(KMAland) -- If you loved yesterday’s KMAland Softball Power Rankings, we’ve got a real treat for you to today. That’s right, it’s the KMAland Baseball Power Rankings!
As was the case yesterday, we are splitting these into “small schools” and “large schools” with 1A/2A and 3A/4A grouped together. Teams eligible for the rankings are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conferences.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (6-0): Pitching, pitching, pitching. In six games, they’ve allowed four total runs and finished three shutouts.
2. Sioux City East (8-1): The Black Raiders lost to Lewis Central by a mere run. Other than that, they’ve been beating up on their Missouri River Conference foes with four sweeps.
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-1): Great start to the year for the Crusaders, which opened with five wins before a 6-4 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They bounced back from that to take an 8-2 win in game two.
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-3): Yep, another Missouri River Conference team. The Warriors opened with a sweep at the hands of Sioux City East, but they’ve since won four of their next five, including the victory over Heelan coupled with a dub over St. Albert and a sweep of AL.
5. Denison-Schleswig (4-3): The Monarchs have certainly bounced back after a tough start. They lost their first two by a combined 18-3, but they’ve since won four of their last five, including a sweep of Glenwood and a win over Harlan last night.
6. Harlan (2-4): The Heath Stein era has started with a bunch of tough matchups. Their losses: Kuemper by 1, Heelan by 4, LC by 4 and Denison-Schleswig by 3. They also have a sweep of Creston by a combined 18-6.
7. Atlantic (3-2): This might be one worth watching closely throughout the year. Last night opened some eyes, as they rolled to a 13-2 win over St. Albert. They also split with Clarinda, lost by one to Kuemper and took down Lenox in a low-scoring opener.
8. LeMars (6-2): The Bulldogs have only played games within the Missouri River, sweeping AL and TJ and splitting with Sioux City North and West. They could be a riser in the near future.
9. Creston (3-5): Creston lost via sweep to Harlan, but their other losses are outside the area to Indianola, Van Meter and Interstate 35. Last night’s 19-8 win over Glenwood speaks volumes of what we could see this year.
10. Sioux City West (3-6): Let’s give the Wolverines credit for their split last night of a pretty good LeMars squad. They also swept Sioux City North and got swept at the hands of Heelan and Sioux City East.
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (6-3): They haven’t played their best baseball, but that’s more than OK. It’s barely even June. Once they’re whole and everyone is in rhythm, they will combine some fantastic pitching with a lineup that has scored double digits six times already.
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0): I’m not sure they’ve faced the toughest tests of the area just yet, but they have been completely dominant with a +47 run differential. Plus, they have a bunch of studs back from last year’s state qualifier.
3. Kuemper Catholic (2-0): One way to raise some eyebrows is to beat Harlan in the opening game of the season. That’s exactly what the Knights did. They’ve only played once since – an 8-7 win over a solid Atlantic team.
4. Clarinda (5-1): The Cardinals are off to a terrific start. They responded to their only loss – by two runs to Atlantic – by routing the Trojans in game two.
5. Underwood (6-0): Their pitching is deep, their lineup is even deeper and the Eagles are using both to their advantage in an undefeated start. They can win any type of game as evidenced by their 22-20 win over Glenwood.
6. Tri-Center (5-1): They’ve been completely offensive, smacking the ball all over the place with 74 runs in six games. Their only loss came last night by one run to Underwood.
6. Treynor (3-1): Like Underwood and Tri-Center, they’ve been putting up plenty of runs with 42 of them in their three wins. The lone loss came to a very good Des Moines Christian squad.
7. Mount Ayr (5-1): I’d have to consider the Raiders pitching staff among the best in the area. They’ve allowed no more than three runs since their opening night loss to Clarke (6-3).
8. Southeast Warren (4-1): The Warhawks are a POI contender again this season, and they’ve scored 38 runs in their four wins. The lone loss came to former POI rival I-35.
9. Ar-We-Va (5-0): The surprise of the season. The Rockets didn’t win a single game last year. This year, they haven’t lost with wins already in the bag over Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and Exira/EHK.
10. CAM (7-1): The only loss the Cougars have taken was a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Coon Rapids-Bayard, and they didn’t allow a single hit. All things considered, this is probably more of a top five team by the end of the summer.
11. Lamoni (5-0): The Demons have yet to see a team that can really contend with them, and they’ve handled that with grace and dominance. Lamoni has outscored their five opponents by a combined 66-2. Wow.
12. Woodbine (4-2): The Tigers beat Coon Rapids-Bayard for the first time in a long time the other night. That was their fourth straight win after losing their first two to CAM and Tri-Center.
13. Audubon (3-1): This is also a team that could find their way right in that mix with Underwood, Tri-Center and Treynor above. However, it’s hard to glean a whole lot from their games to this point. They did lose to Underwood (11-1), but they’ve otherwise been fairly dominant, aside from Missouri Valley’s near comeback last night.
14. Ankeny Christian (5-0): They’ve got a bunch of pitching that they’ve leaned on in these first five games. They’ve allowed two runs or less in four of them and have two shutouts.
15. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-3): We’ve seen what they’re capable of doing with that 4-3 win over CAM. They also beat a solid Boyer Valley squad by one run. Coach Waddle will have them playing their best ball by late June.
16. West Harrison (4-3): The Hawkeyes have the arms to contend with nearly anybody. Their losses: St. Albert, CAM (by 1) and Woodbine (by 3).
17. Nodaway Valley (3-2): Nice high-scoring win over Stanton, a terrific low-scoring victory over Lenox and they also have a solid victory over an upstart in Southwest Valley. They even contended with Martensdale-St. Marys last night – and the other loss was to 3A’s Creston.
18. Lenox (2-4): The Tigers have simply played a difficult schedule. Their losses are to Atlantic, to Mount Ayr twice and to Nodaway Valley. Otherwise, they’ve routed Sidney and Southwest Valley. Their run differential of +16 tells me plenty of wins are coming.
19. Central Decatur (3-2): The Cardinals have the talent to contend on most evenings. Their only area loss came to Martensdale-St. Marys, although it was a 14-1 rout.
20. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-3): It’s hard to fault losses to West Harrison and Ar-We-Va by a combined four runs, and sometimes teams lose by a lot to Coon Rapids-Bayard. They could just as easily be 5-1.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.