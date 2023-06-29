(KMAland) -- Another Thursday has arrived, and it's time for another KMAland Softball Power Rankings. These are the FINAL KMAland Softball Power Rankings of the year.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A/5A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Below, you will see the ranking, the team, their overall record, their record in the last week and their previous ranking.
St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Woodbine, Glidden-Ralston, Sioux City North and Twin Cedars are the teams moving up this week. Meanwhile, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Coon Rapids-Bayard are in. Check out this week's power rankings below:
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-5/7-0) PR: 1
**The Warriors are rolling with wins in their last 11, and they’ve scored at least six runs in all of them, seven runs in all but two and 10 in all of them but four. Dominance.
2. Sioux City East (25-10/7-2) PR: 2
3. LeMars (21-10/7-1) PR: 3
4. Sioux City North (20-9/5-2) PR: 5
**East’s only two losses of the week came in a doubleheader split with Sioux City North and another split with Des Moines Lincoln. They’re scoring all kinds of runs while having success, too. LeMars is on one heck of a run, too, with wins in 11 of their last 12. North takes a slight move up with Creston taking a loss to Clarinda to open the week.
5. Clarinda (20-12/5-0) PR: NR
6. Creston (20-10/4-2) PR: 4
**A big part of doing these rankings week to week is keeping things as up to date as possible. In the past week, Clarinda has ripped off five wins, including a victory over the Panthers. Right now, it’s hard to argue against them playing the best softball in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
7. Atlantic (17-15/2-1) PR: 6
8. Glenwood (16-12/3-5) PR: 7
**Atlantic had a bit of a quiet week with wins over Harlan and Treynor and a loss to East Marshall. Glenwood was quite active for the week, splitting doubleheaders with St. Albert and Kuemper and dropping a single game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, although they were plenty competitive against the top-ranked team in these rankings.
9. Denison-Schleswig (16-14/3-3) PR: NR
10. Lewis Central (13-16/1-4) PR: 8
**The Monarchs avenged their 1-0 loss to the Titans from earlier this season this past week, taking a 9-5 win on the road. LC also lost to Carroll, beat Kuemper and then were swept by Creston.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (22-4/2-0) PR: 1
**The Blue Devils continue to hold down this top spot after a 2-0 week that saw them outscore Mount Ayr and East Union by a combined 22-0.
2. Southeast Warren (22-6/3-2) PR: 2
3. Wayne (18-8/2-2) PR: 3
**Southeast Warren finished the season sweep of Wayne with a 5-3 win last Thursday. They followed with wins over Central Decatur and Twin Cedars and then lost tough ones to Grinnell and Dowling Catholic to close the regular season. Wayne beat Bedford and Centerville and lost to Southeast Warren and Cardinal. All of that is to say, nothing has changed in these two spots in weeks.
4. Griswold (24-3/4-2) PR: 4
5. Twin Cedars (18-5/4-1) PR: 6
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-3/2-1) PR: 5
**A little flip here with Twin Cedars moving up a spot in order to reward them for a win over a state-ranked Albia on the road last night. And they are 14-2 since June 6th. Griswold also tested themselves this weekend and showed they belong with some of the state’s bests in hanging right in with West Burlington and Assumption. Same for Exira/EHK, which took a 3-1 loss to Newell-Fonda on the road. Kudos to all for the late-season tests.
7. Logan-Magnolia (20-3/4-0) PR: 8
8. Missouri Valley (26-3/4-1) PR: 7
**The Panthers are the Western Iowa Conference champions, which gives them this spot over the rest of the league, namely Missouri Valley. The Big Reds did lose in the last week (to Treynor), but the mental gymnastics needed to move all these teams around seems too much for the final rankings. Let’s keep the Big Reds right here.
9. Woodbine (20-7/5-1) PR: 18
10. Treynor (15-9/4-2) PR: 12
**That doesn’t mean I won’t give a little boost to a couple teams that deserve it. Woodbine won five in a row before losing last night to a strong West Monona bunch. Shoutout to our guy Dan Thompson on his milestone victory. One of the Tigers wins this week came against Treynor, which also gets a boost for a seven-game win streak that was snapped by Woodbine.
11. Murray (23-5/8-0) PR: 10
**Murray comes in at No. 11 for their 11-game win streak, which began on June 17th after taking a tight loss to Seymour. Props to Seymour on the win, but they’ve lost three times since, and one of those defeats was at the hands of Moravia.
12. St. Albert (18-14/3-1) PR: 19
13. Mount Ayr (11-12/1-1) PR: 11
**The Saintes have rebounded from a tough week last week, splitting a doubleheader with Glenwood and then taking care of business against Sidney and Tri-Center. Mount Ayr continued their trip around the POI top three with a loss to MSTM, but they came back with a 10-0 win over Nodaway Valley.
14. Audubon (15-8/4-1) PR: 14
15. Riverside (14-10/1-2) PR: 13
16. Kuemper Catholic (17-20/2-6) PR: 15
**The Wheelers had a four-game win streak before running up against Griswold last night. They have been one of the more consistent winners in that second tier of teams in the WIC. And Riverside did beat them the last time they played, but the Wheelers also won by 10 against them earlier this year. I do have to dock them a bit after losing to Shenandoah, which turned around and then lost to Essex. Kuemper had a tough week that they were able to salvage with wins in two of their final three.
17. Ar-We-Va (8-10/4-1) PR: 17
18. Glidden-Ralston (13-7/3-0) PR: 20
19. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-14/2-2) PR: NR
**Ar-We-Va is 0-2 against Coon Rapids-Bayard, but Coon Rapids-Bayard is 0-2 against Glidden-Ralston, which recently lost to the Rockets. I don’t really know what the answer is other than to create a separator between Ar-We-Va and CR-B. **Throws hands in the air**
20. Underwood (8-20/1-3) PR: 16
**The Eagles hang on despite just one win in the last week. However, it’s worth noting they played against two of the hottest teams in the area — Treynor and Clarinda — a combined three times.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.