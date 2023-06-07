(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday has arrived, and it's time for another KMAland Baseball Power Rankings.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. This week, you will see the ranking, the team, their overall record, their record in the last week and their previous ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (11-1/4-0) PR: 1
**The win streak is up to 11, and they’re flat out dominating the teams they play with their four wins in the last week coming by 10, 1, 5 and 10.
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-4/6-1) PR: 3
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-4/3-0) PR: 4
4. Sioux City North (14-5/2-2) PR: 2
**Heelan had a huge week and capped it off with a sweep of LeMars last night. They get the boost to No. 2 with Sergeant Bluff-Luton getting a big sweep of Sioux City North last night. These three figure to battle for the top of the MRC all season.
5. Sioux City East (11-7/4-2) PR: 5
6. Abraham Lincoln (6-10/2-1) PR: 6
7. LeMars (9-7/4-3) PR: 7
**No change here. East bounced back from getting swept by Sioux City North six days ago (by a combined two runs) to beat Fort Dodge and Mason City this weekend, and then swept TJ last night. Abraham Lincoln had a quiet week due to rain and buses (SBL was PPD twice), they had a one-run loss to LC mixed in there and then swept past Sioux City West last night. The Bulldogs opened the new rankings week with a sweep of Sioux City West before dropping their last three (one to Storm Lake and two to Heelan).
8. Harlan (6-6/3-1) PR: 8
9. Creston (7-8/3-2) PR: 10
10. Glenwood (4-4/2-2) PR: 9
**Harlan continues their bounce back from the 0-5 start with six wins in their last seven, and the only loss coming to the top team in these rankings. They outlasted Denison-Schleswig, won at Kuemper Catholic and then walked off a winner against Atlantic since that loss. Creston hops past Glenwood thanks to their 9-3 win over the Rams five days ago. They did split a doubleheader with Atlantic, but their win was a 13-3 victory. And finally, Glenwood had a .500 week with wins over Shenandoah and Red Oak and losses to Creston and Lewis Central.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-1/4-1) PR: 1
**The Crusaders had their first loss of the season this past weekend, but it was by one run to Pleasantville — and they beat Kee just before that loss. Pretty great tournament they held, frankly. This is still the clear top team in the area in 1A/2A.
2. Kuemper Catholic (9-4/4-2) PR: 5
**Since I mentioned Kuemper had five one-run wins in their first five wins, the Knights have won two more by one run. The big ones: A 3-2 victory over Underwood last Wednesday and a 5-4 victory over St. Albert last night as part of a doubleheader sweep.
3. St. Albert (7-8/4-5) PR: 2
**A big sweep for St. Albert over Clarinda on Monday was a big part of the week for the Falcons, which also knocked off Logan-Magnolia last Wednesday.
4. West Harrison (10-1/3-0) PR: 4
**I’m not quite ready to jump the Hawkeyes over a St. Albert team that beat them, 10-2, in May. However, we are getting a week away from reconsidering it. Coach Rowdy Evans’ team went 3-0 for the week and outscored their opponents by a combined 39-2.
5. Underwood (7-2/4-1) PR: 9
**Let the Eagles begin their climb after wins over AHSTW, Tri-Center, Riverside and Treynor this past week. Their only loss was the one-run defeat at Kuemper last Wednesday.
6. Woodbine (7-2/5-0) PR: 14
7. Lenox (8-2/5-0) PR: 13
**Big boost for these two clubs that happen to both be Tigers. They combined to go 10-0 on the week. Woodbine was dominant, including a 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia on Saturday. Lenox has ripped off seven in a row, including routs of Southeast Warren, Nodaway Valley, Stanton and Martensdale-St. Marys by a combined 45-2 in their last four games.
8. AHSTW (7-2/3-1) PR: 15
9. Treynor (6-3/4-2) PR: 6
**AHSTW had a GREAT week with victories over East Mills, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia while Treynor also picked up some nice wins over Des Moines Christian and Tri-Center. Their losses came to Red Oak and Underwood.
10. Ankeny Christian (8-5/1-3) PR: 12
**The Eagles did not beat Ankeny last Wednesday after all, but they responded with a tight win over Twin Cedars and then lost to Indianola and Perry in tight games.
11. Shenandoah (4-6/3-2) PR: NR
12. Red Oak (7-4/3-2) PR: 11
13. Clarinda (5-4/2-3) PR: 3
**The joys of doing a weekly power rankings blog where the most recent result is the most important result. Red Oak beat Clarinda, but they lost to Shenandoah during this past week. The Mustangs also beat Denison-Schleswig (in a split doubleheader) and Fremont-Mills. The Tigers beat Treynor and Southwest Valley by a combined 23-1 before a tight loss to Glenwood last night. And finally, there’s Clarinda, which followed the loss to Red Oak with a win over Missouri Valley, a couple losses to St. Albert and a win over Creston.
14. Logan-Magnolia (5-7/2-4) PR: 7
15. Missouri Valley (3-10/2-3) PR: NR
16. Tri-Center (6-4/0-3) PR: 8
**Tough week for Logan-Magnolia, but they did beat a Missouri Valley squad that went out and took down Tri-Center last night in a one-run game. The Trojans also had a tough week with a trio of losses to Treynor, Underwood and Missouri Valley by a combined 8 runs.
17. Central Decatur (6-3/3-1) PR: 16
18. CAM (5-2/2-1) PR: 20
19. Fremont-Mills (4-2/2-1) PR: 17
20. Mount Ayr (4-3/3-0) PR: NR
**Central Decatur had a very strong week with one-run wins over East Union and Moravia and then took care of Southwest Valley. They deserve a bump, although the rest of the happenings around them didn’t allow for one. The Cougars didn’t play a bunch, but they did beat Boyer Valley and Glidden-Ralston before their loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday. The Knights’ only loss came in 10 innings last night to Shenandoah. And finally, welcome Mount Ayr back to the top 20. They opened the year 1-3, but they responded quickly with wins over Southwest Valley, Bedford and Murray to close a strong week.
