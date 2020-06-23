(KMAland) -- Today is the 93rd consecutive blog and the 97th in the last 99 days.
It was about this time last year that I started writing some All-Decade stuff. That turned into a complete catastrophe, and I’d rather not talk about it ever again. However, I did introduce my All-Decade teams in our closest area leagues during basketball season. People seemed to not be so emotionally crazy about those.
So…today I begin a series that should last well into and through the rest of the summer in looking at the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences in softball and baseball.
Here are my top 10 hitters from the Hawkeye Ten in softball from 2010 through 2019.
Katlin Briley, Creston (2012) – A classic top-of-the-order hitter that nobody could seem to get out, Briley had 61 hits as a senior and 57 during her junior season. Out of those 118 hits, 103 of them were singles as she piled up near-.500 on-base percentages during a sterling career.
Alexis Handel, Atlantic (2018) – One of the most intimidating figures at the plate, Handel hit 38 home runs in her final three seasons. She had slugging percentages of .962, 1.105 and .924 in those three seasons and finished with at least 53 hits in all of them.
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah (2019) – A three-time KMAland Athlete of the Year, softball was 1-B when it comes to her best sport. You know all about the basketball, but she could absolutely crush in softball, too. She hit .500 as a sophomore, .477 as a junior and .466 as a senior, finishing with 18, 26 and 19 extra-base hits in those three seasons, respectively.
Sara Ingoldsby, Glenwood (2017) – A monster five-year career of constantly hitting well over .500. Ingoldsby had .531, .513, .527 and .562 batting averages in her final four seasons of varsity after a terrific 8th grade debut. She twice had 60 hits and another time finished with 58.
Rachel Koch, Denison-Schleswig (2013) – One of the top Monarch bashers of the decade, Koch had a very, very big sophomore season in finishing with 23 extra-base hits, 50 RBI and a .419/.455/.726 line. As a junior she had another 54 hits, including 17 extra-base knocks, drove in 36 and had a .658 slugging mark. As a senior, she had another 17 XBHs and hit .370/.456/.559.
Haylee LaMasters, Creston (2015) – She would likely be on any pitching short list, too, but she could really crush. In her senior year, she had 32 extra-base hits among 59 and slugged 1.055. As a junior, it was 27 and .896. And as a sophomore, it was 21 and .729. She ascended more and more as her career went along.
Allie Martinez, Lewis Central (2013) – She also struck an intimidating presence behind the plate and in the box. She had a huge 66-hit season as a freshman and then finished with at least 49 in her final three years. She slugged over .700 three times with 18, 22, 12 and 17 extra-base hits as a senior through freshman, respectively.
Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig (2019) – Another former KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Mohr had her best season at the plate in her junior year. She hit .519/.609/.981 with 12 doubles, 10 homers and three triples. As a sophomore, she had 26 extra-base hits and an .823 slugging percentage and then finished with a terrific .523 OBP in her senior year, leading D-S back to state.
Logan Schaben, Harlan (2016) – A former KMAland Offensive Player of the Year choice, Schaben – now at Iowa State – had some brilliant seasons at the plate. In her senior year, she hit .548/.644/1.096 with 12 doubles, 11 homers and six triples. She had a very similar season the year before with a .538/.611/1.000 line, including 15 doubles, 10 homers and two triples.
Josie Shudak, Lewis Central (2018) – Back-to-back 60-hit seasons from Shudak, who combined for 123 hits in her final two seasons with the Titans. She hit .513 as a senior and .504 in her junior year. She wasn’t too shabby as a sophomore, too, in finishing with a .439 average.
That’s my 10 from the decade. Maybe others have a different 10. That’s OK! Here are several others that received and deserved major consideration:
Ally Anderson, Atlantic (2018)
Moriah Bohlmann, Kuemper Catholic (2013)
Taylor Briley, Creston (2016)
Molly Bryan, Glenwood (2012)
Reann Cappel, Atlantic (2013)
Codie Fineran, Denison-Schleswig (2014)
Madison Frain, Creston (2012)
Sarah Heilesen, Denison-Schleswig (2019)
Sara Keeler, Creston (2020)
Jaedra Moses, Clarinda (2015)
Brooke Newell, Atlantic (2017)
Erin Olsen, Atlantic (2016)
Morgan Schaben, Harlan (2019)
Myranda Starner, Glenwood (2016)
Paige Wilson, Shenandoah (2010)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.