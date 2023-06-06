(KMAland) -- Big ups to all of those that made it to June 6th. There were some ups, there were some downs, there were some peaks and there were some valleys. There was anything and everything under the sun, but we made it.
Other than some co-ed state tennis and golf today, we made it through the spring sports season. It’s one of the more taxing sports seasons, to be sure, but we enjoy giving the shine on some great golf, tennis, soccer, track, field and baseball athletes. With all that said, it’s time for Part III of the 2022-23 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
Here are the previous two:
When we last left on March 20th, here is what the standings looked like:
1. Glenwood (65 points, 7 sports) = 9.29 PPS
2. Atlantic (55 points, 7 sports) = 7.86 PPS
3. Kuemper Catholic (54 points, 7 sports) = 7.71 PPS
4. Lewis Central (69 points, 9 sports) = 7.67 PPS
5. Harlan (63 points, 9 sports) = 7.00 PPS
6. Clarinda (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (49 points, 9 sports) = 5.44 PPS
8. St. Albert (47 points, 9 sports) = 5.22 PPS
9. Creston (39 points, 9 sports) = 4.33 PPS
10. Shenandoah (32 points, 9 sports) = 3.56 PPS
11. Red Oak (26 points, 9 sports) = 2.89 PPS
Now, let’s take a look at each sport from the spring individually and add the points:
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Everything accumulated in girls track and field is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference track meet.
1. Glenwood (133) — 11 points
2. Atlantic (127) — 10 points
3. Clarinda (80) — 9 points
4. Lewis Central (75) — 8 points
5. St. Albert (72) — 7 points
6. Denison-Schleswig (64) — 6 points
7. Harlan (61.5) — 5 points
8. Shenandoah (40) — 4 points
9. Kuemper Catholic (38) — 3 points
10. Creston (26) — 2 points
11. Red Oak (23.5) — 1 point
Notes: Glenwood won another conference track championship on the girl’s side while Atlantic hopped from No. 5 to 2. St. Albert is the only team that was not in the top five last year that ended up in the top five this year. Harlan fell out, going from No. 4 to No. 7.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Everything accumulated in boys track and field is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference track meet.
1. Lewis Central (134) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (107.5) — 10 points
3. Clarinda (104) — 9 points
4. Harlan (85) — 8 points
5. Atlantic (69) — 7 points
6. Shenandoah (56) — 6 points
7. Denison-Schleswig (47) — 5 points
8. Kuemper Catholic (42) — 4 points
9. Red Oak (37.5) — 3 points
10. St. Albert (36) — 2 points
11. Creston (22) — 1 point
Notes: The top four was exactly the same as last year with Atlantic joining the top five after a sixth-place finish in 2022. Red Oak dropped from No. 5 to No. 9. Shenandoah had the biggest jump year over year with a move from No. 10 to No. 6.
GIRLS GOLF
Everything accumulated in girls golf is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference golf tournament.
1. Atlantic (383) — 11 points
2. Clarinda (402) — 10 points
3. Harlan (421) — 9 points
4. Red Oak (424) — 8 points
5. Denison-Schleswig (430) — 7 points
6. Kuemper Catholic (434) — 6 points
7. Shenandoah (439) — 5 points
8. St. Albert (474) — 4 points
9. Glenwood (489) — 3 points
10. Lewis Central (504) — 2 points
11. Creston (NTS) — 1 point
Notes: Atlantic repeated as champions while Clarinda made a huge climb from No. 7 to No. 2. Harlan also jumped five spots from 8 to 3, Red Oak jumped from 6 to 4 and Denison-Schleswig stayed constant at No. 5. Kuemper also had a strong five-spot leap from No. 11 (NTS) to No. 6. Creston took a fall from No. 2 to not posting a team score.
BOYS GOLF
Everything accumulated in boys golf is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference golf tournament.
1. Harlan (316) — 11 points
2. Kuemper Catholic (317) — 10 points
3. Denison-Schleswig (319) — 9 points
4. Atlantic (320) — 8 points
5. Glenwood (325) — 7 points
6. Clarinda (339) — 6 points
7. Lewis Central (345) — 5 points
8. Shenandoah (375) — 4 points
9. Creston (390) — 3 points
10. St. Albert (392) — 2 points
11. Red Oak (395) — 1 point
Notes: A big jump for Harlan, which goes from No. 6 to the top spot in the league. Denison-Schleswig (7 to 3), Atlantic (5 to 4) and Shenandoah (11 to 8) also made moves up, but Kuemper (1 to 2), Glenwood (3 to 5), Clarinda (4 to 6), Lewis Central (2 to 7), Creston (8 to 9), St. Albert (9 to 10) and Red Oak (10 to 11) dropped.
GIRLS TENNIS
Everything accumulated in girls tennis is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference tennis tournament.
1. Lewis Central (28) — 11 points
2. Clarinda (26) — 10 points
3. St. Albert (19) — 9 points
4. Red Oak (18) — 8 points
5. Kuemper Catholic (17) — 7 points
6. Harlan (12) — 6 points
7. Creston (8) — 5 points
8. Shenandoah (6) — 4 points **via tiebreak with head-to-head win over Denison-Schleswig
9. Denison-Schleswig (6) — 3 points
10. Glenwood (4) — 2 points
11. Atlantic (0) — 1 point
Notes: I almost forgot, with Clarinda’s incredible run to the state final, that they didn’t win the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Then again, the way the tournament is set up is way different than how one advances in team regional tennis. Frankly, if everyone played everyone in this conference, I would most likely use dual team standings for this exercise. Unfortunately, they don’t. Anyway, Lewis Central jumped from No. 4 to No. 1, Clarinda moved from No. 3 to No. 2, Red Oak jumped one spot from No. 5 to No. 4, Harlan went from No. 8 to No. 6, Creston moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 and Denison-Schleswig moved up one from No. 10 to 9.
BOYS TENNIS
Everything accumulated in boys tennis is solely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference tennis tournament.
1. Lewis Central (28) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (26) — 10 points
3. Kuemper Catholic (22) — 9 points
4. Denison-Schleswig (18) — 8 points
5. Atlantic (14) — 7 points
6. Red Oak (10) — 6 points **via tiebreak with head-to-head win over St. Albert
7. St. Albert (10) — 5 points
8. Shenandoah (8) — 4 points
9. Creston (5) — 3 points
10. Clarinda (2) — 2 points
11. Harlan (0) — 1 point
Notes: Lewis Central makes the move from No. 3 up to the top spot in the conference while Glenwood — which was the best dual team in the league and among the top eight in the state — went from No. 5 to No. 2. Kuemper makes a huge move from 8 to 3, and Atlantic moved from 7 to 5. Red Oak had a great improvement from 9 to 6, and Creston came up one spot from 10 to 9.
GIRLS SOCCER
Without three schools playing varsity soccer, we use an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
1. Lewis Central (7-0) — 11 points
2. Glenwood (6-1) — 10 points
3. Kuemper Catholic (4-3) — 8 points **via tiebreak with +1 goal differential in games vs. Harlan & St. Albert
4. St. Albert (4-3) — 6 points **via tiebreak with 0 goal differential in games vs. Harlan & Kuemper
5. Harlan (4-3) — 4 points **vie tiebreak with -1 goal differential in games vs. St. Albert & Kuemper
6. Atlantic (2-5) — 3 points
7. Denison-Schleswig (1-6) — 2 points
8. Creston (0-7) — 1 point
Notes: Another championship for Lewis Central and another runner-up for Glenwood, although the Rams got the ultimate revenge in a regional semifinal. Kuemper also moved up from No. 6 to No. 3.
BOYS SOCCER
Without three schools playing varsity soccer, we use an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
1. Glenwood (6-1) — 11 points **via tiebreak with fewest goals allowed in matchups with Denison-Schleswig & Lewis Central + head-to-head win over Denison-Schleswig (3)
2. Denison-Schleswig (6-1) — 10 points **via tiebreak with fewest goals allowed in matchups with Glenwood & Lewis Central (3)
3. Lewis Central (6-1) — 8 points **via tiebreak with most goals allowed in matchups with Glenwood & Denison-Schleswig (4)
4. Harlan (4-3) — 6 points
5. St. Albert (3-4) — 4 points
6. Kuemper Catholic (2-5) — 3 points
7. Creston (1-6) — 2 points
8. Atlantic (0-7) — 1 point
Notes: Glenwood takes over the top spot this year via tiebreak measures. All three teams had the same goal differential, so I went to goals allowed where Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig each gave up three to LC’s four. Then, I went to head-to-head to decide the top spot. These were the same three teams in the top three last year (LC-Glenwood-Denison was the order win 2022). St. Albert is the only team that was not in the top five last year that moved in this year.
LATEST STANDINGS
1. Glenwood (129 points, 15 sports) = 8.60 PPS
2. Lewis Central (136 points, 17 sports) = 8.00 PPS
3. Kuemper Catholic (104 points, 15 sports) = 6.93 PPS
4. Atlantic (103 points, 15 sports) = 6.87 PPS
5. Harlan (113 points, 17 sports) = 6.65 PPS
6. Clarinda (99 points, 15 sports) = 6.60 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (107 points, 17 sports) = 6.29 PPS
8. St. Albert (86 points, 17 sports) = 5.06 PPS
9. Shenandoah (59 points, 15 sports) = 3.93 PPS
10. Red Oak (53 points, 15 sports) = 3.53 PPS
11. Creston (57 points, 17 sports) = 3.35 PPS
Note: Lewis Central (67) and Glenwood (64) accumulated the most points in the spring while Kuemper Catholic (50), Harlan (50), Denison-Schleswig (48) and Clarinda (46) were also up over 40. The rest: St. Albert (39), Red Oak & Shenandoah (27) and Creston (18). Creston, in my opinion, continues to see how detrimental it can be to a spring athletic program when you do not allow dual-sporting.
As for maneuvering, Glenwood is still in the same spot as they chase a third straight KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. Lewis Central makes the jump from 4 to 2, and Shenandoah and Red Oak moved up one spot each with Creston’s tough spring. We’ll see how the summer shakes out.
