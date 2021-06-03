(KMAland) -- All of the summer sports previews are in, and I’m going to link those up below, so it’s time to turn our attention to ranking these teams.
Today, a ranking of KMAland softball programs about a week and a half into the season. These rankings are split into Class 1A/2A and Class 3A/4A/5A and include ALL schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conferences.
Let’s go…
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Atlantic (4-1): The Trojans probably haven’t hit the brunt of their schedule just yet, falling to Ballard in their toughest test. However, this team is loaded with talent and experience.
2. Creston (2-3); The Panthers take the No. 2 position over Harlan thanks to aggregate scoring. In their doubleheader split, Creston outscored them, 9-7. Hey, it’s early in the season. There’s not a lot go on.
3. Harlan (6-2): The Cyclones’ losses have come by one run to ADM and by three runs to Creston. They’ve also routed Nodaway Valley, beat Creston in their other meeting and took down Lewis Central on the road last night.
4. Denison-Schleswig (4-2): It’s a four-game win streak for the Monarchs, which has rattled off wins over AL, Glenwood (2x) and St. Albert since opening the year with a pair of losses.
5. Lewis Central (4-2): The Titans bounced back from an opening game loss to St. Albert with wins in their next four before last night’s tight loss to Harlan. Their 13-3 win over Heelan on Saturday is particularly impressive.
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-2): This is a team I could see rising prominently throughout the rest of the summer. Their loss to LC was a weekend game, and those can be funky at times. On non-Saturdays, they are undefeated with sweeps of Sioux City West, Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
7. LeMars (7-4): The Bulldogs have sweeps of Sioux City North and TJ while also adding an aggregate win over AL in a split. A one-run win over MOC-Floyd Valley looks pretty good, too.
8. Glenwood (3-3): They could just as easily be 6-0 with one-run losses to Underwood and Denison-Schleswig and the other defeat coming in extra innings to those same Monarchs. I’m pretty intrigued with how the season plays out for this group.
9. Sioux City East (4-5): The Black Raiders have splits with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Abraham Lincoln, outscoring both by 20-18 and 18-7 scores, respectively.
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-5): They’ve dropped four straight, but they could have easily won at least half of them with a combined run differential just -13. They’ve also split with Sioux City East, including a 7-1 win.
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (7-0): Given the Eagles advanced to Fort Dodge last year, I’m giving them the early season nod in the top spot. They’ve won close games with Glenwood and Lo-Ma and routed pretty much everybody else. The talent and the experience is there. No. 1 makes sense.
2. Southeast Warren (8-0): The other undefeated that I seriously considered for the top spot probably has a few more quality wins at the moment. They’ve knocked off Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars, Wayne and Earlham already. And their combined run differential in those wins is +30. Wow.
3. Wayne (3-4): The Falcons have dropped four straight, but the losses have come to Carlisle (by 1), Assumption (by 8), SE Warren (by 1) and Clarke (by 1). None of those are bad losses, and they could very well climb to the top spot by the end of the summer.
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-0): The Rolling Valley Conference favorite gets the benefit of the doubt at the moment. They’re every bit as impressive as we figured they would be.
5. Woodbine (7-0): There was definitely some thought to putting the Tigers in the No. 4 spot, but we’ll let them go prove it first. They’ve definitely proven they’re worth of this particular spot, outscoring their seven foes 65-6. Phew.
6. Logan-Magnolia (4-2): Impressive start to the year for the Panthers, which own a shutout win over Treynor and took losses to Underwood and Hinton – both by one run.
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1): I can’t wait any longer. They may have lost an aggregate split to Twin Cedars early in the year, but they have been ridiculously impressive since. The Blue Devils have scored 41 runs in their last three games. The lineup is terrifying.
8. Mount Ayr (3-4): The Raiderettes lost four of five to Lenox, Van Meter, Winterset and Earlham, but they wiped it all away with an 11-1 rout of Lenox (yes, they’ve already played their POI home and home somehow) earlier this week.
9. Lenox (7-2): Bad nights happen, and that’s probably what it was against Mount Ayr. Their other loss came against Atlantic, and they would be significantly higher if Tuesday just didn’t happen. For now, we’ll drop them in at No. 9.
10. Griswold (3-0): It’s only three games in, but the Tigers are rolling. They’re getting the pitching and the hitting, and they’ve outscored Tri-Center, East Mills and Stanton by a combined 35-6.
11. St. Albert (1-2): They beat Lewis Central, and their losses are to a 4A (Denison-Schleswig) and 5A (AL) school. The Saintes might actually be a little low.
12. AHSTW (4-3): After starting 1-2, AHSTW has won three of their last four, including wins over Riverside and Treynor. The Audubon loss on opening night was long enough ago that we had to pick somebody.
13. Riverside (5-3): The Bulldogs are finding their rhythm with four consecutive wins over Stanton, F-M, IKM-Manning and Audubon by a combined 48-19.
14. Treynor (0-2): It’s so early to make a call on the Cardinals, but they’ve been competitive in both games they have played, losing by two to Logan-Magnolia and by one to AHSTW. They’ll have plenty of chances to move on up the rest of the way.
15. Audubon (2-2): The Wheelers’ 5-3 win over AHSTW looks better and better every night, and they routed Bedford. Their losses came to Underwood by 10 and Riverside by six.
16. Melcher-Dallas (7-2): The loss to Moravia is one that I just have to pretend didn’t happen. More often than not, though, they’ve been really, really good, including a win over Twin Cedars.
17. Twin Cedars (7-4): The Sabers are going to be a top 10 team soon enough. I just had to weigh a few results that were conflicting. Their win over Martensdale-St. Marys is very, very impressive, and their losses to Wayne (by 2), MSTM (by 2) and Melcher-Dallas (by 1) are also plenty impressive.
18. Sidney (4-3): Maybe a little low for the Cowgirls? Their only losses have come to Lenox (twice) and Woodbine. They have outscored their four opponents in the wins by a 47-9 score.
19. Ar-We-Va (2-1): Two dominant wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston by a combined 35-2 and a tight loss to undefeated Exira/EHK. Pretty impressive start for the Rockets.
20. Central Decatur (2-3): Once they get completely healthy, they should fly higher. At the moment, they’re either blowing people out (30-7 in two wins) or getting blown out (37-8 in three losses).
Keep in mind the volatility of these rankings and how one or two results can deeply sway the rankings. They can change in an instant. There are a lot of games being played this year, after all.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.