(KMAland) -- Another Thursday has arrived, and it's time for another KMAland Softball Power Rankings.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A/5A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Below, you will see the ranking, the team, their overall record, their record in the last week and their previous ranking.
This week, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Ar-We-Va and Bishop Heelan Catholic moved in while Creston, LC, Kuemper, Griswold, Treynor, LeMars, Twin Cedars, Seymour and Murray moved up. Check out this week's power rankings:
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22-5/5-2) PR: 1
**A split with Sioux City East where they were the aggregate winner (+4) and a loss to MOC-Floyd Valley (by 3) won’t take away from another strong week for the Warriors in which they also beat Logan-Magnolia and Glenwood and swept TJ by a combined 34-5.
2. Sioux City East (18-8/3-3) PR: 2
3. LeMars (14-9/4-0) PR: 9
4. Creston (16-8/6-1) PR: 5
5. Sioux City North (15-9/2-4) PR: 3
**East had the split with SBL and lost twice to Waukee before bouncing back for a pair of dominant wins over Sioux City West in the last week. LeMars had the big doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North, combining to outscore the Stars by a score of 17-6. Then, they followed it up with two shutout wins over AL. Creston continues to have impressive weeks with their only loss coming to an outstanding pitcher from Sigourney on Saturday. They also swept St. Albert, finished a season sweep of Glenwood and did the same to Shenandoah. North had the two losses to LeMars, split with Heelan and handled Westwood.
6. Atlantic (15-14/4-4) PR: 4
7. Glenwood (13-8/3-3) PR: 7
**Atlantic and Glenwood split a doubleheader on Monday with each team winning by two runs. The Trojans also lost to Muscatine, Newell-Fonda and Central Springs — or losses that don’t mean a whole lot to these rankings. Glenwood had a pretty strong week with competitive losses to Creston, SBL and Atlantic and a win over Atlantic and Shenandoah.
8. Lewis Central (12-12/4-1) PR: 10
9. Thomas Jefferson (10-16/0-4) PR: 8
**Lewis Central split a doubleheader with St. Albert last Thursday and then followed that up with a trio of Hawkeye Ten wins — two over Clarinda and one over Harlan. Great week for the Titans. TJ had several of their players head to a club tournament, and it came right as they were surging in these rankings and in the season. Tough deal.
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-14/4-3) PR: NR
**Heelan is back, and it sure seems like they are starting to play some solid softball with the return of Marin Frazee probably playing a role in that. They had a sweep of West, went 1-2 in the loaded Fort Dodge Tournament and then split with Sioux City North.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (20-4/6-2) PR: 1
**I’m giving the Blue Devils their own write-up this week, as they earned it in beating both No. 2 Southeast Warren (1-0) and No. 3 Wayne (8-2). They also rolled to area wins over AHSTW and Bedford with their losses coming to Grinnell and Dowling Catholic.
2. Southeast Warren (19-4/4-1) PR: 2
3. Wayne (16-6/4-2) PR: 3
**Both Southeast Warren and Wayne beat Mount Ayr to separate themselves in the POI standings. The Warhawks only loss came to Martensdale-St. Marys — 1-0 for the second time this year. Wayne’s only other loss was to Albia this week.
4. Griswold (20-1/4-1) PR: 6
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-2/6-1) PR: 5
**These two met this past weekend, and it was Griswold getting the 4-1 win. The Tigers, though, ended up losing later that day to Mount Ayr, which Exira/EHK beat. That loss was completely wiped off the map when they took down a highly-ranked West Monona. Exira/EHK also had a strong bounce back with an 11-1 win over Woodbine, which virtually clinched the RVC title.
6. Twin Cedars (14-4/4-1) PR: 7
**Twin Cedars is on a roll right now. They’ve won nine of their last 10 with the only loss coming to a strong Van Meter bunch. This past week, they handled Orient-Macksburg, Moravia, Seymour and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with the last of those the only close game.
7. Missouri Valley (22-2/4-1) PR: 4
8. Logan-Magnolia (16-3/5-1) PR: 8
**Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia have played twice now, and each team has won once. The Big Reds have the narrow aggregate advantage (+1). The Panthers do have the more recent win (this past week), but I decided to place them in this way based on both meetings. The Panthers lost a tight one with SBL this past weekend for their only loss of the week.
9. Seymour (10-3/2-1) PR: 12
10. Murray (17-5/5-1) PR: 11
11. Mount Ayr (10-11/) PR: NR
**Seymour picked up a 5-4 win over Murray to open the week and then rolled past Orient-Macksburg before a loss to Twin Cedars. Murray continues to win way more than not, following their Seymour loss up with five straight wins over Melcher-Dallas, East Union, Orient-Macksburg, Central Decatur and Lamoni by a combined 51-11. And I think Mount Ayr has put some early struggles in the rearview mirror, getting back an earlier loss to Southwest Valley this past week. They also are the only team in the state that can say they have a win over Griswold.
12. Treynor (11-7/5-1) PR: 13
13. Riverside (13-8/4-1) PR: 10
**Huge week for Treynor with their only loss coming to MVAOCOU. The Cardinals also beat AHSTW, Tri-Center, Riverside, Ogden and IKM-Manning for their best week of the season. Riverside is still winning, too, finding ways to score 42 runs in three wins over Tri-Center, IKM-Manning and Underwood.
14. Audubon (11-7/3-2) PR: 14
**Audubon advanced to their tournament championship before it had to be pushed to Monday due to weather. It just so happened their regularly-scheduled Monday game was against their championship opponent, Missouri Valley. They lost that game and to Logan-Magnolia. Heck, six of their seven losses this year are to Mo Valley, Lo-Ma and the two teams directly ahead of them — Treynor and Riverside.
15. Kuemper Catholic (15-14/2-4) PR: 17
**There were a lot of shocking losses and other losses around this spot this past week. For Kuemper, though, they were not against any 1A or 2A foes. They split with Shenandoah, beat Harlan and took losses to Boone, Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig. I’m perfectly fine with a move up given all that happened around them.
16. Underwood (7-17/3-2) PR: NR
**This might be the most interesting team in the area. They have some really quality wins, including this past week when they took down both AHSTW and St. Albert. Here’s what I really don’t see on their schedule this year, though: A bad loss. Their 17 losses are against pretty solid teams. And yeah, they are also one of only two teams to beat Missouri Valley!
17. Ar-We-Va (4-9/2-1) PR: NR
18. Woodbine (15-6/1-3) PR: 9
19. St. Albert (15-13/2-6) PR: 16
**Ohhh yeah, you better believe I’m bringing Ar-We-Va in here. And I’m not even looking any further back than their shocking upset win over Woodbine just last night. You might throw some losses out there to me from just two nights earlier than that and wonder where is the team that beat them, and I’m going to shrug my shoulders! Deal with it: The Rockets are in! As for Woodbine, sometimes a team beats you twice. They lost to Exira/EHK on Monday, fell in 10 innings to Ridge View the next day and then couldn’t get up off the mat for the Ar-We-Va game. Crazy things can happen, and they did. However, they did get a very nice win over St. Albert this past Friday. The Saintes also got swept by Creston, split with Denison-Schleswig and were shocked by Underwood last evening.
20. Glidden-Ralston (10-7/1-2) PR: 18
**Glidden-Ralston’s loss to Ar-We-Va on Friday doesn’t look too bad now after the Rockets did what they did last night. The Wildcats’ full-season resumé is worth a top-20 ranking.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.