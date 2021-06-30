(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday, and it’s time for another district football preview. Today, the random number generator says we should take a look at 8-Player District 1.
2021 CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 PREVIEW
Another district with just a couple of area teams involved. Check out the rundown of teams, their record last season and their district last season.
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 3-5 (8-Player District 8)
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 2-6 (8-Player District 8)
Kingsley-Pierson Panthers — 4-5 (8-Player District 1)
Newell-Fonda Mustangs — 8-2 (8-Player District 1)
River Valley Wolverines — 1-6 (8-Player District 1)
Siouxland Christian Eagles — No Record
St. Mary’s, Remsen Hawks — 12-0 (8-Player District 1)
St. Mary’s, Remsen won the state championship a year ago, Newell-Fonda was probably among the top three or four teams in the state and….well, everybody else finished below .500. Siouxland Christian didn’t play last year after going 0-8 in the 2019 season.
COACHES
Ar-We-Va: Chris Petersen (8 Postseason Appearances)
Glidden-Ralston: Cole Corson
Kingsley-Pierson: Geoff Olson
Newell-Fonda: Brian Wilken (13 Postseason Appearances)
River Valley: Noah Phillips
Siouxland Christian: Adam Ball
St. Mary’s, Remsen: Tim Osterman (1 Postseason Appearance)
A pair of state championship-winning coaches are in this district, including Coach Osterman, who claimed the 8-Player championship last season.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks among these teams, sorted by passing yardage in 2020.
1. Jaxon Bunkers, Junior, Remsen St. Mary’s: Bunkers is no stranger to big games or leading a team. He played in some huge games as a freshman and was used as an additional weapon — with Blaine Harpenau — last year while throwing for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns.
2. Jackson Howe, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Howe threw for 756 yards and eight touchdowns last season in his junior year.
3. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller threw for 693 yards and seven touchdowns and tossed just three picks last year for the Rockets.
4. John Whitver, Junior, Glidden-Ralston: Whitver split time with Brigham Daniel, who has since graduated, and he finished with 551 yards and three touchdowns. However, he did throw 10 interceptions.
5. Mason Dicks, Junior, Newell-Fonda: Newell-Fonda had enough success that Dicks was able to throw for 374 yards and five touchdowns as the backup behind star Gabe Sievers.
6. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Kock got a chance to play a little quarterback early in the season with 371 yards and nine touchdowns passing.
The quarterback situation appears to be pretty clear for RSM, Kingsley-Pierson, Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and Newell-Fonda. River Valley will need to place District 1’s leading passer — Garrett Trapp — and a replacement is not immediately clear.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top-returning rushers among these teams, sorted by rushing yardage in 2020.
1. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: The top-returning rusher in the district, Ragaller was used mostly as a runner late in the season. He had 1,133 yards and 14 touchdowns on 178 carries.
2. Josh Harvey, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: Harvey was fantastic in his sophomore season, rushing for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
3. Brenden Fisch, Junior, Remsen, St. Mary’s: The loss of Jeremy Koenck and Blaine Harpenau will be felt, but Fisch should be ready to step in after averaging 9.2 yards per carry and finishing with 477 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
4. Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Brant rushed for 431 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season.
5. Damon Schmid, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Schmid also had a fine season with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
6. Jaxon Bunkers, Junior, Remsen, St. Mary’s: Here’s Bunkers again. The junior QB rushed for 337 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.
7. Mason Dicks, Junior, Newell-Fonda: The dangerous Dicks rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns last season.
8. Damon Ehlers, Senior, Ar-We-Va: The fullback churned for 290 yards and six touchdowns on 51 carries.
Others:
-Trey Jungers, Senior, Newell-Fonda: 227 yards, TD
-Ryan Greenfield, Junior, Newell-Fonda: 218 yards, 3 TD
-Alex Schroeder, Junior, Remsen St. Mary’s: 214 yards
-Ethan Thomas, Senior, River Valley: 193 yards, 2 TD
-Jackson Howe, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: 191 yards, 7 TD
-Will Pitstick, Senior, Newell-Fonda: 173 yards, 7 TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top returning receivers among these teams, sorted by receiving yardage in 2020.
1. Trey Jungers, Senior, Newell-Fonda: Jungers had 26 receptions for 527 yards and scored seven touchdowns while averaging a ridiculous 20.3 yards per reception. He’s the top-returning target in the league.
2. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Up next is Kock, who hauled in 27 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Austin Jensen, Senior, Remsen St. Mary’s: Jensen had 26 receptions for 443 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s quite the imposing figure at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
4. Caden Smith, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Smith is the top-returning receiver for the Wildcats, as he had 23 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Damon Schmid, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Schmid also proved to be a receiving threat out of the backfield, finishing with 325 yards and three touchdowns on 27 grabs.
6. Ethan Thomas, Senior, River Valley: Thomas pulled in 28 balls for 270 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines.
7. Evan Neumann, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: Another threat for Kingsley-Pierson, Neumann made the most of his 11 receptions. He had 243 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
8. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Yes, Ragaller was catching passes early in the season. He could do it a bit again, but I would doubt it will be more than the 8 for 159 and four touchdowns he had last season.
Others:
-Josh Harvey, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: 19 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TD
-Brenden Fisch, Junior, Remsen St. Mary’s: 7 receptions, 137 yards, TD
-Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: 9 receptions, 130 yards, 4 TD
-Ryan Greenfield, Junior, Newell-Fonda: 5 receptions, 123 yards, TD
-Jaron Vanderhoff, Senior, Newell-Fonda: 9 receptions, 117 yards, TD
-Damon Ehlers, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 10 receptions, 103 yards
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here are the top returning defensive players among these teams, sorted by tackles in 2020.
1. Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Pretty clear Ragaller is one of the top players in the state. He had 77.5 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks for the Rockets last year. He also had three interceptions on the defensive side.
2. Jaxon Bunkers, Junior, Remsen St. Marys: And yeah, Bunkers is pretty dang good, too. He had 71.0 total tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks a year ago. Bunkers also jumped on four fumbles.
3. Ethan Thomas, Senior, River Valley: Thomas is the leader for River Valley in a lot of ways. He finished last season with 69.5 total tackles, including 56 solos, 3.0 TFL and 1.0 sacks.
4. Alex Schroeder, Junior, Remsen St. Mary’s: The junior linebacker posted 44 solos among 59.5 tackles and had 2.0 TFLs last year. He was also a ballhawk with six interceptions.
5. Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Another Ar-We-Va star that had a big year with 57.5 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions as a junior.
6. Ryan Greenfield, Junior, Newell-Fonda: The leading returning tackler for Newell-Fonda, Greenfield’s 50.5 tackles were highlighted by 3.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks.
7. Josh Harvey, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: Harvey had 5.5 tackles for loss among his 49.0 total tackles last year.
8. John Nelson, Senior, River Valley: The first defensive lineman on this list, Nelson finished with 49.0 total tackles last season.
9. Emerson Pratt, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: K-P’s Pratt had 48.5 total tackles, 39 solos, 2.0 TFLs and 1.5 sacks last season for the Panthers.
11. Grant Schroeder, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Another defensive standout for K-P, Schroeder had 47.5 tackles and 4.0 TFLs last season at safety.
12. Tyler Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Brant was terrific at linebacker for the Wildcats with 44.0 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.
13. Damon Ehlers, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Listed as a defensive tackle, Ehlers was all over the backfield with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks among 41.0 total tackles.
14. Seth Menke, Senior, Newell-Fonda: Seth Menke, Senior, Newell-Fonda: The linebacker had 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks among 36.0 total takedowns.
15. Mason Dicks, Junior, Newell-Fonda: Dicks had 34.0 total tackles and 26 solos from his cornerback spot last season. His four interceptions (and one pick-six) were also important for the Mustangs.
16. Trey Jungers, Senior, Newell-Fonda: Another Mustang defender in the secondary, Jungers posted 32.5 tackles and had four interceptions.
17. Holden Hein, Junior, Glidden-Ralston: A breakout sophomore year for Hein, who had 6.5 tackles for loss among 31.5 total tackles.
18. Dexter Lindgren, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Lindgren played safety and had 26.5 tackles, including 24 solos last season.
19. Derek Reinking, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: The defensive end had a huge year with 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 26.5 total tackles.
20. Damon Schmid, Senior, Kingsley-Pierson: Schmid posted 25.5 tackles and 22 solos for the Panthers.
21. Bryson Ertz, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Ertz finished last season with 24.0 total tackles and 21 solos.
22. Caden Smith, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: Smith finished the season with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while posting 24.0 total tackles.
23. Andres Cruz, Junior, Ar-We-Va: Cruz played corner for the Rockets and had 23.0 total tackles and 20 solos last year.
Others:
-Wesley Galles, Senior, Remsen St. Marys: 24.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Jonathan Dose, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 3 FR
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team.
-Ar-We-Va (3): Damon Ehlers (Second Team RB/DL), Cooper Kock (First Team WR/LB), Will Ragaller (First Team QB/LB, Defensive POTY)
-Glidden-Ralston (2): Tyler Brant (Second Team RB/LB), Caden Smith (Second Team TE/LB)
-Kingsley-Pierson (4): Josh Harvey (First Team), Jackson Howe (Second Team), Grant Schroeder (Honorable Mention), Damon Schmid (Second Team)
-Newell-Fonda (2): Mason Dicks (Honorable Mention), Trey Jungers (First Team)
-Remsen St. Mary’s (3): Jaxon Bunkers (First Team), Austin Jensen (Second Team), Alex Schroeder (Honorable Mention)
-River Valley (1): Ethan Thomas (First Team)
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
One final take for each team with the teams listed in the order of my predicted finish.
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen: I didn’t have the heart to pick against the defending state champs, especially when they have game-changing stars like Jaxon Bunkers and Alex Schroeder doing seemingly everything.
2. Newell-Fonda: If I were going to pick against St. Mary’s, I would go with the Mustangs, which nearly beat the Hawks last year in the regular season. N-F should be really, really strong in all phases, and I would hardly be surprised to see them win this league.
3. Kingsley-Pierson: Another team that looks to be ready for a big season. The Panthers are going to be downright loaded on defense with six of the top 25ish defensive players in the district. They’re also experienced all over their offense. The battles with RSM and N-F should be doozies.
4. Ar-We-Va: I also think Ar-We-Va could compete with any team in the league. When you have guys like Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock it’s going to make you very difficult to beat. The problem is, they’re in a loaded district again.
5. Glidden-Ralston: I think the top four in some order is pretty evident while the No. 5 is also quite an easy choice. While the Wildcats lost Brigham Daniel, they do have some pieces to work around. It’ll be a different looking team, but I think they will be just as good as last year — if not better.
6. River Valley: The Wolverines have a small number of returnees, although Ethan Thomas appears to be an absolute stud to build around. I just don’t see how they climb much higher than this with such a loaded district.
7. Siouxland Christian: Without knowing anything about this team, it’s hard to pick them any higher than this or say much about them. We’ll find out soon enough.
