(KMAland) -- Day two of the tournament trail has arrived, and it’s the first day of the baseball tournament trail.
There are 25 games involving a KMAland conference school on tap for tonight. All of this, of course, is pending weather. Here’s a look:
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 — FIRST ROUND
Moulton-Udell (2-13) at Moravia (21-7)
The two Bluegrass Conference mates will meet for a third time in a matter of one month with Moravia rolling to wins, 16-1 and 15-0, on June 1st and June 22nd, respectively. In the history of Bound, Moravia has won 16 of the 25 matchups, and they are on a 12-game stretch of wins dating back to June 23rd, 2014.
Twin Cedars (7-12) vs. North Mahaska (13-10) (at Moravia)
This is the 12th time the two programs have met since July 8th, 2008, and it’s the seventh time they’ve played in the month of July. It’s also the second matchup between the two this season. Twin Cedars won back on May 16th, 12-7, and will look to extend their series history lead up to two games.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Melcher-Dallas (2-17) at Lynnville-Sully (24-1)
It’s quite the task here for Melcher-Dallas, which will play Lynnville-Sully for the second during the Bound era. The last time they played was on July 11th, 2017, and it was L-S coming out with a 3-0 win. The Eagles are averaging over 10 runs per game while Melcher-Dallas gives up more than 10 runs per game.
Martensdale-St. Marys (8-18) vs. Southeast Warren (13-10) (at Lynnville-Sully)
The two POI rivals meet for a 34th time during theBound era, and it’s the third meeting of this season. Southeast Warren snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Blue Devils on June 2nd in a 1-0 win. They also won by a football score, 24-7, on June 16th. It’s the only time during the Bound era that the Warhawks have won twice in a row against MSTM. It’s a 28-5 all-time advantage for MST, dating back to June 2009.
Murray (4-16) at Ankeny Christian (14-11)
The youthful Murray Mustangs match up with their Bluegrass Conference mate for the 11th time since 2018, and they look for their first win. Ankeny Christian rolled to 15-3 and 20-2 wins this season in their two matchups.
Wayne (5-13) at Grand View Christian (15-7), 5:00 PM
The Falcons and Thunder have played each of the past three seasons with Wayne winning in 2021 and 2022. Grand View Christian, though, appears to have put some resources into baseball nowadays, as they’ve posted a strong season and beat Wayne, 17-0, back in mid-May.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 — FIRST ROUND
Panorama (3-21) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (24-4)
Another year, another fantastic season for Coon Rapids-Bayard, which shared the Rolling Valley Conference championship with West Harrison this summer. They’ve won their last four games heading into the postseason and will meet a Panorama team that they haven’t played since 2019. It’s also the 13th time they’ve played during the Bound era with the Crusaders leading the series, 9-3. The last time Panorama beat CR-B was July 2nd, 2012.
Mormon Trail (9-8) at Mount Ayr (8-7)
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the records of teams that have played a condensed season. Some programs just aren’t willing to fit a normal schedule into the 30-some days the IHSAA allows for baseball. Mount Ayr is one of those teams, too, that likes to keep their seasons separate and didn’t really start playing competitive games until the track season is finished. So, if you’re wondering how one can play 15 times and another can play 17, there’s your answer. Anyway, Mount Ayr and Mormon Trail play for the 11th time during the Bound era, and the Raiders have won each of the last four and 8 of the 10. The last time Mormon Trail beat Mount Ayr, it was June 13th, 2016.
ACGC (7-17) at Lenox (17-7)
Lots of 7s involved in the records here. This game can be heard (audio only) with Taten Eighmy on the KMAX-Stream this evening. The Tigers and Chargers played each of the last two years with the two squads splitting those games. ACGC won a 4-2 battle last season while Lenox was an 11-6 winner back in 2021. This one means much more than those two, as you know.
Bedford (15-7) vs. East Union (10-12) (at Lenox)
Also tonight in Lenox, a very, very intriguing matchup of Pride of Iowa Conference teams that are both playing very well down the stretch. East Union has won five of their last six while Bedford has rolled off wins in 8 of their last 10. The two played a very tight game just about a month ago in early June with Bedford taking a 3-2 win. The Bulldogs also won 3-1 last year, 7-6 the year before and 4-1 in 2019. East Union’s last win came in 2018, and it was a 6-3 ballgame. It just seems like these two play close games lately. Maybe another is on the way tonight on the KMAX-Stream. Bedford, by the way, has won 20 of the 22 matchups since the Bound/QuikStats thing came along.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — FIRST ROUND
IKM-Manning (9-15) vs. Glidden-Ralston (6-14) (at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton)
IKM-Manning and Glidden-Ralston played for the first time during the Bound era earlier this year. And now they meet again. Back on June 12th, IKM-Manning was a 7-1 winner. Tonight, they play in a win-or-go-home contest at Exira/EHK.
Audubon (5-18) at Alta-Aurelia (20-7)
As you might expect, this is the first time Audubon has played Alta-Aurelia in the history of Bound/QuikStats. I’ve never even considered it a possibility that the Wheelers would play Alta-Aurelia. But here we are. It’s a shorter drive than I thought (85 miles), but I think everything is far away from where I sit.
Boyer Valley (6-14) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-8)
If you ever want to see something you may have never seen before, check out the logo that Bound uses for Boyer Valley. It’s a pretty sweet bulldog standing on all fours next to a very large “BV.” I love bulldogs, and I love this logo. Anyway, Exira/EHK has a 17-2 advantage over Boyer Valley during the Bound era, but the two teams have split this year. BV won 11-6 back on June 7th before Exira/EHK took a 21-4 win on June 28th. I thought Trevor Maeder’s open on his Boyer Valley story was a little harsh: “Boyer Valley hopes to avenge a recent 17-run loss…” But you know what? Baseball is a strange sport, they did beat Exira/EHK earlier this year and you just never know.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — FIRST ROUND
Ar-We-Va (0-14) at Woodbury Central (15-5)
A tough season for the Rockets, but a new season has arrived. Now, due to that tough season, it does make it pretty difficult to have success in the new season given the draw. Woodbury Central caught my eye with their last two wins — 19-2 over Tri-Center and 8-3 over St. Albert. That raises your eyebrows a bit. This is the fourth time the two programs have met during the Bound era. Ar-We-Va won back in 2010 in a district final, which was one game before they edged East Greene to advance to state. Woodbury Central beat them in 2012 and 2014.
CAM (9-12) vs. Earlham (14-11) (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
CAM gets a chance to play on that beautiful diamond in Coon Rapids tonight, but they will take on Earlham rather than the Crusaders. It’s the third time the two programs have met, but it’s the first time since 2011. Earlham won a 20-14 thriller in June 2011 and a 7-2 battle in July 2009.
Griswold (3-12) at Tri-Center (15-8)
The former Western Iowa Conference mates meet tonight in Neola. Griswold left the league for the Corner, and it’s a great fit for them. It’s great when schools can get into conferences that they fit in. For too long, we’ve been living in this age where conferences are just set because that’s the way it’s always been. It’d be nice if more schools could get into conferences they fit in. Anyway, the Trojans have won 18 of the 23 matchups between the two programs. Griswold last beat the Trojans July 2015. Tri-CEnter, though has won the last six and were winners last July, 13-0.
Stanton (12-10) vs. Southwest Valley (4-18) (at Tri-Center)
Southwest Valley and Stanton meet for the 20th time during the Bound era. It’s also the second time they’ve played this season with Southwest Valley taking a 12-6 win back on May 22nd. That stopped a five-game win streak for the Vikings, which was preceded by a five-game stretch of wins for the Timberwolves. What gives tonight? We’re fixin’ to find out.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND
Riverside (7-12) vs. East Mills (9-10) (at Fremont-Mills)
I’ve got this one tonight at 5:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 from beautiful Tabor, USA. It’s the fourth time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and I would like to see it more often. It’s a natural matchup. Riverside has won two of the previous meetings, but they have been trading off. Riverside won in 2017, East Mills won in 2020 and Riverside was a winner in 2021. All three of them were decided by three runs or less and two were decided by one run.
St. Albert (19-17) vs. Essex (0-13) (at Iowa Western Community College)
I’m hoping this gets published before this game starts at Noon at Iowa Western, but this thing is taking much longer than I anticipated. Lots of games tonight! Anyway, the Falcons and Trojans are nearly making this an annual matchup with St. Albert winning over Essex in July 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.
Sidney (5-15) at Fremont-Mills (15-5)
I’ve also got this one tonight on KMA-FM 99.1 from Tabor. The two Corner Conference teams have met four times already this year. Why not a fifth? F-M won the previous four games by scores of 7-0, 6-3, 7-1 and 12-2. It wasn’t until that fourth matchup that things got a little bit out of hand. Sidney knows it can hang around. They just have to get hits at the right time and avoid the Knights from doing that. As for the Knights, they want it to stay status quo. Looking forward to this one tonight. By the way, the overall series advantage is in F-M’s favor, 21-15.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Logan-Magnolia (13-13) vs. Lawton-Bronson (7-12) (at Gehlen Catholic)
Believe it or not, these two actually played earlier this season with Logan-Magnolia taking a 7-3 win on May 19th. This has been an annual May meeting dating back to 2016. They also played four times before that during the Bound era for a grand total of 11 games. Lawton-Bronson has won seven of those, but Lo-Ma has taken three of the last four.
Woodbine (17-6) vs. Westwood (6-12) (at Woodbury Central)
It’s the first time the two teams have met since 2012, and it’s the third time overall. We can refer to this one as the rubber match for now, as Westwood won a 20-14 slugfest in 2012 and Woodbine was a 23-9 winner in 2011. Actually, we’re coming right up on the 12-year anniversary of that one (July 5th).
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Nodaway Valley (6-16) vs. Chariton (18-11) (at Interstate 35)
The first matchup in the history of the Bound era comes to Truro, USA tonight. Nodaway Valley and Chariton have not played during this era, but that ends tonight. The Wolverines have had a bit of a struggle down the stretch of the season, but if you have followed them at all this season you will note that they can be as good as anybody in a one-game scenario. I’m looking forward to seeing how they compete tonight.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Shenandoah (7-17) vs. AHSTW (11-9) (at Treynor)
While this is the seventh time the two programs have played during the Bound era, I would love nothing more than to see this matchup two times a year. They play in all of the same youth leagues, but then when it comes to high school there are some that contend “Shenandoah is too big.” It’s an interesting concept. So is this game, because it reminds me of some of their previous July thrillers. Remember the 11-inning 1-0 win for Shenandoah in 2017? Or the 3-2 Shenandoah win in 2018? There have been some fantastic games between the two. The Mustangs have won four of six and three in a row. Hear this one on KMA 960 with Trevoooooorreeee Maaaaydooooor.
Missouri Valley (6-19) at Treynor (14-10)
This is the 39th(!) meeting between the two programs during the Bound era. The two met a couple times this year already with Treynor winning by 9-0 and 16-1 scores. But one of the strengths of Missouri Valley this year is their pitching, and do I have to say it again? Anything can happen in a one-game scenario! Missouri Valley’s last win over Treynor wasn’t too long ago (2021), and they also beat them twice in 2018. But Treynor has largely controlled this series with a 30-8 advantage. Trevor has this one, too, on AM 960.
Enjoy the games!
