It was another busy week of sports coverage for KMA. Here’s a rundown of the week to catch you up if you missed anything.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST
-On Monday, Trevor talked with Southwest Valley’s new head baseball coach Josh Lucken. Lucken comes to SWV from Sioux City East, where he was the freshman/junior varsity coach, and he is one of the first high school coaches I’ve heard admit to being into analytics.
Lucken plans to enact some of his analytical leanings with his team, stating that he wants “to make the game of baseball a bit more complete than what our kids are probably used to.” I’m all for it and will be keeping a close eye on it. Read the full story and listen to the full interview here.
-Also on Monday, Fremont-Mills softball coach Kyle Fichter talked with Trevor about his team this summer. The Knights shared the regular season Corner Conference championship with Sidney last year, and they bring back A LOT of production. That’s led by the reigning, defending Corner Conference Pitcher of the Year, per this very website.
“Pitching, hopefully, will be a strength for us all the way through,” Fichter said in the interview. Check out the story and the interview linked here.
-My blog on Monday featured 10 of the top, most impactful coaching hires of the past 10ish years. I focused mostly on those coaches that took over programs that weren’t exactly having success before they were hired. Or they had success but not the success that these coaches have seen since. Check out the blog linked here.
-The IGHSAU released their state softball rankings on Monday. Mount Ayr is the highest-ranked team in the area, and they’re one of three teams from the Pride of Iowa Conference with a state ranking. View it here.
-AHSTW’s Kinsey Scheffler committed to Omaha earlier this school year, and it was a bit of a surprise that she decided on track over volleyball. However, Scheffler said it all went back to the fun she has competing in the discus, which she earned a state medal in last spring.
“It really came down to how much fun state track was last year,” she said. View the story and listen to the interview linked here.
-The Andy Everett era at Griswold has come to a finish — at least on the football field. Coach Everett stepped aside following the 2019 season. One of his former players and assistants Chase Wallace is taking over. Wallace is a 2009 graduate of Griswold and is excited to get going.
The Tigers might look a bit different, though, under Wallace. Everett was well-known for his power and misdirection running game. You’ll still see elements of that, but Wallace says there will be many more balls in the air this year.
“I definitely plan on spreading it out and throwing the ball around more than we have in the past,” he told me. Check out my story and full interview with Coach Wallace linked here.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2ND
-On to Tuesday, where Zane Ziegler was our first story of the day. The Underwood 132-pound sixth-place finisher from this past wrestling season is on his way to Wartburg.
“I knew I had to have a good year this year,” Ziegler told KMA Sports. He put a lot of pressure on himself to have a big season in order to reach his goal of wrestling at the collegiate level. Check out the story and interview linked here.
-While the IGHSAU announced their state rankings on Monday, I announced my Preseason KMAland Softball Power Rankings on Tuesday. Harlan and Mount Ayr are the two No. 1 teams on my list, and they have one big thing in common. They’re both replacing ONE player — their pitcher. Morgan Schaben and Caroline McAlexander are gone, but both school shave succession plans in place. Check out the full blog here.
-Lenox softball was in the spotlight on our Tuesday sports feature. The Tigers went 26-7 last season and had a strong and deep run in the postseason. They even looked like they were on their way to a regional final, leading Grand View Christian 6-1 into the seventh inning. That didn’t work out, but now they’re all the more motivated to make it work out this year.
“That last game was disappointing for our girls,” Stoaks told KMA Sports. “I’m sure that’s in the back of their mind that they want to push past that.” Check out the full story and interview linked here.
-Another college decision story out of Clarinda came on Tuesday. Cooper Williams is continuing the family tradition, joining his sister in deciding to compete in rodeo for Fort Scott Community College.
“She really liked it,” he said. “I’ve been down there and roped at the college a few times. I really like the coaches.” Story and interview linked here.
-It was also good to hear a familiar voice in an interview on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. AHSTW recently announced the hiring of former Villisca standout Jill Vanderhoof, who will lead the Lady Vikes’ girls basketball program.
She was an assistant under previous head coach Steve Sauvain and will look to get this team over the hump and into the state tournament. “They’ve had big roles and played a lot of basketball,” Vanderhoof said of her team. Check out the full story and listen to the full interview linked here.
-Another quick note from Tuesday: Clarinda’s school board officially approved the hiring of Collin Bevins as the school’s new wrestling coach. Bevins is also the head football coach and had a decorated career at Creston, including a state championship in his senior year. Here’s the story.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD
-The Red Oak baseball program is excited for the unknown. Coach Mark Erickson’s team will replace six seniors from last year’s team, although they will have even more seniors this year. Taking advantage of one last chance to play a high school sport, there are eight seniors out for this year’s team.
“I know they’re all good kids and great teammates. I’m really looking forward to that class,” Erickson said. View the full story and listen to the full interview linked here.
-The Missouri Valley softball program is another team heavy on seniors, but they are heavy on experience, too.
“We wanted this group to have one last chance at this,” Coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports. The Lady Reds are among a group of no fewer than six teams that could win the Western Iowa Conference. I can’t wait to see how it plays out. Check out the story and interview with Coach Barker linked here.
-I talked with Creston’s Rylan Luther on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. The recent alum had a great two-way year for the Panthers this past fall, leading the team in rushing and in tackling. He will focus on the defensive side of the ball at Dordt.
“The school was really nice and brand new,” he told me. “Everybody was super nice, and you could dl tell they all wanted to be there. It was a fun environment to be in.” Check out the story and interview linked here.
-Being Bald was back for another round this week, as I talked with Treynor’s strength coach and assistant basketball coach Jim Lovely. These segments aren’t merely about being bald. We also talk about their roles and their experiences in coaching. But yeah, it is pretty interesting to hear about the moment these folks made the jump from balding to bald.
“One day you wake up, and it’s not as thick as it was,” he said. “I tried short and tight, but I didn’t like the way that looked. I decided to go full razor blade bald.” You can hear the full interview and read the full story linked here.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4TH
-Thomas Jefferson alum Jermaine Green is going to stay close to home to continue his college football career. Green played both sides of the ball for the Yellow Jackets, but he will likely play defense for the Reivers.
“Obviously, it’s a big step going from high school to college. Just getting better every day, doing the right things to stay in shape and all that,” Green said. View the complete story linked here.
-Tuesday was for the Preseason KMAland Softball Power Rankings, but Thursday was for the Preseason KMAland Baseball Power Rankings. Lewis Central leads the large schools while Martensdale-St. Marys tops the smaller schools. It makes sense because…well, they’re both loaded! Check out the full rankings here.
-The Lamoni baseball program ranked No. 6 in my preseason rankings. That kind of speaks to the talent in the 1A/2A segment of our area, because this is a really, really good team. They had a breakout season last year in winning 24 games, but they’re not going to be satisfied with just a bunch of wins. They want a trip to Des Moines.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say our goals are extremely high,” Coach Al Dykens said. “We feel like we have potential to compete with anybody in the state.” View the full story and listen to the full interview linked here.
-IABaseball also released their preseason state rankings on Thursday. MSTM is predictably rated very highly at No. 2 while Bishop Heelan, Harlan and Underwood are all ranked in the top five of their respective class. View the full set of rankings here.
-Harlan’s Abby Alberti joined me on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. She is all set to continue her distance running career in Pella at Central College. Alberti said she pushed her list of schools down to a final four: Iowa Western, Dordt, Wayne State and the eventual winner.
“I really like the coach,” Alberti told KMA Sports. “There are a lot of new freshmen recruits coming in, and the team is really nice. It’s just a good overall atmosphere.” Check out her full story and interview linked here.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5TH
-On Friday morning, Trevor dropped his story with Treynor baseball coach Scott Wallace, who is taking over a program previously headed by KMA Sports Hall of Famer Bob Mantell. Mantell retired after last season, and now Coach Wallace has a really talented group on his hands.
I particularly think their pitching is second to none in this direct area, and the lineup is also deep, powerful and experienced. “The kids coming back are hungry,” Wallace professed. “They know what to expect.” Check out the full story and interview linked here.
-Another outstanding team previewed on Friday is the Wayne Falcons softball team. The Falcons went to state last year and return three really elite players in Sterling Berndt, Emily Jones and Camryn Jacobsen, and they’re hardly alone.
“When (the IGHSAU) posted that we were going to be playing starting June 1st, I receive about 15 text messages that said play ball,” Coach Heath Fortune told KMA Sports. Listen to her full interview and find Trevor’s full story linked here.
-The sports feature on Friday was with Creston head softball coach Mike McCabe. The Panthers have some solid bats returning and both of their 8th grade pitchers from last year are a year older. Their growth and improvement is going to be a big storyline during the midst of the Creston season.
“I think they didn’t know any better,” McCabe said about the solid season both Keely Coen and Haylee Gillam put together. “They just went out and did their best.” Listen to the full interview and view the full story linked here.
-And it was a Friday so that means it was a Football Friday in the blog. This week, I previewed the interesting Class A District 9, which includes AHSTW, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert and Tri-Center.
Among those six teams, only one (Tri-Center) went to the playoffs last year, but there were two other winning teams and all but St. Albert and T-C have returning quarterbacks. Riverside and Southwest Valley, in particular, have a lot of returning players. At this point, I would say T-C and St. Albert are the favorites in 2020. View the full preview linked here.
-Both the Shenandoah and Red Oak school boards are fixing to act on some sports-related coaching and administration on Monday.
In Shenandoah, Grace Gleaves has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach while Glenn Mason stepped down as an assistant girls basketball coach.
Red Oak, meanwhile, has hired Mark Erickson — the baseball coach we talked with earlier in the week — as the school’s new athletic director. Both school boards are slated to meet on Monday. View the story here.
-Also of note, the Missouri 8-Man Senior All-Star Game was canceled. The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association announced the 12th annual game will not happen this year. That means Mound City’s Taylor Standerford, East Atchison’s Aaron Behrens and Chris Healy of Worth County won’t be coaching in the game.
You can find a full list of players that were selected for the game, too, at the link.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6TH
-Trev had a take this week, too. After a week full of talking with baseball and softball coaches in the area, he penned his “10 biggest questions” about the baseball and softball seasons in KMAland. You can view it here.
-Fremont-Mills’ Seth Malcom made his big announcement on Saturday, officially committing to play football at the University of Nebraska. I will have much more with Seth on Monday’s UFR, but you can view our preliminary story here.
