(KMAland) -- It’s Wednesday, and we are still doing this Wednesday thing with high school football district previews. The random number generator generated the number seven, and among the list of 15 that remain it is Class 1A District 6. Let’s take a look…
2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
The teams, their records and their district last season:
Cardinal, Eldon – 5-4 (Class 1A District 6)
Central Decatur – 2-6 (Class 1A District 7)
Pella Christian – 6-4 (Class 1A District 7)
Pleasantville – 5-3 (Class 1A District 7)
Sigourney-Keota – 10-1 (Class 1A District 6)
Van Buren County – 1-6 (Class 1A District 6)
So, we have Central Decatur – a member of the Pride of Iowa Conference East Division – and five other teams we don’t know much about. Actually, we’ve generally had Pella Christian in an area district, and Pleasantville was previously in the Pride of Iowa Conference. These other schools…maybe not so much. Sigourney-Keota is a big standout here, as they made it to the 1A semifinals, where they lost to Cooper DeJean and OABCIG.
From a Central Decatur standpoint, they’ve got some recent history with Pella Christian, playing 10 times since 2006. They, of course, have seen plenty of Pleasantville with 19 matchups since 1994. However, when it comes to Cardinal, Sigourney-Keota and Van Buren, the Cardinals have never seen these schools (at least according to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project.
COACHES
Cardinal, Eldon – Landon Miller
Central Decatur – Jon Pedersen (4 Playoff Appearances)
Pella Christian – Richard Kacmarynski (13 Playoff Appearances)
Pleasantville – Mack Jorth
Sigourney-Keota – Jared Jensen (7 Playoff Appearances)
Van Buren County – Brian Johnson
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Returning quarterbacks are sorted in order of passing yards in 2020:
-Isaac Kacmarynski, Junior, Pella Christian: The top-returning passer in the district, Kacmarynski threw for 1,311 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
-Maddux Jones, Senior, Cardinal: A two-quarterback system at Cardinal, and Jones was the more prolific passer of the two. He had 1,178 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just one interception.
-Matthew Boothe, Senior, Central Decatur: They worked him in throughout the year, and Boothe ended up throwing for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per completion.
-Blaine Bryant, Senior, Cardinal: Another Cardinal quarterback, Bryant threw for 581 yards and six touchdowns against just one interception. So, two pretty good options.
-Cade Molyneux, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Does they still run the ol’ spinner back? It appears so. Molyneux is listed as a running back, but he threw for 478 yards and eight touchdowns against just two picks last year.
-Colten Clarahan, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Another S-K athlete that threw for 227 yards and five touchdowns last season in his junior year.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Returning runners are sorted in order of rushing yards in 2020:
-Cade Molyneux, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Molyneux was terrific on the ground last season with 729 yards on just 113 carries. He scored nine touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
-Isaac Kacmarynski, Junior, Pella Christiain: In true Kacmarynski form, he’s a dual-threat, too, rushing for 623 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
-Sam Warth, Junior, Van Buren: The top-returning rusher for Van Buren, Warth had 586 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
-Jake De Joode, Senior, Pleasantville: The Trojans top-returning rusher, De Joode had 455 yards and nine touchdowns on just 71 carries last season.
-Devin Adams, Senior, Central Decatur: Adams toted the ball 75 times for 401 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
-Cayden Summers, Junior, Van Buren: Listed as a fullback, Summers averaged 6.9 yards per carry, finishing with 240 yards on just 35 totes.
-Wyatt Mertens, Junior, Van Buren: Add another returning runner from Van Buren. Mertens had 238 yards rushing and averaged 8.2 yards per carry on 29 rushes.
-Maddux Jones, Senior, Cardinal: Jones, who is the second-ranked returning passer in the league, is also a strong runner. He had 209 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season.
-Ian Liles, Senior, Cardinal: Liles had 206 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns for Cardinal.
-Griffin Greiner, Senior, Cardinal: Greiner had 160 yards and four touchdowns on just 24 carries a season ago.
-Matthew Boothe, Senior, Central Decatur: Boothe is another dual-threat quarterback in the league, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown during his junior season.
-Levi Crawford, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Crawford got 14 chances to carry the ball and was pretty, pretty efficient with 154 yards and two touchdowns.
-Jacob Hiemstra, Senior, Pleasantville: Hiemstra rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
-Cohyn Jury, Senior, Van Buren: Jury added 139 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
-Ethan Shifflett, Senior, Sigourney-Koeta: Shifflett rushed for 130 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
-Blaine Bryant, Senior, Cardinal: Bryant carried 33 times for 123 yards during his junior season.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Returning receivers are sorted in order of receiving yards in 2020:
-Griffin Greiner, Senior, Cardinal: Greiner was the top receiving threat in his district last season, grabbing 35 balls for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns.
-Eric Mulder, Senior, Pella Christian: Kacmrynski’s top target is also back. Mulder had 32 grabs for 461 yards and six touchdowns last season.
-Landon Becker, Senior, Cardinal: Becker was also used quite often by Cardinal through the air, pulling in 23 receptions for 409 yards and three scores.
-Blaine Bryant, Senior, Cardinal: Add another to the mix. Bryant had 324 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions.
-Trey Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur: Hullinger is the top-returning receiver for Boothe, finishing last season with 298 yards on 12 receptions.
-Tyke Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur: Another Hullinger that had 15 receptions for 293 yards and a touchdown.
-Bennett Spronk, Senior, Pella Christian: Spronk, who is listed at QB on Varsity Bound, did work as a receiver with 13 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
-Ian Liles, Senior, Cardinal: They threw the ball quite a bit, and Liles pulled in 16 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
-Drew Geetings, Senior, Pella Christian: Gettings only had six receptions, but he averaged 29.0 yards per reception for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Returning defensive players are sorted in order of tackles in 2020:
-Colten Clarahan, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Clarahan had 54.5 tackles, 40 solos and 5.0 tackles for loss to lead S-K on the defensive side.
-Cade Molyneux, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Molyneux figures to be one of the top two-way players in the district after finishing with 53.5 tackles, 41 solos, 5.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.
-Griffin Greiner, Senior, Cardinal: The Cardinal safety, Greiner had 52.0 tackles, including 32 solos and 3.5 tackles for loss.
-Isaac Kacmrynski, Junior, Pella Christian: Kacmrynski was very good last year, but I’m thinking his junior year will see a new level. He had 51.5 total tackles, 42 solos and 1.0 TFL and sack.
-Jack Clarahan, Junior, Sigourney-Keota: The top junior defender for S-K, Clarahan had 50.0 total tackles and 38 solos from his safety spot.
-Brant Tedrow, Senior, Van Buren: Van Buren’s top-returning tackler, Tedrow had 48.5 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks from his defensive end spot.
-Eric Mulder, Senior, Pella Christian: Mulder had 42.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss last season for the Eagles.
-Bristol Huyck, Senior, Pleasantville: The Trojans’ top-returning tackler, Huyck finished with 40.0 total tackles and 3.0 TFL.
-Peyton Ritzert, Junior, Pella Christian: Ritzert finished last year with 39.0 tackles, 33 solos and 2.0 TFL.
-Tyke Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur: Hullinger had 38.5 tackles and 1.5 TFL for Central Decatur from his cornerback position.
-Blaine Bryant, Senior, Cardinal: Bryant finished with 36.0 tackles, including 20 solos and 3.0 TFLs last season.
-Ian Liles, Senior, Cardinal: Liles finished last season with 36.0 tackles of his own, but he was quite active in the backfield with 5.0 TFLs and had three interceptions.
-Sam Warth, Junior, Van Buren: Warth posted 36.0 tackles and 21 solos last year from his linebacker spot. He also picked off two passes.
-Tegan Carson, Senior, Central Decatur: One of the top returning defensive linemen in the district, Carson had 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 34.0 total tackles last season.
-Levi Crawford, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Crawford had 32.5 tackles, including 26 solos and posted 1.0 TFL as a cornerback.
-Evahn Wallace, Sophomore, Central Decatur: If Wallace can go for 32.0 tackles, including 6.5 TFL and 1.0 sack, during his freshman season just imagine what’s in his future.
-Drew Geetings, Senior, Pella Christian: The senior linebacker had 31.0 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss during his junior year.
-Landon Becker, Senior, Cardinal: Listed as a cornerback, Becker had 4.0 TFLs among his 30.0 total tackles last season. He also had three fumble recoveries.
-Devin Adams, Senior, Central Decatur: Another senior corner for the Cardinals, Adams had 29.5 tackles last year.
-Kale Rockhold, Sophomore, Central Decatur: This sophomore class seems salty for CD. Rockhold was listed as a defensive end and had 29.0 tackles with 1.0 TFL and sack last year.
-Jake De Joode, Senior, Pleasantville: De Joode had 4.5 TFL and 1.0 sack among 28.5 total tackles last season for the Trojans.
-Jack Scrivner, Junior, Central Decatur: Scrivner was terrific last season with 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks among 27.5 total tackles during his sophomore campaign.
-Cole Clarahan, Junior, Sigourney-Keota: A third Clarahan on the defensive side, this one had 25.5 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks on the year.
-Joe Diehl, Junior, Pella Christian: Diehl posted 25.5 tackles with 2.0 TFL and 1.0 sack last season.
-Cade Streigle, Senior, Sigourney-Koeta: Streigle finished last season with 24.5 tackles with 19 of them solos.
-Aiden Schuster, Senior, Sigourney-Keota: Schuster had 22.0 total tackles, 16 solos, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack.
-Cayden Summers, Junior, Van Buren: Summers had 22.0 total tackles for Van Buren.
-Lukas McEntee, Senior, Van Buren: McEntee finished last season with 21.0 total tackles and 13 solos.
-Bennett Spronk, Senior, Pella Christian: The safety finished with 21.0 total tackles last fall.
-Trevor Veenstra, Sophomore, Pella Christian: Veenstra got some tick as a freshman and finished with 21.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2.0 sacks.
-Michael McGriff, Senior, Pleasantville: A standout on the DL, McGriff had 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks among 21.0 total tackles.
-Colton Barnes, Senior, Central Decatur: Another defensive end standout for the Cardinals, Barnes had 4.5 tackles for loss among 20.5 tackles last year.
-Matthew Boothe, Senior, Central Decatur: A two-way standout, Boothe had 20.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during his junior season on defense. He also had a pair of interceptions.
Logan Kelderman, Senior, Pella Christian: The defensive end standout had 5.5 tackles for loss among 17.5 total tackles last season.
-Issac Cox, Sophomore, Cardinal: A defensive tackle worth watching, Cox had 16.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks during his freshman season.
-Trevor Daggett, Senior, Pleasantville: Daggett had just 13 tackles, but he had 5.0 TFLs during his junior season along the defensive line.
-Trey Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur: He was only credited with 5.5 tackles, but he also had three interceptions – the top-returning number from those in 1A-7 last year.
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players per team:
Cardinal, Eldon (5): Landon Becker (2nd Team), Blaine Bryant (2nd Team), Griffin Greiner (1st Team WR), Maddux Jones (1st Team QB), Ian Liles (2nd Team)
Central Decatur (6): Devin Adams (Honorable Mention RB), Colton Barnes (1st Team DL), Matthew Boothe (2nd Team DB), Tegan Carson (1st Team OL), Trey Hullinger (2nd Team WR), Tyke Hullinger (1st Team DB)
Pella Christian (7): Jack Fancher (2nd Team K), Drew Geetings (1st Team DB), Isaac Kacmarynski (Offensive MVP), Logan Kelderman (2nd Team DL), Eric Mulder (2nd Team Utility), Bennett Spronk (2nd Team DB), Aiden Stoltz (2nd Team P)
Pleasantville (5): Trevor Daggett (Honorable Mention OL), Jake DeJoode (1st Team LB), Bristol Huyck (1st Team P, 2nd Team LB), Ross Stephens (2nd Team DL), Ben Wicks (2nd Team DB)
Sigourney-Keota (8): Colten Clarahan (2nd Team), Jack Clarahan (1st Team LB), Levi Crawford (2nd Team) Jackson Droz (1st Team DL), Cade Molyneux (1st Team Utility), Aiden Schuster (1st Team OL), Zach Smithart (1st Team OL), Cade Streigle (1st Team DL)
Van Buren County (2): Brant Tedrow (Honorable Mention), Sam Warth (2nd Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE ON EACH TEAM
Each team is listed in order of how my predicted finish:
Pella Christian: With Kacmarynski, three of his top receivers and eight defensive standouts back, I like Pella Christian to make the climb in what should be a terrific battle with…
Sigourney-Keota: The style is hard to prepare for, and it’s even harder when you’ve got stars in the backfield and blocking for the backfield. I might be taking a leap that Pella Christian will win the district, and I’d hardly be surprised if the Cobras won the district.
Central Decatur: The Cardinals bring back a lot of talent throughout their offense and especially on the defensive side. They might not be able to surpass the top two in this district, but they’re a solid No. 3.
Cardinal: Cardinal brings something unique to the district, too, with their ability to pass the ball around. I think they definitely have the people in place to compete with nearly everyone in the league.
Pleasantville: Pleasantville must replace their quarterback and pretty much all of their receiving threats. The defense could be a strength with standout players on all three levels of the scheme.
Van Buren: Somebody has to be here, and Van Buren just simply brings back the fewest guys. They will have a new QB that should be eased into his role with their returning runners, but this district is pretty difficult ahead of them.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.