(KMAland) -- Hey noooow! The tournament trail is back and it sure seems like we are lining up for a shotgun run of game after game after game after game. I guess that’s a solid encapsulation of this summer season. Get it in, get it out.
Each day of the tournament trail, I’ll preview each and every KMAland conference relevant game. And it starts today with some Class 1A and 2A regional first round play.
CLASS 1A REGION 2
Ar-We-Va (4-13) vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s (0-12): They are playing this game in beautiful Emmetsburg. Who wouldn’t want to make a little trek to Emmetsburg for a regional opener? The Rockets should be a pretty solid favorite in this one with SLSM winless and getting outscored by over 13 runs per game this season. The only problem with that is Newell-Fonda awaits the winner. And you know Newell-Fonda, right?
West Harrison (1-20) at Audubon (11-13): This is the fifth meeting between the two in the Bound era, and West Harrison has won the last two, including the most recent meeting on July 6th, 2020. That was also a regional game that the Hawkeyes won, 4-0. However, many members of that West Harrison team have graduated, and Audubon actually has four from that lineup, including both pitchers, still on the team. The Wheelers are the favorite here.
Boyer Valley (11-11) at Glidden-Ralston (9-10): It’s a pair of Rolling Valley Conference teams meeting up in Glidden for this opener. They’ve played twice this year, and it was a split with Boyer Valley winning the most recent matchup on June 15th (7-1). Glidden-Ralston won just six days before that on June 9th (11-4). Of course, the two programs have a heavy history with 18 meetings in the Bound era. Boyer Valley holds the 10-8 advantage, but Glidden-Ralston is the host here. This could be one of the top games of the night.
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Essex (6-14) at Orient-Macksburg (9-17): The first matchup between these two programs since 2012 and only the second during the Bound era goes down tonight on our KMAX-Stream. The Trojanettes won back on June 30th, 2012 by a 10-6 final. Two names to know in this one — Essex sophomore pitcher Tori Burns (83 Ks, 3.92 ERA in 59 IP) and Orient-Macksburg 8th grader Emma Boswell (.623/.670/.974, 37 RBI, 15 XBH).
Tri-Center (6-14) at St. Albert (8-20): This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2015, but it is the eighth time they have squared off during the Bound era. Tri-Center has won five of the previous seven meetings, and the last time the Saintes were a winner in the series was on June 18th, 2014. Alexis Narmi has 157 strikeouts in 124 innings this year for St. Albert while freshman Hayden Thomas has been the top hitter for the Trojans with a .500/.542/.667 batting line, including eight doubles and one home run among 33 hits.
Sidney (7-10) at Riverside (6-19): A rematch from Riverside’s 7-3 win over Sidney back on June 11th, and it’s the ninth time the two programs have met in the Bound era. The Bulldogs hold the decided 7-1 advantage in that series, and they have won the last four times they’ve played. Listen to this one tonight on AM 960.
East Mills (3-15) at Fremont-Mills (14-13): I’ve mentioned before that I’m not a fan of two schools from the same conference playing in the first round, but here we are. Fremont-Mills has handled this series quite well, winning 26 of the last 30 matchups in the Bound era. They won both of the games this season, too, triumphing 11-0 on June 27th and 15-3 on June 6th. They’re also on a streak of 10 consecutive wins over their conference rival with East Mills last winning on July 3rd, 2017. Hear this on FM 99.1 tonight.
Stanton (4-19) at CAM (14-9): I would say these two teams are both playing their best softball of the season at the current moment. It’s the eighth time they’ve played since 2013, and the Viqueens have the current advantage in the series, 4-3. CAM, however, won an 11-1 game nearly one month ago on June 2nd. They also won last June 3rd, 13-3. You can listen on the KMAX-Stream this evening.
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Melcher-Dallas (11-16) vs. Grand View Christian (12-12): This marks the fifth time the two programs have come together and played a little softball. Every other matchup has come in either late May or early June with the most recent happening on May 25th, 2018. Melcher-Dallas won that game, and it stopped a three-game skid against the Thunder. Junior BrieAnna Remster (4.22 ERA, 100 Ks, 61.1 IP) and sophomore Paetyn Anderson (.449/.525/.754, 12 XBH, 30 RBI) have been pretty, pretty good for the Saints.
Bedford (2-16) at East Union (21-12): The Pride of Iowa Conference rivals meet in Afton for the 24th time during the Bound era. The Eagles hold the 17-6 advantage at the moment, including a 12-0 win in June of this year. The last time Bedford won in the series it was June 14th, 2019. Pre-COVID times. Remember those? Seniors Mallory Raney (1.04 ERA, 94 IP, 112 Ks), Kaylin Lack (.424/.447/.588) and Kaitlyn Mitchell (.425/.469/.529) have had some outstanding careers for the Eagles.
Lenox (5-21) at Murray (19-6): What a strong turnaround season for Murray, which has an extensive history of their own with Lenox. This is the 31st time they’ve played since 2007. It’s the third time they’ve played this year with the Mustangs winning 14-5 and 15-0 on June 15th and June 1st, respectively. Lenox did beat them just last year. Check out the young hitters in this one — Murray 8th grader Keirsten Klein (.481/.529/.759) and Lenox freshman Sadie Cox (.449/.537/.725).
Moulton-Udell (6-13) at Seymour (5-9): That’s not a whole lot of games played this year for Seymour, but they’ll get one in tonight. I mean, if Mother Nature allows it. It is the third time the two have played this year, given they are Bluegrass Conference foes. Moulton-Udell won 11-7 on June 27th, and Seymour was an 8-7 winner on June 16th. It appears the IGHSAU took more stock into that first one with Seymour getting the chance to host. That Moulton-Udell win, by the way, snapped a 16-game winning streak in the series for the Warriors, which has the Bound-era advantage, 20-12.
Mormon Trail (1-20) at Moravia (9-14): Moravia has won 19 of the 20 meetings between these two during the Bound era, and they are on an eight-game win streak in the series. That includes wins on June 2nd (15-3) and June 23rd (13-3) of this season. Another 8th grader has been a real treat for the Mohawks with Breegan Ellison hitting .457 with 20 RBI and 22 runs scored.
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Lawton-Bronson (3-23) at IKM-Manning (2-16): See, now this is the kind of first-round matchup I like, although I think they probably screwed this up. I will explain in a second. As for this game, the last time we saw it was June 11th, 2012, and it was a 5-4 IKM-Manning win. I’ll be interested to see if this is a high-scoring game (the teams combine to give up 22 runs per game) or a low-scoring pitcher’s duel (they combine to scored 7.7 per game).
Underwood (14-12) at Missouri Valley (16-9): Here’s where they screwed this one up. One of these teams should have been hosting Lawton-Bronson while the other should have been hosting IKM-Manning. Makes way too much sense, right? Anyway, we’ve got 40 games in this series during the Bound era, and it’s a pretty tight 22-18 lead for the Eagles. They also split the two times they played this season with the Big Reds winning 6-2 on May 26th, and the Eagles taking a 5-4 win on June 13th. Underwood has won 9 of the last 11.
CLASS 2A REGION 4
Nodaway Valley (5-15) at Central Decatur (11-15): Another conference rivalry to open regional play. They’ve met 15 times during the Bound era, and that includes a string of seven straight wins for the Cardinals. Nodaway Valley last won in this series back on June 12th, 2015, but they were right in it earlier this year on June 21st when the Cardinals won, 2-0. This is a rare first round matchup of pitchers with 100+ Ks — Nodaway Valley sophomore Jorja Holliday (108 IP, 2.65 ERA, 101 Ks) and Central Decatur senior Kylee Rockhold (89 IP, 3.22 ERA, 126 Ks).
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.