(KMAland) -- Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it’s time for the tournament trail.
The softball tournament trail begins tonight with some Class 1A and 2A regional first round play, and if that doesn’t put a little extra pep in your step then I guess you better check your pulse to make sure it’s still going.
And with the tournament trail here, that means I’m dropping tournament trail preview blogs each day there are scheduled KMAland games. Here we go…
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1
Boyer Valley (2-17) at Woodbury Central (9-17)
The Bulldogs have lost eight in a row and look for their first win since they beat West Harrison back on June 13th. Actually, their two wins this year were both against the Hawkeyes, although it’s worth noting they have a number of close losses. This is the second meeting during the Bound-era with Woodbury Central, and it was a 13-0 Bulldogs win back on June 18th, 2012.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2
Ar-We-Va (8-10) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-14)
One of the best KMAland on KMAland matchups of the night, the Crusaders have won the two meetings this season, 10-1 on June 19th and 2-1 on June 27th. CR-B has now won four straight in the series and holds an 11-9 advantage dating back to July 8th, 2011. This is the latest the two teams have played since they met on July 3rd, 2014. Both have been playing solid softball in their last five with Ar-We-Va winning 4 of 5 and CR-B taking three of their last five.
Storm Lake St. Mary’s (0-12) at Glidden-Ralston (13-7)
The Wildcats and Panthers meet for the ninth time during the Bound era. I would have never guessed they have played that often, but here we are. It was actually an annual meeting from 2011 through 2019, so I guess it’s another thing COVID took from us! Anyway, Storm Lake St. Mary’s won the first three from 2011 to 2013 before Glidden-Ralston won five in a row. They’re the favorite to make it six in a row in the series, four in a row this season and seven in their last nine.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3
Nodaway Valley (8-13) at CAM (9-15)
For the fifth time in the Bound era, the Wolverines and the Cougars get together. This has been a matchup that has been seen plenty at the Nodaway Valley Tournament (late June), but I’m not sure we’ve ever seen it in this tournament. CAM has won the last two (in 2020 and 2017) while Nodaway Valley won in 2009 and 2008. Nodaway Valley has lost three of their last four, but they’re also 3-3 in their last six. CAM has lost their last five and 9 of their last 10. Something has to give tonight in Anita.
East Union (13-18) at Orient-Macksburg (15-16)
It’s possible there is no other game in the entire state where the coach of one school teaches at the other school. That’s the story here with Orient-Macksburg head coach Mike Cooley spending most of his year as a teacher at East Union. It’s also the fourth time the two have played this year and the 24th time they’ve met during the Bound era. The Bulldogs have won two of the three matchups this season, but East Union holds the all-time series advantage at 15-8 with wins in 9 of the last 12.
Murray (23-5) at Melcher-Dallas (9-22)
Melcher-Dallas gets the home game for whatever reason, as these two Bluegrass Conference teams also play for the fourth time this season. The series has been very tight over the years with the Mustangs holding a 19-15 advantage in the 34 meetings since the beginning of Bound/QuikStats. Murray is on a four-game win streak, including the three wins this year, which was right off of a five-game Melcher-Dallas streak. Murray has won 11 straight while Melcher-Dallas has had losses in their last seven.
Tri-Center (3-19) at Audubon (15-8)
Another intraconference battle between two from the impenetrable fortress that is the Western Iowa Conference. The two have played 33 times during the Bound era with Tri-Center holding a slight 17-16 advantage. However, Audubon has been making major headway on that with wins in 12 of the last 13 matchups. Tri-Center last beat the Wheelers in June of 2021, but before that it was June 2017. In this series, they have only played four times on June 30th or later — July 1st, 2009, June 30th, 2010, July 1st, 2013 and July 2nd, 2020).
St. Albert (18-14) at Riverside (14-10)
I called the CR-B/Ar-We-Va matchup one of the best KMAland vs. KMAland matchups on the docket tonight. It’s only one of the best because this IS the best. It’s why Trevor Maeder will be taking his happy (and his “dry throat”) behind to Oakland and calling it on the KMAX-Stream (audio only). The Bulldogs and Saintes have played four times during the Bound era, but it’s the first time they’ve met since June 12th, 2012. And it’s the latest they’ve ever played in the season, so what we have here is the first regional tournament meeting between the two. Riverside won three of the four previous matchups while St. Albert last won against Riverside on June 14th, 2011. This should be a doozy.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4
Moulton-Udell (0-20) at Lenox (7-19)
The Tigers have put together their best stretch of winning softball of late, taking wins in four of their last seven. They also won their last game of the season, triumphing in walk-off fashion over Lamoni. The Eagles have not won a game this year, but I am very impressed with the fact that their coach has continually put their stats in Bound swiftly and efficiently. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
Bedford (4-14) at Seymour (13-5)
The Bulldogs and Warriorettes also play for the first time in the Bound era. Bedford enters the postseason coming off of a win, which snapped a five-game losing skid. That was right on the heels of a stretch where they won three of five. Seymour has been playing winning softball all season, although they lost two of their last three. They have, however, won 9 of their last 12. Pretty good.
Mormon Trail (3-20) at Lamoni (11-12)
The two Bluegrass Conference teams play for the 19th time during the Bound era, and the Demons will go for their 18th win during that stretch. They’ve won 13 straight in the series, and Mormon Trail has not beat Lamoni since a thrilling 10-6 win on June 7th, 2011. Only three times have they played later than June 30th — July 8th, 2020, July 1st, 2014 and July 8th, 2013. I’m guessing all of those — save for the 2014 meeting — were in the postseason. Also, they’ve played twice this year with the Demons winning 15-0 on June 15th and 9-8 on May 25th.
Sidney (2-15) at East Mills (6-13)
The two Corner Conference brethren square off on KMA 960 tonight with Ryan Matheny on the call. It’s the third time they’ve played this year, and it’s the 34th time they’ve met during the Bound era. As a former KMA Sports employee might say, seems excessive. How often have they played this late in the season? Only three other times. June 30th, 2014 (East Mills won 9-7), July 5th, 2017 (Sidney won 15-5) and July 5th, 2018 (Sidney won 14-3). East Mills won 14-6 and 14-0 in the matchups this season. Hear it on 960 tonight.
Stanton (4-13) at Essex (9-14)
This one is on FM 99.1, and I will have the call from beautiful Essex, USA. The Trojanettes are coming off a thriller of a win over Shenandoah three days ago and will meet their Corner Conference rival for the 34th time during the Bound era. It’s the rubber match this season after Essex won (14-11) on May 23rd and Stanton won (8-6) on June 9th. What gives tonight? Find out right along with me on KMA-FM 99.1.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8
Keota (0-16) at Moravia (11-21)
Moravia has lost four of their last five, but Keota has lost all of their 16. The Mohawks are considerable favorites to kick off their series (during the Bound era) with a win over the Eagles. Without any sort of series history to mention, I guess we’re done here.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 2
IKM-Manning (4-21) at AHSTW (13-17)
Two more teams from the locked-down Western Iowa Conference will meet here to open play in 2A-2. IKM-Manning has not beat AHSTW since 2018, which is a timeframe that spans 10 straight Vikings wins. However, they still hold the series advantage during the Bound era, 15-10. Yes, the Wolves won the first 15 meetings while the Vikings have come right back and won the next 10. They’re the favorites to make it 11 in a row, but you never know what can happen when two teams that know one another so well play for the third time. Heck, IKM-Manning made up 10 runs the last time they played. AHSTW won 13-1 on June 8th and 5-3 on June 23rd. You just never know.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3
ACGC (6-18) at Southwest Valley (14-12)
Regardless of how the postseason plays out, Southwest Valley will have their first winning season since 2014. They’ve made sure of that with a great run over the last part of the season, winning four of their last five. However, this is the third time they’ve played ACGC this season, and they lost the previous two games, 1-0 on June 17th and 4-2 on June 21st. In the history of Bound, Southwest Valley is 1-4 against the Chargers with their only win coming last June 18th. Yes, this is the fifth time the two programs have played since June 18th of last year.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 4
Central Decatur (7-19) at Pleasantville (10-19)
The two former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals match up to open things here in 2A-4. It is the first time the two have played since June 26th, 2018, and that was a Pleasantville win, which extended their streak over CD to five. They’ve also won 9 of their last 10 meetings and hold an 18-7 advantage during the Bound era. But, like I wrote, they haven’t seen one another in quite a bit. Maybe they’ll pick up like they never left one another. Maybe it’ll be completely different. Maybe we’ll have to wait to find out.
Enjoy the games tonight.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.