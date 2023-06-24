(KMAland) -- Our summer sports coverage continued this week, and we have another 44 links on athletes, teams, events and much more from the past week that might deserve a second look.
ATHLETE/COACH FEATURES
•TJ Quick: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/former-villisca-coach-quick-to-lead-conestoga-football/article_997f1e0e-0ebc-11ee-991c-035d5effdc2c.html
•Koleson Evans: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clear-mind-creating-success-at-the-plate-for-west-harrisons-evans/article_80c49d12-0ec6-11ee-8f45-f365f998e985.html
•Mikayla Makings: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/rock-ports-makings-overcomes-shoulder-surgery-will-throw-at-central-methodist/article_467e9b32-103b-11ee-93ac-1f288b2530e9.html
•Makenna Askeland: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/askeland-doing-some-damage-in-griswolds-big-season/article_81832100-0f6c-11ee-ba7b-174a0613a813.html
•Sam Foreman: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/cams-foreman-to-hurdle-at-southwestern/article_8d759bd6-110c-11ee-beff-6352c4a291c3.html
•Blake Beaber: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/new-peru-state-baseball-coach-beaber-joins-upon-further-review/article_9ff083b0-11d5-11ee-9b75-9fd3f72def55.html
TEAM FEATURES
•East Mills Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/timely-hitting-consistent-pitching-paying-off-for-east-mills-baseball/article_555f978c-0ea1-11ee-8392-a7353abcee76.html
•AHSTW Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/ahstw-looking-to-play-spoiler-in-2023-postseason/article_2abd1192-0ec6-11ee-8989-87b478329f38.html
•Southeast Warren Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/southeast-warren-baseball-riding-6-game-win-streak/article_50f8cc1e-0ef0-11ee-9ef8-ab0b1987d526.html
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/pitching-defense-creating-success-for-sergeant-bluff-luton/article_88af6da8-0ef9-11ee-87ff-c3885eb0ffce.html
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/exira-ehk-gaining-momentum-confidence-as-tournament-approaches/article_b98cff7a-1107-11ee-8293-e33cf0fda3ee.html
•Riverside Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/young-riverside-baseball-squad-looks-to-take-postseason-one-game-at-a-time/article_438a3ab8-112a-11ee-b82e-236f1f8c615d.html
EVENT COVERAGE
•Exira/EHK vs. Woodbine Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/nelson-has-career-night-exira-ehk-rolls-past-woodbine-in-rvc-showdown/article_d56150fa-0f0b-11ee-9751-8b705a115498.html
•Clarinda vs. Red Oak Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/fast-start-allows-clarinda-to-avenge-prior-loss-to-red-oak/article_fb694524-0fe1-11ee-a4b0-7f15789b53ad.html
•Fremont-Mills vs. Lenox Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/late-game-heroics-opportunistic-bats-lift-fremont-mills-past-lenox-in-walk-off-win/article_d7d1e1e6-10a6-11ee-a98f-f32212f0b449.html
•Treynor vs. Underwood Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/stellar-pitching-small-ball-leads-treynor-past-underwood/article_33d858fc-117a-11ee-8185-4716dd5199a7.html
DAILY RECAPS
•Monday KMAland Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-19-riverside-shocks-treynor-lc-kuemper-harlan-glenwood-st-albert-net-sweeps/article_9fbe2fd4-0f21-11ee-ba7c-9b2a67de97a0.html
•Monday KMAland Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-19-h10-sweeps-for-lc-creston-essex-griswold-stanton-win-in-corner/article_cf308ddc-0f23-11ee-b2dc-97ace648c701.html
•Tuesday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/as-use-3-run-2nd-inning-in-win-over-mudcats/article_7c360662-0fef-11ee-8770-970bbeb50c1a.html
•Tuesday KMAland Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-20-griswold-grabs-huge-win-swvs-mullen-reaches-100-hits/article_30485606-0fef-11ee-ab8d-435108802868.html
•Tuesday KMAland Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-20-harlan-knocks-off-lc-ahstw-rallies-west-harrison-cr-b-split/article_983305e6-0ff3-11ee-9c7c-939d7334828f.html
•Wednesday KMAland Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-21-ar-we-va-shocks-woodbine-shenandoahs-burdorf-reaches-100-hits/article_58c6cf5e-10b2-11ee-abdf-d707eacd2ea6.html
•Wednesday KMAland Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-21-creston-beats-shenandoah-in-pitchers-duel-woodbine-has-big-day/article_0649e2b4-10b9-11ee-ba54-6fcdf42a0728.html
•Wednesday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-6-21-as-snag-a-tight-win-over-merchants/article_55c53a98-10bc-11ee-a8c1-bbb195d4b04f.html
•Thursday KMAland Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-22-clarinda-upsets-creston-griswold-f-m-to-meet-in-corner-final/article_49555338-1189-11ee-94e7-3bffe1e59caf.html
•Thursday KMAland Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-22-harlan-wins-wild-one-f-m-stanton-move-to-corner-final/article_c5a2409a-118e-11ee-a97f-57efac6bcc24.html
•Friday KMAland Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-6-23-griswold-wins-corner-tournament-boswell-pryor-reach-100-career-hits/article_856aac56-1242-11ee-b1e6-f3e4832a5d96.html
•Friday KMAland Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-6-23-f-m-claims-corner-trophy-bedford-ikm-manning-rally-for-wins/article_7b8f7cb0-1248-11ee-9212-af15630a48cb.html
•Friday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-6-23-little-leads-as-over-mustangs/article_98459bea-1249-11ee-9c01-03ba5b26407c.html
MARTIN DAILY BLOG
•6/19 (7 Points): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/seven-points-6-19-a-look-at-kmaland-baseball-softball-conference-standings-statistical-leaders/article_1cf3c50a-0eae-11ee-ae23-83a99c7e3879.html
•6/20 (Top-returning hitters in KMAland volleyball): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-20-a-look-at-the-top-50-returning-hitters-in-kmaland-volleyball/article_fa7cd642-0f6b-11ee-9850-03b3e7bc9287.html
•6/21 (KMAland Baseball Power Rankings): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-21-underwood-sc-north-on-top-of-latest-kmaland-baseball-power-rankings/article_fd45f11c-1036-11ee-9a5d-5f173d1959ce.html
•6/22 (KMAland Softball Power Rankings): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-6-22-underwood-mount-ayr-ar-we-va-heelan-are-into-kmaland-softball/article_617e86ee-1104-11ee-93bf-477540c1f57c.html
•6/23 (Football Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/football-friday-6-23-a-look-at-returning-kickers-punters-returners/article_e25e9656-11cb-11ee-a2e6-ef4d0b9b9514.html
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
•1728: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1728-weekend-rundown-tj-quick-joel-osborn/article_be162a96-0ebc-11ee-aed2-e7067fccd03e.html
•1729: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1729-blake-bauer-eric-sorenson-koleson-evans/article_6799357a-0f82-11ee-b09b-fb6ddbb0e702.html
•1730: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1730-mikayla-makings-jared-stansbury-makenna-askeland/article_43171798-1055-11ee-99e0-fb5e64205906.html
•1731: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1731-turn-left-thursday-thursday-throwdown-sam-foreman/article_57c601d4-111a-11ee-b1e8-6b646603c59c.html
•1732: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1732-jeff-mcmartin-matt-goldman-blake-beaber/article_ba3d3a36-11e6-11ee-b2a3-7319f5f8289b.html
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SUMMER PREVIEW SERIES
•Joel Osborn, Benedictine: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-joel-osborn-benedictine/article_0f4182ec-0eab-11ee-b7b4-33f870b5c7e6.html
•Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-jesse-montalto-iowa-central-community-college/article_d212af4c-0f84-11ee-978c-4fecae124da8.html
•Matt Franzen, Hastings College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/local_sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-matt-franzen-hastings-college/article_c19933de-0f84-11ee-ba8e-e3e36d2e4149.html
•Jeff Jamrog, Midland University: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-jeff-jamrog-midland-university/article_af64710a-110b-11ee-9204-8bbc206245d6.html
•Jeff McMartin, Central College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-jeff-mcmartin-central-college/article_005c104c-11c3-11ee-a044-b3e7560be015.html