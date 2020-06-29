(KMAland) -- Two weeks down, two to go. The postseason is fast-approaching in this wild summer season.
With that said, the always-volatile and ever-changing KMAland Power Rankings are back for another go at it. For softball, rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A while baseball is split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
Teams eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (9-1): No worries for the Cyclones this past week, as they went 4-0 and won by a combined 30-6. (LW: 1)
2. Atlantic (8-1): We are about to find out what’s what when it comes to Atlantic and Harlan. The Trojans were 4-0 as well and won by a lot (46) to a little (14). (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (3-3): The Rams’ losses are to Harlan, St. Albert and Atlantic. They were 2-1 this past week with wins over Red Oak and Clarinda. (LW: 3)
4. Shenandoah (6-2): You can forgive a loss to Harlan, especially when the week also involves a win at Creston. (LW: 6)
5. Creston (5-2): Tough loss to Shenandoah, but they bounce back two nights later and swept St. Albert, including a big four-run seventh-inning rally. (LW: 5)
6. Red Oak (3-4): The Tigers beat Kuemper Catholic and Denison-Schleswig to finish out a successful week and have earned a spot in the rankings for the first time this season. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (8-4): MSTM has a loss to AHSTW at a weekend tournament, but there’s a rule in the Power Rankings: If you beat the No. 1 and No. 2 team in one week then you’re the new No. 1. (LW: 9)
2. Wayne (7-3): Surprising and tough loss to MSTM this week, but they responded with a nice win over Bedford. They also shutout CD and Grand View Christian during the week. (LW: 2)
3. Mount Ayr (5-2): The Raiderettes handled business other than the loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. (LW: 1)
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-0): They’ve passed every test with flying colors and have a run differential of +70 at the moment. I understand that’s good. (LW: 6)
5. Southeast Warren (8-1): Busy, busy week that saw the Warhawks go 6-0 with wins of East Union, Madrid, CD, SWV, Seymour and Melcher-Dallas. (LW: 5)
6. Central Decatur (6-3): The Cardinals have lost twice to Southeast Warren and once to Wayne. A full POI schedule would have been fun, huh? (LW: 8)
7. CAM (7-4): The Cougars lost just twice this past week — both times to Grand View Christian — and BEAT Riverside. Impressive. (LW: NR)
8. Riverside (7-2): The Bulldogs stood to make a huge leap into the top five before Saturday’s loss to CAM. Weekend tournaments don’t always mean everything, and they can be a little wonky. But we have to honor the result. (LW: 11)
9. Underwood (8-1): The Eagles fall a little lower than originally imagined due to Riverside’s loss to CAM and Underwood’s loss to Riverside. (LW: 3)
10. East Union (8-3): They lost their first two games of the week to Melcher-Dallas and Southeast Warren, but the Eagles beat Panorama, outlasted Lenox in a 15-inning classic and then won the Fremont-Mills tournament on Saturday. (LW: NR)
11. Bedford (8-3): A five win week with one of them an avenging of an earlier loss to Nodaway Valley has the Bulldogs feeling good. (LW: NR)
12. Griswold (6-5): They’re red hot with their only losses in the last 10 days coming to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Bedford. They’re also the Corner Conference Tournament champions. (LW: NR)
13. St. Albert (3-7): The Saintes had to deal with Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Underwood and Creston in a four day sequence. While they didn’t pick up any wins, they still competed, and then knocked off Shenandoah on Friday. (LW: 7)
14. Lenox (3-5): The Tigers went 2-2 this week with two more brutally tight losses. TJ Stoaks struck out 26, allowed zero earned runs and took an L on Friday. They will get it figured out. (LW: 10)
15. West Harrison (6-3): Good week for the Hawkeyes, who outscored their four foes by a combined total of 37-3. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (5-2): The Titans left no doubt in their win over Harlan last Tuesday, and I don’t really see a scenario where they are unseated from this spot. (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (4-2): Harlan has had some tight games where they found ways to win, and they’re improving by the day. (LW: 2)
3. Thomas Jefferson (3-7): Thomas Jefferson won one game this past week, but it’s the one that keeps them right here. They also contended quite well against SBL for one game and in both their losses to LeMars. (LW: 3)
4. Abraham Lincoln (3-5): Good, solid wee of LeMars and a dominant victory over Atlantic has the Lynx back in the mix. (LW: NR)
5. Atlantic (2-5): The Trojans have two dominant wins this year, and they’ve just so happened to come against two other teams — Atlantic and Glenwood — that were under consideration for this spot. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (10-0): The Falcons keep on rolling along with wins this week over Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Creston and Shenandoah. (LW: 1)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (12-0): The Blue Devils were supposed to have some tough battles this past week, but they routed Lamoni, Southeast Warren and Mount Ayr along with a couple other nice wins. (LW: 2)
3. Tri-Center (7-0): The Trojans are currently in command of a strong WIC thanks to a big win last week over Underwood. (LW: 7)
4. CAM (6-0): CAM took down Coon Rapids-Bayard with a 2-1 win this past week, and they weren’t challenged in their other two wins. They’ve got all the makings. (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (8-2): The Eagles aren’t going to stray too far down the list. They followed the loss to T-C up with a nice win over Treynor. (LW: 3)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-2): Other than the one-run loss to CAM, CR-B rolled to wins over Woodbine and Bedford and edged Boyer Valley. (LW: 9)
7. Kuemper Catholic (6-4): Kuemper lost in extra innings to Lewis Central last Monday, but they responded by beating Atlantic, Red Oak, Clarinda, Carroll and Pocahontas Area by a combined score of 53-16. (LW: NR)
8. Southeast Warren (6-1): Southeast Warren lost an 11-0 game to MSTM, but they came right back and took crazy 23-21 win over Central Decatur. (LW: 5)
9. Central Decatur (8-2): They’ve lost twice this year — both times by two runs to Southeast Warren. They’re this close to an undefeated record. (LW: 10)
10. Mount Ayr (5-1): The result for Mount Ayr and SEW against MSTM was quite similar, but I gave SEW the edge based on the two teams’ results with Southwest Valley. (LW: 6)
11. Treynor (4-4): Treynor is on their way back up after a solid 3-1 week last week, including an impressive rout of TJ. (LW: NR)
12. Shenandoah (3-3): The Mustangs were competitive against Creston and Harlan with the latter going into extra innings. They have played some impressive baseball this summer. (LW: 12)
13. Audubon (5-4): The Wheelers missed an undefeated week by losing to IKM-Manning, but this is still a team that has wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Logan-Magnolia. (LW: NR)
14. Logan-Magnolia (4-2): Speaking of….Lo-Ma had an impressive win over AHSTW late in the week to supplant their spot on this list. (LW: 11)
15. Lamoni (5-2): A couple setbacks this past week to Centerville and MSTM, but they’re still more than deserving of a spot on this list. And maybe they’re a little low. (LW: 8)