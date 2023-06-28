(KMAland) -- The final KMAland Baseball Power Rankings are here with three new teams in and five teams moving up.
Tri-Center, Bedford, Lenox, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Abraham Lincoln move up while Fremont-Mills, Logan-Magnolia and CAM are into the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings.
Check out the latest rankings below:
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City North (24-10/3-1) PR: 1
**Sioux City North did exactly what they needed to do to stay on top of these rankings. They split a doubleheader with Sioux City East last night, winning the aggregate by a mere run and taking the season series three games to one.
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-12/6-3) PR: 3
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (21-11/2-2) PR: 2
4. Sioux City East (22-13/3-2) PR: 4
**Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a nine-game week, and they ran into some losses along the way. However, their sweep of Heelan to open the week was monstrous, and they closed with a solid split with Abraham Lincoln last night. Heelan suddenly had a four-game losing skid on their ledger after losing twice to SBL, but those four losses were by a combined five runs. They’ve bounced back since with a sweep of TJ. And East bashed AL in two games by a combined 33-6 to open the week before the split with Sioux City North.
5. Harlan (18-10/4-0) PR: 5
6. Lewis Central (24-3/4-0) PR: 6
**Harlan has now won 10 in a row, and if it seems like they’re scoring in double figures every single night, it’s because they have seven times during the streak. That means Lewis Central is the greatest sixth-ranked team in the history of rankings. The Hawkeye Ten champs have won 10 of 11 with the only loss coming to Harlan by a 16-6 score eight days ago.
7. Abraham Lincoln (16-19/3-3) PR: 8
8. Glenwood (12-10/2-2) PR: 7
9. LeMars (15-14/3-1) PR: 9
**It’s pretty incredible how balanced this top 10 is when you consider that Abraham Lincoln has a win over the top team in the rankings. The Lynx lost their first two to Sioux City East this week before downing Glenwood, beating Des Moines Roosevelt and then splitting with Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Glenwood also had solid wins this past week over Red Oak and St. Albert and took a wild loss to Treynor. LeMars has won six of their past eight and has seemingly found things again.
10. Creston (12-17/2-3) PR: 10
**Creston is in the 10 spot again this week, but man….they were close to a really special week. They beat Shenandoah and Clarinda to start before losing by two to Underwood and then by a combined five runs to LC in a doubleheader.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (19-2/3-1) PR: 1
**Everybody — pretty much — loses some games once in awhile in baseball. The Eagles, after a 16-game win streak, lost to Cherokee last night. That doesn’t change that they haven’t lost to a KMAland team since May 31st.
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard (24-4/4-1) PR: 2
3. Kuemper Catholic (20-10/4-2) PR: 3
**Coon Rapids-Bayard avenged a loss to Woodbine to open the week by beating them two days later. They also handled CAM, Ar-We-Va and Alta-Aurelia in a 4-1 week. Kuemper Catholic beat Denison-Schleswig, Woodbine, Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig for the week. Their only KMAland loss came to Clarinda, but they won the aggregate by 7.
4. Clarinda (13-18/1-2) PR: 4
5. West Harrison (20-3/4-0) PR: 5
**I could have changed it up here, but I decided to keep it the same due to Clarinda’s solid split with Kuemper Catholic. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, just kept on rolling along with dominant wins to close out their regular season.
6. Central Decatur (19-4/5-0) PR: 6
**Remember when I wrote baseball teams lose once in awhile? CD just hasn’t been doing that much. They didn’t do it in the Pride of Iowa Conference, and they haven’t done it overall since June 14th. The last loss before that? May 31st. They have ZERO losses to a KMAland conference team.
7. Bedford (15-6/4-0) PR: 14
**Trying to figure out where to go with this spot was like pulling teeth. Each time I decided on someone there was a result recently that went against it, so I just went with a team that hasn’t really lost much lately. Bedford has won five in a row and eight of their last nine with the only loss to Clarinda.
8. Tri-Center (15-8/3-1) PR: 17
9. Woodbine (16-6/4-3) PR: 6
10. St. Albert (18-16/1-3) PR: 7
11. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10-7/2-0) PR: 9
12. Moravia (20-7/3-1) PR: 10
**Tri-Center rallied to beat Woodbine in the bottom of the seventh last night, throwing these rankings into a tailspin. They have won three of their last four with the only loss coming to Woodbury Central. Woodbine still has the recent win over St. Albert, and they also have a win in the last week over Coon Rapids-Bayard. I suppose I didn’t expect to be dropping them after that. And get this, the only win of the week for St. Albert? Against a very, very good Sergeant Bluff-Luton team. Exira/EHK won the only two games they played this week, but circumstances have them taking a little, tiny tumble. Same story for Moravia, which lost for the first time in a long while last night to Lynnville-Sully.
13. Fremont-Mills (15-5/4-0) PR: NR
14. Lenox (17-6/3-1) PR: 16
**The Knights are back! And I am trying to figure out why they were ever out. They’ve won five in a row, including a walk-off win over Lenox last Wednesday. Aside from that loss, the Tigers have been handling business since losing three of four between June 13th and 16th. They’ve now ripped off wins in five of their last six, including a 12-2 rout of Ankeny Christian last time out.
15. Treynor (14-9/2-2) PR: 19
**I’ve been looking at Treynor since No. 6, and I’ve finally decided to slide them in here. They are an interesting team that can go out and beat Glenwood by a 17-16 score or lose to Riverside just nine days ago. They also contended well with the top team in these rankings. I don’t know if this is too low or too high or just right. It just is.
16. Red Oak (13-12/2-1) PR: 13
17. Ankeny Christian (13-10/1-1) PR: 11
**Red Oak got a nice sweep of Denison-Schleswig to close out a slow week for them while Ankeny Christian pretty much only loses to Moravia when it comes to area teams.
18. Logan-Magnolia (11-13/2-0) PR: NR
19. Shenandoah (6-16/0-3) PR: 12
**Logan-Magnolia is back on a run with wins in their last four and in six of their last eight. Shenandoah has come up against a complete gauntlet with losses to Clarinda, Kuemper (twice), Glenwood, Creston and Harlan (twice) in their last seven. Yeesh. You know, I’m thinking a more tenable situation might be in the Western Iowa Conference, but it sounds like it has remained the impenetrable fortress to any and all interested shoppers. **rolls eyes**
20. CAM (9-11/3-2) PR: NR
**I searched far and wide for a No. 20 team, and I found the perfect team for this spot. This is a team that just consistently beats the teams you expect them to, and that’s a perfect definition of a ranked team down here, considering not many other candidates can say that.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.