(KMAland) -- Welcome into another Tuesday edition of the Martin Daily Blog, which aims to get you smiling, it aims to get you thinking and it aims to get you crying. As the late, great Jimmy Valvano said, that’s one heck of a day.
Today, we’re back to volleyball and previewing the top-returning players in KMAland. With a look back to the 2022 season, I went to Bound and sorted for total assists. Here are the top-50 returning players in total assists.
A quick reminder that we are sorting for athletes that played in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
1. Katie Quick, Junior, Ankeny Christian — The top-returning setter (by total assists) in a KMAland conference is also one of the top-returning setters in the entire state. Quick led Ankeny Christian to a state championship, finishing with 842 total assists in her sophomore season.
2. Molly Romano, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — Also one of the top-returning setters in the area and in the state, Romano has her future set with a commitment to Wayne State last year. She had 816 total assists for the Lynx.
3. Haley Swanson, Senior, Treynor — Swanson is one that you might be a bit surprised to see here in the top three, but she could be one of the more underrated players in the area. She passed out 763 assists a year ago, and she should have plenty of efficient terminators to help her better that number in 2023.
4. Meya Wingert, Junior, Tri-Center — Wingert had an outstanding sophomore season of her own in handing out 750 assists in 93 sets played. She joins along with Swanson (and others) in the WIC, which can tout one of the best collections of returning setters in the area. Speaking of…
5. Ayla Richardson, Junior, Riverside — Richardson was also up and over 700 assists, finishing out her sophomore season with 736 and finished out the season at the state tournament.
6. Addy Boell, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Boell was right under 700 assists last season with 698 in 82 total sets, leading the Rolling Valley Conference among returning setters.
7. Aussie Obbink, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Routinely one of the best teams in the Missouri River and in the state, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a returning star setter in Obbink, who had 597 assists in 81 sets.
8. Addie Hocker, Senior, Audubon — That’s a fourth Western Iowa Conference setter in the top eight returnees. Hocker had 550 assists in 85 total sets last season for the Wheelers.
9. Lauren Malone, Senior, Boyer Valley — Malone was not too far behind Hocker last season in posting 547 total assists in 85 sets for the Bulldogs, which are consistently in the running for the top spot in the RVC.
10. Carolina Arcia, Senior, Griswold — The top-returning setter in the Corner Conference, Arcia had 475 total assists in just 65 sets last season for the Tigers.
11. McKenna Koehler, Senior, Glenwood — This is the top-returning setter in the Hawkeye Ten. Koehler will have plenty of options around her to add to that number this year, too, after finishing with 473 assists in 115 sets.
12. Merced Ramirez, Senior, Red Oak — Ramirez was right behind Koehler last year in finishing with 472 assists in 99 sets played. She also did some hitting, so I’m sure that versatility will continue into her senior season.
13. Halle Goodman, Sophomore, AHSTW — The top-returning sophomore setter in the area is another from the Western Iowa Conference. Goodman had 431 total assists in 90 sets during her freshman season.
14. Maddie LaFleur, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Heelan has one of the top-returning hitters in the area (Maliyah Hacker), and they also have one of the top-returning setters in LaFleur, who had 424 assists in 100 sets.
15. Brooke Larsen, Junior, Lewis Central — As good as it gets in the area, although she was sharing time as a setter for the Titans. Larsen ended up with 417 total assists in 86 sets during her sophomore season.
16. Stella Kuehl, Senior, Sioux City North — It’s always nice to have a senior setter, and Sioux City North will have one in Kuehl, who had 394 assists in 87 sets played.
17. Henley Arbaugh, Senior, Missouri Valley — Arbaugh was a rare underclassman in Missouri Valley lineup filled with seniors last year. She ended up with 381 total assists in 103 sets played.
18. Kaitlyn Keller, Junior, Seymour — Other than Quick, Keller is the top-returning setter in the Bluegrass Conference. She had 364 total assists in 84 sets a year ago.
19. Alexis Wallace, Junior, Red Oak — Another returning Red Oak setter in the top 20 here, Wallace ended up with 349 total assists in 99 total sets a year ago.
20. Delaney Schurke, Senior, Ar-We-Va — Schurke is another Rolling Valley setter returning to the fold this year. She had 347 total assists in 58 sets.
21. Emma Lundy, Senior, Nodaway Valley — Lundy is the top-returning setter in the Pride of Iowa Conference after she had 328 total assists in 76 sets as a junior.
22. Allison Koontz, Junior, Glenwood — A second returning Glenwood setter in this top 22, Koontz had 326 total assists in 115 sets played a year ago.
23. Hollie Peterson, Junior, Sioux City East — Peterson had 323 assists last season for the Black Raiders, playing in 96 total sets.
24. Lily Krohn, Senior, St. Albert — One of the best all-around athletes in the Hawkeye Ten, Krohn had 310 total assists in 100 sets played last season for the Saintes.
25. Aliyah Parker, Senior, Shenandoah — Parker is another over 300 total assists last season after posting 304 in 90 sets as a junior.
26. Peyton Athen, Junior, Shenandoah — Athen and Parker shared almost equal time last season, and Athen was right behind Parker with 295 total assists in 90 sets.
26. Kyla Hart, Junior, Stanton — Things have changed in that Stanton hitting lineup, but Hart is back after 295 total assists in 106 sets as a sophomore.
28. Elly McDonald, Senior, Stanton — So, we just went Shenandoah-Shenandoah-Stanton-Stanton here, and McDonald is the last of those with 293 total assists in 105 sets played as a junior.
29. Addison Murdock, Senior, Woodbine — An impressive athlete that also runs long distances, Murdock had 290 total assists in 88 sets last year for the Tigers. Here’s to good health this year.
30. Haylee Erickson, Senior, Lewis Central — Lewis Central runs their 6-2 offense to great success, and Erickson was involved in that, too, with 286 total assists in 86 sets.
31. Ella Klusman, Senior, St. Albert — The Klusman/Krohn setting duo continues into another year with Klusman coming off a season with 271 assists in 100 sets.
32. Kiley Elgert, Senior, Sioux City West — Elgert had 268 total assists for Sioux City West in her junior season, doing so in 70 sets.
33. Emma Teeters, Senior, Bedford — We’re rarely seeing returning Pride of Iowa Conference setters, so it’s nice to see one here from Bedford. Teeters had 260 total assists in 76 sets last season for the Bulldogs.
34. Kaylie Baker, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — Baker comes back after putting up 252 total assists in 69 sets last season.
35. Delaney Funk, Sophomore, Lenox — Another from the POI and another from last year’s freshman class, Funk had 245 assists in 87 sets in 2022.
The rest of the 50:
36. Brooke Burns, Senior, Essex (227 assists, 62 sets played)
37. Sydney Forkner, Junior, Mormon Trail (212 assists, 66 sets played)
38. Cadence Perkins, Senior, Bedford (203 assists, 69 sets played)
39. Jazmyn Guritz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (202 assists, 72 sets played)
40. Macy Mueller, Junior, Harlan (200 assists, 74 sets played)
41. Joey Reynolds, Junior, Griswold (199 assists, 34 sets played)
42. Ellie Cole, Sophomore, Clarinda (196 assists, 90 sets played)
43. Kadley Bailey, Sophomore, Creston (177 assists, 69 sets played)
43. Sidney Staver, Sophomore, East Union (177 assists, 61 sets played)
45. Aidyn Newton, Senior, Mormon Trail (166 assists, 66 sets played)
46. Allie Jo Fortune, Junior, Wayne (153 assists, 71 sets played)
47. Kinsey Eslinger, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (140 assists, 50 sets played)
48. Mia Goodman, Senior, East Mills (135 assists, 107 sets played)
49. Angelica Rivera, Senior, Sioux City West (132 assists, 55 sets played)
50. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Senior, Lamoni (128 assists, 71 sets played)
