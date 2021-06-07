(KMAland) -- Are we having fun yet? The softball and baseball season is in – get this – full swing (yes!), and we are learning more and more every single night.
With two full weeks down, I thought it might be nice to take a look at the area conferences and make a determination on who is the favorite or are the favorites in each league. So, let’s see how this thing goes…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Atlantic (2-0) was the preseason favorite, and I haven’t seen anything yet to suggest anything else. The problem – for me as a prognosticator – at the moment is that they have only played two conference games and none are against what I would term a top six team.
The two other favorites – Harlan (4-1) and Creston (3-1) – have played and split a doubleheader. Denison-Schleswig (3-1) – with their lone loss to Harlan – has emerged as a surprise contender. Lewis Central (2-2) and St. Albert (1-1) have jumped up as possibilities and potential spoilers. But again, the Trojans have been so good in non-conference games that it’s hard to suggest anyone else is the favorite.
This week: Atlantic hosts Creston for two tonight, travels to Harlan tomorrow night and plays at Lewis Central on Thursday. We are going to find out real quick if what I’m saying is correct.
My conference champion prediction: Atlantic.
BASEBALL: Both Lewis Central (4-0) and Kuemper Catholic (2-0) have wins in hand over Harlan, and that’s one part of the currency of winning the Hawkeye Ten these days. The most valuable currency, though? It’s beating Lewis Central. The Titans have shared or won four of the past six conference championships, and they look – to me – to be the early season favorite. That’s especially true with a win over defending co-champion St. Albert already in the bag.
But let’s not overlook Kuemper, which has wins over Harlan and Atlantic, or even Clarinda (4-1) and Denison-Schleswig (3-1). Atlantic (2-2), St. Albert (2-2) and Harlan (2-3) also appear to be teams that can beat anyone on any given night. But can they beat Lewis Central enough for them to not win the league? I think that’s tough to say considering the recent history.
This week: We’re definitely going to find out what Denison-Schleswig’s place in this is. They host Lewis Central and Kuemper. Meanwhile, St. Albert has what I would term three pretty big dates this week with a doubleheader at Clarinda and home dates with Kuemper and Harlan. Big, big week in the league.
My conference champion prediction: Lewis Central
CORNER CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Griswold (3-0), Sidney (2-1) and Stanton (1-1) were the three big ones to watching heading into the season, and the Tigers already have wins over both (and by a combined 23-2 score). There’s no doubt Griswold is the frontrunner here.
This week: It’s a rather tame week, although Sidney’s trip to Stanton at Friday seems to loom pretty large as it pertains to someone trying to keep pace with Griswold.
My conference champion prediction: Griswold.
BASEBALL: Sidney (3-0) and Stanton (2-0) are atop the league at the moment without a league loss, and that’s probably no surprise given the pitching each can lean on in any of conference game. Sidney’s Leighton Whipple has pitched in all three of their conference games and has been downright dominant. Stanton has both Colby Royal and Carter Johnson for conference games, and they’ve combined to throw 11 of the available 14 innings to this point.
This week: Ding-ding-ding. Round one of Sidney/Stanton comes on Friday night in Stanton.
My conference champion prediction: Sidney. Tough call, but the Cowboys won it last year.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Underwood (6-0) is atop the league, and they’ve already beat another strong contender in Logan-Magnolia (5-1). That rematch should be a doozy and have high stakes. It’s kind of hard to imagine the Eagles losing more than two (or even two at all), and the rest of the league has all done that already. I’m not looking to count anyone out at the moment, but Underwood is the clear favorite.
This week: Having said all that, keep an eye on tonight’s Treynor/Underwood matchup. This one will be a clear indication if Treynor is going to have a shot to contend in the league, and they’re feeling a bit of momentum after a strong end to last week. Logan-Magnolia at Riverside tomorrow night is also one worth monitoring this week.
My conference champion prediction: Underwood.
BASEBALL: This one is a little more up-for-grabs, but I still say Underwood (6-0) is the team to beat. The Eagles are undefeated with wins over two other schools I would consider in the top half of the league (Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center). With the double round robin, Tri-Center (3-1) shouldn’t be counted out, but the Eagles do have one in the bag already. Treynor (3-1) dropped their first conference game to IKM-Manning late last week, and that might put them in a little bit of desperation mode this week.
This week: I say “this week” because it opens with a huge trip to Underwood tonight on KMA 960 (and video at kmaland.com). Also, keep an eye on three big Tri-Center games this week with the Trojans going to Missouri Valley (3-2) and hosting Audubon (2-2) and Logan-Magnolia (2-4). Those are three sneaky games to stack up on one another Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
My conference champion prediction: Underwood.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: I think there are four major contenders at this point: Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0), Southeast Warren (3-0), Mount Ayr (3-1) and Wayne (3-1). That’s not to say some of the others – like Lenox (3-2) or Central Decatur (1-2) or even Nodaway Valley (1-2) – can’t jump up and bite one of those four, but it would be considered an upset. And actually, Lenox is the team that bit the Raiderettes.
Wayne’s lone loss came in a tight one to Southeast Warren, but there is a return game and Martensdale-St. Marys still has two games each with Wayne and Southeast Warren to go with their one game with Mount Ayr. Realistically, it’s probably going to come down to the three East Division teams, but Mount Ayr’s schedule is a bit easier (which is still to say not easy at all) since they only see those three teams one time each.
This week: Two big ones this week. Martensdale-St. Marys goes to Southeast Warren for the Pride of Iowa lead on Tuesday night, and then Mount Ayr welcomes Wayne on Friday for a big statement matchup. Stay tuned.
My conference champion prediction: Southeast Warren. The pitching and the hitting are tremendous, and they have a win over Wayne.
BASEBALL: Could the favorite be anybody but Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0)? That’s just going to be the case until someone proves otherwise, but I’m here to say that there are two teams with enough terrific pitching that they could do just that. Those teams, of course, are Mount Ayr (4-0) and Southeast Warren (3-0). Central Decatur (2-1) and Nodaway Valley (2-1) are others off to fine starts, although both lost to MSTM by 14-1 and 4-0 scores, respectively.
This week: Hey, it’s a Martensdale-St. Marys/Southeast Warren showdown at SEW on Tuesday that headlines it. However, there are some interesting keep-your-eye-on-it games, including Mount Ayr going to Nodaway Valley on Tuesday.
My conference champion prediction: Martensdale-St. Marys. I’ll stick with the Blue Devils, but it won’t be a whitewash.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: I think it’s a clear two-team race. It’s just not the two teams we thought it was going to be at the beginning of the year. West Harrison (1-4) was previously seen as the only team in the way of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-0), and even then the Spartans proved last year to be the team to beat. But now, Woodbine (5-0) looks to be the only team in the way of Exira/EHK’s repeat performance.
This week: The Spartans face two pretty tough tests this week with a trip to CAM (3-2) scheduled for Wednesday before the showdown with the Tigers in Woodbine on Friday (on KMA-FM 99.1 and with video).
My conference champion prediction: Exira/EHK. I’ve gone back and forth on this one over the last week or so. Woodbine will have to handle balls in play because it’s likely the Spartans will do that. Friday is only round one, though. It’s certainly more than possible they split and the league splits.
BASEBALL: I loooooove this conference. There are currently three teams with one loss and two with two losses and another that’s more than capable of beating any of them when they have their ace on the mound.
The one-loss teams are Ar-We-Va (4-1), CAM (4-1) and Woodbine (4-1) while Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-2) and West Harrison (3-2) have lost twice. Exira/EHK (1-3) can win any time they have Tyler Petersen on the mound, and Boyer Valley (1-4) has been competitive nearly every single night they’ve played in the conference.
Just to break those losses down: Ar-We-Va’s loss is to CAM, CAM’s loss is to Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine’s loss is to CAM. Coon Rapids-Bayard lost to Ar-We-Va and Woodbine, and West Harrison has lost to Woodbine and CAM. So, CAM has wins over three of the other four teams currently in serious contention for the conference.
This week: There are huge games every single night in this league, but I would definitely say tonight (Monday) is the best night of the week. CAM goes to Boyer Valley, Woodbine hosts Ar-We-Va and West Harrison is at Coon Rapids-Bayard. Beautiful.
My conference champion prediction: CAM. Given they have the wins they already have in the league, I’ll take the Cougars to keep it rolling.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Three teams have stood out above the rest so far this season with Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-0), LeMars (7-1) and Sioux City East (6-2) playing very strong softball in the early stages. Interestingly enough, though, Abraham Lincoln (3-5) has wins over both LeMars and Sioux City East so far. East’s other loss came to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-3). That just tells me there are a lot of capable teams in the MRC this year.
This week: It feels strange to write this, but Heelan could really put things out of commission this week. They host LeMars for two on Tuesday and then go to East for two more on Thursday. LeMars also hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton for two of their own on Thursday. Big week for the league.
My conference champion prediction: Heelan. That could obviously change pretty quickly, but the Crusaders look to be the class of the league at the moment.
BASEBALL: Sioux City East (8-0) has been very impressive in the early going of the conference season. Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-1) and LeMars (6-2) are also in the mix. Those three teams haven’t played one another yet. Heelan’s only loss came to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-3), who probably shouldn’t be counted out just yet. LeMars’ losses to Sioux City West (1-5) and Sioux City North (1-5) are troubling for their odds to win the league.
This week: The league plays doubleheaders, so big moves can be made each time out. LeMars goes to Heelan for two on Tuesday, but Thursday is monstrous with Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars and Heelan at East. We are going to have a good idea of what’s what after Thursday. Or…everyone will split, and we’ll still be right where we were at the start of the week.
My conference champion prediction: Sioux City East.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL: Melcher-Dallas (5-1), Twin Cedars (5-1) and Moravia (4-1) have been the top three teams in the league, and the champion is almost definitely going to come from that trio. They’ve all played one another, too, with Melcher-Dallas beating Twin Cedars and losing to Moravia, and Twin Cedars beating Moravia.
This week: I don’t see a ball-busting week, but there are some possibilities for upsets. I would keep a close eye on Murray (0-2) at Moravia or potentially Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (2-1).
My conference champion prediction: Melcher-Dallas. I don’t know what happened in their game with Moravia, but their win over Twin Cedars impressed the heck out of me. Their lineup is deep, and their pitching is great. This team is for real.
BASEBALL: Ankeny Christian (5-0) and Lamoni (5-0) have had the top two teams in the league for some time now, and that’s no different this year. They’ve both been dominant forces in the Bluegrass, although it’s worth pointing out that Moravia (3-2) and Mormon Trail (1-3) both gave ACA tight battles while Lamoni’s closest Bluegrass game was a 5-0 win over Moravia.
This week: All roads lead to an awesome showdown of Lamoni at Ankeny Christian on Thursday. However, it’s worth watching a few other games as both teams try to line their pitching up for Thursday’s game. Twin Cedars (3-2) goes to ACA on Tuesday and to Lamoni on Friday, and Melcher-Dallas (4-2) hosts ACA on Friday.
My conference champion prediction: Lamoni. The Demons have been a bit more dominant than ACA. Good teams win, great teams cover. You know that.
