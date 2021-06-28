(KMAland) -- Three weeks ago, I took a look at each conference, their baseball and softball races and then made predictions on who I felt would win with very limited results at that moment.
Today, it’s time to take another look at each conference, remind you who I predicted to win each and then revisit those predictions. Here we go:
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Atlantic (16-1) is up two games in the loss column on Harlan (12-3) and Creston (10-3) and three up on Denison-Schleswig (10-4) with three to play. One win, and they will clinch at least a share. Two wins, and it’s an outright championship. They have Red Oak (1-12) twice on Thursday and Lewis Central (6-6) the next night.
Previous & Current Prediction: Atlantic
BASEBALL: Kuemper Catholic (12-3) has emerged as the leader in the conference, but Lewis Central (10-3) is on the same line in the loss column at the moment. Denison-Schleswig (10-4), St. Albert (12-5) and Glenwood (10-5) are all still in the mix with all five teams set for an additional three to seven more games. Let’s take a look at the remaining schedules for each team.
Kuemper (5) — 2 vs. Clarinda (6/28), 2 at Glenwood (7/1), vs. Denison-Schleswig (7/5)
Lewis Central (7) — 2 at Creston (6/28), 2 vs. Shenandoah (7/1), at Atlantic (7/5), at Glenwood (7/6), vs. Denison-Schleswig (7/12)
Denison-Schleswig (6) — 2 at Red Oak (6/28), 2 vs. Creston (7/1), at Kuemper (7/5), at Lewis Central (7/12)
St. Albert (3) — 2 at Glenwood (6/28), at Harlan (7/5)
Glenwood (5) — 2 vs. St. Albert (6/28), 2 vs. Kuemper (7/1), vs. Lewis Central (7/6)
If you’re Glenwood, you’ve got the toughest remaining schedule, but you’ve also got a chance to gain significant ground on all the teams that you trail. The easiest schedule from a record perspective is Denison-Schleswig’s. Remaining opponents for the Monarchs have a .377 winning percentage. However, Lewis Central’s .384 is not too far behind. Everybody else is .600 or better with St. Albert (.600), Kuemper (.622) and Glenwood (.753) the order from “easiest” to toughest.
Previous & Current Prediction: Lewis Central. No need to flip flop now.
CORNER CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Griswold (8-0) has already clinched the conference championship outright. Now, they’re just looking to put a stamp on it with an undefeated record, as they finish with Fremont-Mills (4-4) on Monday night.
Previous Prediction: Griswold/
BASEBALL: Sidney (8-0) has clinched at least a share of a second straight Corner Conference championship. They will host Essex (0-6) Monday night before a matchup with Stanton (6-2) on Thursday. One win out of those two, and they will clinch an outright title.
Previous & Current Prediction: Sidney
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Underwood (14-2) claimed the regular season conference championship to finish one game ahead of Logan-Magnolia (11-3). Now, they go for the tournament title this week.
Previous Prediction: Underwood
BASEBALL: Tri-Center (15-1) has been dominant down the stretch, avenging a loss to Underwood (14-2) and then getting a little help from Treynor (11-4), which beat the Eagles. The Trojans are the outright regular season champion.
Previous Prediction: Underwood. This came right after Underwood won the first game over Tri-Center. Obviously, the Trojans bounced back and proved me wrong.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Things have opened up here a bit. Southeast Warren (8-1) and Wayne (8-1) are even atop the league with a huge matchup coming later this week. Lenox (8-2) is one game back in the loss column at the moment. Remaining schedules for the three.
Southeast Warren (4) — vs. East Union (6/28), at Wayne (7/1), at Nodaway Valley (7/2), vs. Central Decatur (??)
Wayne (4) — vs. Bedford (6/28), at East Union (6/29), vs. Southeast Warren (7/1), vs. Lenox (7/2)
Lenox (3) — vs. Southwest Valley (6/29), at Bedford (7/1), at Wayne (7/2)
Previous Prediction: Southeast Warren.
New Prediction: Wayne. The Falcons are too hot and playing too well. I’m going to ride with the hot hand.
BASEBALL: The Martensdale-St. Marys (10-0) and Mount Ayr (8-0) showdown did not materialize last week, although they did play once in a tournament earlier this year. Technically, Central Decatur (6-3), Southeast Warren (6-3) and Nodaway Valley (6-4) are still alive. What this really comes down to, though, is Martensdale-St. Marys’ trip to Mount Ayr on Wednesday.
Previous & Current Prediction: Martensdale-St. Marys. Until proven otherwise, the Blue Devils are the team to beat in the POI.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0) has clinched a share of the conference title, and they can finish it outright with a win over either CAM (7-5) or Woodbine (11-2). The Tigers still have a fighting chance, but they’ll have to beat the Spartans and get some help from the Cougars.
Previous & Current Prediction: Exira/EHK
BASEBALL: CAM (12-2) has taken command of a league that seemed anybody’s ballgame at this point three weeks ago. Coon Rapids-Bayard (11-3) and Woodbine (10-4) are still alive in the hunt, but the Cougars can clinch a share with a win over Boyer Valley (4-9) on Monday or at Exira/EHK (5-7) on Wednesday. CRB is at West Harrison (8-5) and home to Glidden-Ralston (1-11) while Woodbine finishes out with Ar-We-Va (7-6) and Boyer Valley.
Previous & Current Prediction: CAM
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-1) is in total control of the league at the moment. That can change quickly, or it can be wrapped up pretty quickly, with a bunch of doubleheaders on the docket for the Crusaders this week. They’ve got TJ (3-16), LeMars (13-4) and Sioux City East (12-8) this week and a makeup with AL (8-10) at some point, too. Their magic number is five. Any combination of Heelan wins or LeMars losses that equals five, and the championship belongs to Heelan.
Previous & Current Prediction; Heelan.
BASEBALL: Still a lot of games left to be played here, but Sioux City East (18-1) has started to run away. LeMars (14-4) and Heelan (14-6) are also still in it while Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-8) has not mathematically been eliminated from the conference chase yet. East is on a nine-game win streak at the moment, and they will have Sioux City North (4-16) and TJ (0-16) for doubleheaders this week. Their magic number is six.
Previous & current prediction: Sioux City East.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Twin Cedars (12-1) has a very busy week, as they try to finish out the Bluegrass slate with a conference championship. Melcher-Dallas (13-2) and Moravia (11-3) will be among those rooting for them to take an L or two. The Sabers have Diagonal (2-10) on Tuesday, Moravia and Moulton-Udell (3-11) on Thursday and Lamoni (9-4) on Friday.
Previous Prediction: Melcher-Dallas
NEW Prediction: Twin Cedars
BASEBALL: Ankeny Christian (11-0) had a thrilling come-from-behind win over Lamoni (12-1), and that continues to stand up as the difference. However, Lamoni will get a rematch this week that could set things up for a share.
Previous Prediction: Lamoni
NEW Prediction: A split! Yes, I went with the split, but that’s how I’m feeling. I have the Demons getting the win later this week, and the two will share the Bluegrass Conference trophy.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.