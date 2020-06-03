(KMAland) -- Day 79 of blogging with no sports. This is the 73rd consecutive blog and the 77th during this period.
I started doing daily trivia recently. I ask the people of Twitter, I ask Ryan Matheny on the air between 6 and 8 and I ask my smart sports friends in our group message. One that I want to touch on in today’s blog is yesterday’s:
**Nine players in NBA Finals history have scored at least 45 points in a single game.**
Yesterday was a good day for the group message. Hanny Hansen had an inspired run, and he was able to get all nine before 8 AM without much of a hint. Ryan Matheny struggled to get the oldest name on the list, and the people of Twitter eventually got all nine by 8:35 AM, although Timothy Conn looked it up.
All of that said, let's take a look at the 13 games and nine players that have had a game of at least 45 points in the NBA Finals. From most recent to least.
All of that said, let’s take a look at the 13 games and nine players that have had a game of at least 45 points in the NBA Finals. From most recent to least.
June 5th, 2019: Stephen Curry, Golden State vs. Toronto (Game 3, 47 points)
The Warriors desperately needed someone to do something. They were down 2-0, and they were suddenly without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Kawhi Leonard sure gets a lot of credit for bringing a championship to Toronto, but I think anybody that follows basketball recognizes it never happens if the Warriors stay healthy.
Now, Curry has had a little bit of an interesting history in the playoffs. It’s a whole thing on Twitter that he has never won an NBA Finals MVP award. Andre Iguodola took it in 2015 (when LeBron should have been the choice regardless of the loss), and then Kevin Durant was it in 2017 and 2018. If the Warriors had managed to beat the Raptors without Durant and Thompson, Curry would have definitely got off the schneid.
And if he had, then Game 3 would have been the moment it all changed for him. He scored 47 points, shooting 14-of-31 from the field, 6-of-14 from 3 and 13-of-14 from the free throw line. He also had eight boards and seven assists. It was a truly incredible performance when the Warriors needed it the most.
Unfortunately for them, Curry had just 27 on 22 shots in a Game 4 loss, and they couldn’t quite pull off the 3-1 comeback trick that LeBron pulled on them a few years earlier. Still, that 47-point game was pretty impressive.
May 31st, 2018: LeBron James, Cleveland vs. Golden State (Game 1, 51 points)
This is the famous JR Smith game. Personally, George Hill played a part in this, too. Just hit a free throw, and Cleveland steals Game 1. That wouldn’t have changed the result, though. Cleveland just didn’t have enough to beat this Golden State team four times. And that’s why LeBron’s Finals record is so complicated and so overstated.
Even the biggest LeBron fanboys in the world should be able to admit that the Heat should have never lost to that average Mavericks team in 2011. And even the biggest LeBron haters in the world should be able to admit that LeBron has run into some historically good teams. This being one of them.
Still, he did everything he could. Seriously, everything he could. He had 51 points on 19-of-32 from the field, and he was a solid 3 for 7 from 3 and 10 out of 11 from the free throw line. He also added eight boards and eight assists. What more can you ask of the dude? The rest of his series: 29 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds in Game 2; 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Game 3; and 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Game 4. Yeah, but it’s all LeBron’s fault.
June 6th, 2001: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia vs. LA Lakers (Game 1, 48 points)
Yes, it had been nearly 17 full years between games of 45+ points in the NBA Finals until LeBron did it in 2018. Allen Iverson is well known for this game in stepping over Tyronn Lue, who actually did a pretty commendable job against AI for most of the series. In this particular game, though, there was no stopping him.
I actually remember this most for it being the only game the Lakers lost in the entire playoffs. It’s not like they played a bunch of cupcakes, either. They swept through teams that won 50, 55 and 58 games (Blazers, Kings and Spurs) before meeting what was possibly their easiest opponent in the NBA Finals. Allen Iverson said, About that…
He did hoist 41 shots to get there, but he finished with the 48 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Sixers to an overtime win at Staples. The rest of his series, though:
Game 2: 23 points on 29 shots
Game 3: 35 points on 30 shots
Game 4: 35 points on 30 shots
Game 5: 37 points on 32 shots
He shot a lot, and he scored a lot. He had to. The rest of that starting five was Eric Snow, Dikembe Mutombo, Aaron McKie and Tyrone Hill!
June 14th, 1998: Michael Jordan, Chicago vs. Utah (Game 6, 45 points)
You may have heard about this team and this game recently. This was otherwise known as “The Last Dance” season. And, of course, this particular game was Michael’s final contest with the Bulls. Also, of course, it was the game in which he finished with a game-winner over Bryon Russell.
Jordan was a dang gunner. He put up a lot of shots. In this game, he scored 45 on 35. He also had four steals, which is the second-highest steals figure among these 45-point games. The fourth steal is the famous one on Karl Malone. Pretty good player, that Michael Jordan guy.
June 16th, 1993: Michael Jordan, Chicago vs. Phoenix (Game 4, 55 points)
This was Michael’s third-to-last game with the Bulls the first time around. And it came at such a huge point in the series. Phoenix appeared to be every bit as good as Chicago in this series, and this game was largely important to who would win the series. If Phoenix could steal one, they might steal the series. If Chicago could win, it was all but written.
Jordan poured in a double nickel, finishing with 55 points on 21-of-37 shooting. He also went 13-of-18 from the free throw line. So, if you use your math, you’ll note he did it the old-fashioned way. Without a single made 3-pointer, and he only took one. This is the only 45-point game in NBA Finals history that came without a 3-point make since the advent of the 3-point shot.
June 12th, 1992: Michael Jordan, Chicago vs. Portland (Game 5, 46 points)
This was not the shrug game, actually. The series was tied at 2-2, and Michael delivered another epic performance in the series’ most important game. This is exactly why Michael is so revered and why fanboys from the 90s are still completely obsessed with him and won't hear a negative word. He delivered in these must-win games. Always.
He scored his 46 on just 23 shots from the field, making 16 of his 19 free throw attempts. He also made two of his four 3-pointers while adding five boards and four assists. Also of note, Scottie Pippen was really good: 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Scottie was usually really good.
May 6th, 1970: Wilt Chamberlain, LA Lakers vs. NY Knicks (Game 6, 45 points)
The game before the Willis Reed game. Reed didn’t play in what amounted to a 135-113 win over the Lakers. Without Reed, there really was no stopping Chamberlain, who absolutely dominated on his way to 45 points and 27 rebounds.
He could have had a lot more, but he went just 5 for 14 from the free throw line. He made up for it with an efficient 20 for 27 from the field in playing all but two minutes of the game. Suddenly, the Lakers were one win away from their first NBA championship in Los Angeles. Then, the Willis Reed game happened.
I will note that Willis Reed only scored four points in that game, but my dad – the Knicks fan – will tell you that it was a big lift to just have him there. Me? I think Walt Frazier had more to do with it. He had 36 points, 19 assists and seven boards!
April 23rd, 1969: Jerry West, LA Lakers vs. Boston (Game 1, 53 points)
Poor, Jerry West. He kept getting his teams to the NBA Finals, and he kept running into Boston. Well, that is until 1970 when they ran into the Knicks. However, things looked good for the Lakers after the opening game, and they can thank West for that.
West shot 21-of-41 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free throw line on his way to scoring 53 points. Heck, he even dished out 10 assists, many of those going to Elgin Baylor and the aforementioned Chamberlain. West had an amazing series, by the way:
Game 2 (Win): 41 points on 22 shots, 8 assists
Game 3 (Loss): 24 points on 24 shots, 6 assists
Game 4 (Loss): 40 points on 30 shots, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Game 5 (Win): 39 points on 31 shots, 9 assists
Game 6 (Loss): 26 points on 19 shots
Game 7 (Loss): 42 points on 29 shots, 13 rebounds, 12 assists
Even though the Lakers lost the series, West was named the Finals MVP. He's the only player ever to receive the award in losing fashion.
April 18th, 1967: Rick Barry, San Francisco vs. Philadelphia (Game 3, 55 points)
I don’t know how Ryan Matheny got this one, but he pulled it out of left field. Like many of these other monster performances, the Warriors desperately needed a win in this one. The Sixers had picked up wins in the first two, and nobody has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs.
Barry scored his 55 points on 48 shots from the field. He made 22 of them and went 11 of 19 from the free throw line while shooting granny style. Barry also added 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored another 43 in the next game, but the Warriors lost, and then added 36 and 10 boards in a Game 5 win. Wilt and the Sixers clinched the title in Game 6, but Barry did his part in scoring 44 points.
April 22nd, 1966: Jerry West, LA Lakers vs. Boston (Game 4, 45 points)
The Celtics were about to win another championship. They led the series 2-1, but Jerry West was not going to go down without a fight. He had 45 points on a solid 19-of-31 from the field, passed out 10 assists and grabbed four rebounds. Elgin Baylor and Leroy Ellis also combined for 45 points. The rest of the team could muster just 27.
Too much John Havlicek (32 points). Too much Bill Russell (25 points, 18 rebounds). And too much Sam Jones (20 points). Too much of everyone, really. The Celtics won the game and eventually the series, although the Lakers did push it to seven games.
April 19th, 1965: Jerry West, LA Lakers vs. Boston (Game 2, 45 points)
West hit the mark about a year earlier, too. And like in 1966, it resulted in a loss. He finished with the 45 points on 38 shots (making 17) and went 11 of 12 from the free throw line while also contributing five rebounds and five assists.
On the other side, Boston had five guys score at least 20 points – Russell, Jones, Tom Sanders, Havlicek and the worst color commentator in the business, Tom Heinsohn. This pushed Boston to a 2-0 series lead, and they would go on to win it in five games. Not Jerry’s fault.
April 14th, 1962: Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers vs. Boston (Game 5, 61 points)
The NBA Finals record for points in a game came from one of the most underrated players in the history of basketball. Frankly, this – to me – also ranks as the single clutchest moment in a championship round in any sport.
The series was tied at 2-2, and Baylor comes out and pops off for 61?! He was 22 of 46 from the field and 17 of 19 from the free throw line. To add to that, he also had 20 rebounds. How many 60-20 games in the history of the game, you might ask? There have been only 33, and 28 of them were by Wilt Chamberlain. Baylor has three of the others (George Mikan and Shaq have the other two). Only one of them came in the NBA Finals.
Baylor followed up with 34 and 15 in a Game 6 loss and then 41 and 22 in a Game 7 overtime defeat, but that Game 5 performance and win was something of historic lore.
April 12th, 1958: Bob Pettit, St. Louis vs. Boston (Game 6, 50 points)
The Boston Celtics won every championship from 1957 through 1966, except for this one. And it was this particular game that Pettit helped the St. Louis Hawks clinch the championship.
He dropped in 50 points on 19 of 34 from the field while also shooting 12 of 15 from the free throw line and grabbing 19 rebounds. Pettit had three other games of at least 30 points during the series and pulled in 17 rebounds in five of the six games in the series. The Celtics would get their revenge in 1960 and 1961, and by 1968 the Hawks were off to Atlanta. No word on how that has gone.
Thirteen legendary NBA Finals performances. Three by Mike, three by the Logo and seven by a combination of other Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers. It sure would be nice to see if someone else could join this crew sometime soon, huh?
