(KMAland) -- Day 80 of blogging with no sports. This is the 74th consecutive blog and 78th during this period.
The summer baseball season is just 11 days away, and it’s time to get serious. I already told you that on Tuesday when I opened my blog with, It’s time to get serious. That was when I released my 2020 Preseason KMAland Softball Power Rankings. You can find those right there at that link.
Today, it’s time for the 2020 Preseason KMAland Baseball Power Rankings. If you missed the baseball previews from each of the seven KMAland conferences that we will be tracking this summer, find them at the links below.
With those nearly-20,000 words devoured, we can now rank these teams. As I did during basketball season, I am splitting these into Class 3A/4A and Class 1A/2A. Teams eligible for the rankings include those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg.
At long last, the 2020 Preseason KMAland Baseball Power Rankings:
KMALAND BASEBALL CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Lewis Central: The Titans won 23 games overall, went 18-2 in the Hawkeye Ten and bring back three of their four first-team all-conference choices from last year. Easton Dermody, Jordan Wardlow and Jonah Pomrenke are just a start to the talent on this team. It’s safe to say retired coach Lee Toole did not leave the cupboard bare.
2 – Harlan: Harlan can match up with any team when they have their ace Connor Bruck on the mound. He’s one of the best two-way players in the area, and he is joined by elite sophomore Joey Moser, who can do all kinds of things on the baseball diamond. While they lost seven seniors, including Brett Sears, Harlan always has talent waiting in the wings and ready to go.
3 – Abraham Lincoln: The Lynx had a tough season a year ago, but they’re primed for a bounce back. Ben Fichter figures to have a huge senior season, even as short as it may be, and the rest of that senior class is very deep and very experienced. I look for a big bounce back from the Lynx.
4 – Denison-Schleswig: Four of their five All-Hawkeye Ten players are back. That’s led by first-teamer Jack Mendlik and second-team choice Braiden Haiden, who provide a really solid 1-2 punch on the mound and will also lead them offensively. There’s plenty of other talent up and down the roster for year two of the Travis Wessel era.
5 – Thomas Jefferson: There’s a senior class here that has a lot of experience and has had some success from an individual perspective. I think there’s a better than average chance that they see some team success this summer. Ryan Steinspring and Grant Merk have done a lot for this program, and Jared Thompson, Nate Newton and Tucker Rowe should also be motivated to finish with a solid year.
KMALAND BASEBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Martensdale-St. Marys: Like in softball, a Pride of Iowa Conference team that went to state opens the year at No. 1. The Blue Devils are absolutely loaded, as per usual, and they are deep enough to make a run at a state championship. I’m pretty sure their goal every year is to win the ‘ship, but there’s little doubt this year’s team is talented enough to make it a reality.
2 – St. Albert: The team that came up just short against MSTM in last year’s substate final lands in the No. 2 slot. The Falcons bring a bunch back, including all four of their All-Hawkeye Ten choices. Cy Patterson and Lance Wright lead a deep and talented lineup that figures to hit the ball all over the yard, and they are really, really deep in their rotation.
3 – Underwood: The Eagles finished their season in Des Moines last year, and they bring back four elite talents in ace Landon Nelson, shortstop/pitcher Nick Ravlin, do-it-all utility Blake Hall and catcher/pitcher/postseason hero Zach Teten. There are several others that were in their starting lineup and made major impacts last year, too, and #Team8 might be one of their best yet.
4 – Treynor: Treynor and Underwood are as evenly matched as you can get, but you might give the Cardinals deep rotation a bit of an edge. Drew Peterson, Nate McCombs, Kristian Martens and Jaxon Schumacher are as good as any quartet of pitchers you’re going to find in the area. And their lineup is absolutely stacked and starts with on-base machine Will Halverson. Treynor/Underwood is a must-see.
5 – Coon Rapids-Bayard: They won 29 games, including 14 in the Rolling Valley Conference last year, and eventually advanced to the state tournament. Three all-conference choices are back from last year, and they will rely on stud pitchers Quentin Culbertson and Kade Schlepp on a night-to-night basis. CRB’s culture is very well-instilled, and you’ll see guys with .360 to .460 OBPs up and down that lineup. The fact that I have them at No. 5 is a serious testament to the talent in 1A/2A this summer.
6 – Lamoni: They bring back the state leader in batting average (Landon Gilliland), who leads a deep and talented lineup. Their pitching staff is topped by Jaiden Rivera and Javin Evans, who combined for 97 strikeouts in about as many innings. Deep, talented, experienced. Check, check and check.
7 – Kuemper Catholic: One of the best catchers in the area leads the way for Kuemper. Kyle Berg hit .400 and helped command a pitching staff that returns the likes of Austin Tigges and Blake Pottebaum, who threw over 90 innings combined last year. This is another team that will be very tough to beat in postseason play after grinding through the Hawkeye Ten.
8 – Mount Ayr: The Raiders are going to be a really tough out in the postseason with a pitching rotation that starts with Keelan Klommhaus and Isaac Grose and is backed up by Reas Knapp and Dawson Swank. Keelan and Kolben Klommhaus can also touch off on any pitcher in the conference.
9 – CAM, Anita: The Cougars have been among the top small class schools in the area for a number of years, dating back to their state tournament trip a few years ago. They have the pieces in place to make a similar run, led by sophomores Lane Spieker and Colby Rich and senior Kolby Nelson. There are a number of other sophomores and seniors that look to play pivotal roles this season.
10 – Tri-Center: Ace Kaleb Smith had a brilliant junior season with a 2.04 ERA in the Western Iowa Conference while Trent Kozeal looks to grow on a great year of his own at the plate. Their junior and senior classes are both plenty deep, and sophomore Jaxon Johnson looks for another big year after a strong freshman campaign.
11 – Clarinda: The Cardinals might be sitting a little low here considering the depth they bring back from last year’s team. Parker Rock, Logan Green and Cooper Neal were all Hawkeye Ten all-conference picks while Wyatt Schmitt claimed pitching wins over the likes of St. Albert and Kuemper. And there’s more young talent on the way.
12 – Audubon: They’ve got two horses on the mound in Skyler Schultes and Jackson Jensen. Both posted sub-2.50 ERAs and threw a lot of innings a year ago. They will likely get plenty of chances this season, too, and should make for a tough out in district play.
13 – AHSTW: The Vikings have four returning all-conference players, and they all have loads of experience. Sam Porter hits the you-know-what out of the ball, Joey Cunningham had a big two-way year and Blake Holst and Brody Langer were also key members of a deep lineup. Clayton Akers and Joel Sampson also make for a solid battery that can contend on any given night.
14 – Southeast Warren: The Warhawks lost three of their four first-team all-conference choices from last season, and that pops out at you. Still, there’s plenty of talent here, too, with Bryce Hall being one of the top players in the POI and the area. Cade Nelson and Mason Merfeld are not to be overlooked, and Tanner Dierking had a nice year on the mound. This might be way too low for them.
15 – West Harrison: Speaking of too low. The Hawkeyes have a pair of seniors that have played a lot of baseball and earned a lot of accolades in Tyler Melby and Nick Rife. Melby and Grant Gilgen make for a great pitching duo, and Mason King had a huge eighth grade year at the plate. Look for even more from this youngster.
This is just all talk, conjecture and speculation. These teams – and others – will settle it on the field beginning in 11 days.
