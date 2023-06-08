(KMAland) -- Another Thursday has arrived, and it's time for another KMAland Softball Power Rankings.
Once again, I am ranking the top 10 KMAland 3A/4A/5A schools and the top 20 KMAland 1A/2A schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. This week, you will see the ranking, the team, their overall record, their record in the last week and their previous ranking.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-2/7-0) PR: 2
**They’re back to the top thanks to a big 7-0 week that included sweeps of Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North by a combined score of 52-3. They also handled Sioux Center, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. The preseason No. 1 is back on top.
2. Glenwood (8-3/3-2) PR: 6
**The Rams make a big jump simply because they have avoided losing. They’re 8-1 against KMAland teams, and their only two losses of the week were to non-KMAland squads Van Meter and Perry.
3. Sioux City East (9-3/2-2) PR: 1
**The Black Raiders are still a very good team, but I had to drop them a bit after splitting a couple of doubleheaders in the Missouri River Conference this past week. I think No. 3 is probably their floor, though.
4. Atlantic (7-5/5-2) PR: NR
**Pretty fantastic bounceback week for the Trojans, which probably would like last night back (a 7-0 loss to Kuemper). They knocked off AL in dominant fashion, took down Underwood, routed Harlan and — the big one — swept Creston.
5. Creston (4-5/1-4) PR: 3
**Creston dropped four straight to start the week, losing to two of the best teams in the state — Central Springs and Ankeny Centennial — and two tight battles with Atlantic, including the last one in walk-off fashion. They bounced back to beat Clarinda by 10 on Tuesday.
6. Sioux City North (10-4/1-3) PR: 5
**North beat Sioux City East in their first game last Thursday, but they lost their last three games of the week by a combined 37-6. That said, they’ve still banked more than enough wins to maintain a top-six spot.
7. Lewis Central (6-8/2-5) PR: 9
**The Titans were right there with strong Earlham, Estherville-Lincoln Central and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton teams and beat both Abraham Lincoln and Denison-Schleswig (in a marathon).
8. Denison-Schleswig (7-4/4-2) PR: 7
**Hey, the Monarchs weren’t all that far off of winning that 14-inning game with Lewis Central earlier this week. They also won more than they lost this week, and that was rare for the 3A/4A/5A KMAland folks.
9. Clarinda (9-7/4-4) PR: 10
**The Cardinals move up a spot after a week that saw them start strong (wins over AHSTW, AL and St. Albert twice) and finish against some tough competition (losses to Creston and twice to Dowling Catholic).
10. Thomas Jefferson (5-11/3-3) PR: NR
**The Yellow Jackets are improving like crazy this season. In the last week, they swept Heelan and took a split with Sioux City East. If you look at the history on Bound, that is a very, very, very rare thing. Great work from the TJ staff and players.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (9-1/6-0) PR: 3
2. Southeast Warren (12-3/3-2) PR: 1
3. Wayne (9-3/3-2) PR: 2
**Check back each week to see these three teams move around the top three. The big happening in the past week was Martensdale-St. Marys taking a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Southeast Warren. The Warhawks also lost to Ankeny Centennial, but I’m not holding that against them. Wayne lost to Davis County (tight) and to Interstate 35 (by 10) — two very good teams in their own right.
4. Missouri Valley (15-1/8-0) PR: 10
**Uhhh….8-0? Yes, the Big Reds were 8-0 this past week with wins over Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Woodbine, Fremont-Mills, AHSTW and St. Albert that all stand out. They also hold a win over Earlham, which is a team that has been able to grab some impressive area wins of their own.
5. Twin Cedars (6-3/1-1) PR: 4
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-1/4-1) PR: 6
7. Griswold (11-0/6-0) PR: 5
**The Sabers are still playing one of the most challenging schedules in the area, dropping a 3-0 game to Davis County and then rolling Moulton-Udell. Exira/EHK has continued their impressive ways with a couple wins over Council Bluffs schools — LC and TJ — and their loss to Earlham came in the final inning. Griswold, meanwhile, still hasn’t lost, but they haven’t played the schedule the Spartans have played. Of course, they’ve taken care of business in dominant fashion, outscoring their six opponents this past week by a combined 54-2. Wow. Their drop has nothing to do with them.
8. Logan-Magnolia (7-2/2-1) PR: 7
9. Woodbine (9-3/5-1) PR: 8
**Lo-Ma and Woodbine are still hanging out together in these here rankings. The Panthers had a light week, falling to Missouri Valley and then beating Audubon and AHSTW. Woodbine also had a great week with their only loss coming to Missouri Valley while beating the teams they were favored to beat.
10. St. Albert (7-5/4-4) PR: 16
11. Kuemper Catholic (8-7/5-2) PR: 9
**A big doubleheader sweep over Kuemper Catholic by a combined seven runs helps erase a bit of a tough week for St. Albert, although they did also beat Thomas Jefferson and hung right in with Missouri Valley last night. After starting the season at 2-5, the Knights went on a bit of a run with six wins in their last eight. That included a very impressive 7-0 win over Atlantic last evening, which helped them to forget a tough doubleheader loss to St. Albert the night before. The Hawkeye Ten is wild, y’all.
12. Murray (10-1/5-1) PR: 12
**It’s hard to keep Murray down here. I’m looking to see how they do against some of the upper echelon teams in the area in the next week when they face Twin Cedars twice and meet Wayne. They did take a tough one on the chin against Southeast Warren last night, but 10-1 is 10-1.
13. Audubon (6-3/2-2) PR: 11
14. Glidden-Ralston (7-2/2-1) PR: 13
**It’s hard to dock the Wheelers too much for their week. Their only losses came to Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley. The Wildcats won a thriller with Coon Rapids-Bayard last night, hitting game-tying and walk-off home runs in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively. Their only loss of the week was to Woodbine.
15. AHSTW (6-5/2-5) PR: 15
**The Vikings losses this week: Clarinda, Storm Lake, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and ACGC. They also took care of business in their other two games, beating Underwood by 10 and Harris-Lake Park by 11.
16. Nodaway Valley (3-5/2-3): PR: 18
**The Wolverines have played a bear of a schedule, and I’m thinking once it starts to even out a bit so will their record. Their losses this week came to Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Earlham, and they added those to losses to Wayne and Greene County. Griswold comes up tonight. Yeesh.
17. Riverside (5-5/2-1) PR: 20
**Another good week for the Bulldogs, which beat Underwood and Lenox while scoring 28 runs and lost to the undefeated Griswold Tigers.
18. Moravia (7-8/4-3) PR: NR
19. Central Decatur (3-7/3-2) PR: NR
20. Southwest Valley (8-5/4-3) PR: 19
**Moravia moves in with a strong week that included a win over Central Decatur, which beat Southwest Valley to make for a nice little line of teams to close out the top 20.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.