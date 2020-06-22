(KMAland) -- Today is the 92nd consecutive blog and the 96th in the last 98 days.
One week is in. Some teams played a lot, others played a little less. Regardless, it’s time to update the KMAland Softball and Baseball Power Rankings. For softball, rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A while baseball is split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
Teams eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (5-1) — Harlan didn’t give up a single run into their fifth game, and their only loss came to 5A No. 1 Fort Dodge. It happens. (PR: 1)
2. Atlantic (4-1) — The Trojans were dominant in their first four with a combined score of 46-6 before a tight loss to a strong Earlham club. (PR: 2)
3. Glenwood (1-2) — They beat my previous No. 3 Creston to open the year, and then lost to Harlan and St. Albert by a combined four runs. (PR: 4)
4. Lewis Central (1-1) — There was serious consideration to putting the Titans at No. 3 since they actually did beat St. Albert. We’ll be a little conservative for now. (PR: NR)
5. Creston (2-1) — The Panthers were surprised by a loss to Glenwood, but they responded with a nice all-around performance in a 6-1 win at Denison-Schleswig. (PR: 3)
6. Shenandoah (3-0) — I gave consideration to the No. 3 spot for the Fillies, which have scored 45 runs in the first three games. (PR: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Mount Ayr (3-1) — The Raiderettes were my preseason No. 1 based on placing higher than any other team in the area last season, and the fact that they brought nearly their entire team back. Nothing has changed in that regard. (PR: 1)
2. Wayne (4-2) — The Falcons outscored their first four opponents 40-6 before losses to terrific Albia and Van Meter teams. (PR: 2)
3. Underwood (5-0) — A pair of shutouts and two other games with just one run allowed among their five wins, and the Eagles are looking like the WIC favorite. (PR: 11)
4. Logan-Magnolia (2-1) — The Panthers are coming off a win this weekend over the No. 7 team in Class 2A. Their other victory is a seven-run W against the defending WIC champ, Treynor. (PR: 7)
5. Southeast Warren (2-1) — The Warhawks lost to a solid Knoxville team to open the year, but they’ve since won by 10 runs each over two very good teams in Central Decatur and Grand View Christian. (PR: 4)
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-0) — Three shutout wins and an impressive 7-1 victory over defending RVC champ West Harrison for the Spartans, who are led by sophomore star pitcher Macy Emgarten. (PR: 15)
7. St. Albert (2-2) — They competed with both Harlan and Lewis Central early in the week, and then followed with wins over Red Oak and Glenwood. They’re legit. (PR: NR)
8. Central Decatur (3-1) — They let the SEW game get away from them, but they’ve otherwise handled their business, including a nice 1-0 win over Lenox. (PR: 9)
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-3) — A tight loss to AHSTW closed their weekend, but it’s hard to overlook two wins over Lenox, a rout of Nodaway Valley and a win over a Southeast Valley squad. (PR: 14)
10. Lenox (1-3) — A very tough-luck record, but they’ve lost by a total of five runs in those three defeats and beat a really strong Riverside team. Their opponents have combined for an 11-4 record. (PR: 3)
11. Riverside (3-1) — The Bulldogs would have been much higher if not for Saturday’s tight loss to Lenox. This is just kind of how it fell in line with teams that have beat teams, and I don’t expect they’ll be down here for long. (PR: 6)
12. Audubon (4-2) — Solid week for the Wheelers, which only have losses to Riverside and Underwood and beat Treynor, CR-B twice and ACGC. (PR: NR)
13. Treynor (2-2) — Jadyn Huisman has arrived. She had two terrific outings in wins late last week over AHSTW and Woodbine to right the ship. (PR: 12)
14. Glidden-Ralston (3-1) — The Wildcats have been plenty impressive offensively before a tough loss to Kuemper Catholic on Saturday. (PR: NR)
15. Sidney (2-1) — The Cowgirls opened with an impressive win over Fremont-Mills, and they closed with a comeback victory over East Mills. (PR: NR)
KMALAND 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (2-1) — Other than their 4-1 loss to St. Albert, Lewis Central has scored 22 runs in two wins over Atlantic and AL. (PR: 1)
2. Harlan (2-1) — The Cyclones took a loss on opening night, but they went right back on the road for some nice wins over Kuemper and Glenwood to finish on a solid note. (PR: 2)
3. Thomas Jefferson (2-2) — A dominant win over Abraham Lincoln, which ranked highly in my preseason rankings, went along well with a split of Sioux City North. Tough loss to Tri-Center to finish the week. (PR: 5)
4. Glenwood (1-2) — The Rams had a nice win at Creston to open the year, and they certainly had their moments against Harlan and St. Albert. Consider me a Kayden Anderson fan, by the way. The 8th grade shortstop is legit. (PR: NR)
5. Creston (1-1) — They were on the precipice of a nice win over Denison-Schleswig before the rains came. They also rolled Red Oak and took a tight loss to Glenwood. (PR: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (6-0) — MSTM didn’t do anything to fall out of the top spot, but St. Albert deserves this after a six-win week that included victories over my 1, 2 and 4 teams in 3A/4A and a solid Treynor club. (PR: 2)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0) — The Blue Devils have been downright dominant, outscoring six foes by a total of 68-17. That’ll play. (PR: 1)
3. Underwood (5-0) — The Eagles have allowed three runs or fewer in all five of their wins and scored at least 10 runs in three of them. (PR: 3)
4. CAM (3-0) — The Cougars are off to a red hot start at the plate and on the mound, outscoring West Harrison, East Union and Exira/EHK by a 46-1 total. (PR: 9)
5. Southeast Warren (3-0) — Some nice wins over Central Decatur and Ankeny Christian are among their three Ws so far. (PR: 14)
6. Mount Ayr (2-0) — We were robbed of a potential SEW/Mount Ayr showdown on Friday. The Raiders outscored SWV and Mormon Trail, 21-1. (PR: 8)
7. Tri-Center (3-0) — The Trojans struggled on offense last year. That has not happened this season, as they’ve scored 30 in three wins over TJ, IKM-Manning and AHSTW. (PR: 10)
8. Lamoni (2-0) — The Demons haven’t disappointed with a pair of dominant wins to open the year, including one over Cason Butz of Moravia, who pitched a gem against them last year. (PR: 6)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1) — This is lower than I wanted to go for the Crusaders, but their tight loss to Audubon really complicated things. Not that Audubon isn’t a quality team, but their results contradict a lot of other things. I truly believe CR-B is a top five team in this mix, but for now we’ll keep them here. Big game tonight. (PR: 5)
10. Central Decatur (4-1) — The Cardinals are two runs away from an undefeated mark to open the season. The four wins were by a combined 53-7 against SWV, Lenox, DSM Christian and Moulton-Udell. (PR: NR)
11. Logan-Magnolia (2-1) — This may be a little low considering their only loss was to Underwood this past week. Otherwise, they handled Treynor and West Monona by 8-2 and 11-1 scores, respectively. (PR: NR)
12. Shenandoah (2-0) — Blake Doyle, Nick Mather and pray for rain? Just kidding, but those two dudes threw some great gems last week in a pair of 1-0 wins. (PR: NR)
13. Clarinda (3-1) — Clarinda might be on the climb very soon. They have scored 36 runs in their last three games after the shutout to open the season. (PR: 11)
14. Stanton (4-0) — Stanton went no-hitter, no-hitter, six-run win and 15-run win. They’ve got deep arms and a deeper lineup. (PR: NR)
15. AHSTW (2-1) — The Vikings nabbed a big win over Treynor to close the week on Friday. Their lone loss was to undefeated Tri-Center. (PR: 13)
It’s very hard to rank these teams following one week of action, and I found it particularly hard in 1A/2A baseball. Kuemper, Audubon, Treynor, Nodaway Valley, Boyer Valley and even West Harrison got consideration. When it came to trying to figure out the Kuemper, Audubon and Treynor conundrum I just decided to leave them all out for now.
I’ll have a new batch of rankings next Monday, and it’s very possible — maybe even probable — that they will all be in the top 15. This does not mean I don’t think they’re top 15 teams right now. After one week, though, I have to follow the results. Different teams have played different schedules, but this is how it is….for now.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.