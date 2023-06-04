(KMAland) -- Another Sunday that came right down to the wire in continuing to live up to my January 1st promise that I would blog every single day of the year, but here we are.
Once again, the framework and the idea for the Sunday blog has been there all weekend. It was just a matter of finding time for it between youth baseball. And here we are. An old favorite has returned to the pages tonight with a look at those in KMAland baseball and softball that have joined the #WhoHomered list.
Please note, this #WhoHomered list is entirely from Bound. Many other home runs may have been reported to KMA Sports by coaches, but this list is purely from those that have recorded them on Bound, as they are legally required to do according to Act 11.7.C in the “how to make a reporter’s life easier” handbook. With that said…
As always, you can submit your #WhoHomered pictures by emailing dmartin@kmamail.com or tweeting at @d2mart or @KMASports.
BASEBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (2)
Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (2)
Cole Baumgart, Clarinda (1)
Payton Fort, Lewis Central (1)
Cael Hobbs, St. Albert (1)
Dylan Hoepker, Creston (1)
Stephen Leinen, Harlan (1)
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (1)
Cole Pekny, St. Albert (1)
Carter Pellett, Atlantic (1)
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central (1)
Cael Turner, Creston (1)
Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda (1)
Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central (1)
Corner Conference
Joshua Martin, Stanton (2)
Zane Johnson, Griswold (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Garret Luett, Underwood (2)
Michael Turner, Tri-Center (2)
Mason Boothby, Underwood (1)
Nick Denning, AHSTW (1)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (1)
Jack Vanfossan, Underwood (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Micah Nally, Bedford (2)
Ethan Bruce, Southwest Valley (1)
William Denny, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Tate Dugan, Mount Ayr (1)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (1)
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (1)
Strait Jacobsen, Wayne (1)
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox (1)
Kale Rockhold, Central Decatur (1)
Conlee Stark, Mount Ayr (1)
Logan Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Kameron Wethington, East Union (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3)
Mason King, West Harrison (2)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (1)
Cal Heydon, West Harrison (1)
Mark Lensch, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Missouri River Conference
Sy Bixenman, LeMars (1)
Ayden Hoag, LeMars (1)
Evan Jalas, LeMars (1)
Jax Theeler, Sioux City East (1)
Braxton Van Meter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Matthew Seals, Moravia (2)
Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian (1)
Landon Curtis, Ankeny Christian (1)
Shane Helmick, Moravia (1)
SOFTBALL
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Brynn Isaacson, Clarinda (3)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood (2)
Nevaeh Randall, Creston (2)
Brynn Schrock, Glenwood (2)
Mayah Slater, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Kaylie Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Jersey Foote, Creston (1)
Alyssa Griffin, Lewis Central (1)
Katelynn Hendricks, St. Albert (1)
Presley Jobe, Creston (1)
Daile Keeler, Creston (1)
Mila Kuhns, Creston (1)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (1)
Claire Pellett, Atlantic (1)
Annika Price, Creston (1)
Elizabeth Thiesen, Glenwood (1)
Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (1)
Corner Conference
Addison Adams, Griswold (1)
Brooke Burns, Essex (1)
Brianne Johnson, Essex (1)
Karly Millikan, Griswold (1)
Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills (1)
Cindy Swain, Essex (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Delaney Mathews, Treynor (4)
Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (3)
Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (1)
Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (1)
Kaitlin Kozeal, Tri-Center (1)
Mattie Nielsen, Audubon (1)
Kayden Schnack, Riverside (1)
Mary Stephens, Underwood (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Izzie Moore, Wayne (4)
Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren (3)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (2)
Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren (2)
Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (2)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (2)
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (1)
Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Aniston Jones, Central Decatur (1)
Evy Marlin, Southwest Valley (1)
Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren (1)
Clara O’Brien, Wayne (1)
Hayden Ruggles, Mount Ayr (1)
Haley Willett, East Union (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine (2)
Rylee Evens, West Harrison (1)
Missouri River Conference
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (3)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (2)
Raelyn Angerman, Sioux City East (1)
Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East (1)
Riley Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (1)
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Morgan Rasmussen, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Natalie Rasmussen, Sioux City North (1)
Angelica Rivera, Sioux City West (1)
Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Lauren Woods, Sioux City North (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Keirsten Klein, Murray (2)
Gracie Peck, Seymour (2)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Jayda Chew, Murray (1)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (1)
Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia (1)
Alli Reed, Twin Cedars (1)
Kassy Saucedo, Murray (1)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.