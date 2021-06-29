(KMAland) -- Lately, I’ve designated Wednesdays to write about some area football districts. But what about volleyball and cross country? Well, I decided a good time to write about those would be on Tuesdays here in the summer.
So, we’re kicking off our volleyball/cross country sports previews today with volleyball in the Rolling Valley Conference. Enjoy.
2021 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
Before we move into the 2021 season, let’s look at last year’s final conference standings:
Coon Rapids-Bayard: 17-4 overall, 9-1 conference
CAM: 22-6 overall, 8-2 conference
Boyer Valley: 16-10 overall, 6-3 conference
Glidden-Ralston: 13-9 overall, 6-4 conference
Paton-Churdan: 10-10 overall, 4-5 conference
Ar-We-Va: 8-16 overall, 3-5 conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 11-18 overall, 3-7 conference
Woodbine: 8-19 overall, 2-6 conference
West Harrison: 4-22 overall, 0-8 conference
COACHES
Ar-We-Va: Sarah Smith
Boyer Valley: Larry Neilsen
CAM: Jenna Maiers
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Jessica Denholm
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Courtney Peppers
Glidden-Ralston: Krista Bundt
Paton-Churdan: Tressa Rasmussen
West Harrison: Kathy Glennie
Woodbine: Beth Peterson
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
The top-returning hitters are sorted by kills per set:
-Leah Cooper, Senior, Boyer Valley: Cooper had 210 total kills, averaging 2.6 kills per set, for the Bulldogs. Both numbers are tops among returning players in the conference.
-Maclayn Houston, Sophomore, West Harrison: Houston’s 204 total kills averaged out to about 2.6 kills per set, too. She was with Boyer Valley last season but is now with West Harrison.
-Mady McKee, Senior, CAM: A breakout season for the Cougars, and McKee had plenty to do with it as the team’s top hitter, averaging 2.0 kills per set.
-Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine: Kuhlman has been all over the top of the league in terms of hitting since she first entered it. The senior averaged 1.9 kills per set a year ago.
-Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The defending champions lose their top hitter in Alexa Culbertson, but Bass is back after averaging 1.9 kills per set during her junior season.
-Eva Steffensen, Sophomore, CAM: A great season for Steffensen, who put down 1.2 kills per set during her freshman season.
-Mallory Behken, Senior, CAM: CAM didn’t hurt for hitters last year, and they won’t this year. Behken averaged 1.1 kills per set during her junior season.
-Katie Anderson, Junior, Exira/EHK: The middle hitter had a sterling sophomore season with 1.1 kills per set for the Spartans.
-Vanessa Koehler, Junior, Glidden-Ralston: Koehler might very well be the top-returning all-around athlete in the entire league. She averaged 1.1 kills per set during her sophomore season.
-Kora Obrecht, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Yet another returning junior that averaged right around one kill per set, Obrecht is the top-returning hitter for Ar-We-Va, which leaned plenty on Jadeyn Smith’s abilities.
-Carmyn Paup, Senior, Paton-Churdan: The loss of Danielle Hoyle as a huge presence is not going to be easy to replace. Paup is the top-returning hitter for the Rockets, averaging 1.0 kills per set last season.
-Mia Leighty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Leighty likely takes on an even bigger role this season after averaging 1.0 kills per set a year ago.
-Shay Burmeister, Junior, Exira/EHK: A terrific all-around athlete, Burmeister hit in 1.0 kills per set last season.
-Alicen Dreessen, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: The returning middle hitter had 64 total kills last season and averaged just under one per set for the Wildcats.
-Jamie Hausman, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Look for Hausman to see an uptick in chances this year after she had 63 kills and averaged just under one kill per set.
Those are the top 15 returning hitters in the conference with CAM bringing back three of them, and Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Glidden-Ralston all bringing back two each. Paton-Churdan and Woodbine also have one each.
TOP-RETURNING SETTERS
The top-returning setters are sorted by assists per set:
-Addison Murdock, Sophomore, Woodbine: The top six setters from last season are all gone, and that leaves Murdock as the leader in assists per set. She averaged 3.3 dimes per set for the Tigers as a freshman. However, she only played in 10 total sets.
-Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/EHK: The quarterback of last year’s Exira/EHK offense is back this year after 3.0 assists per set in 2020. Her 223 total assists is the top-returning number in the RVC.
-Lauren Malone, Sophomore, Boyer Valley: Sydney Klein is gone, and that leaves the offense in the hands of the youthful and talented Malone, who averaged 2.6 assists per set.
-Savannah Marshall, Senior, Woodbine: Marshall averaged 2.2 assists per set and had 158 total for the Tigers last year.
-Addison Erickson, Junior, Woodbine: Yes, this is the third Woodbine name on the list. Erickson’s 169 assists actually rank second among returning players in the RVC, but she averaged 2.1 per set.
-Maggie Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Ar-We-Va’s touted junior class is headed by Ragaller at setter. She averaged 1.8 assists per set a year ago, serving as a secondary setter with Sara Schurke, who has graduated.
-Makenzie Riley, Junior, Exira/EHK: The Spartans could use Riley again as a setter and outside hitter, as she averaged 1.2 assists per set in 2020.
That’s seven returning setters with five of them coming from Exira/EHK and Woodbine. There figures to be plenty of question marks and/or position battles among most of the teams in the conference, as they replace their senior setters. Outside of Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK and Woodbine, it’s just guesswork. And I like to guess. Here’s how I would handicap the setting situations for the other five teams.
-CAM: Junior Breanna Bower looks to take over for the graduated Taylor Bower after playing in 41 total sets last year and doing a tiny bit of setting.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard: The loss of Cassidy Baker is a big one, as she set from the moment she stepped into the high school halls for the Crusaders. No other player was listed as a setter on last year’s roster, but I could definitely see a DS like Gracy Johnson or Lacie Davis making the move up. Or, maybe you get even crazier and turn to the athletic Bass or right side Mallory Leighty.
-Glidden-Ralston: I think this is an easy one. Kim Daily put up huge numbers for the ‘Cats, and she’s likely to be replaced by Tiela Janssen, who was listed as a libero/setter last season.
-Paton-Churdan: With Chloe Berns gone, there is no obvious replacement. However, right side hitter Bailey Anderson did a little setting. She could be the next one line.
-West Harrison: They had a big and effective senior class, and the rest of the roster was from the junior class. I’ll take a stab at it and say this year’s setter will be from someone that was not on last year’s roster. No clue who though.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENDERS
This first of two defensive-themed sections is sorted by the top returning players by digs per set.
-Marissa Spieker, Senior, CAM: Spieker ranked among the top four defensive players in the conference, averaging 3.4 digs per set as a junior.
-Nicole Hoefer, Sophomore, Woodbine: Impressive stuff from Hoefer, who worked around the rotation and averaged 2.9 digs per set last season. She only played in 25 sets, though.
-Carmyn Paup, Senior, Paton-Churdan: A terrific six-rotation player, Paup averaged 2.8 digs per set.
-Gracy Johnson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Could she be on her way up to the front of the offense? Johnson averaged 2.4 digs per set in 66 sets a year ago.
-Kristen Neilsen, Sophomore, Boyer Valley: Neilsen was terrific as a freshman with 2.3 digs per set in her debut season.
-Brynn Bass, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Another six-rotation standout, Bass averaged 2.2 digs per set a year ago.
-Breanna Bower, Junior, CAM: Bower could be the team’s new setter, but she was most valuable last year as a defender with 2.0 digs per set in 41 sets played.
-Lacie Davis, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Another DS for the Crusaders that could see a growing role this year. Davis averaged 2.0 digs per set.
-Shay Burmeister, Junior, Exira/EHK: Burmeister also played all six rotations and averaged 2.0 digs per set.
-Bailey Anderson, Junior, Paton-Churdan: Anderson averaged 1.9 digs per set last season for the Rockets.
-Addison Murdock, Sophomore, Woodbine: Here’s Murdock again. She was plenty effective in limited time, averaging 1.9 digs per set.
-Kali Peasley, Senior, West Harrison: She only played in 11 sets last year. She’ll get plenty more this year after averaging 1.8 digs per set.
-Mady McKee, Senior, CAM: McKee was a great hitter and a great defender, too. She averaged 1.8 digs per set.
-Savannah Marshall, Senior, Woodbine: Marshall played a big role for the Tigers, and this was one of them. Her 1.8 digs per set were among the top 30 a year ago.
-Leah Cooper, Senior, Boyer Valley: Yes, another strong all-around player, Cooper averaged 1.7 digs per set.
-Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine: Kuhlman — despite hitting out of the middle — found the time to play defense, too, with 1.6 digs per set.
-Jamie Hausman, Junior, Ar-We-Va: The Rockets’ outside, Hausman averaged 1.6 digs per set.
-Addison Erickson, Junior, Woodbine: Erickson was also at 1.6 digs per set last season.
-Maggie Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller found enough time to average 1.5 digs per set in her sophomore season.
-Maddie Holtz, Senior, CAM: CAM’s Holtz was strong defensively with 1.5 digs per set.
-Reese Snyder, Junior, CAM: Another from CAM that might see an expanded role this season, Snyder averaged 1.4 digs per set as a DS.
-Madison Lautrup, Senior, West Harrison: One of the more active returnees for West Harrison, Lautrup averaged 1.4 digs per set as a junior.
-Quinn Grubbs, Junior, Exira/EHK: An outside hitter by trade, Grubbs averaged 1.4 digs per set.
-Alissa Partridge, Senior, Exira/EHK: Another from Exira/EHK, Partridge is back after 1.4 digs per set of her own.
-Tiela Janssen, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston: She had 55 digs in 51 sets played last year — an average of 1.1 per set.
-Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/EHK: Rasmussen stepped into the defensive role once in a while and also averaged 1.1 digs per set.
All 26 of these players were among the top 50 in digs per set last season in the conference. Big ups to CAM and Woodbine, which count five each in this group. Exira/EHK has four, Coon Rapids-Bayard has three and Boyer Valley, Ar-We-Va, Paton-Churdan and West Harrison all have two each. That leaves Glidden-Ralston, which has one on the list.
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKERS
Part two of the defensive side. This group is sorted by TOTAL returning blocks.
-Shay Burmeister, Junior, Exira/EHK: She’s not huge, but she’s athletic and springy at the net and had 64.0 total blocks last season. That’s the top-returning number in the RVC.
-Whitney Kuhlman, Senior, Woodbine: She’s been among the league’s top blockers for three years. Make it four. She had 55.0 total last season, including 30 solos.
-Alicden Dreessen, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Dreessen was strong at the net last season with 33 solos among her 35 total blocks.
-Mallory Behken, Senior, CAM: CAM is not going to hurt for length at the net, and Behken led the group last year with 34 total blocks, including 19 solos.
-Makenzie Riley, Junior, Exira/EHK: Riley was active at the net with 23 solo blocks among her 34 total.
-Addison Erickson, Junior, Woodbine: Erickson posted 27 total blocks, although 21 of them were assisted.
-Vanessa Koehler, Junior, Glidden-Ralston: Super springy and athletic, Koehler had 23 total blocks last season, including 17 solos.
-Talia Burkhart, Junior, Boyer Valley: Burkhart finished her sophomore season with 22 total blocks, including 17 solos.
-Eva Steffensen, Sophomore, CAM: Not a huge blocker, but she is definitely long enough and athletic enough to expand on her 22 total from last season.
-Mia Leighty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: A secondary player in the middle last year, she will have a very big role this season. Leighty had 22 total blocks, including 14 solos.
-Breely Clayburg, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard: A great complement to last year’s trio of middles, Clayburg had 20 total blocks a year ago as a freshman.
-Maclayn Houston, Sophomore, West Harrison: As she ages, Houston will continue to see her timing improve and those blocks go up. She had 16 last year — 15 were solo.
-Mollie Rasmussen, Senior, Exira/EHK: Here’s Rasmussen again. She had 15 total blocks last season, including five solos.
-Kora Obrecht, Junior, Ar-W-Va: Obrecht had an impressive 11 solo swats of her 14.
-Paige Klocke, Junior, Glidden-Ralston: Klocke had 11 total blocks, including nine solos.
-Katie Andersen, Junior, Exira/EHK: Andersen finished last season with 10 total blocks.
Those are 16 top-returning blockers in the conference with four coming from Exira/EHK. Glidden-Ralston touts three, and Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine bring back two each. Ar-We-Va also has one returnee in that mix.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
These are the returning all-conference players for each team. And there are just four.
-Boyer Valley (1): Leah Cooper (First Team)
-CAM (1): Mady McKee (First Team)
-West Harrison (1): Maclayn Houston (Second Team)
-Woodbine (1): Whitney Kuhlman (Second Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team with the teams sorted by my predicted order of finish.
CAM: The Cougars have returning players all over the rotation, and they have a perfect heir apparent in the setter spot. I would be plenty surprised if they aren’t at the top of the league this year.
Boyer Valley: Maybe a risky choice with Coon Rapids-Bayard such a highly successful school year in and year out, but I like the fact that the Bulldogs return the offense in good hands and have at least two returning players at every other spot.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders could prove me dead wrong and go out and win it all again. They definitely have the talent to do so. However, they did lose a number of key players that won’t be easily replaced.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The Spartans should see one of the biggest jumps in the conference this year. With many talented girls spread throughout the rotation, I feel they’ll more than double their RVC win total from last season (3).
Woodbine: Another that I feel will make a major improvement from last season. They’ve got plenty returning, so the experience should not be an issue. And they’ve got some potentially talented younger classes that could supplement things, too.
Ar-We-Va: That junior class is really talented and should help ease any pains left by the loss of two of their top players.
Glidden-Ralston: The loss of Kim Daily and Gretchen Wallace is going to be tough to overcome. They do have some nice hitters and athletes at the net that could move them up this list, though.
Paton-Churdan: Danielle Hoyle was such a presence in all sports, and it’s obvious that she will be very difficult to replace.
West Harrison: The Hawkeyes need a strong group of freshmen or new faces to fill out this roster. The senior class is going to be missed in a big way.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.